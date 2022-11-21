Get your wish list ready: Where to dine with Santa in the suburbs

Children can tell Santa their holiday wishes during the Santa brunches in December at Le Jardin at Cantigny. Courtesy of Cantigny

Santa will meet with kids to discuss their wish lists during the Champagne Brunch with Santa on Sundays through Dec. 18 at Lucille in Oakbrook Terrace. Courtesy of Adam Blaszkiewicz

Santa is coming, and he's ready to hear your holiday wishes during one of the many Santa brunches, lunches and dinners happening in the suburbs over the next couple of weeks. But make your reservations soon because some of the popular holiday brunches have already sold out. Here's what we found:

Santa at The Berghoff

1-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturdays, Nov. 26-Dec. 17, and Thursday and Friday, Dec. 22-23, at the Berghoff Restaurant, 17 W. Adams St., Chicago, theberghoff.com/. Santa will make the rounds and take photos with diners.

Breakfast with Santa at Hotel Baker

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, 11 and 18, at Hotel Baker, 100 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-2100, hotelbaker.com/breakfast-with-santa-2022/. Meet with Santa and dine from an extensive brunch buffet featuring housemade waffles, potatoes Lyonnaise, grilled country ham, scrambled eggs, house corn lamb hash, buttered white grits, breakfast pastries, fruit and more. It's $42 for adults, $32 for kids 3-13, and free for kids younger than 3. Reservations are required.

Champagne Brunch with Santa at Drury Lane

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 27 through Dec. 18, at Lucille at Drury Lane, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, lucillerestaurant.com/holiday-events/. From eggnog and bottomless mimosas to homemade doughnuts and hand-carved prime rib, enjoy brunch with Santa and a production of "Elf the Musical" (tickets not included). Adults: $75; kids 3-12: $40; free for kids 2 and younger. Reservations are required.

Breakfast with Santa at Allgauer's

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17, at Allgauer's on the Riverfront, 2855 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauersriverfrontrestaurant.com/. Kids and their families can dine from a breakfast buffet, decorate holiday cookies, take photos with Santa and more. It's $24.95 for adults and $19.95 for kids. Reservations are required.

Warrenville Breakfast with Santa

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Courtyard Banquets, 3S200 Illinois Route 59, Warrenville, warrenvilleparks.org/event/breakfast-with-santa/. Visit with Santa and enjoy a breakfast buffet, crafts, music, raffles and a letters to Santa station. For those 11 and older: $21 for residents, $26 for nonresidents; kids 3-10: $14 for residents, $19 for nonresidents; free for kids 2 and younger. Reservations are required.

Santa will meet with children during the Santa brunches Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 3-4 and 17-18, at Le Jardin at Cantigny. - Courtesy of Cantigny

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 3-4 and 17-18, at Le Jardin at Cantigny, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton, cantigny.org/ or cantignygolf.com/. Dine from a buffet featuring breakfast (waffles, pastries, fruit, eggs, bacon), lunch (grilled chicken, roast strip, herb-roasted potatoes, salad) and desserts while getting to meet Santa. It's $30 for adults, $26 for kids 5-12 and $5 for kids younger than 5. Reservations are required.

Breakfast with Santa at Chevy Chase

10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at Chevy Chase Country Club, 1000 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, wheelingparkdistrict.com/calendar-of-events/breakfast-with-santa. Enjoy a buffet breakfast, listen to carolers, and meet with Santa and have photos taken. $27.95 for adults 18 and older, $14.95 for ages 17 and younger. Reservations are required at chevychasecountryclub.com.

Santa will be stopping by Pinstripes' brunch on the weekends in December for photos and to talk to the young ones. - Courtesy of Pinstripes

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18, at 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; and 435 E. Illinois St., Chicago, (312) 527-3010, pinstripes.com/. Bring the kids, as Santa is joining brunch on the weekends in December for photos and to talk to the little ones. Saturday brunch is a la carte. Sunday features the upgraded brunch menu featuring shrimp cocktail, maple-glazed ham, herb-roasted chicken, a chocolate fountain and more for $35 for adults, $12 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and younger. Reservations are required.

Breakfast with Santa at Drury Lane

11 a.m. Saturdays, Dec. 3-17, at Lucille at Drury Lane, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, lucillerestaurant.com/holiday-events/. Meet Santa, make doughnuts, sip on hot chocolate from the build-your-own hot cocoa bar and see "A Christmas Carol" (tickets not included). Adults: $35; kids 3-12: $25; free for kids 2 and younger. Reservations are required.

Kids can write letters to Santa during the brunches and breakfasts with Santa at Lucille in Oakbrook Terrace. - Courtesy of Adam Blaszkiewicz

9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 4, at Belvedere, 1170 W. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village, belvederebanquets.com/. Visit with Santa and dine from a hot breakfast buffet and a hot cocoa bar. There will be crafts, a balloon twister, letters to Santa, photos with Santa and more. A cash bar will be available. $20 for adults, $15 for kids 10 and younger, and free for kids 1 and younger. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/.

Dining with Santa at Maggiano's Schaumburg

9-11 a.m. Sundays, Dec. 4 and 11, at 1901 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg, (847) 240-5600. Meet and take a photo with Santa and write him a letter during the Morning with Santa event. Take home a meal of Caesar salad, spaghetti and meatballs and lemon cookies. It's $30 for ages 2 and older. Register at eventbrite.com/. Santa will be returning for Dinner with Santa from 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Dec. 5 and 12. Dine from a pasta buffet and take photos with Santa. It's $30 for ages 2 and older. Register at eventbrite.com/.

Breakfast with Santa at Harry Caray's Navy Pier

10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, at Harry Caray's Navy Pier, 700 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, (312) 527-9700, harrycarays.com/breakfast-with-santa.html. Santa will meet and take photos with kids during the special breakfast featuring live music. The a la carte menu features entrees such as Holiday Hash Skillet ($15.95), Yuletide Corn Beef Hash Skillet ($15.95), Frosty's Texas French toast ($13.95), sides, a kids' menu, specialty drinks (Poinsettia Punch, Boozy Hot Chocolate, The Grinch) and more. Reservations are required. Note: Santa is fully vaccinated.

Santa and the Grinch

Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Elgin Public House, 219 E. Chicago St., Elgin, (847) 468-8810, elginpublichouse.com/. On Dec. 4, Santa will take photos with diners. From noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, the Grinch will be visiting for photos.

Dinner with Santa at Peggy Kinnane's

3-6:30 p.m. (seatings at 3 and 4:45 p.m.) Sunday, Dec. 4, and 5-8:15 p.m. (seatings at 5 and 6:45 p.m.) Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Peggy Kinnane's, 8 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (847) 577-7733, peggykinnanes.com/. Enjoy dinner while visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Reservations are recommended.

Dining with Santa at Maggiano's Naperville

5:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Dec. 5 and 12, at 1847 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-2270. Kids can take a photo with Santa, write him a wish list letter and take home a bag of reindeer food. The price also includes a take-home meal for two or four that includes chicken Parmesan, spaghetti and mini meatballs, salad and lemon cookies. The meal for two is $70 and for four is $120. Register at eventbrite.com/.

Breakfast with Santa at Egg Harbor Cafe

8-11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 175 Jackson Ave., Naperville, (630) 548-1196, eggharborcafe.com/location/naperville/. Santa will greet guests while they dine. There will be prizes for the first 40 kids in the restaurant. No reservations will be taken.

Batavia Breakfast with Santa

8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Shannon Hall, 14 N. Van Buren, Batavia, bataviaparks.org/special-events. See Santa and take a picture with him and Mrs. Claus during breakfast, which includes doughnuts, fruit, yogurt, coffee, juice and milk. Take home your picture with Santa, a present and a craft made at your table. $13 per person; $45 for a family of four. Registration is required.

Algonquin Breakfast with Santa

9 and 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Golf Club of Illinois, 1575 Edgewood Drive, Algonquin, rec.algonquin.org/. $22 for residents, $25 for nonresidents 13 and older; $18/$22 for kids 4-12; and free for kids 3 and younger.

Lambs Farm Breakfast with Santa

Seatings are at 9 and 10:30 a.m. and noon Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 10-11 and 17-18, at the Magnolia Café & Bakery at Lambs Farm, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville, lambsfarm.org/event/breakfast-with-santa-3/. Dine on a plated meal and then head to Santa's Workshop in the Visitors Center for photos with Santa, a goody bag and a gift. It's $17.95; $7.95 for kids younger than 2. Reservations are required.

Breakfast With Santa at Swissotel

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, at Swissotel Chicago, 323 E. Wacker Drive, Chicago, swissotelchicagosantasuite.com/breakfast-with-santa. A special holiday breakfast with Santa will be held in the penthouse ballroom, featuring a classic holiday breakfast display, multiple food stations, a Bloody Mary bar and mimosas, face painting and a kids' holiday craft. It's $80 for adults, $60 for kids, and free for kids younger than 3.

Breakfast with Santa at Villa Olivia

9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Villa Olivia, 1401 W. Lake St., Bartlett, bartlettparks.org/event/breakfast-with-santa-3/. Visit and take photos with Santa, dine on a plated breakfast, make holiday crafts, listen to festive music and more. Registration is required at (630) 540-4800.

Pancake Breakfast with Santa

10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Wauconda Park District Community Center gym, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda, waucondaparks.com/event/pancake-breakfast-with-santa/. Visit with Santa and dine on pancakes, sausage, juice, milk and coffee. $8 for residents, $10 for nonresidents, free for kids younger than 2. Must register by Dec. 5. waucondaparks.com.

Woodstock Breakfast with Santa

9-10 a.m. and 10:15-11:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Woodstock Moose Lodge, 406 Clay St., Woodstock. Children can enjoy a holiday buffet breakfast and a photo and visit with Santa. $15. Register at woodstockrecreationdepartment.com/.

Santa Brunch Buffet

Seatings at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 11 and 18, at The Anvil Club, 309 Meier St., East Dundee, (847) 426-7710, theanvilclub.net/. Make reservations now for the buffet brunch with Santa, which includes breakfast items, made-to-order omelets, hot dishes, carving station, seafood station, fruit, salads and a sweets table. It's $65 for adults, $25 for kids 6-12, and free for kids younger than 5. Reservations are required.

Breakfast with Santa at Club Arcada

10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 11, and Saturday, Dec. 17, at The Club Arcada Speakeasy Restaurant, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles, clubarcada.com/. Kids can meet and take photos with Santa while everyone can enjoy the breakfast buffet featuring pastries, fruit, bacon, eggs, breakfast potatoes, French toast, cookies, cannoli and more. All children will receive a special gift. It's $32 for ages 12 and older, $25 for kids 2-11, and free for kids younger than 2. Reservations are required.

Brunch with Santa at The Drake

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, and Dec. 17-18, at The Drake Oak Brook, 2301 York Road, Oak Brook, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/brunch-with-santa.htm. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus during a lavish brunch. It's $85 for adults, $40 for kids 6-12, $25 for kids 3-5, and free for kids 2 and younger. Reservations are recommended.

Kids can meet and take a photo with Santa during the Grand Buffet Brunch at Saranello's in December. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 11 and 18, at Saranello's, 601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/events/brunch-with-santa/. Kids can meet and take a photo with Santa during the Grand Buffet Brunch. Nosh on waffles, pancakes, French toast, made-to-order omelets, carved meats, seafood, desserts and more. Plus, adults can sip on fruit mimosas. It's $39.95 for adults and half price for kids younger than 12. Reservations are required.

Breakfast with Santa in Streamwood

10-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Hoosier Grove Barn, 700 W. Irving Park Road, Streamwood, streamwoodparks.org/event/breakfast-with-santa/. Meet and take a photo with Santa while enjoying breakfast, coloring, crafts and more. $20 for residents 11 and older/$30 for nonresidents; $15 for resident kids 3-10/$20 for nonresident kids; free for kids 2 and younger. Presented by My Cocina Grill. Registration is required by Dec. 2.

Santa Brunch Buffet

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Johnny's Supper Club, 1250 Bowes Creek Road, Elgin. Bring a camera for photos with Santa. $12-$35. For reservations, call (847) 214-5877.

Breakfast with Santa

8:45 and 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Alexander's Cafe, 1650 W. Main St., St. Charles, stcparks.org. Enjoy a pancake breakfast, play reindeer games and create a special craft. Santa will stop by each table to visit and take photos. Children must be accompanied by a registered adult. $15 for residents; $23 for nonresidents. Registration is required.

Dinner with Santa at Pennyville Station

4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Pennyville Station, 112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. Meet and take a photo with Santa during the family-style dinner that includes mac and cheese, pot stickers, sausage and peppers, mini cheeseburgers, rigatoni with vodka sauce, chicken lemon and a hot chocolate bar. It's $29.95 for adults, $12.95 for kids 6-12, and $8.95 for kids 5 and younger. Reservations are required.

Dinner with Santa at Lucille

5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Lucille at Drury Lane, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, lucillerestaurant.com/holiday-events/. Meet Santa and dine on prime rib, roasted turkey and baked ham from the carving station, as well as starters, sides, desserts and more. Plus, make your own ice cream and hot chocolate creations. Afterward, stick around for "A Christmas Carol" (tickets not included). Adults: $45; kids 3-12: $30; free for kids 2 and younger. Reservations are required.

Breakfast with Santa in Glendale Heights

9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Glendale Lakes Golf Club, 1550 President St., Glendale Heights, glendaleheights.org/events/. Visit with Santa and dine on an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast. Breakfast is $5 for adults and $3 for kids. Photos with Mr. & Mrs. Claus are $2. No registration is required; pay at the door.

Breakfast with Santa, Mrs. Claus and Rudolph

9-11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Ronald J. Gunter Administration Building, 55 E. Richmond St., Westmont, hollydaysfestival.com/events/. Enjoy pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee, milk and cookies prepared by the Westmont Lions Club with Santa, then head to his workshop to tell him what's on your wish list. $24-$28, free for kids 2 and younger. Registration is required.