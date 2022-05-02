Countdown is on: Suburban restaurants prepping for Cinco de Mayo specials

El Gran Agave in Lisle will be offering the specialty 95-ounce Margarita Towers for Cinco de Mayo. Courtesy of El Gran Agave

The Mango Chili Margarita is just one margarita option at Timothy O'Toole's for Cinco de Mayo. Courtesy of Timothy O'Toole's

Timothy O'Toole's will be mixing up the Pineapple Ginger Margarita for Cinco de Mayo. Courtesy of Timothy O'Toole's

The Strawberry Rosa Margarita is one option for Cinco de Mayo at Timothy O'Toole's. Courtesy of Timothy O'Toole's

Kings Dining and Entertainment will be serving up three specialty margaritas on Cinco de Mayo. Courtesy of Kings Dining and Entertainment

Suburban restaurants and bars are prepping for Cinco de Mayo, which celebrates the Mexican victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla that took place on May 5, 1862. If you don't have plans yet, here are some options.

A Toda Madre, Bien Trucha and Quiubo

499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, (630) 474-0969, atmrestaurant.com/.

410 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 232-2665, bientrucha.com/.

120 Water St., Suite 122, Naperville, (331) 702-2711, quiubomx.com/.

Celebrating at home? Consider the Carnitas Party Package that feeds four. For $65, it includes slow-cooked braised pork, poblano rice, beans, cilantro and onions, avocado-tomatillo salsa, tortillas and limes. Order ahead for pickup on May 5.

619 E. Boughton Road #A, Bolingbrook, (331) 246-0500; 17W350 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 478-8040, barlouie.com/. On May 5, Bar Louie's limited-time Tostada Burger (a burger topped with mashed black beans, grilled jalapeños, Tillamook white cheddar cheese, a crispy tostada, guacamole, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and Hotter Than Hellion crema on a toasted brioche bun) is $3 off. Plus, on Cinco de Mayo only, the Cinco Rita is $5, Pacificos are $4 and a sidecar of Sauza Tequila is $3.

Beacon Tap

1374 Lee St., Des Plaines, (847) 715-2772, thebeacontap.com/. Live music starts at 6 p.m. on May 5, but come earlier for specials such as $3.50 elotes hash, $12.99 taco plate, $13.99 fajita platter, $5 margaritas, palomas and mojitos, $4 Modelo drafts and El Jimador shots, and $20 Corona buckets.

Brick House Tavern + Tap

1461 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, (630) 963-1104, brickhousetavernandtap.com/event/cinco-de-mayo/. Brick House is hosting Fiesta de Mayo, from May 5-31. Specials include six Corona bottles for the price of five, new tacos and the new Rosita margarita (Calirosa Rosa Blanco tequila, lychee puree, lemon peel syrup and lemon juice with a tajin rim).

Chili's

Locations in Algonquin, Arlington Heights, Aurora, Batavia, Bloomingdale, Bolingbrook, Crystal Lake, Downers Grove, Gurnee, Hoffman Estates, McHenry, Naperville, Rosemont, Round Lake Beach, South Elgin, Streamwood, Vernon Hills, Waukegan, Wheaton and more, chilis.com/. Chili's will be serving up $6 Cheers to Patron margaritas (Premium Patron Silver Tequila, triple sec and Chili's fresh sour) throughout the month of May.

Coach's Corner

152 Biesterfield Road, Elk Grove Village, (847) 956-1818, dacoachs.com/. On Cinco de Mayo, Coach's will be serving a 16-inch taco pizza for $22.99 and a 20-inch version for $26.99. Wash it down with Modelo small drafts for $5 and big daddy 23-ounce drafts for $6. By the bottle, Modelo is $5 each.

El Gran Agave will be serving a $5 dessert shooter, the Besos de Mazapan, on Cinco de Mayo. - Courtesy of El Gran Agave

1650 Maple Ave., Lisle, (630) 541-8959, elgranagave.com/. For Cinco de Mayo, the restaurant and tequila bar will be offering the specialty 95-ounce Margarita Towers (the normal size is 88 ounces) that serve 10 glasses for $89.99. Whatever your group can't finish can be bottled up to go. Or try a margarita for one made with premium Tequila El Mexicano, freshly squeezed lime, agave nectar and orange liqueur for $12 a glass. El Gran Agave is also offering a $5 dessert shooter, the Besos de Mazapan, which is inspired by Mexico's peanut marzipan candy with a touch of Mexican dark chocolate and tequila. Reservations are recommended.

Fox & Turtle

400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/. On May 5, dine from the special Cinco de Mayo menu featuring chicken tortilla soup, queso chorizo dip, el pastor taco dinner, beef barbacoa tacos, Chef Ron's fajitas and churros. Reservations requested.

Guzman Y Gomez is offering $5 bowls for Cinco de Mayo. - Courtesy of Guzman Y Gomez

519 N. Naper Blvd., Naperville, (331) 457 5991, guzmanygomez.com/. For Cinco de Mayo, Guzman Y Gomez is offering $5 burritos, bowls and Cali burritos, plus $3 Coronas and margaritas with any food purchase all day on Thursday, May 5. During May, diners can take advantage of $8 mini and $10 big meal deals, which include a burrito or bowl, plus regular fries and a drink.

Half Day Brewing

200 Village Green, Lincolnshire, (847) 821-6933, halfdaybrewing.com/. Half Day will be serving specials such as al pastor tacos with street corn, guacamole and chips, $4 Modelo drafts and $7 specialty margaritas on Thursday.

The Hampton Social

100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414, thehamptonsocial.com/events/cinco-de-mayo. On May 5, order shrimp tacos and receive a free margarita shot.

Harbor Kitchen + Tap

1762 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 549-3817, harborkitchentap.com/. Harbor goes all out for Cinco de Mayo with $3 margaritas on tap; $4 froze margaritas; $4 drafts of Corona, Pacifico and Modelo; and $9.99 meals (mahi quesadillas, lobster tacos or mahi tacos).

Hey Nonny

10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 202-0750, heynonny.com/shows/rico-santana-tribute-band. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. May 5 for the 7:30 p.m. show featuring the Rico! Santana Tribute Band, which is playing a special show for Cinco de Mayo. Plus, don't miss the fiesta with food and drink specials. Show tickets run $15-$35.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. Johnny's fetes Cinco de Mayo with live music by Jose Solano, plus taco and quesadilla platters and $7 margaritas.

Kings Dining & Entertainment

5505 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 233-0099, kings-de.com/. For Cinco de Mayo, Kings will be serving up three margaritas -- mango margarita (Azule Plata Tequila, mango puree and fresh lemon and lime juice with a sugar rim), La Vida Fumada (Cazadores tequila, mezcal, agave, and fresh lemon and lime juice with a tajin rim) and spicy pineapple habanero (Ghost tequila, fresh lemon and lime juice and agave with a salt rim) -- to accompany its selection of tacos (chicken tinga, ground beef, carnitas, boom boom shrimp and fish).

Miller's Ale House

778 N. Route 59, Aurora, (630) 332-8574; 455 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 241-3371; and 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 598-1090, millersalehouse.com/. Miller's will be offering $3 house margaritas and $9 margarita pitchers on Cinco de Mayo only.

On Cinco de Mayo -- Thursday, May 5 -- On The Border's Grande House 'Rita will be on special for $5. - Courtesy of On The Border

1512 S. Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 960-3915; 1915 Glacier Park Ave., Naperville, (331) 472-8740; and 535 N. Lakeview Pkwy., Vernon Hills, (224) 433-5450; ontheborder.com/. This year On The Border is hosting a Countdown to Cinco by offering deals every Thursday, including $3 beer specials (Blue Moon on Thursday, April 28) and $5 bar bites. On Thursday, May 5, the Grande House 'Rita will be on special for $5. For an extra 40 cents, top it off with a Grand Marnier Meltdown. And on May 6, On The Border is bringing back the watermelon margarita for summer.

Tap House Grill

Locations in Algonquin, Hanover Park, Lemont, Oswego, Palatine, Plainfield, St. Charles and Wheeling; taphousegrills.com/. It's Cinco de Drinko on Thursday, May 5, with specials including $4 drafts of Corona and Modelo; $5 margaritas; $5 Casamigos tequila; $6 guacamole and chips; and $9 avocado tacos.

Tapalpa

770 Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village, (847) 956-9411, tapalpa.com/. Tapalpa is opening early at 3 p.m. Thursday for a Cinco de Mayo fiesta featuring live music and drink specials.

Timothy O'Toole's tacos complement the variety of margaritas offered for Cinco de Mayo. - Courtesy of Timothy O'Toole's

5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee, (847) 249-0800; 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599; 10 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa, (847) 979-0600; 622 N. Fairbanks Court, Chicago, (312) 642-0700; timothyotooles.com/. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with O'Toole's Signature Margarita (Tres Agaves Organic Tequila, Tres Agaves organic sour mix and fresh lime) for $10, Prickly Pear Margarita (Tres Agaves Tequila, triple sec, Tres Agaves mix, prickly pear monin syrup, agave nectar and lime juice garnished with an orange slice and flower) for $11, Strawberry Rosa Margarita (Calirosa Rosa Blanco Tequila, Lillet Rose, Tres Agaves strawberry mix, agave nectar and lime juice with a lime wedge and mint sprig) for $12, Pineapple Ginger Margarita (Calirosa Rosa Blanco Tequila, triple sec, Tres Agaves pineapple ginger mix, pineapple juice, lime juice and ginger simple syrup with a dehydrated pineapple and lime wedge) for $12, and the Mango Chili Margarita (Tres Agaves Tequila, Tres Agaves mango chili mix, triple sec and lime juice with a dehydrated lime slice and Tajin rim) for $12. And don't forget about the tacos (blackened chicken, baja fish and more) served with black beans and rice; chips, salsa and guacamole; O'Toole's nachos platter; burrito bowls and more.

Village Squire

125 Washington St., West Dundee, (847) 428-4483, and 480 Randall Road, South Elgin, (847) 931-0400, thevillagesquire.com/. Cinco de Mayo specials include Southwest egg rolls, carne asada, baaab-a-ritos, tacos, quesadillas, tres leches dessert and specialty drinks such as La Paloma, The Cantina Sunset and Despina's Margarita for $10, and Corona, Corona Light, Corona Premier and Modelo for $4.