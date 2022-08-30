Dining out: Pumpkin Spice Latte is back at Starbucks

PSL is back!

If you've waited all year for the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, you're in luck as it returns Tuesday, Aug. 30. Along with it comes the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and pumpkin spice. And there's also the slightly reinvented Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, which this year is a blend of oat milk and blonde espresso garnished with a spiced apple drizzle. Plus, pumpkin flavors return to the bakery in the form of the limited-time pumpkin cream cheese muffin and pumpkin scone. The new owl cake pop, made with vanilla cake and buttercream, joins the bakery lineup, too.

Starbucks has locations throughout the suburbs; starbucks.com/.

Red Mango is welcoming fall with pumpkin and pecan pie frozen yogurt flavors. - Courtesy of Red Mango

Frozen yogurt shop Red Mango is welcoming fall with pumpkin and pecan pie flavors. Available now through Christmas, pumpkin pie frozen yogurt contains pie bites and marshmallows, while the pecan pie frozen yogurt includes pie pieces and pecan pralines. If you favor smoothies, consider the spiced pumpkin pie flavor.

Red Mango has locations at 1605 S. River Road, Des Plaines; 6170 W. Grand Ave., Gurnee; 81 S. La Grange Road, La Grange; 111 W. Jackson Ave., Naperville; and 233 Town Square, Wheaton; redmangousa.com/.

JoJo's ShakeBAR in Naperville debuts its new Wild Wild West experience on Friday, featuring the Cowboy Shake and Cowgirl Sangria. - Courtesy of JoJo's ShakeBAR

Take a load off at JoJo's ShakeBAR's new Wild Wild West experience, which is taking over the treehouse on the second floor of the Naperville location starting Friday, Sept. 2. Besides transforming the space into a country hoedown-type atmosphere (think bales of hay, cowboy boots, etc.), JoJo's also will be serving up some new drinks, including the Cowboy Shake (chocolate rocky road base garnished with a chocolate-covered potato chip, a chocolate haystack and a cowboy cookie made with oatmeal, coconut and almonds under a chocolate drizzle), the Cowgirl Sangria (pinot grigio and prosecco with lemon, peach, blackberry and orange bitters served in a plastic cowgirl boot) and the Ranch Water (a blend of Calirosa Tequila, TopoChico, strawberry, tajin and lime). Head on over soon as the experience only run through Sept. 25.

JoJo's ShakeBAR is at 5 Jackson Ave., Naperville, (331) 204-6665, jojosshakebar.com/downtownnaperville.

New York Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner partnered with Buffalo Wild Wings to create the new Sauce Sauce available at BWW restaurants during football season. - Courtesy of Buffalo Wild Wings

In time for the start of NFL football, Buffalo Wild Wings has partnered with New York Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner on the new limited-time Sauce Sauce. The specialty barbecue sauce is a blend of smokey, sweet and spicy flavors. It will be available in BWW restaurants starting Wednesday, Aug. 31, and throughout football season.

Buffalo Wild Wings has locations in Algonquin, Aurora, Bloomingdale, Bolingbrook, Crystal Lake, Des Plaines, Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst, Geneva, Gurnee, Hoffman Estates, Lombard, McHenry, Mount Prospect, Naperville, Northbrook, Round Lake Beach, Schaumburg, South Elgin, Vernon Hills, Warrenville, Waukegan, Woodridge, Chicago and other surrounding suburbs; buffalowildwings.com/.

• Send restaurant news and events to clinden@dailyherald.com.