Cheers! Suburban restaurants, bars go green for St. Patrick's Day

Yard House is serving up Guinness blended with house beers for St. Patrick's Day. Courtesy of Yard House

Now through March 26, dine on the Reuben at Miller's Ale House. Courtesy of Miller's Ale House

Make sure to wear green to Finn McCool's FinnFest 2023 March 10-17. Courtesy of Finn McCool's

City Works' Irish specialties on the menu through March 17 include the pastrami Reuben. Courtesy of City Works

Corned beef and Reuben sandwiches are on the menu during Finn McCool's FinnFest 2023 March 10-17. Courtesy of Finn McCool's

St. Patrick's Day is back and better than ever -- or at least that's how it seems, judging from all of the events and specials planned at suburban restaurants and bars this weekend. So don some green and get ready to enjoy Celtic music, bag pipers, Irish dance performances, green beer, corned beef and more.

As always, it's best to check social media and websites to make sure events are still a go. Cheers!

Alexander's Cafe

1725 N. State St., Elgin, (847) 888-4146, and 1650 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 549-0514, alexanderscafe.com/. To fete St. Patrick's Day, Alexander's is serving up the Reuben Benedict ($14.99), homestyle hash and eggs ($15.99), Reuben sandwich ($16.49) (in Elgin), the Rachel (sliced corned beef, havarti, coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing on rye for $15.99) and Lucky Charms pancakes ($15.99).

Andy's Frozen Custard

Locations across the suburbs; eatandys.com/. For a limited time, order up the Mint Cookie Concrete or shake (vanilla frozen custard blended with crumbled Mint Creme Oreo cookies).

Antico Posto

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. Now through Friday, March 31, indulge in Mint Stracciatella Gelato -- housemade mint gelato with chocolate ribbons.

Ballydoyle

28 W. New York St., Aurora, (630) 844-0400, and 5157 Main St., Downers Grove, (630) 969-0500, ballydoylepub.com/.

Aurora: St. Patrick's Day starts off with kegs and eggs at 8 a.m. Plus, expect performances by the Oswego Pipe and Drum Corps, Irish dancers, Small Batch, Finger on the Trigger, Whiskey Mick, Knights of Ballydoyle and Classical Blast. The fun goes until midnight.

Downers Grove: On St. Patrick's Day, doors open at 8 a.m. for kegs and eggs and performances from Oswego Pipes & Drums, McNulty Irish Dancers, Aidan O'Toole, Gleeson Irish Trio, Classical Blast in Kilts, Knights of Ballydoyle with Piper and Whiskey Mick. The party lasts until midnight.

Bar Louie

619 E. Boughton Road #A, Bolingbrook, (331) 246-0500; 17W350 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 478-8040; 5300 Touhy Ave., Skokie, (847) 763-3056, barlouie.com/. On Friday, March 17, stop in for $3 green beer, $4 Jameson Sidecars, $5 Guinness draughts and $8 Irish Old Fashioneds.

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. Beatrix's Irish Coffee and Iced Irish Coffee, made with Fighting 69th Irish Whiskey and vanilla bean whipped cream, is available now through March 19. For a treat, add on a shamrock cookie through March 17.

Big Skillet

90 Tyler Creek Plaza, Elgin, (847) 741-7331, bigskilletpancakehouse.com/. Dine on corned beef and cabbage, Irish shepherd's pie, Irish beef stew, Reuben sandwich, cabbage rolls, corned beef sandwich and more now through March 31.

Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. If you're craving corned beef and cabbage, then stop by Thursday and Friday, March 16-17, for the special $24.99 meal that includes soup or salad, red skin potatoes, carrots and horseradish. Available for dine-in or carryout.

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/ or tickettailor.com/events/brokenoar/850057. Get ready for St. Patrick's Day with Broken Oar's Shamrockers Ball Friday through Sunday, March 17-19, in the heated tent. Entertainment includes Irish dancers most days, plus Libido Funk Circus at 9 p.m. March 17, Tennessee Whiskey at 9 p.m. March 18, and Modern Day Romeos at 2 p.m. March 19. Expect Irish beer, corned beef and cabbage and more. Tickets are $10 daily or $20 for a three-day weekend pass.

Bub City

5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. Try the special corned beef Reuben made with a house-brined corned beef, Thousand Island dressing, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut served on griddled rye with a side of golden waffle fries for $19.95. It's available for lunch and dinner through March 19.

Buffalo Creek Brewing

360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, (847) 821-6140, buffalocreekbrewing.com/. The green beer will be flowing during Buffalo Creek's St. Pat's Shindig from noon to 11 p.m. Friday, March 17, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, March 18. Plus, there will be music from Flat Creek Highway from 6-9 p.m. March 17 and the McNulty Irish Dancers from 1-2 p.m. and Peter Warren & Guest from 5-9 p.m. March 18. Burning Red pints will be $1 off, and Savory Crust Food Truck will be offering crabcake and Reuben empanadas and Brothers BBQ Food Truck will be serving green corn muffins.

Chili's

Locations across the suburbs, chilis.com/. Throughout March, order up the Lucky Jameson Margarita -- Jameson Irish whiskey, Lunazul Blanco tequila, triple sec and fresh sour -- for only $6. It's not on the menu as it's the Secret Menu Margarita of the Month.

Church Street Brewing Company

1480 Industrial Drive, Unit C, Itasca, (630) 438-5725, churchstreetbrew.com/. On Friday, March 17, check out the food specials and $4 beer, including Heavenly Helles, Righteous Red, Itascafest and Shamrock Green Beer.

City Works' Mega Irish Mule is 96 ounces of Jameson, lime juice, bitters and ginger beer in a shareable mug available through March 17. - Courtesy of City Works

1850 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 584-2500; 365 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, (847) 941-0990; and 929 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 984-3571, cityworksrestaurant.com/. Irish specials available now through March 17 include Irish loaded fries ($14), Irish bangers and mash ($20) and pastrami Reuben ($17). The 96-ounce Mega Irish Mule, made with Jameson, lime juice, bitters and ginger beer, comes in a shareable mug with three to six straws.

Coach's Corner

152 Biesterfield Road, Elk Grove Village, (847) 956-1818, dacoachs.com/. Dine on a corned beef and cabbage sandwich ($12.99) or a Reuben-style sandwich ($14.99) while drinking green beer March 16-18.

Cooper's Hawk

Locations in Arlington Heights, Burr Ridge, Downers Grove, Gurnee, Kildeer, Morton Grove, Naperville, South Barrington, St. Charles, Wheeling and other suburbs; chwinery.com/. The restaurants will be serving Shamrock Reserve (wine with a bit of Irish color), corned beef sliders, and corned beef and cabbage on Friday, March 17.

The Drake Oak Brook

2301 York Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-0000, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/. Head to the Polo Lounge for St. Patrick's Day specials, including Irish Nachos (potato chips topped with corned beef, cheddar cheese, peas, pickled jalapeños, scallions, sour cream and tomatoes), Luck of the Irish Martini, Fuzzy Leprechaun, St. Patrick J & T and St. Patty's coffee.

Durty Nellie's

180 N. Smith St., Palatine, durtystpats.com/. On Friday, March 17, the fun starts at noon with music all day, the Trinity Irish Dancers, bagpipers, Irish fare, specialty cocktails for $10, and headliners Mike and Joe at 10:30 p.m. There's a $5 cover.

Evviva Bar & Eatery

1017 Front St., Lisle, (630) 241-9955, evvivalisle.com/events/st-patricks-day-2023. It's a party for St. Patrick's Day starting at noon Friday, March 17. Of course, there will be music from Blackberry Jam at 8 p.m., the NCAA games and drink specials including green pints ($3), Guinness draughts ($4), Jameson shots or mixers ($5) and Irish Car Bombs ($6). Plus, the overstuffed corned beef sandwich ($13) is on the menu March 16-18.

There will be no shortage of Irish food and drinks at Finn McCool's FinnFest 2023 March 10-17. - Courtesy of Finn McCool's

1941 E. Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, (847) 303-5100, finnmccoolschicago.com/. Get ready for FinnsFest 2023 running now through Friday, March 17, in the tented patio. There will be a DJ spinning on March 17, plus food and drink specials, including the Irish Mule ($8), Green Tea Cocktail ($9), Irish Car Bomb ($9), Shamrockin' Shots ($5), corned beef and cabbage dinner ($15.99), corned beef sandwich (half $7.99, full $12.99) and Reuben sandwich ($13.99). Best of all: No cover.

Fox & Turtle

400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/. On Thursday and Friday, March 16-17, take advantage of St. Patrick's Day specials, including the Reuben sandwich ($20), corned beef and cabbage ($32) and shepherd's pie ($20).

The Hampton Social is turning its frosé green this year for St. Patrick's Day. - Courtesy of The Hampton Social

100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414, and locations in Burr Ridge, Chicago and Skokie; thehamptonsocial.com/. Through March 17, order up the specialty green frosé -- made with Tito's vodka, rosé wine and peach purée -- for $16 for St. Patrick's Day.

Houlihan's

2860 Showplace Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-0022, houlihans.com/. St. Patrick's Day specials -- available March 16-19 -- include the Reuben sandwich ($14.99), fish and chips ($16.99), corned beef and cabbage ($16.99), and drinks such as the Green Lit Glass ($5), Jameson Irish Mule ($6), Irish Slammer ($6), Guinness ($5), Guinness Cold Brew ($5), domestic green beer ($3 small, $5 large).

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. Dine on a corned beef and cabbage dinner Thursday and Friday, March 16-17. The celebration includes Irish music from Joe Cullen & Gerry Haughey March 25.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/. From 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, Katie's will be serving up corned beef and cabbage and corned beef and Reuben sandwiches in addition to the Friday fish fry. Other St. Patrick's Day-inspired specials available during the day throughout the week include green eggs and ham ($14.50), pistachio crème crepes ($12), Reuben omelet ($15), Irish cream mint waffle ($11), and corned beef and cabbage ($18).

Kings Dining & Entertainment

5505 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 233-0099, kings-de.com/. For St. Patrick's Day weekend, March 17-19, go green with Kings' specialty cocktails, including the Shamrock Shaken martini, Green Hurricane, Luck of the Irish margarita, and the mile-high corned beef sandwich on marbled rye.

Krafted Burger Bar + Tap

641 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, (630) 296-0258, and 111 E. 1st St., Elmhurst, (331) 225-0853, kraftedburgerbar.com/. For St. Patrick's Day, Krafted will be serving The Rattle & Hum Burger topped with Monterey Jack cheese, coleslaw, corned beef slices and Jameson aioli through March 17. There will be live music (Bolingbrook only) and drink specials (both locations) flowing March 17-19, including green beer, $4 Jameson and Green Tea shots, and $6 Irish car bombs and baby Guinness.

L. Woods

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. Order up the corned beef Reuben for $18.95, corned beef and cabbage for $26.95, and Bailey's Irish Cream Pie for $9.95 Tuesday through Sunday, March 14-19.

M Burger

1650 Premium Outlet Blvd., Aurora, mburgerchicago.com/. Throughout March, M Burger will be serving the Minty Leprechaun shake, a blend of vanilla ice cream and crushed mint chocolates, for $5.99.

Madame ZuZus

1876 First St., Highland Park, (847) 926-7359, madamezuzus.com/. It's Billy Corgan's birthday in March and he's celebrating all month by offering the Kitchen Sink Cookie with a St. Patrick's Day flare (i.e. green and gold food coloring).

McGonigal's Pub

105 S. Cook St., Barrington, (847) 277-7400, mcgonigalspub.com. On Friday, March 17, the main level will open at 9 a.m., The Loft will open at 11 a.m. and Fork & Cork will open at 3 p.m. featuring Irish music, bands, food, beer and NCAA tournament games on the big screens. The limited Irish-themed menu will feature corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips, Reuben and corned beef sandwiches, Irish lamb stew, pub fries and more. The fun will continue Saturday, March 18, starting at 11 a.m. in the main level and The Loft, and noon in Fork & Cork with a McNulty Irish Dancers performance, NCAA viewing and more. Free admission.

Mickey Finn's Brewery

345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 362-6688, mickeyfinnsbrewery.com/. On St. Patrick's Day, doors will open at 7 a.m. for the 18th annual WIIL Rock Tom & Emily Shamrock & Roll Morning Show. There will be a free Irish brunch from 7-11 a.m., plus bands playing Irish music throughout the day and night.

For a different take on corned beef, try Miller's Ale House's Irish egg rolls. - Courtesy of Miller's Ale House

778 N. Route 59, Aurora, (630) 332-8574; 455 Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 241-3371; and 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 598-1090; millersalehouse.com/. Now through March 26, dine on St. Patrick's Day specials, including Irish egg rolls (corned beef, sauerkraut, bistro sauce and Swiss cheese) for $11.99; the Reuben (thinly sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on crispy rye) for $15.99; Irish Mule pitchers for $13.95; Irish breakfast and green tea shots for $5; and Guinness 20-ounce drafts for $5.99.

Share a pitcher of Irish Mule at Miller's Ale House for St. Patrick's Day. - Courtesy of Miller's Ale House

Locations in Barrington, Bartlett, Edison Park, Elgin, Fox Lake, Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, McHenry, Morton Grove, Mt. Prospect, Rosemont, Schaumburg; morettisrestaurants.com/. Throughout March, St. Patrick's specials include corned beef and cabbage dinner ($15.99), corned beef sandwich (half $7.99, full $12.99), Reuben sandwich ($13.99), Irish Mule ($8), Green Tea Cocktail ($9) and Irish Car Bomb ($9).

Oaken Bistro + Bar

200 N. Field Drive, Lake Forest, (847) 582-6410, oakenbistro.com/. On Friday, March 17, dine on corned beef hash for breakfast, Reuben sliders for lunch and glazed corned beef for dinner, plus try the green beer and the specialty Absinthe Minded (vodka, gin, rum, crème de menthe, midori and a splash of absinthe).

Old Town Pour House

1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtownpourhouse.com/. Now through Friday, March 17, St. Patrick's food specials include Irish loaded fries ($14), pastrami Rueben ($17), and Irish bangers and mash ($20). Wash them down with an Irish Mule or Guinness blend such as Dark Side of the Moon (Guinness and Blue Moon), Snakebite (Guinness and Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider) and Voodoo (Guinness and Reubaus).

O'Neill's Pub

236 E. St. Charles Road, Lombard, (630) 627-1600, oneillspublombard.com/. Stop in on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, for $5.50 Guinness pints, corned beef and cabbage, Irish dancers, live music, Irish whiskey tastings, giveaways and more.

O'Toole's Pub

412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599; 5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee, (847) 249-0800; 10 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa, (847) 979-0600; timothyotooles.com/. Wear green and head to O'Toole's through Friday, March 17, for St. Patrick's Day specials, including corned beef and cabbage ($19), corned beef on rye ($15), Guinness beef stew ($17), shepherd's pie ($17), Reuben egg rolls ($13), fish and chips ($19), pints of green beer ($4.50) pitchers of green beer ($18), pints of Guinness, Harp, Smithwick's and Guinness Black List ($7.50), shots of Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey or Fireball ($6), shots of Jameson ($7), Irish Coffee ($8), Irish Car Bombs ($8), Irish Appletini ($10), Dirty Leprechaun Cocktail ($7.50) and Dirty Leprechaun Personal Pitcher ($16).

Peggy Kinnane's Irish Restaurant & Pub

8 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (847) 577-7733, peggykinnanes.com/. From 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, March 17, enjoy Irish dancers, bag pipers and Ken Dix playing at 7 p.m. No reservations; walk-ins only.

Pennyville Station

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. Through St. Patrick's Day, dine on a corned beef dinner ($21.95) or corned beef sandwich ($15.95), while Jameson shots are $4.

Prairie Grass Cafe's Luck O' The Irish meal for two to-go includes corned beef and cabbage. - Courtesy of Cindy Kurman

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 207-4433, prairiegrass.cafe/. On March 17, dine in on Irish specials and sip the Irish Whiskey Flight, which includes Teeling Single Malt Irish Whiskey, Jameson Black Barrel Irish Whiskey and Shankey's Whip Black Irish Whiskey for $16. Or order a St. Patrick's Day package for two to-go by Monday, March 14, for pick up from 4-5:30 p.m. Friday, March 17. The Luck O' The Irish meal includes corned beef, cabbage, carrots, boiled potatoes, Irish soda bread, salad and Guinness cake with Bailey's icing for $123. Sides include colcannon ($24), Irish soda bread ($15) and crispy Irish Reuben rolls ($14).

Quigley's Irish Pub

43 E. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 428-4774, quigleysirishpub.com/. During the week, Irish Sessions play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, and The Chancers at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16. The pub opens at 10 a.m. Friday, March 17, with Celtic Roots playing from noon to 4 p.m., the Highland Guard Bag Pipers at 5 p.m. and The Chicago Irish Band at 8 p.m. And on Saturday, March 18, the Gleeson Irish Trio headlines at 8:30 p.m.

Real Time Sports

1120 W. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village, (847) 534-5000, realtimesportsbar.com/. Real Time celebrates St. Patrick's Day week with a shamrock-shaped pizza, a St. Paddy's Day Platter with corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, rye bread, peas and carrots for $17.95 and green beer.

Rep's Place

3200 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, (224) 347-2916, repsplace.com/. For St. Patrick's Day weekend, specials include 20-ounce green drafts of Miller Lite and Coors Lite for $4, green mini pitchers of Miller/Coors for $7, classic Reuben and fries for $11.99, and fish and chips for $13.95.

Chef Grace Goudie will be serving the festively decorated Lucky Charms Scones through March at Scratchboard Kitchen. - Courtesy of Scratchboard Kitchen

5 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, (847) 749-3103, scratchboardkitchenah.com/. Throughout March, Chef Grace Goudie will be serving the Lucky Charms Scone, gluten-free Irish Soda Bread, matcha yuzu pancakes, short rib hash, strawberry and matcha poptart and St. Patrick's Day decorated cookies (weekends only). Wash the treats down with Matcha Vanilla Latte, Chamomile Whisky Sour (chamomile tea, bourbon and lemon juice) or the Cozy Up (coffee, Bailey's or Frangelico and whipped cream).

Sideouts Sports Tavern

4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake, (847) 526-7174, 3dsideouts.com/. On Friday, March 17, Irish dancers perform at 7:30 p.m., bagpipers at 8 p.m., Felix & Fingers Dueling Pianos at 8:30 p.m. and DJ Teknik at 11:30 p.m. Of course, there will be Irish food and drinks, too.

Spartan Ale House

1032 Prairie St., Aurora, (630) 340-4546, and 3032 English Rows Ave., Naperville, (630) 536-8163, spartanalehouse.com/. During March Madness, watch all the NCAA games while taking advantage of the game time burger special ($10) and $4 Bud Light aluminum bottles.

Aurora: Bag pipers will entertain the crowd at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17.

Naperville: On St. Patrick's Day, Spartan will be opening early at 9 a.m. for Kegs & Eggs and an Irish-style breakfast, with bands and bag pipers performing throughout the day starting at noon and Junkyard Groove headlining from 7-10 p.m. Other food and drink specials, include corned beef and cabbage ($16), corned beef sandwich ($13), Reuben sandwich ($14), Irish nachos ($12), Guinness pints ($5), Big Gingers ($5), Smithwick's bottles ($5), Jameson ($5) and $4 Bud Light Irish-themed St. Pat's cans.

Enjoy green beer, entertainment and more during the St. Paddy's Bar Crawl at Rosemont's Parkway Bank Park Entertainment District Friday, March 17. - Courtesy of Village of Rosemont

Parkway Bank Park Entertainment District, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont, eventbrite.com/. Wear your green gear for this bar crawl from 6-10 p.m. Friday, March 17. Tickets, which are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, include access to the bar crawl, two tickets to Zanies Comedy Club, drink specials and shamrock swag. Participating bars include Adobe ($4 green beer drafts, $5 Jameson cocktails, $7 chips and queso), Bub City ($4 Miller Lite, $5 Back Porch Tea, $7 Chicago-style dog with fries), Crust ($4 Lucky Lagers (green beer), $5 Shamrock-A-Rita (margarita), $5 Luck of the Irish (shots), $7 cheesy bread, $7 onion rings), Kings ($4 green Miller Lite draft, $5 Drunken Leprechaun (New Amsterdam Red Berry, Blue Curacao, orange juice and simple syrup), $7 buffalo dip with chips), Park Tavern ($4 green Miller Lite, $5 You're in Luck (midori, rum, lemonade), $7 cheese curds), Pete's Tiki Tiki ($4 Miller High Life, $7 daiquiris), and Sugar Factory ($4 beer, $5 Lit Leprechaun shot, $7 Pot of Gold cocktail).

Now through March 17, Stan's is baking up four St. Patrick's-themed doughnuts. - Courtesy of Stan's Donuts

529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092, stansdonuts.com/. Now through March 17, Stan's is baking up four themed doughnuts: the Emerald Dipped, Shamrock Sprinkled, Irish Cream Bismark and Green River Glazed.

Tap House Grill

Locations in Algonquin, Hanover Park, Lemont, Oswego, Palatine, Plainfield, St. Charles and Wheeling; taphousegrills.com/. Now through March 19, take advantage of Irish specials such as Reuben sliders ($14.99), Reuben rolls ($13.99), Reuben sandwiches ($15.99), and corned beef and cabbage ($19.99). On Friday, March 17, get there at 10 a.m. for the Kegs & Eggs breakfast menu or buffet, $4 green beer and live music.

St. Patrick's Day specials on March 17 at Three Embers in Lincolnshire include the pulled lamb shephard's pie. - Courtesy of Three Embers

10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 634-0100, threeembersrestaurant.com/. St. Patrick's Day specials on March 17 include the pulled lamb shephard's pie, Irish Car Bomb Chocolate Cake and Shillelagh Cocktail (Slaine Irish Whiskey, Drambuie and orange bitters).

Thorn Restaurant

Located inside The Rose Hotel, 5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, thornrestaurant.com/. Dine on the $24 corned beef and cabbage special during March. Plus, green beer will be flowing on St. Patrick's Day.

Village Squire

4818 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake, (815) 455-4130; 125 Washington St., West Dundee, (847) 428-4483; 4512 W. Elm St., McHenry, (815) 385-0900; 480 Randall Road, South Elgin, (847) 931-0400, thevillagesquire.com/. Corned beef and cabbage and green beer will be on the menu for St. Patrick's Day.

Weber Grill Restaurants

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/. On Friday, March 17, dine on the limited-time house-smoked corned beef platter ($26), corned beef sandwich ($17), fish and chips ($27) and shamrock sundae ($10). Or order the St. Patrick's Day corned beef dinner for four that includes braised cabbage, grilled carrots, red potatoes, horseradish and pretzel rolls for $89 by March 13.

WhirlyBall

3103 Odyssey Court, Naperville, (630) 932-4800, whirlyball.com/. Here's a deal: WhirlyBall's 4.5-hour St. Patrick's Day Family Fun Bash from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, includes WhirlyBall, LaserTag and pop-up games and a lunch buffet (pizza, mac and cheese bites, mini quesadillas, pretzel bites, cookies and soft drinks) for $20 for kids and $30 for adults. A cash bar will be available. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/.

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. On Thursday and Friday, March 16-17, Wildfire will be serving a corned beef and cabbage plate and chocolate stout cake for dine-in or carryout.

Yard House

1880 Tower Drive, Glenview, (847) 729-9273, and 2301 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 495-1912, yardhouse.com/. For St. Patrick's Day, in addition to green beer, Yard House is offering Guinness blended with house beers (house honey blonde ale, house IPA or house Cuvee) and the Dublin Mule (Jameson Irish Whiskey mixed with Guinness Dry Irish Stout, citrus agave and ginger ale).