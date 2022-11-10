Veterans Day 2022: Suburban restaurants say thank you with free meals and deals

For Veterans Day, all military members can receive a free meal at Timothy O'Toole's Pub. Courtesy of O'Toole's

Suburban restaurants are saying thank you to active and retired military service members this Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, with a variety of free meals or dining deals. Here's what we found.

Applebee's

125 S. Randall Road, Elgin, (847) 697-4897; 1700 N. Richmond Road, McHenry, (815) 344-6305; 2795 Plainfield Road, Joliet, (815) 254-9070; applebees.com/en/veterans-day. On Friday, all veterans and active-duty military members will be treated to a free entree from a special menu, which includes the classic bacon cheeseburger, chicken tenders platter, fiesta lime chicken, 6-ounce top sirloin, double crunch shrimp and three-cheese chicken penne. For dine-in only.

Bar Louie

619 E. Boughton Road #A, Bolingbrook, (331) 246-0500; 17W350 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 478-8040; 5615 N. Cumberland Ave., Chicago, (773) 332-8029; barlouie.com/. Those who have served and are currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces can receive a free craft burger on Friday, Nov. 11, with proof of valid military ID. Options include the All-Nighter (with a sunny egg and spicy candied bacon), Gastroburger, Louie's Choice Cheeseburger, That's My Jam Burger and more. For dine-in only.

Bonefish Grill is thanking service members, veterans and first responders on Friday, Nov. 11, with a free order of Bang Bang Shrimp and a soft drink. - Courtesy of Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 15537 S. Lagrange Road, Orland Park, (708) 873-5170; 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679; and 9310 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, (847) 674-4634; bonefishgrill.com/. This year, Bonefish Grill is thanking service members, veterans and first responders on Friday, Nov. 11, with a free order of Bang Bang Shrimp and a soft drink with proof of ID. No purchase is required. Plus, the restaurant offers a Heroes Discount of 10% off year-round to service members, veterans and first responders with ID.

Buffalo Creek Brewing

360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, (847) 821-6140, buffalocreekbrewing.com/. The Long Grove brewery is honoring those who have served with a Veterans Day Tour & Taste on Friday, Nov. 11. All veterans who show a valid ID will get 50% off all beers starting at noon Friday. At 6 p.m., a Buffalo Creek beer expert will lead veterans and their family and friends on a free tour of the brewery while they sip complimentary beer samples.

All active and retired military members are invited to stop in Smoothie King on Friday, Nov. 11, for a free 20-ounce smoothie. - Courtesy of Smoothie King

20502 N. Rand Road, Deer Park, (847) 550-0273; 1202 Commons Drive, Geneva, (630) 845-1731; 1515 Lake-Cook Road, Space 1022, Northbrook, (847) 897-5106; 551 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-7800; 1550 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-9200; cpk.com/events/veteransday. CPK is saluting veterans and active military with a free entree and nonalcoholic beverage on Veterans Day. Choices include a full-size salad (Original Barbecue Chicken Chopped, Thai Crunch, Classic Caesar, Italian Chopped), pizza (barbecue chicken, Hawaiian, mushroom-pepperoni-sausage, pepperoni, five cheese and fresh tomato, cheese) or pasta (garlic cream fettuccine with chicken, Kung Pao spaghetti with chicken, Bolognese spaghetti). Must be in uniform or show military ID to receive the free meal, for dine-in only.

Carrabba's

1001 75th St., Woodridge, (630) 427-0900, carrabbas.com/. On Veterans Day, all veterans and active-duty military with ID can receive a free appetizer or dessert and a soft drink. No purchase is required. All year, service members, veterans and first responders can take advantage of the Heroes Discount, which offers 10% off.

Chili's

Locations in Algonquin, Arlington Heights, Aurora, Batavia, Bloomingdale, Bolingbrook, Chicago, Crystal Lake, Downers Grove, Gurnee, Hoffman Estates, McHenry, Naperville, Rosemont, Round Lake Beach, South Elgin, Streamwood, Vernon Hills, Waukegan and Wheaton; chilis.com/restaurant-events/veterans-day. All veterans and active military are invited to stop in for a free entree on Friday. Options include soup and salad, chicken bacon ranch quesadillas, Oldtimer with cheese and six-piece boneless wings. Dine-in only.

Cicis Pizza

618 Route 59, Naperville, (630) 357-1202, cicis.com/. For dine-in only on Friday, Nov. 11, all veterans and active-duty military can take advantage of a free buffet with a valid active-duty or retired military ID.

At Miller's Ale House, all military service members and veterans can get 50% off an entree on Veterans Day Friday. - Courtesy of Miller's Ale House

Locations across the suburbs; dennys.com/news/dennys-salutes-military-heroes-free-grand-slams-veterans-nov-11. Denny's is saying thank you to all active and retired military personnel with a free Grand Slam breakfast (two pancakes, two bacon strips, two sausage links and two eggs cooked any way) from 5 a.m. to noon on Veterans Day. For dine-in only with a valid military ID.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

1242 W. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, (331) 318-7113, and five locations in Chicago; dickeys.com/promos/current-deals. Dickey's is honoring all active-duty or retired military with a free pulled pork sandwich on Friday, Nov. 11, with proof of Military ID, DD-214 or Veterans Card. One per person; good for dine-in or online/app with the code VETFREE.

Granite City Brewery

1828 Abriter Court, Naperville, (630) 544-3700, and 801 Plaza Drive, Schaumburg, (630) 523-5700, gcfb.com/. All veterans can enjoy a free lunch on Friday, Nov. 11, as a way to say thank you.

IHOP

Locations across the suburbs; ihop.com/en/veterans-day. IHOP goes patriotic with its free red, white and blueberry pancakes for veterans and active-duty military from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Military ID or proof of service is required for this dine-in special.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/. On Friday, Katie's is offering half off its Veterans Breakfast for all active-duty military and veterans.

Miller's Ale House

778 N. Route 59, Aurora; 6401 W. 95th St., Chicago Ridge; 455 Butterfield Road, Lombard; 4474 N. Harlem Ave., Norridge; 7515 W. Cermak Road, North Riverside; 15630 S. La Grange Road, Orland Park; 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg; millersalehouse.com/. On Friday, all military service members and veterans can get 50% off an entree of choice with proof of service.

Veterans and active military members can dine on a free pork chop lunch Friday, Nov. 11, at Perry's Steakhouse. - Courtesy of Perry's Steakhouse

5 Oakbrook Court, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/specials/proudly-honoring-veterans/. Veterans and active military members can dine on a free pork chop lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, when accompanied by a guest purchasing a lunch or dinner entree. Dine-in only; reservations and military ID are required.

Pinstripes

1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700 and 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com/. To say thank you, Pinstripes is giving all veterans and active-duty military a free entree on Veterans Day with proof of military ID.

Smoothie King

Locations across the suburbs; smoothieking.com/. All active and retired military members are invited to stop in on Friday, Nov. 11, for a free 20-ounce smoothie. Proof of valid military ID required.

Timothy O'Toole's Pub

5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee, (847) 249-0800; 10 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa, (847) 979-0600; 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599; 622 N. Fairbanks Court, Chicago, (312) 642-0700; timothyotooles.com/. On Friday, all active and former military members with proof of service can receive a free meal with a value of up to $13.

On Friday, Nov. 11, all active and former military members can receive a free meal, such as the turkey bacon sandwich, at Timothy O'Toole's Pub. - Courtesy of O'Toole's

2425 75th St., Suite B4, Darien, (630) 442-7153, and 17W420-422 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 501-1053, waybackburgers.com/. In tribute to the military and first responders, on Veterans Day, the burger franchise will donate 10% of sales from the Wayback Burgers app or website to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, created in honor of firefighter Stephen Siller who died saving others on Sept. 11, 2001. The foundation offers programs to support military members and first responders.