Say so long to 2022 at a New Year's Eve restaurant or bar bash

The Holiday Nog is a seasonal special at Truluck's through Dec. 31. Courtesy of Truluck's

Truluck's specialty peppermint chocolate cake is on the menu through Dec. 31. Courtesy of Truluck's

Thorn Restaurant will be serving a special prix fixe three-course New Year's Eve Dinner on Dec. 31. Courtesy of Thorn Restaurant

Out with the old and in with the new! A bit trite, yes, but true. And restaurants and bars across the suburbs are saying goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 with a plethora of New Year's Eve specials, parties, champagne toasts, dancing, live music, brunches and more.

Make reservations now so you don't miss out.

Aboyer

64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100, georgetroisgroup.com/aboyer. Chef Michael Lachowicz has crafted a decadent three-course New Year's Eve dinner, highlights of which are warm grilled quail salad, filet of beef en croute, butter poached lobster and double chocolate raspberry gâteau. The $135 per person dinner will be available from 5:30-11 p.m. Dec. 31. Reservations are required.

Allgauer's on the Riverfront

2855 N. Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauersriverfrontrestaurant.com/. Make reservations for New Year's Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It's $53 for adults and $28 for kids.

Truffle-crusted beef medallion risotto is on Antico Posto's New Year's Eve menu. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. Send out 2022 at the Italian cafe, which is serving holiday specials now through Jan. 4, including the Sicilian crabcake ($18.95) and the truffle-crusted beef medallion risotto ($30.95). End your meal with the peppermint gelato ($4.95-$7.50). Available for dine-in, carryout and delivery. The restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31.

Avante Banquets

1050 Northwest Hwy., Fox River Grove, (847) 287-1006, avantebanquets.com/avante-2023-celebration-nye-event/. Party the night away at the New Year's Eve Celebration from 7:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 31. The $160 per person package includes an open bar, a filet and lobster dinner, wine during dinner, entertainment from Tony Ocean, dancing, a champagne toast, party favors, a late-night bites menu and more. Reservations required.

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. Spend the first Sunday brunch of the new year at Beatrix, which will be offering the special lobster frittata on Jan. 1. Brunch is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner is from 3-8 p.m.

The Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. Take advantage of the dine-in specials for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, including prime rib, baked ham, baked stuffed shrimp, filet and lobster and halibut. Hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 31 and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 1. Or consider the complete takeout dinners that feed eight to 15 and include ham, roast turkey or rotisserie roast pork for $290.

Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 15537 S. Lagrange Road, Orland Park, (708) 873-5170; 9310 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, (847) 674-4634; and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679; bonefishgrill.com/. For dine-in, sip on the Winter White Cosmo while enjoying the winter specials, including the Baja scallop and shrimp scampi pasta, the Rockefeller Butterfish and the old-fashioned cedar plank salmon.

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, brokenoar.com/. Broken Oar is planning a New Year's Eve blowout bash starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, featuring live music from Triadd at 8:30 p.m. The special three-course meal includes an appetizer, entree (grilled rib-eye $50, surf and turf $60, twin lobster tails $60), dessert and a champagne toast. Reservations are required; it's $5 per table.

Bub City

5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. Start off the New Year at Bub City's brunch, available starting at 10 a.m. Jan. 1. Nosh on huevos rancheros, biscuits and gravy, cinnamon rolls, fried chicken and waffles, country biscuit sandwich and more. Plus, bottomless mimosas are $28 per person and bottomless Bloody Marys are $30 per person with the purchase of a brunch entree.

Catch 35

35 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 717-3500, catch35.com/new-years-eve-2022/. Make reservations to enjoy Catch 35's New Year's Eve specials, which will be available Dec. 29-31. On the menu are baked oysters ($25), shellfish platter ($39), skirt steak and barbecue shrimp ($40), filet mignon crab Oscar ($49), Maine lobster tail ($54) and crab-stuffed Maine lobster tail ($59).

Chandler's Chophouse

401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 885-9009, chandlerschophouse.com/nye.php. Ring in the New Year at Chandler's New Year's Eve party starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31. The $99 event includes a four-hour premium open bar, hors d'oeuvres, a five-course dinner featuring sliced sirloin of beef and champagne chicken, a chocolate fountain, a champagne toast at midnight, a video countdown, a balloon drop, party favors, a DJ and dancing. Reservations required.

City Works is offering customizable mimosa flights during its Rock 'n' Roll brunch Monday, Jan. 2. - Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

1850 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 584-2500; 365 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, (847) 941-0990; and 929 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 984-3571, cityworksrestaurant.com/. Ring in the New Year at City Works' Rock n Roll brunch on Monday, Jan. 2, featuring specialties such as the customizable mimosa flights and brunch dishes.

Coach's Corner

152 Biesterfield Road, Elk Grove Village, (847) 956-1818, dacoachscorner.com/. Ring in the New Year at Coach's New Year's Eve party Dec. 31.

Concorde Banquets

20922 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, (847) 438-0025, concordebanquets.com/. Get dressed up for Concorde's lavish Greek New Year's Eve Party starting at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31 featuring music from DJ Jim Veikos, the Hellenic 5 Orchestra and Alpha Tunes. The $150 per person price includes a filet mignon and lobster tail dinner, open bar, pastry table, party favors, balloon drop, late-night snacks and a midnight champagne toast.

Dover Straits

890 E. Route 45, Mundelein, (847) 949-1550, doverstraits.com/. Make reservations now to dine in on New Year's Eve. No Limits Band will be playing Dec. 31.

Drake Oak Brook

2301 York Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-0000, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/new-years-celebrations.htm. Make reservations now for the Drake's lavish semiformal, 21-and-older only New Year's Eve party. The $129 per person silver package includes premium open bar, dancing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., party favors, a midnight champagne toast and late-night snacks. Dinner is not included. The $199 gold package includes everything from the silver package, plus a gourmet dinner buffet with seatings at 7 and 7:30 p.m. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/.

Drink

871 E. Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, (847) 397-3100, drinknightclub.com/. Celebrate New Year's Eve with Drink's $75 VIP package from 7-9 p.m. that includes apps and premium open bar. General admission after 9 p.m. is $25 based on space. Reservations are required.

Drury Lane

100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300, lucillerestaurant.com/holiday-events/. Fete New Year's Eve early at the afternoon tea at 3 p.m. Dec. 31, when you can nosh on scones, tea sandwiches and desserts while sipping on tea. It's $55 for adults and $30 for kids 12 and younger. Or spend New Year's Eve night enjoying live music, a multicourse dinner at 6 p.m. and a champagne toast. The $80 per person price includes unlimited champagne, mimosas and bellinis. Come back on New Year's Day for brunch, which includes 10 gourmet food stations. It runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon and costs $60 for adults and $30 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations are required for all events.

Empire

48 W. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 355-9000, empireburgerbar.com/nye-23. Empire celebrates NYE with reserved seating starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, that includes a bottle of Moet & Chandon per every group of four, live music from Run Forrest Run and a champagne toast at midnight. It's $75 per person. General admission is $20. Reservations required.

Fox & Turtle

400 E. Orchard, Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/. Dine on New Year's Eve specials such as crabcake appetizer, spicy lobster ziti, sea bass San Marino, bone-in rib-eye and prime rib on Saturday, Dec. 31. Reservations required.

George Trois

64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100, georgetroisgroup.com/. For New Year's Eve, Chef Michael Lachowicz has devised an eight-course tasting menu that includes Golden Kaluga Caviar, pithivier of pheasant with Madeira sauce, orange dusted lobster, roast squab and more. It's $229 for the 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. seatings and $249 for the 8 and 8:30 p.m. seatings. Reservations are required.

Champagne will be flowing at The Graceful Ordinary in St. Charles on New Year's Eve. - Courtesy of Matt Reeves

3 E. Main St., St. Charles, (331) 235-5803, thegracefulordinary.com/. On New Year's Eve, Executive Chef Chris Curren will be serving specialty dishes such as caviar with soufflé pancakes, Slagel Farms Tomahawk rib-eye for two and Spanish Turbot. Plus, there will be champagne and live music from Brent Brown. Reservations required.

Grill House

3061 Dundee Road, Northbrook, (847) 205-2200, eatgrillhouse.com/. The winter holiday catering menu features entrees (roasted turkey breast with gravy, roasted chicken, tenderloin roast, sliced brisket, lamb chops, salmon), sides, salads, apps, pasta, desserts and more. Order ahead for pickup.

Hampton Social

100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414, thehamptonsocial.com/holiday. On Dec. 31, raise a sparkling rose toast during dinner. Come back the next day to refuel with Hampton Social's New Year's Day Brunch. Reservations requested.

Hey Nonny

10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 202-0750, heynonny.com/shows/new-years-eve-dinner-2. Hey Nonny gives you two ways to celebrate New Year's Eve. The Elegant Early Dining package includes a three-course dinner accompanied by Spanish guitar. It's $75 per person, with seatings at 6 and 6:30 p.m. The New Year's Eve party starts at 9 p.m. featuring music from Expo '76 and Dag Juhlin, dancing, a cash bar, party favors and a midnight toast for $60 per person. Cash bar and food available for purchase. Reservations are required.

Experience the balloon drop at midnight during the Timeless New Year's Eve party at the Hilton Oak Brook Hills Resort. -

3500 Midwest Road, Oak Brook, (630) 850-5555, oakbrookhillsresortchicago.com/specials. Get all glammed up to send out 2022 in retro style at the last Timeless New Year's Eve party from 9 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. Dec. 31. Sip on cocktails from the premium open bar and sup on gourmet hot and cold bites and desserts featuring a chocolate fountain. And get ready to dance to the sounds of The Rat Pack is Back, backed by a 15-piece big band. The $125 per person ticket features party favors, a midnight balloon drop and a champagne toast. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/.

Hotel Baker

100 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-2100, hotelbaker.com/. Say goodbye to 2022 with live music from Chris Powell on piano and vocals Saturday, Dec. 31.

Houlihan's

2860 Showplace Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-0022, houlihans.com/LTO/NYE. The special $49.99 NYE dinner, available Dec. 30-Jan. 1, includes one app, two entrees (blackened mahi-mahi, chicken parm, sirloin and grilled shrimp, panko fried shrimp) and one dessert (brownie batter cake or vanilla bean cheesecake).

Jameson's Charhouse

1331 W. Dundee Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 392-7100, jamesonscharhousearlingtonheights.com/. Jameson's is offering holiday catering that includes a prime rib package for $350 or a bone-in ham package for $200. They include sides, salad and bread and feed six to 10. Order by Wednesday, Dec. 28, for pickup on Dec. 31 or Jan. 1. Dine-in entertainment on New Year's Eve features Lulu & Doug Thing.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. The restaurant will be open for dine-in on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. The Casey Myles Trio will perform on New Year's Eve, when there will be party favors and a champagne toast. If you're feeding a crew at home, Johnny's offers dinner packages to-go with sides, rolls and cheesecake. The rotisserie roasted pork for eight to 10 is $169; the whole turkey is $375 and the prime rib is $395. Order ahead for pickup on Dec. 31 or Jan. 1.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/. Treat your family to Katie's $50 brunch package for four on New Year's Eve or Day. Order ahead; hours are 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. New Year's Eve and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 1.

Kings Dining & Entertainment

5505 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 233-0099, kings-de.com/event/new-years-eve/. It's a Shaken, Not Stirred New Year's Eve party at Kings this year. There will be cocktails to match, plus party favors, hors d'oeuvres and a midnight champagne toast. General admission is $55 per person; $95 per person for a bowling reservation from 10:30 p.m. to close.

Kona Grill

3051 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 515-8395, konagrill.com/happenings/new-years. Make reservations now to enjoy Kona Grill's New Year's specials, which are available Dec. 30-Jan. 1. Nosh on goat cheese and date salad ($22), miso beef short ribs ($38), filet with lobster cream ($42) and pumpkin pie ($16). On NYE, there will be a DJ and a midnight champagne toast. The specials are available for takeout, with the added option of a prime rib dinner for two for $76. Call ahead for pickup.

For New Year's Eve, L. Woods will be serving jumbo lump crabcakes. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. From 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, L. Woods will be serving NYE specials including jumbo lump crabcakes ($36.95), prime rib of beef au jus ($37.95-$40.95) and Gooey Chocolate Cake ($9.95) for dine-in or carryout. Reservations requested.

Maggiano's

1847 Freedom Drive, Naperville; 240 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook; 1901 E. Woodfield Road, Schaumburg; 307 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills; maggianos.com/. For dine-in, take advantage of the special holiday family-style meal designed for at least four that includes salad, two apps, two pastas, two entrees and a sampler of mini desserts. Add on a specialty beverage such as rum port punch or Maggiano's Italian sangria. Reservations required.

Martini Room

161 E. Chicago St., Elgin, (847) 741-0349, martiniroomelgin.com/new-years-eve.html. Get dressed up in your best '90s garb for Martini Room's 21-and-older New Year's Eve party, which includes '90s music, holiday martinis, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. It's $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

McCormick & Schmick's

3001 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-3700, and 5320 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 233-3776, mccormickandschmicks.com/event/christmas-new-years/. For New Year's Eve, make plans to dine-in on the holiday prix fixe menu that includes soup or salad; crab and shrimp-stuffed salmon ($50), Pacifico True Striped Bass ($55), filet mignon ($60) or West Australian lobster tail ($70); and a dessert. Reservations required.

Meson Sabika

1025 Aurora Ave., Naperville, (630) 983-3000, mesonsabika.com/. Spend New Year's Eve dining on hot and cold tapas, baked lobster tail and beef short rib, Bailey's-infused cheesecake and three-layer chocolate sponge cake. The special NYE prix fixe menu is $95 per person. The vegetarian option is $39 per person. Reservations required.

Michael Jordan's Steak House

1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansteakhouse.com/oak-brook/. Ring in the New Year in style at MJ's four-course New Year's Eve dinner. For $123 per person, dine on soup or salad, lemon sorbet with prosecco, an entree (blackened salmon, 10-ounce filet, 6-ounce lobster-crusted filet, bone-in rib-eye, bouillabaisse) and dessert (peanut butter pie, caramel apple bread pudding, molten chocolate cake, Key lime pie, 23 Layer Cake ($10)). Reservations required.

The Merry Berry Margarita is a limited-time seasonal sipper at Miller's Ale House. - Courtesy of Miller's Ale House

778 N. Route 59, Aurora; 455 Butterfield Road, Lombard; 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, and other suburbs; millersalehouse.com/. Now through Dec. 31, the Merry Berry Margarita ($8.99) and Basil Hayden Smoked Cinnamon Old Fashion ($14.99) join the limited-time only special of 1.5 pounds of snow crab legs served with two sides ($25.99).

Moretti's

On Dec. 31, Moretti's is hosting New Year's Eve parties for kids. Dine on pizza, pasta, salad and ice cream before enjoying the kids' video countdown, balloon drop, party favors, DJ and dancing. It's $19.95 for adults and $14.95 for kids. Reservations required. morettisrestaurants.com/ or kidsnewyearseve.com/.

Barrington: 128 S. Wool St., (847) 469-1300. Seatings are at 1 and 4 p.m.

Bartlett: 1175 W. Lake St., (630) 837-4992. Seatings are at 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

Elgin: 2300 Bushwood Drive, (847) 303-4444. Seating is at 2 p.m.

Fox Lake: 164 S. Route 12, (847) 973-1800. Seating is at 2 p.m.

Hoffman Estates: 2525 W. Higgins Road, (847) 885-0400. Seatings are at 1 and 4 p.m.

Lake in the Hills: 220 N. Randall Road, (847) 854-7220. Seatings are at 1 and 4 p.m.

Mount Prospect: 1799 Busse Road, (847) 593-2200. Seating is at 6:30 p.m.

Rosemont: 9519 W. Higgins Road, (847) 692-6600. Seating is at 2 p.m.

Schaumburg: 1893 Walden Office Square, (847) 397-4200. Seatings are at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/. Morton's is offering a three-course Chateaubriand menu for two for dine-in from Dec. 24-31. The $179 dinner includes a winter salad, chateaubriand for two, two sides, and sticky toffee bread pudding, Morton's Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake or bruleed cheesecake. Reservations required.

Niche

14 S. 3rd St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000, nichegeneva.com/. Say cheers to the New Year at one of Niche's special New Year's Eve dinners. The 5 p.m. four-course dinner features caramelized carrot soup, duck confit fritter, grilled buffalo strip loin and chocolate torte for $100 per person. The six-course dinner at 7:30 p.m. for $150 includes the courses from the four-course dinner with the addition of the poached egg and halibut ceviche courses. Wine pairings are optional. Reservations will only be taken by phone.

Old Town Pour House

1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtownpourhouse.com/. Reserve a spot for New Year's Eve dinner when bottles of champagne are $20.23. Don't miss the holiday specials, including the Holiday Margarita, available through Dec. 31 and the Rock n' Roll Brunch, which will be available Dec. 26 through Jan. 2, featuring the signature Holiday Chicken and Waffles.

Palm Court

1912 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 870-7770, palmcourt.net/. On New Year's Eve, there will be live music from Good Clean Fun starting at 8:30 p.m., plus a complimentary champagne toast at midnight and party favors. Dine-in specials include prime rib, African cold water rock lobster tail, beef Wellington, Alaskan king crab legs, filet mignon and shrimp en croute, tomahawk steak and more. Reservations required.

Peggy Kinnane's

8 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (847) 577-7733, peggykinnanes.com/. Head to the Irish pub to celebrate Ireland's New Year's Eve starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. There will be a balloon drop, face painter and magician. After the event, the bar will be closing for the night.

Pennyville Station

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. Pennyville Station is going all out Dec. 31, first with a family New Year's Eve bash from 4:30-6:30 p.m. that includes mini cheeseburgers, grilled cheese, mac n' cheese, french fries, sausage and peppers, rigatoni and more, with a kids' countdown and balloon drop at 6 p.m. Dinner only, with some festive specials, is at 7 p.m. The party gets started at 9 p.m., when the $100 per person all-inclusive event includes dinner, open bar, party favors, a countdown and balloon drop, a DJ, dancing and a champagne toast at midnight. Reservations required.

Perry's Steakhouse and Grille

5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/. From 4 p.m. to close on New Year's Eve, Perry's is offering a three-course prix fixe menu that includes a choice of a soup or salad, entree and dessert for $75 per person before 5:30 p.m. and $85 per person from 5:45 p.m. and later.

Pinstripes

7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323, pinstripes.com/. Pinstripes is celebrating with two balloon drops on NYE. Both include party favors and complimentary champagne for the adults. The 8 p.m. drop for families includes sparkling juice for the kids. The music starts at 8 p.m. and rocks until the midnight toast for adults. Reservations requested.

Pomeroy

844 Spruce, Winnetka, (847) 999-3090, pomeroywinnetka.com/. Make reservations for the $150 NYE dinner, which includes a choice of pan-seared foie gras, vegetable terrine or sea scallop; an entree of mushroom vol-au-vent, Camembert croquette or Alaskan King Crab salade; choice of John Dory A La Viennoise, Dover sole almondine, black truffle tagliatelle or tournedos Rossini; and choice of creme brulee, Kings Apple or espresso tart. Seatings are at 5, 7 and 9:30 p.m. A champagne toast is included.

Port Edward

20 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-5441, portedward.com/. The seafood restaurant is hosting a Holiday Grand Buffet on New Year's Eve. Along with unlimited champagne, highlights include seafood, prime rib, filet mignon Wellington, steak Diane, salad and veggies bar and desserts. It's $65 for adults, $20 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. Reservations required.

During the holidays, Puttshack is mixing up the special SZNL Punch cocktail. - Courtesy of Puttshack

1828 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (773) 831-7888, puttshack.com/specials/nye. Make reservations for Puttshack's New Year's Eve bash. The $25 ticket includes a live DJ, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Plus, sip on the special SZNL Punch cocktail (Torres Brandy, Cointreau, Sofia Sparkling Brut Rose, soda water, strawberries, orange peel and fresh mint), available only during the holidays.

Puttshack is hosting a New Year's Eve bash this year. - Courtesy of Puttshack

166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 634-7652, rokaakor.com/event/oakbrook-new-years-eve-dinner/. Indulge in a five-course Omakase dinner, available from 3-10 p.m. Dec. 31. The $135 per person meal features prime beef tataki and yellowtail sashimi, deluxe sashimi, robata grilled Chilean sea bass, lobster tempura, Snake River American wagyu filet, dessert and more. Reservations required, with a two-person minimum.

Rosebud Restaurants and Carmine's

Rosebud: Deerfield, Lemont, Naperville and Chicago; Carmine's: Rosemont and Chicago; rosebudrestaurants.com/holiday-menu/. The Rosebud Holiday Take Home Package offers two options: Package 1 feeds four to six and costs $240 and Package 2 feeds eight to 10 and casts $300. They each include salad, sausage and peppers, meatballs and polenta, brick chicken, chicken Vesuvio, rigatoni vodka and dessert. Order by Friday, Dec. 23, for pickup on Dec. 31 or Jan. 1.

Ruth's Chris

933 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 498-6889, and 100 W. Higgins Road, Suite U-1, South Barrington, (847) 551-3730, ruthschris.com/promotions/christmas-and-new-years-at-ruths/. Ruth's Chris is open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day serving the prix fixe Ruth's Classic Menu (starter, entree, side and dessert). Reservations required.

Santo Cielo

123 Water St., Suite 509, Naperville, (630) 323-0700, stcielo.com/. On New Year's Eve, Santo Cielo is celebrating with a four-course dinner that includes butternut squash and apple soup, tuna crudo, coffee and chili-braised short rib or sea bass en papillote, and doughnuts and cake. The seatings at 5, 5:15 and 5:30 p.m. cost $100, while the seatings at 7, 7:15, 7:30, 9, 9:15 and 9:30 p.m. include a champagne toast and party favors for $120. Reservations required.

Saranello's

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/events/new-years-eve-at-saranellos/. Saranello's is hosting a New Year's Eve dinner party in the Grand Salon from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. that starts and finishes with a champagne toast. The $89 per person four-course dinner from Chef Mychael Bonner includes lobster bisque, winter chopped salad, filet mignon or roasted Chilean sea bass, and crème brûlée or New Year's Eve chocolate cake. Reservations required. Return on Jan. 1 for the New Year's Day Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. when you can dine on shrimp cocktail and options from the omelet, carving and endless dessert stations for $44.95 per person.

Shaw's Crab House

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg-illinois/. For New Year's Eve, Shaw's will be serving from the full a la carte menu, which includes Norwegian King Crab, hand-rolled sushi and prime steaks. Reservations are available from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

SixtyFour Wine Bar & Kitchen

123 Water St., Suite 105A, Naperville, (630) 780-6464, sixtyfourwinebar.com/. Send off 2022 at SixtyFour's New Year's Eve party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31. The $130 ticket includes heavy apps, wine and a sparkling toast at midnight.

Sophia Steak

181 E. Laurel Ave., Lake Forest, (847) 920-7002, and 1146 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette, (847) 728-8220, sophiasteak.com/menu/. In addition to the regular menu, Sophia Steak will be serving NYE specials including lobster bisque ($16), hamachi crudo ($25), A5 wagyu rib-eye ($82) and sea scallops ($52). Reservations required.

Sullivan's Steakhouse

244 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 305-0230, sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotions/new-years-eve/. Enjoy live music and a champagne toast at midnight on Dec. 31. Reservations required.

Thorn Restaurant & Lounge

5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, (847) 260-4774, thornrestaurant.com/. Executive Chef Nicholas Malloy has devised a special New Year's Eve dinner featuring burrata toast, porcini-crusted 8-ounce flat iron with smashed Yukon Gold potatoes and banana bread pudding for $45 per person. Enjoy music from JD Kostyk from 7-11 p.m. and a champagne toast at midnight. Reservations are required. Return on Sunday for the New Year's Day brunch available from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. when Bloody Marys and mimosas are $7.

Truluck's is offering a special four-course New Year's Eve dinner on Dec. 31. - Courtesy of Truluck's

9860 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 233-9404, trulucks.com/. Indulge in Truluck's special four-course New Year's Eve dinner, which is available from 4-10:30 p.m. Start with Florida stone crab claws, shrimp cocktail, jumbo lump crabcake or crab and shrimp Napoleon before then choosing lobster bisque or a salad. Next up is a choice of New England sea scallops, miso-glazed sea bass, chateaubriand, hot 'n' crunchy trout, South African lobster tail, Hawaiian ahi tuna, prime rib-eye or jalapeño salmon bearnaise. Finish with carrot cake, chocolate malt cake, Key lime pie or baked Alaska. It's $175 per person; reservations required.

Two Brothers Roundhouse

205 N. Broadway, Aurora, (630) 264-2739, twobrothersbrewing.com/. Usher out 2022 at the New Year's Eve party from 8:30-12:30 Saturday, Dec. 31. The $65 event includes appetizers, Two Brothers beer, spirits and select wines, music from DJ Buddy James, a late-night buffet, a champagne toast and a New Year's countdown. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/.

Wheatstack

5900 S. Route 53, Lisle, (331) 777-5811, wheatstacklisle.com/events.html. Ring in the new year with a special prime rib dinner, available from 4-9 p.m. Dec. 31. It's $28.95 for the 10-ounce and $36.95 for the 14-ounce prime rib. The restaurant closes at 10 p.m. Reservations are required.

WhirlyBall

3103 Odyssey Court, Naperville, (630) 932-4800, and 285 Center Drive, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0800, whirlyball.com/. Celebrate NYE with the kids during the Family Fun bash from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 31. Play WhirlyBall, LaserTag, bowling and pop-up games and enjoy a buffet, desserts and soda for $20 for kids and $30 for adults. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/.

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100; wildfirerestaurant.com/. The regular menu will be available for dine-in, delivery and carryout on NYE.

Yard House

1880 Tower Drive, Glenview, (847) 729-9273, and 2301 Fountain Square Drive, Lombard, (630) 495-1912, yardhouse.com/home. Toast the New Year with a complimentary glass of House Cuvee beer.