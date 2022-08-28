Upcoming arts and craft shows bring a taste of autumn, winter

More than 50 arts and crafts exhibitors will be selling their goods during the Septemberfest Arts & Crafts Fair Saturday through Monday, Sept. 3-5, in Schaumburg. Daily Herald File Photo

Aug. 28

A Walk in the Park 2022: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at North School Park, 410 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Hosted by the Arlington Heights Art Guild, the 51st annual fine art show features new and returning artists featuring works in oils, watercolor, colored pencil, woodworking, photography, jewelry, ceramics, fabric art and more. Entertainment, food and treats available. Free admission and parking. arlingtonheightsartguild.com/art-fair.

Port Clinton Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at 600 Central Ave., Highland Park. Celebrating its 39th year, 260 artists will showcase painting, jewelry, sculpture, photographs, fashion wearables, furniture and more. Free admission. amdurproductions.com.

Sept. 2-8

Meet On Main Street Business & Craft Fair: Noon to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Mike Rylko Community Park, 951 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. Variety of local businesses and crafters will be selling a variety of items. Part of the Buffalo Grove Days festival. bgdays.com.

Septemberfest Arts & Crafts Fair: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center grounds, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. 250 arts and crafts exhibitor booths. Part of Schaumburg's Septemberfest celebration. Free admission. villageofschaumburg.com/our-village/events/septemberfest.

Art Fair on the Square: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 4-5, at Lake Forest Market Square, 264 Market Square Court, Lake Forest. The 67th annual Art Fair on the Square is the signature event for the Deer Path Art League. The two-day juried fine art show features 115 exhibitors' work in a variety of disciplines including ceramics, digital art, drawing/pastels, fiber, glass, graphics/printmaking, jewelry, metal, mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture and wood. deerpathartleague.org/art-fair-on-the-square/about-the-show.

Sept. 9-15

Double Love Twins Club Children's Resale: 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10, at St. John's Church and School, 115 N. Spring St., Elgin. Resale of children's equipment, toys, clothing (preemie to juniors), bedding, decor, furniture, maternity and safety. $1 entrance fee. Cash or credit accepted. Select items half off from 11 a.m. to noon. doublelovetwinsclub.wordpress.com.

Elk Grove Park District Fall Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. at Garden Terrace at the Pavillion, 1000 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Crafters and vendors in a variety of media. Free admission. elkgroveparks.org

Art on the Fox: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, at Main and Washington streets, Algonquin. Hosted by the village of Algonquin, Art on the Fox will showcase the work of 75 top juried artists selling works such as paintings, ceramics, glass, jewelry, sculpture and more. Live music and family-friendly activities. Free admission. amdurproductions.com.

Autumn Art Tour: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, in the Woodstock area. Artists and fine craftsmen in Woodstock and the surrounding area will be opening their homes and studios to display and sell their art. The tour will feature a wide range of work including pottery, painting, art glass, jewelry, woodworking, photography and mixed media. The self-guided tour is free to the public. Presented by the Woodstock Professional & Business Women. For a map, see wpbw.org.

Downtown Downers Grove Fine Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, on Main Street in downtown Downers Grove. The 45th annual juried art show runs along Main Street from Maple to Curtiss, featuring boutiques, cafes and a kids' craft booth. It's sponsored by the Indian Boundary YMCA. Free. downtowndg.org or facebook.com/DowntownDownersGrove.

Festival of the Vine Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Third and Campbell streets, surrounding the Kane County Court House, Geneva. Arts and crafters in a variety of media. Part of Geneva's Festival of the Vine, which features wines and cuisine from local restaurants. artoftheheartland.com/festivalofthevine.html.

Makers Market Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Stanger Park, Algonquin Road and Elder Lane, Fox River Grove. A handmade makers market highlighting local makers featuring 30-plus vendors. facebook.com/FRGMakersMarket.

Mundelein Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, at Kracklauer Park, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. The 11th annual juried show will feature original art and fine crafts from 45 vendors, food and music. The festival is presented by Mundelein Community Connection and Mundelein Park & Recreation District. mundeleincommunityconnection.org.

Revive Handmade Markets Fall Frenzy: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Thomas Middle School, 1430 N. Belmont Ave., Arlington Heights. Outdoor market features a variety of artisans selling one-of-a-kind handmade items including artwork, bath and beauty products, jewelry, candles, treats, macramé, wood working and more. Live music from Bad Penny and Recycled, face painting for the kids and food trucks. facebook.com/revivehandmademarkets.

Stade's Arts & Crafts on the Farm: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Stade's Farm & Market, 3709 W. Miller Road, McHenry. Over 75 original artists and crafters will be selling jewelry, paintings, wooden signs, metal garden art, soap aromatherapy, holiday decorations, handmade paper cards and knitted items, dog treats, pottery, sports items, blankets, etched mirrors and glassware, marvel lamps, clothing, children's toys and more. facebook.com/stadesfarmandmarket.

West Loop Art Fest: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, in the West Loop, North Halsted Street and Washington Boulevard, Chicago. A diverse range of art mediums will be on display and available for purchase. (773) 664-4682 or starevents.com.

Bloomingdale Septemberfest Craft Fair: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Old Town Bloomingdale, 3rd Street, Bloomingdale. Vendors, crafters and local business booths. Part of Bloomingdale's Septemberfest, which also includes live entertainment, carnival, food, drinks and more. (630) 894-6637 or villageofbloomingdale.org.

Scandinavian Day Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Vasa Park, 35W217 Route 31, South Elgin. Annual festival features traditional food of five Nordic cultures, vendors, cultural displays, children's games, music and more. Vendor walkway in the Oak Grove features Scandinavian treats and artisan crafts. Admission is $10; free for kids 12 and younger. scandinaviandayil.com.

Sept. 16-22

Artisan Collective Market: 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, on River Street, 10 N. River St., Batavia. The Artisan Collective features pop-up market experiences featuring local artisans offering a variety of handmade goods and vintage items. downtownbatavia.com/artisan-collective.

Bayshore Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, at 5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale, Wisconsin. Feature live music, food trucks, entertainment and more than 70 artists, artisans and makers offering selections from art to food, clothing to lotions, stationary to furniture and candles to home decor. Free admission and parking. amdurproductions.com

Butterfield Park District Fall Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, The Glen, Butterfield Road and Route 53, Lombard. Shop over 30 local crafters and vendors. Food trucks. Free. www.butterfieldpd.com.

Edgewater Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, at 1100 W. Granville Ave., from Sheridan Road to Broadway, Chicago. The show features original art in all categories, including home decor, wearables, functional art, wall art and more. amdurproductions.com.

Vendors, crafters and local business booths will be part of the Bloomingdale Septemberfest Craft Fair Saturday, Sept. 10. - Daily Herald File Photo

Heritage Fest Art & Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Third Street and Lincoln Avenue, West Dundee. The show features approximately 90 artisans offering art in a variety of media, including jewelry, floral, apparel, stained glass, fabric sculpture, paper crafts, metal art, primitive wood, soup and dip mixes, honey products, soap, tie-dye and baby items. artoftheheartland.com/heritagefest.html.

Riverwalk Fine Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, along Jackson Avenue, between Main and Eagle streets, Naperville. More than 100 national and international artists selling paintings, jewelry, photography, ceramics, fiber and wood art. Award winners from the previous year have been invited back. (630) 355-2530 or napervilleartleague.com.

Corks & Crafts: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Ontarioville Park, 1900 Devon Ave., Hanover Park. Wine, craft beer, arts and crafts, music, food and more. Many varieties of arts and crafts will be on display. Free admission. Parking is available at the Hanover Park Metra Station. hpil.org.

Kane County Doll & Dollhouse Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in the Prairie Events Center West Wing at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Dolls and dollhouse miniatures, antique, vintage and collectible items, Barbie, modern, reborn and more. A special exhibit will feature dollhouses from circa 1880 to 2000. Two special programs are "Dollhouse through the Ages" with Alicia Carver at noon and "Daydreams to Dollhouses" with Christopher Aleman at 1:30 p.m. There is an early bird admission starting at 8 a.m. for $15. Admission is $7; free for kids 12 and younger. Contact Kara Moreland at (815) 356-6125 or visit kanecountydollshow.com.

Jewelry & Accessories Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Cantigny Park Visitors Center, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. A multivendor jewelry and accessory show featuring handcrafted items. Free admission with $10 parking. cantigny.org.

Vintage Garage Flea Market: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in the Maple Avenue Garage, Evanston. Vintage fashion, clothing, jewelry, accessories, vintage furniture, home decor, midcentury, oddities, vinyl and more. vintagegaragechicago.com.

Sept. 23-29

First Congregational Church of Des Plaines Craft and Market Day: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at First Congregational Church of Des Plaines, 7666 Graceland Ave., Des Plaines. Features a variety of craft booths, vendors, baked goods and refreshments for sale. Free admission. fccdp.org/craftandmarketday.html.

Art in the Barn: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, on the grounds of Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, 450 W. Route 22, Barrington. Features more than 150 selected artists exhibiting works in acrylics, ceramics, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, oils, pastels, photography, printmaking, sculpture, watercolors, wood and more. Situated in the barns and tents throughout the property, the fest also features entertainment, food and more. Admission $5; free for kids 11 and younger. artinthebarn-barrington.com.

The Arboretum of South Barrington Artisan Show: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. More than 40 local artisans and crafters will be set up around the fountain selling a variety of products. Live entertainment on Saturday. shopthearb.com.

Burr Ridge Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, at 701 Village Center Drive, Burr Ridge. Artisans and makers will be showing and selling items in a variety of art mediums including paintings, flat arts, jewelry, furniture, ceramics, wearables, fashion, accessories, 3D art pieces, sculptures and more. Free admission. amdurproductions.com.

Crafty Creations Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 675 E. Algonquin Road, Des Plaines. Features a variety of products for sale and food for purchase. Free admission. trinitydesplaines.org.

Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Local crafters and artists will showcase their talents at this year's Festival of the Vine Craft Show Sept. 10-11 in Geneva. - Courtesy of Geneva Chamber of Commerce

2022 American Craft Exposition: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Juried show features one-of-a-kind handcrafted artwork and luxury collections from some of the country's top artists in 12 media, including jewelry, ceramics, metal, glass, leather and baskets. $18-$32, does not include parking. Proceeds support an initiative to protect and preserve the health of pregnant and postpartum women at NorthShore University HealthSystem. chicagobotanic.org/craft?date=2022-10-02.

Festival of Arts & Crafts: 3-7 p.m. Friday Sept. 30; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. features a variety of handcrafted goods. Admission $5. stepbysteppromotions.com.

Covenant Living at the Holmstad Annual Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Covenant Living at the Holmstad, 700 W. Fabyan Way, Batavia. Now in its 44th year, the bazaar will feature a variety of items including baked goods, wood and needle crafts, seasonal wreaths, designer knits, plants, and secondhand treasures such as jewelry, furniture, books and household items. There will be a raffle for four designer-knit wraps and a cash drawing. Credit cards, cash or checks. Free admission. (877) 226-7310 or holmstadbazaar.com.

Algonquin Harvest Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Main Street Algonquin, 220 S. Main St., Algonquin. A wide variety of vendors including farm-fresh produce and crafts, food, entertainment, giveaways and more. Free admission. AlgonquinHarvestMarket.com.

Lincoln Roscoe Fall Art & Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2, at Lincoln Avenue and Roscoe Street, Chicago. Artists and crafters in a variety of media, plus live music, food and beverage vendors. amdurproductions.com.

Oct. 7-13

Autumn on the Fox Arts and Crafts Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. Features more than 100 crafters, with items handmade by the exhibiting artist. Browse a variety of jewelry, metal art, stained glass, photography, primitive wood and whimsical folk art. Many crafters will offer fall decor including floral, scarecrows, iron sculpture, painted pumpkins and carved gourds. There are food products, including soup and dip mixes, a variety of chocolates, baked goods, honey products and barbecue items. artoftheheartland.com/autumnonthefox.html.

Holiday Craft Fair: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 25519 W. Route 134, Ingleside. Holiday craft fair offering a variety of crafts. Food for purchase and door prizes. Handicapped accessible. Free admission. trinityonthehill.org.

Fall Diddley: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Boone County Fairgrounds, off Route 76, north of Business Route 20 in Belvidere. The 37th annual juried craft show features artisans from all over the country. Proceeds benefit the Mental Health Resource League of McHenry County. $7 for ages 12 and older; free parking. mhrl.org.

Cantigny Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Cantigny Park Parade Field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Crafters, pumpkins for sale, book fair, live music and fall treats. Free with $5 parking. (630) 668-5161 or cantigny.org/event/fall-festival.

Oct. 14-20

Autumn Drive: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 14-16, at 3601 Franklinville Road, Woodstock. The 34th annual event includes stops along the way featuring antiques, arts and crafts, hayrides, pumpkins, food and entertainment. autumndrive.net.

Handmade Harvest Craft & Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, at Waukesha Expo Center, 1000 Northview Road, Waukesha, Wisconsin. More than 100 booths, strollers welcome, free parking. Admission $3; free for kids 15 and younger. craftproductionsinc.com.

Artisan Collective Market: 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at 10 N. River St., Batavia. The Artisan Collective hosts pop-up market experiences featuring local artisans offering a variety of handmade goods and vintage items. downtownbatavia.com/artisan-collective.

Geneva Womens Club 46th Arts & Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 626 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. More than 100 crafters, plus a bake sale, raffles and food trucks. Admission $5; free for kids 11 and younger. genevawomensclub.org.

Cottages in the Woods: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16, in Good Templar Park, 528 Eastside Drive, Geneva. Swedish stugas (cottages) will be open, offering a variety of handmade items as well as vintage and collectible items, including the traditional Scandinavian arts of rosemaling, and dalamaling and baked goods. $10 for ages 13 and older. facebook.com/goodtemplarpark.

Chicago Artisan Market in Fulton Market: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Morgan MFG, 401 N. Morgan St., Chicago. Food, fashion, home goods and art. Admission is $8 in advance and $10 at the door. chicagoartisanmarket.com.

Vintage Garage Flea Market: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Maple Avenue Garage, Evanston. Vintage fashion, clothing, jewelry, accessories, furniture, home decor, midcentury, oddities, vinyl and more. vintagegaragechicago.com.

Fall Fox Valley Antiques Show: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, online. The 48th annual show features dealers from across the U.S. and Canada offering 17th-century to modernism, garden, holiday, textiles, jewelry, toys and more. Presented by the Chicago Suburban Antique Dealers Association. csada.com.

Oct. 21-27

Conant Boosters' Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Conant High School, 700 E. Cougar Trail, Hoffman Estates. There will be 260 juried vendors with hundreds of items for sale including cloths, jewelry, ceramics, holiday decorations, furniture, toys, knitted and crochet items and much more. Admission $1. conantboosters.com.

Home for the Holidays Arts and Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Bartlett High School, 701 Schick Road, Bartlett. Unique items from crafters and vendors. There will also be a concession stand, bake sale, raffles and performances by students from the fine arts programs. Funds raised benefit Bartlett High School's fine arts programs including visual, music and performing arts. Free admission. bartletthscraftshow.com.

St. Edna Craft and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Parish Life Center, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Crafters and vendors will be selling a variety of media including jewelry, holiday items and more. Raffle. Free parking and admission. stedna.org.

Arts & Crafts Fair: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Buffalo Grove Community Arts Center, 225 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. Local crafters and business owners will be selling items for the home and the holidays. (847) 850-2105 or bgparks.org.

Oct. 23-Nov. 3

Art lovers can view artists' works at Art in the Barn Sept. 24-25 in Barrington. - Daily Herald File Photo

A Country Christmas Arts & Craft Show: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Crystal Lake South High School, 1200 S. McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. The Booster Club's 47th annual show features a variety of juried arts and crafts. clsboosters.org.

Autumn Craft & Treasures Market: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Sycamore High School Fieldhouse, 427 Spartan Trail, Sycamore. The annual show, sponsored by the Sycamore Music Boosters, is part of the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival weekend. sycamoremusicboosters.com.

Nov. 4-10

Fair Trade Global Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1234 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Features the sale of handmade crafts and food from artisans and farmers around the world. Multiple vendors will be selling clothing, accessories, holiday items, jewelry and other goods, all fairly traded to support development and education. Free admission. oursaviours.org.

Palatine High School Pirate Boosters Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Palatine High School, 1111 N. Rohlwing Road, Palatine. Crafters and vendors will be selling items in a variety of media. Raffles, door prizes, concessions and the Pirate School Store will be open. Proceeds benefit student organizations and activities. eventbrite.com/e/phs-pirate-boosters-2022-craft-fair-registration-353411161297.

﻿A Holiday Happening Craft & Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Nov. 5, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the College of DuPage Athletic Arena, College Road and Park Boulevard, just north of the COD Football Field, Glen Ellyn. Two hundred booths. Strollers welcome. Admission $5; free for kids 15 and younger. Free parking. craftproductionsinc.com.

Elk Grove High School Holiday Sampler Craft and Vendor Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Elk Grove High School, 500 W. Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove Village. The 39th annual Holiday Sampler features a variety of hand crafters along with direct sale home vendors, raffle, food concessions and a bake sale. eghs.d214org/parents/parent-teacher-council.

Handmade Holiday Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Elara Convention Center, Holiday Inn Crystal Lake, 800 S. Illinois Route 31, Crystal Lake. Features the handmade work of 60-plus local artists, crafters, bakers and chefs. Free admission. artisan-markets.com.

Holiday Book & Art Sale: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Wheaton Public Library, 225 N. Cross St., Wheaton. Friends of the Library Holiday Book and Art Sale features like-new gift books, nostalgia items, collectible books, silent auctions, autographed copies, and framed and unframed art. All items are individually priced. All proceeds benefit the library. Free admission. wheatonlibrary.org/friends.

Nov. 11-17

Artisan Craft and Food Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Heritage Prairie Farm, 2N308 Brundige Road, Elburn. The fair will take place in two spaces around the farm -- the heated event tent and the rustic barn -- and will feature Chicago-area vendors selling handmade goods, from mittens and jams to art, soaps and more. heritageprairiefarm.com/artisan-craft-food-fair.

Crafter's Paradise: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 1550 Modaff Road, Naperville. The Bethany Lutheran Church's Ladies Guild is hosting its 32nd annual "Crafter's Paradise" featuring about 26 crafters with limited exhibitors in each category. The "Candy Cane Sale" will benefit Naperville's Loaves & Fishes. The event also features Chrismons, a bake sale and lunch. bethanylcs.org/societiesandgroups.

Hoffman Estates Park District Holiday Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Triphahn Center and Ice Arena, 1685 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Second annual Holiday Craft Fair features local crafters and vendors showcasing their handcrafted and homemade items. Also features at-home businesses. heparks.org.

Mistletoe Market: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Shop from local crafters and artists offering one-of-a-kind items for holiday gift giving. The marketplace coincides with Cantigny's Shades of Crimson poinsettia sale and display at the park's greenhouse. Free admission with $5 parking. cantigny.org.

Nov. 18-24

Providence Christmas Market: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Northwest Bible Baptist Church, 9N889 Nesler Road, Elgin. Annual fundraiser, benefiting Providence Bible College, features quilts, jewelry, ornaments, wreaths, lawn games, cookies, pies and more. Homemade concessions include chili, gumbo, soups, homemade tamales and sandwiches. Free admission and parking. facebook.com/providencechristmasmarket.

Art of the Land: 6:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, at Starline Factory, 306 W. Front St., Harvard. The Land Conservancy's annual art show and juried event features the works of regional artists and artisans who draw inspiration from the local landscape. Artwork, artisan items, nature photography contest, live music, appetizers and raffle prizes. Thirty percent of art sold supports The Land Conservancy. conservemc.org.

Christmas on the Fox Arts & Crafts Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, at Prairie Events Center, Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. All items are handmade by the exhibiting artist. Items include Christmas floral and candies, a wide variety of jewelry, unique photography, paper crafts, apparel and accessories, plus whimsical folk art with holiday themes, homemade soup and dip mixes, handmade soap, wood signs and knitting. There will be Holiday greens for sale from Heinz Brothers Greenhouse. artoftheheartland.com/christmasonthefox.html.

Prospect High School Holiday Gift & Craft Fair: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Prospect High School, 801 W. Kensington Road, Mount Prospect. Local fundraising event features a wide variety of specialty items, benefiting the students of Prospect High School. phcraftshow@gmail.com.

Nov. 25-Dec. 1

Festival of Arts & Crafts: 2-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Admission $5. stepbysteppromotions.com.

The Marmion Christmas Craft Show will feature more than 200 crafters and vendors Nov. 26-27 at Marmion Academy's Regole Field House and Alumni Hall gym in Aurora. - Daily Herald File Photo

Marmion Christmas Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Marmion Academy's Regole Field House and Alumni Hall gym, 1000 Butterfield Road, Aurora. Enter through doors 7 and 16. This year's show will feature more than 200 crafters and vendors. Enjoy lunch prepared by Belgio's Catering and freshly baked pies sold by the Flannigan Rifles Drill Team. A Bloody Mary & Mimosa Bar will be available on Sunday for those 21 and older. Admission is $5 for ages 12 and older; free parking. marmion.org.

Chicago Artisan Market Ravenswood: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26-27, at the Artifact Events Building, 4325 N. Ravenswood Ave., Chicago. Shop small, local, safe and sustainable for food, fashion, home goods and art. Admission is $8-$20. chicagoartisanmarket.com.

Spring Valley Holiday Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26-27, at the Nature Center, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Numerous vendors of handcrafted items display their unique creations. Free admission. Sponsored by Spring Valley Nature Club. parkfun.com

Naperville Garden Club Cup of Cheer House Walk, Holiday Market and Tea: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 1-2, at Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, 908 Jackson Ave., Naperville. Tour four Naperville homes decorated for the holidays. The market includes holiday home decor and is open to the public without an event ticket from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Tickets go on sale in October. $40-$55. napervillegardenclub.org.

Dec. 2-8

Mistletoe Market Craft & Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3, at Waukesha Expo Center, 1000 Northview Road, Waukesha, Wisconsin. More than 100 booths, strollers welcome, free parking. Admission $3; free for kids 15 and younger. craftproductionsinc.com.

Lake Park High School Holiday Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Lake Park High School West Campus Field House, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle. The 40th annual Lancer Craft Fair includes crafters displaying handcrafted gift items for sale. Proceeds benefit Lake Park organizations, including prom and the Foreign Exchange Groups. $2. sites.google.com/lphs.org/lpcraftfair/home. Interested in reserving a booth? Call Marisol Kurtz at (630) 295-5313 or visit sites.google.com/lphs.org/lpcraftfair/home. Application deadline is Nov. 18.

Artisan Market Craft Fair: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at The Onion Pub and Banquets, 22221 N. Pepper Road, Lake Barrington. Features handmade work of local juried artists, crafters, bakers and chefs. Free admission. artisan-markets.com.

Dec. 9-11

Antique Vintage Flea Market and Holiday Market: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Features antiques, vintage, estate jewelry, vintage clothing, collectibles, midcentury modern, furniture, vintage jewelry, vintage decor, vintage home, vintage experts, decorative arts, vintage lighting, decorating, design, country furniture, shabby chic, old toys, advertising, coins and more. Admission is $7, good for both days. Free for kids 12 and younger with an adult. Free parking. zurkopromotions.com.

Last Chance Craft & Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the College of DuPage Athletic Arena, northwest corner of College Road and Park Boulevard, Glen Ellyn. More than 190 booths, strollers welcome, free parking. Admission: $5; free for kids 15 and younger. craftproductionsinc.com.