Holiday Happenings across the suburbs in November

Explore lighted displays at Illumination, Tree Lights Nov. 19 through Jan. 7 at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. Courtesy of Morton Arboretum

Nov. 13

Yuletide Treasures: 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 23, at DuPage Art League, 218 W. Front St., Wheaton. DuPage Art League's annual Yuletide Treasures Show features one-of-a-kind gifts, all handmade by local artists. The sale will continue after Thanksgiving with extended hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Nov. 25 to Dec. 23. Christmas Eve hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free parking on Front Street and in the parking garage. dupageartleague.org.

"The Sound of Music": 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; and 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, through Jan. 14 at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical as directed by Amber Mak. The Grand Gallery will be decked out for the season with a giant two-story, fully decorated Christmas tree. Tickets start at $28. paramountaurora.com.

"A Christmas Story, The Musical": 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; and 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, with select Thursday 1 p.m. shows, through Jan. 1, at The Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive. Lincolnshire. This show brings the beloved 1983 movie about the Parker family to musical life on stage. Directed by Jeff Award-winner Scott Weinstein with musical direction by Jeff Award-winner Ryan T. Nelson and choreography by Tiffany Krause. $59-$64. (847) 634-0200 or MarriottTheatre.com.

Holiday Book & Art Sale: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Wheaton Public Library, 225 N. Cross St., Wheaton. Friends of the Library Holiday Book and Art Sale features like-new gift books, nostalgia items, collectible books, silent auctions, autographed copies, plus framed and unframed art. All proceeds benefit the library. Free admission. wheatonlibrary.org/about/friends-of-WPL.

"Blueprints": 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at ECC Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra's season opener. $14-$25. eyso.org/concert.

"A Christmas Chaos": 2 p.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Nov. 20 at the Elgin Art Showcase, 164 Division St., 8th floor, Elgin. Elgin Theatre Co.'s production of Michael Wehrli's holiday comedy. $18-$20. elgin-theatre.org/next-production/.

"Elf the Musical": 2 and 6 p.m. Sundays; 1:30 and 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; and 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, through Jan. 8 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Musical stage adaptation of the holiday film. drurylanetheatre.com/elf-the-musical/.

"Heathers the Musical": 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the McHenry County College Black Box Theatre, 8900 Route 14, Crystal Lake. $20, $15 for MCC students, staff and veterans. mchenry.edu.

"Mary Poppins Jr.": 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Franklin Middle School, 211 N. Main St., Wheaton. Wheaton Park District Children's Playhouse stages the musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film. $8. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

"Seussical": 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Blackhawk Middle School, 250 S. Church Road, Bensenville. Elmhurst Children's Theatre production. $12. elmhurstchildrenstheatre.com.

"Wicked": Various dates and times through Dec. 4 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $59-$106. (312) 977-1700, ext. 1259, or broadwayinchicago.com/show/wicked-2022/.

"All is Calm": 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Beverly Arts Center, 2407 W. 111th St., Chicago. The Beverly Arts Center honors veterans and active and reserve military personnel with "All is Calm," an a cappella opera based on true events, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it. $40. thebeverlyartscenter.com.

Camerata Chicago "Messiah" Part 1: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at New Covenant Church, 1 Bunting Lane, Naperville. Camerata Chicago Orchestra and Choir perform the Hallelujah Chorus. $10-$50. cameratachicago.org.

"Jeeves Intervenes": 3 p.m. Sundays; 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; 3 p.m. Thursdays (except Thanksgiving); and 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 4 at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 31st St., Oak Brook. First Folio Theatre launches its final season with another adventure for Bertie and Jeeves. $44-$59; $20 for students. firstfolio.org.

"Silent Sky": 3 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Nov. 20 at Elgin Community College's SecondSpace, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. ECC Theatre production about 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt and her place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries. $12-$14. eccartscenter.org.

Elmhurst Symphony's Neiman plays Brahms concert: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church, 149 W. Brush Hill Road, Elmhurst. Pianist Adam Neiman plays Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 1, Op. 44. Also features Brahms' Symphony No. 3 in F minor, Op. 90. Dedicated in memory of Dale Clevenger, Chicago Symphony Orchestra's principal hornist and a former Elmhurst Symphony music director. $35, $32 for seniors, $12 for ages 13 and older. elmhurstsymphony.org.

Explore all-new light installations at Lightscape at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe through Jan. 8. - Courtesy of the Chicago Botanic Garden

Lightscape: Various times and dates through Jan. 8 at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Explore a new path and new light-filled installations for the holidays. Adults: $30 for members, $32 for nonmembers; kids: $14/$16; free for kids 2 and younger; tickets purchased the day of the event are $2 more. chicagobotanic.org/lightscape.

Blue Man Group: Various dates and times at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted, Chicago. Masks are encouraged, but optional. Recommended for kids 3 and older. $49-$69. briarstreetbroadway.com.

Nov. 14

Festival of Trees at Hawthorn Mall: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Hawthorn Mall, 122 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills. Stop by the lower level of Macy's Court and vote for your favorite holiday-themed tree for a chance to win a $500 shopping spree. shophawthornmall.com.

Movie Mondays: 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Screening of the 1991 comedy "Home Alone." Doors open at 6:15 p.m. $1, cash only ($20 bills or less). Credit/debit cards accepted at concessions. paramountaurora.com/series/movie-mondays/.

Nov. 16

MSI Tree Lighting: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Museum of Science and Industry; 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. The museum will hold its tree-lighting ceremony. Adults $21.95; kids 3-11 $12.95; free for members. msichicago.org/.

Holiday Twilight Shop: 4:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, around 7 S. Vail St., Arlington Heights. Join Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce's eighth annual Holiday Twilight event for a night of shopping with discounts, holiday carolers, drinks specials, local gift card giveaways, shopping incentives and more. $20-$40. eventbrite.com/e/holiday-twilight-shop-tickets-443740679317.

Nov. 17

Shades of Crimson Poinsettia Sale: Noon to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. See up to 3,000 poinsettia plants of 16 varieties in the Cantigny greenhouse and learn about the "Christmas flower" from the staff. Plants in various colors and sizes will be for sale. Free; parking is $5. cantigny.org.

Girls' Night Out: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in downtown Antioch. Women 21 and older can take part in holiday activities throughout downtown including the Tipsy Elf Scavenger Hunt. Finish the evening with an after-party at Rivalry Alehouse. Register online. $22. antiochchamber.org.

IllumiBrew: 5:30-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17-18, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. For ages 21 or older. See the 10th annual Illumination: Tree Lights while sampling seasonal beers, ciders and meads from local breweries stationed along the Illumination trail. $80-$90. mortonarb.org.

"Beauty and the Beast Jr.": 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 17-19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Community Recreation Center, 505 N. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. $9-$17. parkfun.com.

Percussion Concert: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Elmhurst University's Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel, 190 S. Prospect Ave, Elmhurst. elmhurst.edu/events/.

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble "Season's Greetings": 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 17 through Dec. 18, in the Playhouse Theatre, McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Alan Ayckbourn's entertaining look at the anxiety and high jinks of an average family during the holidays. Preshow discussion with the director and designers at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17; and post-show discussion with the director, actors and crew on Friday, Nov. 25. Contains mature themes and language. $40-$42. atthemac.org/events/seasons-greetings/.

Nov. 18

Christkindlmarket Chicago: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 18 through Dec. 24, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. German-style outdoor market featuring international and local vendors. Special hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 19-21 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 and Dec. 24. Free. paramountaurora.com/events/christkindlmarket/.

Winterland: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays, 3-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, Nov. 18 through Jan. 8, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Special hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 and Dec. 24; closed Dec. 25; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 26-29. Santa's Workshop, a carousel, market vendors, food and beverage offerings, a 12,000-square-foot ice rink, carnival rides and games, ice bumper cars, music and more. The expanded event extends inside Wrigley Field this year. General admission free; admission to Wrigley Field is $5. gallagherway.com.

Amaze Light Festival: 4-10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays and Wednesdays, Nov. 18-30; Dec. 1-4, 7-11 and 14-24; and Dec. 26 to Jan. 8, at Odyssey Fun World, 19111 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. An all-immersive storybook experience with five themed worlds of light displays, activities, holiday music and dynamic live performances. Adult: $36, kids: $30; VIP adult: $86; VIP child: $80. amazelightfestival.com.

Santa's Rock 'N' Lights: 5-10 p.m. daily from Friday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Drive-through animated lights show. $29.99-$34.99. santasrocknlights.com.

It's Thanksgiving Downers Grove: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Lincoln Center, 917 Maple Ave., Downers Grove. Kids 3-9 can watch a Thanksgiving special, visit with a special character, enjoy snacks and create festive crafts. An adult must stay to supervise. $20-$30. dgparks.org/calendar/events/its-thanksgiving-dg.

City of Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Millennium Park, Michigan Avenue and Washington Street, Chicago. Chicago's official tree lighting. chicago.gov.

Gilberts tree lighting ceremony: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in Town Square Park, 195 Jackson St., Gilberts. villageofgilberts.com.

Santa's Arrival, A Christmas Story PJ Party: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Hawthorn Mall, 122 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills. Santa will enter through the southwest entrance near Maggiano's and make his way to the Santa set located on the lower level near Macy's. Each registered child will receive "A Christmas Story" swag bag. Enjoy spin wheel prizes, balloon and face paint, a photo booth, Santa's live reindeer outside, hot cocoa and cookies. Visits with Santa are free and photos with Santa will be available to purchase from Cherry Hill Programs. Tickets are $5 per child; free for adults and kids 2 and younger. shophawthornmall.com.

Shine Light Show: 6-10 p.m. nightly from Friday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Jan. 1, at Wintrust Field, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Timed and ticketed guests are invited to stay in their cars and immerse themselves in a wonderland of more than one million synchronized lights. Only one ticket per vehicle is required. $32.99-$42.99. shinelightshow.com.

Winter Lights: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in downtown Aurora. Illuminated parade with Santa and Mrs. Claus steps off at 6:30 p.m. at Downer Place and proceeds from Water Street to River Street. Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with Mayor Richard Irvin and the newly crowned Little Mr. and Miss Aurora, will light the city's holiday tree. Tree lighting and fireworks display are best viewed from the east end of the Downer Place bridge. After the fireworks, Stolp Avenue, between Downer Place and Galena Boulevard, will be filled with music, food vendors, hot cocoa vendors, artisan vendors and roaming costumed characters at Millennium Plaza. aurora-il.org.

Explore the Sound Concert: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Featuring the Concert Choir, Women's Chorale, Chamber Singers and guest instrumentalists performing selections from various locations throughout the hall. $3-$10. finearts.northcentralcollege.edu.

Bravo Amici: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1250 W. Wilson St., Batavia. Combines the essential elements of classical crossover -- pop, Broadway, the West End and opera. $24-$34. bataviafineartscentre.org.

"A Christmas Carol": 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and 26 and Dec. 2-3; 2 p.m. Nov. 19-20 and 26 and Dec. 3-4; 8 p.m. Nov. 25; and 4 p.m. Nov. 27, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren, Woodstock. Meet Elizabeth Scrooge and journey to 1840s London in this new adaptation by Jeff Cook of Charles Dickens' holiday classic. $18-$26. theatre121.org.

Sparkle Light Festival: Various dates and times from Friday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Jan. 1, at Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont. Immersive displays of millions of holiday lights and outdoor holiday activities including train rides, winter tubing and themed mazes. A special menu of festive food and beverages will be available. $25. sparklerosemont.com.

Nov. 19

Breakfast and Lunch with Santa: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at The Village Squire, 480 S. Randall Road, South Elgin. Have breakfast or lunch with Santa. Includes crafts, coloring, reindeer food and a visit with Santa. Bring your own camera. Breakfast is $13 for residents and $18 for nonresidents; lunch is $13 for kids and $18 for adults for residents and $18/$25 for nonresidents. Register at southelgin.com/registration.

Farm-to-Table Pie-A-Palooza: 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Heritage Farm at Spring Valley, 201 S. Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg. Learn to create one sweet pie and a savory pie in this farm-to-table class. Each participant will go home with their creations and a pie plate. For ages 18 and older. $20-$25. parkfun.com.

Tom-A-Hawk Turkey Trot: 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in parking lot X, 309 River St., Aurora. Run on a flat and fast course along the Fox River, finishing with the final straightaway across the pedestrian bridge. Two Brothers Roundhouse opens at 10 a.m. for the post-race celebration, with the awards ceremony at 11 a.m. All proceeds benefit the Aurora East Educational Foundation and A + Foundation for West Aurora Schools. Register at runsignup.com/Race/IL/Aurora/TomAHawk5k.

Almost a Winter's Day: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at SEBA Park, 151 Water St., South Elgin. Make s'mores, decorate cookies, make crafts, get a balloon animal, drop off a letter to Santa (and get a reply from the North Pole). Other events include Asphalt Curling, an ice sculptor, a bonfire, a tree-decorating contest and a giant sling shot. Santa arrives at 2 p.m. and stays until 4:45 p.m. for pictures (bring a camera). The village tree lighting takes place at 5 p.m. at Panton Mill Park. Ends with fireworks, rescheduled from the End of Summer Music Fling. Free. For parking, see southelgin.com.

"A Christmas Carol": Various times and dates from Saturday, Nov. 19, through Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. High-end production of Charles Dickens' classic. $63-$109. goodmantheatre.org.

Enjoy ice skating, a tree lighting, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, sleigh rides, carolers and more at Light Up The Park on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Parkway Bank Park in Rosemont. - Courtesy of the village of Rosemont

Light Up The Park: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Tree lighting includes visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, free horse-drawn sleigh rides, carolers and ice sculpting. Ice skating at the park begins at 11 a.m. ParkwayBankPark.com.

Illumination, Tree Lights: 4:30-9:30 p.m. daily from Saturday, Nov. 19, through Jan. 7, (except Nov. 21, 24 and 28 and Dec. 5, 12, 24 and 25) at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Explore this one-of-a-kind spectacle of color, light and sound featuring six new displays. New this year is Electric Illumination for 18 or older with a curated mix of trance and progressive house music, synchronized to the light displays, from 9:30-11 p.m. Dec. 16, 23 and 30. IllumiBrew on Nov. 17-18 for ages 21 and over with a first look at Illumination while sampling local brews along the trail. $16-$27. mortonarb.org.

Palatine Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony: 4:45-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. Enjoy holiday music performed by the Palatine Children's Chorus and help Santa light the holiday tree. Children can take pictures with Santa in the Towne Square gazebo. palatine.il.us.

Hoffman Estates Friendship Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Hoffman Estates Village Hall, 1900 Hassell Road, Hoffman Estates. During the village's 15th annual Friendship Tree Lighting Ceremony, Mayor McLeod will be joined by Cub Scout Troop 197 to light the tree and kick off a large fireworks display. Sponsored by the Celebrations Commission. hoffmanestates.org.

Willow Hill Lights Show: 5-10 p.m. nightly from Saturday, Nov. 19, through Jan. 1, at Willow Hill Golf Course, 1350 Willow Road, Northbrook. The drive-through holiday lights show features a 1.6-mile route with more than one million lights, three drive-through tunnels and a 30-foot Christmas tree. See the abominable snowman, Rudolph and his reindeer pals, the Twelve Days of Christmas and Frosty and his friends. $40 per car. willowhillswintermagic.com.

Reindeer Run: 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Be the first to see the lights of Holiday Magic during the two-mile course, which is within Brookfield Zoo. Pavilions open with music from 5:30-9 p.m. Run begins at 7 p.m. Member registration: $25; nonmember registration: $30. czs.org/ReindeerRun2022.

Shakespeare-The Magic of the Word: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the ECC Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Clay S. Jenkinson's 90-minute performance features the recitation of great moments in Shakespeare, commentary, biographical details, discussions of Shakespearean themes, and a practical guide to overcoming "Shakespeare intimidation." $35. Dine at Spartan Terrace Before the show for $29. eccartscenter.org.

St. Charles Singers A Little More Mozart: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., St. Charles. Members of St. Charles Singers, accompanied by a string quartet and keyboardist, reprise "Mozart Journey" favorites and some secular Mozart treats. Includes complimentary beverages (beer, wine, soft drinks). $25-$30. norrisculturalarts.com.

DuPage Symphony Orchestra's Music of Mexico and Spain: 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Violinist William Hagen performs Édouard Lalo's flamboyant "Symphonie espagnole," written for the renowned Spanish violinist Pablo de Sarasate. Also features Mexican composers José Pablo Moncayo's dramatic "Tierra de Temporal" and Carlos Chávez's groundbreaking "Sinfonía India," which incorporates Indigenous folk tunes and percussion instruments; and Arturo Márquez's ever-popular Danzón No. 2. $15-$43. dupagesymphony.org.

"The Immersive Nutcracker": Various dates and times from Saturday, Nov. 19, through Monday, Jan. 2, at Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago, 108 W. Germania Place, Chicago. Experience "The Nutcracker" brought to life on a majestic scale, featuring Tchaikovsky's "The March of the Toys" and "The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" and more. lighthouseartspace.com/artspace/chicago.

Nov. 20

Grayslake Turkey Trot 5K: 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Grayslake Central High School, 400 N. Lake St., Grayslake. Race starts and finishes at the track. Registrants will be given a race shirt based on availability. $35 until Nov. 18; $45 Nov. 19-20. gchsboosterclub.org.

Turkey/Ham Giveaway: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Belvidere Mall, 2107 Belvidere Road, Waukegan. A turkey and ham giveaway. waukeganil.gov.

Turkey Shoot Free-Throw Contest: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Techny Prairie Activity Center, 180 Anets Drive, Northbrook. Register for the individual or team competition. Each participant shoots 15 free throws. In the team competition, the scores are added up to determine the winners. First place in each division receives a turkey; second place receives a pie. Participants can compete for prizes in the vertical jump and shuttle run turkey dash. nbparks.org/events/turkey-shoot-free-throw-contest-2.

Holiday Magic and Tree Lighting Ceremony: 4:45-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Green and Center streets, Bensenville. Holiday car parade begins at 4:45 p.m. Santa arrives along Center Street beginning at Tioga School and ending in Town Center. Take photos with Santa from 5-7 p.m. Holiday car parade winners announced on stage at 6:45 p.m. and tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Free commemorative ornaments and refreshments while supplies last. Bring new unwrapped toys, new or gently used coats, and nonperishable food items for the annual toy, food and coat drives. bensenville.il.us.

Nov. 21

Thanksgiving centerpiece workshop: 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Designer Joyce Grattoni will show participants how to create a centerpiece with eucalyptus, mums, roses and fresh foliage. $65, includes parking. Register at cantigny.org.

"A Love Song": 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at the Tivoli Theatre, 5021 Highland Ave., Downers Grove. After Hours Film Society screening of the film starring Dale Dickey and Wes Studi. A discussion follows the film. $7-$11. afterhoursfilmsociety.com.

Nov. 23

Thanksgiving Lego Party: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Create ships, UFOs, planes, cars and more with more than 100 pounds of Lego bricks and elements. Students will build themselves into a 6-foot tower of bricks. Bring a nut-free lunch and drink. nbparks.org/events/thanksgiving-lego-party-2.

Mount Prospect Holiday Tree Lighting: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Bring friends and family to the tree lighting. Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate, cookies and carols and then stay and explore the Christkindlmarket. Tree Lighting sponsored by the Village of Mount Prospect. mountprospect.org.

Bret Michaels Home for the Holidays: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Bret Michaels returns for his annual holiday show featuring music from Poison and holiday songs. $59. arcadalive.com/event/bret-michaels-240-670.

World's Greatest Dad featuring Jimmy Carrane: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. From fertility treatments to a disastrous funeral, Carrane shares his discovery that you don't have to be the "greatest" to be a good dad. Tickets: $30. metropolisarts.com.

Nov. 24

Naperville Noon Lions 5K Turkey Trot: 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at Naperville Central High School, 440 Aurora Ave., Naperville. 25th annual Naperville Noon Lions 5K Turkey Trot. Until Nov. 18, it's $40 for adults, $30 for kids 10-14 and $25 for kids 9 and younger. It's $45 until Nov. 24. Register at napervilleturkeytrot.com.

Wauconda Turkey Trot: 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at 118 S. Main St., Wauconda. Participants can register for the 4-mile chip-timed run around Bangs Lake or the 2-mile fun run/walk down Main Street. Participants will receive a T-shirt and race bib. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Wauconda/Island Lake Food Pantry. facebook.com/WaucondaTurkeyTrot.

Turkey Day Skate: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at Winnetka Ice Arena, 490 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. Admission is $2 per skater; skates can be rented for $4. winpark.org/event/turkey-day-skate/.

Thanksgiving With the Sailors: Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at New Life Evangelical Lutheran Church, 910 S. Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich. New Life Lutheran Church of Lake Zurich will host Naval Recruits from Great Lakes Naval Station on Thanksgiving Day. The community is invited. A meal will be served at noon followed by entertainment. Free; RSVP by Nov. 21. newlife-wels.org/tnx.htm.

Winter Lights: 4:30-9:30 p.m. daily from Thursday, Nov. 24, to Sunday, Jan. 8, at Central Park, Jorie Boulevard and Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook. A free half-mile illuminated walk along paved pathways. The path will be closed during inclement weather. Purchase cookies, candy canes and hot cocoa in the Cocoa Cabin in the Central Park West building from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 25-27, and Thursdays, Dec. 1-29, except Dec. 22. obparks.org/winterlights.

Nov. 25

Turkey Dri Tri: 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the Oak Brook Park District, 1450 Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook. This indoor triathlon features rowing machines, stationary bikes and treadmills. Heats start every 30 minutes. $25. Sign up at obparks.org/special-events/turkey-dri-tri.

Black Friday Giveaway: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park. Features the Merry Maskers Carolers and $1,500 in gift cards to Deer Park Town Center retailers and restaurants. shopdeerparktowncenter.com.

Cosley Zoo in Wheaton is transformed into a winter wonderland at the Festival of Lights and Tree Sale Nov. 25 through Dec. 30. - Courtesy of Cosley Zoo

Festival of Lights and Tree Sale: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, through Dec. 30 at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Thousands of twinkling lights, plus Christmas trees, wreaths, greenery, hot chocolate and holiday gifts for sale. Lights come on at 3 p.m. Closed on Christmas and New Year's Day; open from 9 a.m. to noon Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. Free admission, donations are appreciated. cosleyzoo.org.

"A Christmas Carol": Various times and dates from Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Dec. 30 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. See the 30th anniversary of Drury Lane Theatre's production of Charles Dickens' holiday tale, designed for a younger audience. Tickets start at $52. drurylanetheatre.com/Theatre-for-Young-Audiences/.

Lake Forest Tree Lighting Holiday Celebration: 2:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 in Market Square, 264 Market Square Court, Lake Forest. Enjoy live music, kids' activities, food and beverages, carolers, LFDA dancers and Santa. lfparksandrec.com.

Brookfield Zoo Holiday Magic: 3-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 25-27; Wednesday through Sunday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1-4, 7-11, 14-18; and Monday through Saturday, Dec. 26-31, at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Now in its 41st year, see the lights festival featuring over two million twinkling LED lights. Reservations are required for South Gate entry; reservations are not required for North Gate entry. Adults: $24.95; kids 3-11: $17.95; seniors: $19.95; South parking: $13.40. czs.org/HolidayMagic-2.

Elk Grove Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony: 4-5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Charles J. Zettek Municipal Complex, 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Refreshments at 4 p.m., followed by a 4:30 p.m. holiday concert with the New Colony Six. Following the concert, Mayor Johnson will throw the switch to light up the village's holiday tree and turn on 250,000 lights around the Municipal Complex, Elk Grove Public Library and the Elk Grove Park District Pavilion. Fireworks will follow the tree lighting, announcing the arrival of Santa and his elves. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided. (847) 357-4041 or elkgrove.org.

Grayslake Tree Lighting Festival: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, in downtown Grayslake. Live madrigal carolers; shops and vendors will be selling cocoa and treats; sleigh rides; fine arts show upstairs in Village Hall; and visit Santa and Mrs. Claus. Tree-lighting ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m. grayslakechamber.com.

Arlington Heights Tree Lighting: 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at North School Park, Eastman Street and Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. View the annual tree-lighting ceremony. ahpd.org/events/tree-lighting1.

Downers Grove tree-lighting ceremony: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the Main Street train station, 5001 Main St., Downers Grove. View the tree-lighting ceremony, with the tree featuring handmade ornaments by residents. Submit ornaments by Nov. 18 at public works, 5101 Walnut. events.downers.us.

Glen Ellyn Holiday Walk: 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, on Main Street. Gather for the Holiday Walk at 5 p.m. with music around the Christmas tree on Main Street. Santa will emerge from the firehouse at 6 p.m. and start his march down Main Street to light the star on top of the tree at 6:30 p.m. Photos with Santa at the firehouse from 7-8:30 p.m. glenellynchamber.com/Holiday/.

Light the Lights: 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Wyman Green, Park and Vernon avenues, Glencoe. The annual holiday lighting ceremony take place at 5:15 p.m. Enjoy family-friendly activities throughout the downtown including train rides, live music by Rosie and the Rivets at 5:30 p.m., photos with Santa at Writers Theatre, hot chocolate stations, holiday shopping, live reindeer, and character greetings with Princess Anna, Princess Elsa and Olaf from "Frozen." villageofglencoe.org.

St. Charles Holiday Homecoming Weekend: 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, with the Lighting of the Lights ceremony on the First Street Plaza. At 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, watch a free showing of "Elf" at the Arcada Theatre. Visits with Santa beginning at 1 p.m. on the First Street Plaza. At 5:30 p.m., the Electric Christmas Parade will proceed down Main Street. Santa's House will be open from 1-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, from Nov. 25 through Dec. 18, on First Street Plaza. stcholidayhomecoming.com.

Geneva Commons Christmas Tree Lighting: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Geneva Commons, off Randall Road, Geneva. Holiday lights, festive selfie stations, and free hot chocolate and candy canes, while supplies last. Lighting of the Christmas tree by Santa Claus. Free. shopgenevacommons.com.

Millennium Park Holiday Sing-Along: 6-7 p.m. Fridays, Nov 25 through Dec. 16, at Millennium Park, Cloud Gate, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Anyone is invited to join their voices with community singers and choruses from around the city. chicago.gov.

Round Lake Beach tree lighting: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the Cultural and Civic Center, 2007 N. Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach. Music, Santa and Mrs. Claus, cookies, hot cocoa and more. rlbciviccenter.com.

Antioch tree lighting and parade: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, in downtown Antioch. The parade travels down Main Street and ends with the lighting of the village Christmas tree. antioch.il.gov.

Libertyville tree lighting: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, in Cook Memorial Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m., with the tree lighting is at 7. libertyville.com.

"A Christmas Carol": 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26-27, at the McAninch Arts Center's Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Adapted for the College Theater, this 70-minute family-friendly show by William J. Norris, brings Charles Dickens' tale of Ebenezer Scrooge to life with a cast of 50 local actors and children. Preshow discussion with director and designers at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25; post-show discussion with the director and actors after the 7 p.m. show Nov. 26. $14-$16. atthemac.org/events/a-christmas-carol/.

Festival of Lights Parade: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Williams and Brink streets, Crystal Lake. The evening is filled with lights, music, pageantry and more. And a special visit from Santa Claus. downtowncl.org.

Kaleidoscope Concert: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, online with Batavia Fine Arts Centre. A holiday extravaganza featuring every member of the Batavia High School music department in a 60-minute made-for-streaming concert event. bataviafineartscentre.org.

Naperville Holiday Parade of Lights: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Steps off from the Centennial Beach parking lot, heads east down Jackson Street, left on Webster Street, north to Van Buren Avenue, past the viewing stand, ending at Naper Elementary School. After the parade, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus inside Nichols Library, 200 W. Jefferson Ave. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Naperville and Downtown Naperville Alliance. napervillerotaryparade.org.

"Miracle on 34th Street" radio play: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 25 through Dec. 18, at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. $22-$28. steelbeamtheatre.com.

"Miracle on 34th Street": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 25 through Dec. 17, at 900 Foster Ave., Medinah. Overshadowed Theatrical Productions presents this holiday classic. $16-$22. overshadowed.org.

The Second City's Holiday Revue "I Saw Mommy Kissing the Second City": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 25 through Dec. 23, at the Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Chicago's famed improv and sketch comedy theater performs a holiday review. $38. paramountaurora.com.

Irving Berlin's "White Christmas The Musical": 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25; 3 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center, 150 E. Wood St., Palatine. The story of a song-and-dance duo who follow two singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge features the well-known standards "Blue Skies," "I Love A Piano," "How Deep Is the Ocean" and the title song, "White Christmas." $18-$25. cuttinghall.org.

Christmas Tree Lane: Friday, Nov. 25, through Dec. 31, at Depot Park, 90 E. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake. Fourth annual event, hosted by Downtown Crystal Lake and the City of Crystal Lake, features 40 decorated trees. downtowncl.org.

Nov. 26

Santa's "Frozen" Breakfast with Singalong: 9 and 11 a.m. seatings (1 p.m. seating will open if another seating fills), Saturday, Nov. 26, at Rivalry Alehouse, 945 Main St., Antioch. Enjoy a "Frozen" Breakfast and singalong with Santa and his "Frozen" friends. antiochchamber.org/.

St. Paul's Christmas Giveaway: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 824 N. Lewis Ave., Waukegan. The Church will have a special giveaway for Christmas items. waukeganil.gov.

Holiday Cheers Beverage Crawl: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Stroll through downtown Elgin and enjoy holiday-themed drinks at more than 20 businesses while viewing holiday-themed window murals. The $20 mug serves as your ticket, which can be purchased at universe.com/events/holiday-cheers-sips-of-the-season-in-downtown-elgin-tickets-07695K. Runs in conjunction with Holly Days. Find details at downtownelgin.com.

Santa's Craft Corner: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and 10, at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Make a craft or two in the Kiebler Room, then tour the zoo. $20 per household; cash or credit card at the door. cosleyzoo.org.

Fox Lake Festival of Lights: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Community Garden Green, 17 E. School Court, Fox Lake. Kringle Winter Market from 2-6 p.m. Parade at 5 p.m. at Grant Community High School. Immediately following the parade there will be the annual tree lighting at Millennium Park and opening of the Santa Cottage. foxlake.org.

Fox Valley Ballet's "The Nutcracker": 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1250 W. Wilson St., Batavia. Fox Valley Ballet presents "The Nutcracker," a holiday tradition that showcases students and families from local dance studios alongside professional dancers in the beloved holiday classic. $20-$45. foxvalleynutcracker.com or bataviafineartscentre.org.

Vernon Hills' Tree/Menorah/Kwanzaa Lighting: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Vernon Hills Golf Course, 291 Evergreen Drive, Vernon Hills. Join the village of Vernon Hills, Countryside Fire Protection District, Vernon Hills Police Department and the Vernon Hills Park District as they light the Village Tree, Menorah and Kwanzaa displays. Santa will be on hand and there will be light refreshments. vernonhills.org.

Elgin tree lighting ceremony: 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Santa and city officials will turn on the holiday tree lights.

Prospect Heights Holiday Tree Lighting: 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Prospect Heights Park District Gary Morava Recreation Center, 110 W. Camp McDonald Road, Prospect Heights. Join Mayor Matt Dolick for the tree lighting and Santa Visit by fire truck, with Christmas carols and refreshments. www.prospect-heights.il.us.

Volo tree lighting: 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the village hall, 500 S. Fish Lake Road, Volo. Santa will light the tree and visit with families. villageofvolo.com.

"Christmas Bingo -- It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night!": 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26; 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 27-Dec. 18; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Dec. 2-17; 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 4-18; 8 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 23 and 30; and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. Written by Vicki Quade, "Christmas Bingo" features the character of Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien, a former nun and current bingo caller. In this interactive comedy, audience members play bingo while also answering questions about Christmas traditions. $40. greenhousetheater.org.

Christmas in the Square: Saturday, Nov. 26, in Lockport. cityoflockport.net.

Nov. 27

Brunch with Santa at Drury Lane: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 27 through Dec. 18, at Lucille at Drury Lane, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. From eggnog and bottomless mimosas to homemade doughnuts and hand-carved prime rib, enjoy brunch with Santa and a production of "Elf the Musical" (tickets not included). Adults: $75; kids 3-12: $40; and free for kids 2 and younger. lucillerestaurant.com/holiday-events/.

Santa Claus at Geneva Commons: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 27 through Dec. 18, at Geneva Commons, 410 Commons Drive, Geneva. Stop by Santa's station at Geneva Commons for a visit, a photo, and treats. shopgenevacommons.com.

Christmas at the Farm: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, at Lyon Farm, 7935 Route 71, Yorkville. There will be crafts and goodies for the kids, a storyteller, chestnut roasting, cookie icing and a visit from Santa Claus. Admission is $4 per person; free for kids younger than 2. No debit or credit cards accepted. (630) 553-6777 or lyonfarmkchs.org/.

Batavia Celebration of Lights: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Batavia Riverwalk, 151 Island Ave., Batavia. Festival includes hayrides, family photos, Santa, Batavia Community Band, holiday crafts, hot chocolate and the ceremonial tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Carol of the Bells: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at New England Congregational Church, 406 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora, and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at The Ashbury, 1 Douglas Ave., Elgin. Alloy Horn Quartet performs traditional holiday favorites as well as works by Gina Gillie, Emma Gregan and Johannes Brahms. $10-$20. Virtual available for $20 Nov. 29-Dec. 30. chambermusiconthefox.org.

Manual Cinema's "Christmas Carol Live": Runs Nov. 29 through Dec. 24 at Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. Features the combined talents of actors, puppeteers and musicians. An avowed holiday skeptic, Aunt Trudy has been recruited to channel her late husband Joe's famous Christmas cheer over a Zoom call with family. But as Trudy becomes more absorbed in her own version of the Ebenezer Scrooge story, the puppets take on a life of their own, and the family's call transforms into a stunning cinematic adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic ghost story. writerstheatre.org/manual-cinema-christmas-carol.

Nov. 28

Glendale Heights tree-lighting ceremony: 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. Tree lighting and visits from Mr. & Mrs. Claus. Free. glendaleheights.org.

Santa's Naperville Workshop: Open daily from Nov. 28 through Dec. 22 at the Riverwalk Cafe, 441 Aurora Ave., Naperville. Visits with Santa from 5-8 p.m. weekdays and noon to 8 p.m. weekends. $10-$15. Register at napervilleparks.org.

Nov. 30

Charles Dickens, A Tale with a Twist: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., St. Charles. A historical portrayal with Terry Lynch reflecting on Charles Dickens' life, plus a discussion of "A Christmas Carol" and "The Cricket on the Hearth." Free. norrisculturalarts.com.

Cocktails and Campfire: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Heritage Farm, 201 S. Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg. Spend time at Heritage Farm exploring the farm's grounds and historic buildings while enjoying unique, garden-themed cocktails alongside the warmth of a campfire. Park at St. Matthew's Church and follow signs to the Heritage Farm Museum Shop. For ages 21 and older. $17-$20. parkfun.com.

Tomáseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. The show is a re-creation of a night before Christmas in Ireland featuring Irish music, song, dance and storytelling. $30. athenaeumcenter.org.