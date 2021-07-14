Festivals: Kane County Fair, Naper Nights, Taste of Summer & more

The Kane County Fair in St. Charles offers rides, rodeo events and a lot more. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2019

This weekend

Kane County Fair: 3-11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 14-15; noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 16-17; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Rides, food, music, entertainment, rodeo events, magic show, petting zoo, car show and more. Music includes Hillbilly Rockstarz at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hi Infidelity at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 7th heaven at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Demolition Derby at 2 p.m. Sunday. Free admission Wednesday; $5, free for kids younger than 3 and for seniors over 62 and military with ID until 5 p.m. Thursday; and $10 for adults, $5 for kids 3-12, and free for kids 3 and younger Friday through Sunday. kanecountyfair.com.

Antioch's Taste of Summer: 4-10 p.m. Thursday, July 15; 4-11 p.m. Friday, July 16; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 17; and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at the Antioch Bandshell on Skidmore Drive, Antioch. Food, music, carnival, exhibitor booths, sidewalk sales and more. Patriotic musical light show at 9:15 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Music from Dancing Queen at 7 p.m. Thursday, Hi Infidelity at 8 p.m. Friday, Rockstar Rodeo at 8 p.m. Saturday, and Modern Day Romeos at 3 p.m. Sunday. Free. antiochchamber.org.

Toagie (Taco+Hoagie) Fest: 5-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 15-16; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 17; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at the Metra Station Parking Lot, 406 Sheridan Road, Highwood. Tacos, hoagies, live music, booze tent and carnival. Toagie 5K Fun Run and Walk & Stroll at 9 a.m. Saturday. Highwood Days Carnival from 5-10 p.m. Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday, 1-11 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday. Music includes The Black Diamond Sessions Thursday, Pino Farina Band Friday, Deja Vu Saturday, and Eric & The Dynamos Sunday. Free; unlimited ride specials available. celebratehighwood.org.

MainStreet Libertyville Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Music from The Good Time Band and food vendors. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. (847) 680-0336 or www.mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Millennium Art Festival: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 16; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at Michigan Avenue and East Lake Street, Chicago. Artwork from more than 110 juried artists. Free admission; reservations encouraged. amdurproductions.com.

Naper Nights: 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 16-17, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Simply the Best performs from 6-7:30 p.m. and James Brown Dance Party from 8-10 p.m. Friday. The Ron Burgundy's perform from 6-7:30 p.m. and Big Suit from 8-10 p.m. Saturday. $15 for adults, $10 for kids 4-12, free for Naper Settlement members and kids younger than 4. napersettlement.org/236/Naper-Nights.

National Gathering of American Indian Veterans: 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 16; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 17; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Features ceremonies, parades, conferences, vendors and more, honoring local Native American tribes and American Indian Veterans. Powwow from 5-9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. tricksterculturalcenter.org/national-gathering-2021.

Tacos y Tamales Festival: 5-10 p.m. Friday, July 16, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18, at Pilsen, 16th and Peoria, Chicago. Authentic tacos and tamales, beer, music, art and shopping. Two performance stages will feature live music and DJs. Free admission, suggested donation at the gate. chicagotacofest.com.

Yorkville River Fest: 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 16-17, at Riverfront Park, 131 E. Hydraulic Ave., Yorkville. Live country music, family activities, ribs, cardboard boat races and more. www.enjoyaurora.com/yorkvilleriverfest.

Dundee Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Lions Park, Park Street and Penny Avenue, East Dundee. 3 If By Air will perform. Food and drinks will be sold by the Dundee Township Lions Club. Free. www.wdundee.org.

Brothers' Field Outdoor Movie Night: 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Brothers' Field, 344 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Watch "Night at the Museum" on a 40-foot outdoor screen. $25 for a viewing square that fits up to six people. www.brothersfieldlonggrove.com.

Westmont Movie Under the Stars: 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, on the baseball field at Veterans Memorial Park, Westmont. As part of Westmont's centennial, watch "Rookie of the Year" on the same field where part of the movie was filmed. Gates open at 7 p.m. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Food will be available for purchase. www.westmontparks.org.

See a free outdoor screening of "Aladdin" -- starring Mena Massoud, left, and Will Smith -- Friday, July 16, at Country Lane Park in Waukegan. - Courtesy of Disney

Waukegan Movies in the Parks: Dusk Friday, July 16, at Country Lane Park, 3353 N. Country Lane, Waukegan. A free outdoor screening of "Aladdin" (2019). Bring snacks, blankets and chairs. waukeganparks.org/movies.

McHenry Fiesta Days: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Arts and Crafts in the Park. At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 18, the parade steps off from Main Street to Pearl Street to Riverside Drive, featuring candy bags for children. mchenryfiestadays.com.

Deer Park Food Truck Series: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park. Food trucks will be located in front of Pottery Barn and Kendra Scott. shopdeerparktowncenter.com.

The Brothers Have the Blues: 3-10 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Brothers' Field, 344 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Low-Reen & Jim perform from 3-5 p.m. and Casey Lee Chicago and the Blue Line Blues Band plays from 5-10 p.m. Family-friendly night featuring blues, drinks, a dance floor and bags. Free. www.brothersfieldlonggrove.com

Cruise Night Car Shows and Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at St. Charles Road and Park Avenue, Lombard. HiFi Superstar will perform. See cars on display. www.villageoflombard.org.

Shakespeare in the Park: 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Island Park, off Route 25, Geneva. Elgin-based Goodly Creatures Theatre will perform "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Bring blankets, chairs and food. Seating begins at 4 p.m. Free. www.facebook.com/GenevaShakespeareInThePark/.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17, on the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Mason Rivers will perform. Concessions available. Bring chairs or blankets. Free admission. www.prairiecenter.org.

Winfield Criterium & Summerfest: Races from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 18, on Winfield Road and Beecher Avenue, Winfield. Cycle racing as part of the Intelligentsia Cup, plus food truck vendors, a beer truck and other family activities. Free admission. (630) 933-7100 or winfield100th.com/.

Woodstock Folk Festival: Virtually from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 18. Performers include Ashley & Simpson, Meghan Cary, Cielito Lindo Family Band, Fendrick & Peck, Joe Jencks, Pete Morton, and Jon Shain & FJ Ventre. Suggested donation is $25. woodstockfolkfestival.org.

Global Arts Sundays: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at 215 S. Main St., Bartlett. The Ted Yoder Band performs. Free. www.artinbartlet.org.

Wheeling Summer Entertainment Series: 5 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at Heritage Park, 109 Community Blvd., Wheeling. King Saturday performs. Free. www.wheelingparkdistrict.com.

RiverPark Summer Concert Series: 6 p.m. Sunday, July 18, in RiverPark, 151 N. River Lane, Geneva. School of Rock performs. Terraced brick seating with space for lawn chairs and blankets. Free. www.geneva.il.us.

This week

Cruise Nights at Willow Creek: 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 19, at Willow Creek Community Church, 67 E. Algonquin Road, South Barrington. Open to vintage, classic, custom, muscle and antique cars and trucks. Food and music. Meal coupons to the first 100 participants. Free. www.willowcreek.org.

Classic car enthusiasts can check out Cruise Night Tuesdays at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. - Courtesy of Cantigny Park

Cantigny Cruise Night: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, in the south parking lot of Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Show off your classic or restored vehicle. No fee to participate; $5 per car parking fee. cantigny.org.

MADD First Responders Night: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Wintrust Stadium, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. The Schaumburg Boomers play the Joliet Slammers in an event that will honor first responders in Illinois. $1 hot dog night. See website for tickets. www.boomersbaseball.com.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Circle Park, 163 Fairfield Way, Bloomingdale. The Neverly Brothers will offer a "Rock 'n' Roll Tribute: Elvis to Beatles." Parking is available at Circle South, Westfield Middle School, Johnston Recreation Center and on Fairfield Way. Free. www.bloomingdaleparks.org.

Buffalo Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Bring blankets and chairs for an outdoor concert featuring Voyage. Social distancing circles will be painted in the grass. Free. bgparks.org.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Johnny Russler & the Beach Bums will perform. In the event of inclement weather, the decision to reschedule will be made by 4 p.m.; call (815) 410-4475, ext. 6. Free. www.crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Downers Grove summer concert: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute performs. Food, beer and wine sales will begin at 6 p.m. Free. dgparks.org.

Elgin Summer Concert in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Wing Park band shell, 1010 Wing St., Elgin. Acoustic group Crawford's Daughter will perform. Bring food, lawn chairs and blankets. Free. www.facebook.com/cityofelgin/.

Huntley Summer Concert in the Square: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Huntley Town Square, 11704 Coral St., Huntley. In the Stix performs. Free. www.huntley.il.us.

Wheaton library concert: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Wheaton Public Library, 225 N. Cross St., Wheaton. Croozin' the Loop performs. Bring seating. Free. www.wheatonlibrary.org/events.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Independence Grove Forest Preserve amphitheater, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. Kaleidoscope Eyes will perform. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and food. $10 per car after 5 p.m. www.lcfpd.org/things-to-do/concerts.

Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Village Green, 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. War will perform. www.elkgrove.org.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Panton Mill Creek, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Children's music duo Wendy & DB and the Jammin 3 Band will perform. www.southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Food Truck Social on Main Street: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Lake Zurich Promenade, 173 W. Main St., Lake Zurich. Weekly rotation of food trucks. www.lakezurich.org.

Cary Cruise Nights: 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, on Main Street, Cary. Cars on display, DJ, mini business expo and food trucks. carygrovechamber.com.

Arlington Heights Community Concert Band: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at North School Park, 307 N. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. www.arlingtonheightsband.org.

Aurora's Wednesdays at the Plaza: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Millennium Plaza, 21 S. Stolp Ave., Aurora. WDCB Jazz Presents Chris Greene. Free. auroradowntown.org.

Geneva Concert in the Park: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center, 3507 Kaneville Road, Geneva. The Millennials will perform. Free. www.genevaparks.org.

Live Music in the Parks: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Lehmann Mansion, 485 N. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa. ARRA will perform. www.lindenhurstparks.org.

River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Peg Bond Center, 151 Island Ave., Batavia. The Ethan Bell Band will perform. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursday: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, July 22, on Dean Avenue and in Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Enjoy food and drinks from more than a dozen food trucks. Big Sadie will perform at 4:30 p.m. and The DB's will perform at 6:15 p.m. cityhpil.com/thingstodo.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 22, in the rear parking lot of the Kane County Courthouse, off Fourth Street, Geneva. Car collectors showcase vintage rides. Music from the 1950s. www.genevachamber.com/geneva-classic-car-show.

Craft and Vintage Fairs: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Addison Historical Museum, 135 Army Trail Road, Addison. The museum is open for tours. Justin Stech will demonstrate old-fashioned blacksmithing techniques. ItHappensInAddison.com.

Rock 'n Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 22, on the Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. The Gingers will perform followed by the Roy Orbison tribute band Rick Lindy's Black & White Night. The Bike & Car Cruise Night has been relocated across the street to Green Meadow Shopping Center. ItHappensInAddison.com.

Algonquin Summer Concert: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Spella Park, 2610 Harnish Drive, Algonquin. Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band will perform. www.algonquin.org.

Cary Summer Concert in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at the Lions Park Rotary Bandshell, on Silver Lake Road, north of Three Oaks Road, Cary. The Allstars will perform party, dance and rock. Free. carypark.com.

Live & Uncorked Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Semple performs. Bring a blanket, food and beer or wine. For ages 21 and older; ID will be checked. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Purchase online tickets for $6 at www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summer-concerts or $7 at the door.

Naperville Municipal Band Concert: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. "Russ Bigelow Night." Bake sale vendor is the Turning Pointe Autism Foundation. www.napervilleband.org.

Rockin' in the Park: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. The Van Halen tribute band Atomic Punks will perform. Food and beverage tents will be on the great lawn. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 22-23, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Eagles tribute band Heartache Tonight will perform Thursday. The Neverly Brothers will perform Friday. www.vah.com.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Lincoln Park, along Main Street between Fourth and Fifth streets, St. Charles. Mr. Meyers will perform. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.

Lisle Community Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Lisle Community Park band shell, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Light classical favorites, marches and Broadway music. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and food. Free. www.lislecommunityband.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30-9 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Dr. Terry Austin will make his debut conducting appearance with the Wheaton Municipal Band. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.

Movies at a Museum: 8-10 p.m. Thursday, July 22, in the rear lot of the Aurora Regional Fire Museum, 53 N. Broadway, Aurora. "Akeelah and the Bee" will be shown. Seating areas open at 7 p.m. Refreshments for sale. auroradowntown.org or www.facebook.com/auroradowntown/.

Drive-In summer Movies: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at West Main Community Park, 40W101 W. Main St., Batavia. Bring blankets to enjoy an outdoor screening of "The Santa Clause." $20 per car. bataviaparks.org.