Super specials for Super Bowl Sunday

Bar Louie will be serving draft specials during Sunday's Super Bowl. Courtesy of Bar Louie

With the Super Bowl on Sunday and Valentine's Day on Tuesday, it's a huge foodie weekend. Do you have plans yet? If not, here are some options in the suburbs for where you can watch the Big Game, which pits the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Philadelphia Eagles at 5:30 p.m., while taking advantage of some super drink specials and a few free -- yes, free -- halftime buffets.

For those hosting a gathering at home to watch the game, the ads, the halftime show starring Rihanna, the Puppy Bowl, or all of the above, suburban eateries and bars are offering carryout specials, too. But place your order now, as some have early deadlines.

And if you want to combine your Valentine's Day dinner with the Super Bowl, here's our list of where to find specials and dinners this weekend: dailyherald.com/.

Here's what we've found so far:

Applebee's

125 S. Randall Road, Elgin, (847) 697-4897, applebees.com/en. On Super Bowl Sunday, order $40 worth of food to-go either online or from Applebee's mobile app and get 20 free boneless wings using the promo code BIGGAME23.

B Square Pizza Pop-Up at Saranello's

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/. B Square Pizza is back for Super Bowl Sunday as a pop-up inside Saranello's. From noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, order B Square's wings, Detroit-style pizzas, salads and giant chocolate chip cookies for carryout or delivery from exploretock.com/bsquarepizza/.

The B Square Pizza Pop Up is coming to Saranello's for Super Bowl Sunday. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

17W350 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 478-8040; 619 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, (331) 246-0500; and 5615 N. Cumberland Ave., Chicago, (773) 332-8029; barlouie.com/. All day on Super Bowl Sunday select domestic draft beers are $3 and select imports are $4.

Beacon Tap

1374 Lee St., Des Plaines, (847) 715-2772, thebeacontap.com/. It's a party on Sunday at Beacon Tap. The $70 per person package includes unlimited food and drinks from 5 p.m. until the end of the game. Plus, there will be prizes, giveaways and more. Reservations required.

Brick House Tavern + Tap

1461 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, (630) 963-1104, brickhousetavernandtap.com/. Brick House's Big Game watch party starts at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, featuring the Big Game sandwich platter, beer towers and a tabletop keg.

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/events. Free food! Broken Oar is hosting a Super Bowl Party starting at 5 p.m. Sunday featuring a free chili and nacho bar at halftime. Plus, domestic buckets are $15 and personal mimosa pitchers are $10. They'll be giving away Bears gear every quarter and there will be raffles and prizes, too. Reservations required.

Bub City will be serving up $1 smoked or tossed wings during the Super Bowl. - Courtesy of Bub City

Parkway Bank Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. Now here's a dine-in deal: Bub City will be serving up $1 smoked or tossed wings and $15 pitchers of Miller Lite. Of course, the game will be on with sound.

Buona Beef

Locations across the suburbs; buona.com/. Catering options include Game Day packs featuring Italian beef and Italian sausage and sweet peppers ranging from $115 to $225. Order in advance for pickup on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Chandler's Chophouse

401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 885-9009, chandlerschophouse.com/. Chandler's is hosting a Super Bowl Watch Party from 5-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. The $50 package includes the all-you-can-eat buffet and an open bar from kickoff until the end of the game. The buffet only is $20. Reservations requested.

Church Street Brewing

1480 Industrial Drive, Unit C, Itasca, (630) 438-5725, churchstreetbrew.com/. Head to the taproom at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb 12, for $4 beer specials during the Big Game and a free buffet at halftime.

During the Super Bowl, watch the game on multiples TVs while noshing on duck nachos at City Works Eatery & Pour House. - Courtesy of City Works Eatery & Pour House

1850 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 584-2500; 929 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 984-3571; 365 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, (847) 941-0990; cityworksrestaurant.com/. For the Big Game, order up duck nachos, Buffalo chicken dip, smoked chicken wings, popcorn chicken and more. Plus, City Works' Bottlenectar will be on special for $4.

Draft Picks

912 S. Busse Road, Mount Prospect, (847) 290-9000, draftpicksmtprospect.com/. For dine-in during the Big Game, expect raffles, giveaways and specials including $5 22-ounce Miller Lite, $4 quarter-pound burgers, $6 half-pound burgers and a $12.95 broasted chicken dinner. Carryout specials are 48 traditional wings for $59.95, 48 boneless wings for $44.95, and pizzas are buy one, get one half price.

Game of Irons

3041 Butterfield Road, Suite 104, Oak Brook, (630) 303-9454, gameofirons.com/. On Super Bowl Sunday, book at least three hours from 5-9 p.m. and receive the Super Bowl Party Platter (cheese curds, onion rings and boneless chicken wings) and a bucket of domestic beers. Prices start at $65 an hour.

The Happ Inn

305 Happ Road, Northfield, (847) 784-9200, thehappinn.com/. Happ Inn has your Super Bowl party covered with specials such as the $95 package for six that includes chips, salsa, guacamole, 18 buffalo or barbecue wings and 12 burger or barbecue sliders. The $180 package for 12 includes 36 wings and 24 sliders. Add-ons include a gallon of margaritas for $140, and turkey chili, hummus, chicken quesadillas, Southwest chopped salad and fried chicken that serve six to 12. Plus, any order over $100 comes with free dessert. A 72-hour order notice is required for pickup between noon and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Harbor Kitchen + Tap

1762 N Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 549-3817, harborkitchentap.com/. Dine-in specials during the Super Bowl include all-you-can-eat boneless wings and fries for $13.99, $3.50 Fat Tire, Miller and Coors drafts, $4 specialty shots and raffles and giveaways of a Bears jersey and Harbor gift cards. To-go party packs include 40 bone-in wings or 7 pounds of boneless wings, 12 pretzels, cheesy dip and chips and two wing sauces. Order by noon Feb. 11 for pickup on Feb. 12. It's $85.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/news-blog/big-game-catering-1. For the Super Bowl, feed a crowd with Katie's catering options, including Buffalo wings ($29.95-$83.95), mini sandwiches ($42-$48), dips ($20-$25), chili bar ($7.50 per person), party trays of pulled pork, sloppy Joe's, Italian beef, sausage and peppers and more. Order ahead for pickup on Feb. 12.

L. Woods' Big Game Pack for two covers all the bases for Super Bowl snacks. - Courtesy of L. Woods

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. Hope you're hungry: The Big Game Pack for two to-go for $59.95 includes turkey chili, Buffalo wings, baked pretzels with beer cheese and smoked barbecue wings. Order by 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, for pickup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday or Sunday, Feb. 11-12.

Big Game Bundles are new for the Super Bowl this year at Miller's Ale House. - Courtesy of Miller's Ale House

778 N. Route 59, Aurora, (630) 332-8574; 455 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 241-3371; and 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 598-1090; millersalehouse.com/. New this year for the Super Bowl are Big Game Bundles. Choose from Zingman Wings and a Pint (wings with a choice of sauce and a Miller Lite or Coors Light pint) for $9.99; Zingman Zingers and a Pint (boneless chicken tenders with sauce and a Miller Lite or Coors Light) for $10.99; Burger and Brew (a half-pound burger with white American cheese, french fries and a pint of Miller Lite or Coors Light) for $12.99; and The Tailgater (a half rack of barbecue ribs with coleslaw and Zingers and fries) for $19.99. Beer pitcher specials start at $9.99.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771; mortons.com/event/big-game-weekend/. Morton's has a lot to offer: The Prop Bet package featuring prime burgers and hand-cut potato chips for six is $119. Or consider the Pre-Game for eight that includes prime beef sliders; crispy chicken sliders; SRF wagyu meatballs; jumbo shrimp cocktail; spinach, crab and artichoke dip; petite filet mignon sandwiches; mini iceberg wedge bites; and hand-cut potato chips for $179. The Halftime for 10 features prime beef sliders; crispy chicken sliders; SRF wagyu meatballs; petite filet mignon sandwiches; hand-cut potato chips; Caesar salad; bacon and onion mac and cheese; and twice baked au gratin potatoes for $199. Order by 2 p.m. Feb. 11 for pickup on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Old Town Pour House

1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtownpourhouse.com/. The Great for Groups menu, perfect for Super Bowl gatherings at home, features queso dip, barbecue chicken salad, angus steak chili, sliders, buffalo chicken dip, fried chicken sandwiches and more. Order ahead for pickup on Feb. 12.

Pennyville Station

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. Tickets are limited for Pennyville's Super Bowl party, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. The $100 per person admission includes a buffet with short ribs, fried calamari, wings, flatbreads, short rib nachos, pot stickers, rigatoni with vodka sauce, chopped salad and more, and an open bar featuring Tito's specialty drinks.

The Piazza

85 Executive Drive, Aurora, (630) 978-2088, piazzaaurora.com/events/super-bowl-lvii-party-at-the-piazza-aurora. Watch the game on two 36-foot digital screens while taking advantage of food and drink specials and giveaways starting at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Real Time Sports Bar & Grill

1120 W. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village, (847) 534-5000, realtimesportsbar.com/. Fill up while watching Super Bowl Sunday. Starting at 5:30 p.m., fans can nosh on pizza, potato skins, burgers, penne pasta, Italian beef, homemade chips and draft beer, wine, well cocktails and soda from the beginning of the game until the end of the fourth quarter. It's $50 for adults; $19.95 for the buffet only and $12.95 for kids. Expect tons of giveaways, too. Reservations requested.

Real Urban Barbecue

2119 Clearwater Drive, Oak Brook, (630) 601-6588, and 1260 S. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 947-6474; realurbanbbq.com/. A super barbecue bundle includes three pounds of meat, two slabs of ribs, three quarts of sides, mini buns and a gallon of iced tea or lemonade.

Rep's Place

3200 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, (224) 347-2916, repsplace.com/. Rep's is hosting a Big Game bash when $20 gets fans a halftime buffet, a raffle ticket and a square on the prize board. Plus, Miller Lite and Coors Light pitchers are $12. Reservations requested. For to-go, pre-order the $99 Super Bowl Sunday carryout deal, which includes two large, two-topping pizzas, 50 boneless chicken wings, celery and sauces. Pickup is from 3-6 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve 22

485 Winchell Way, Glen Ellyn, (630) 469-5550, reserve22.com/. This year, Reserve 22 is bringing back the Super Bowl party with a $25 all-you-can-eat buffet during the game featuring buffalo chicken wings, beef sliders, nacho bar, margherita flatbread, spinach dip, bratwurst, Tater Tots and more. Reservations are encouraged.

Sideouts Sports Tavern

4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake, (847) 526-7174, 3dsideouts.com/events/superbowl-party/. Watch the Super Bowl on Sideouts' 15.5-foot HD LED TV while dining from the mega buffet serving up wings, sausage and peppers, rigatoni ala vodka, chicken Vesuvio and more from 5 p.m. to halftime. Plus, there's a premium open bar from 5 p.m. until the end of the game and a halftime dessert table. It's $45 per person or $80 a couple. Buy tickets at 3dsideouts-catering.hrpos.heartland.us/menu.

Soul & Smoke

1601 Payne St., Evanston, soulandsmoke.com/. The $56 Game Day Party Pack includes 2 pounds of rib tips, Chef D'Andre's buttermilk grilled chicken wings, a 16-ounce side of pimento queso dip, tortilla chips and a bottle of Soul & Smoke's signature BBQ sauce. Order ahead from exploretock.com/soulandsmoke/ for pickup on Super Bowl Sunday.

Spartan Ale House

1032 Prairie St., Aurora, (630) 340-4546, and 3032 English Rows Ave., Naperville, (630) 536-8163, spartanalehouse.com/. It's a party on Super Sunday. There's a $10 buffet, and bucket specials are $12 for domestics, $13 for imports and $15 for seltzers. Plus, there are prizes and giveaways, including a TV.

Sweet Melissa's Pizza & Pub

134 W. Rand Road, Lakemoor, (815) 331-8446, sweetmelissaspub.com/. On Feb. 12, order up 50-cent bone-in wings and 75-cent boneless wings, $16 domestic buckets and meatball mary's and mimosas.

Tap House Grill

Locations in Algonquin, Lemont, Oswego, Palatine, Plainfield, St. Charles and Wheeling; thetaphousegrill.com/. Big Game specials include $13.99 all-you-can-eat boneless wings and fries, $3.50 Miller, Coors and Fat Tire drafts and $4 specialty shots. There will be a Bears jersey giveaway and more. The $85 to-go party packs include 40 bone-in wings or 7 pounds of boneless wings, 12 pretzels, cheesy dip and chips, carrots and celery and sauces.

All four Timothy O'Toole's locations are offering a to-go special on wings for the Big Game Sunday. - Courtesy of Rasheed Photography

5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee, (847) 249-0800; 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599; 10 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa, (847) 979-0600; and 622 N. Fairbanks Court, Chicago, (312) 642-0700; timothyotooles.com/. Super Bowl specials to-go include four packs of craft tallboy cans for $20; Buffalo wings to-go (10 for $13, 20 for $26 and 30 for $39); and boneless wings to-go (a half pound for $8 and one pound for $14). Order ahead for pickup on Feb. 12.

For the Super Bowl, Wildfire is offering party platters, including barbecue baby back ribs. - Courtesy of Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. Order up a Wildfire party platter such as barbecue baby back ribs, homemade cornbread, Wildfire chopped salad and more to feed eight to 10. Order ahead for pickup on Feb. 12.