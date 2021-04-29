Mother's Day 2021: Suburban restaurants honor moms with dine-in and to-go specials

Mon Ami Gabi is offering a Mom & Me High Tea package to-go for Mother's Day. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Eggs Benedict and macadamia nut French toast are options on Kona Grill's brunch menu on Mother's Day. Courtesy of Kona Grill

What a year this has been. Now more than ever would be a time to treat Mom to a brunch or dinner on Mother's Day -- this year Sunday, May 9 -- to show her just how special she is.

While many suburban restaurants are once again offering dine-in options following COVID-19 safety protocols, if you want to celebrate at home, many eateries are obliging with special meal packages to-go. Here are some specials we found, but make sure to make reservations or order to-go soon.

Allgauer's

2855 N. Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauersriverfrontrestaurant.com/. Celebrate Mom with a plated brunch featuring shared appetizers, salad or yogurt parfait, an entree (crabcake Benedict for $38, stuffed brioche French toast for $35, berry and Nutella crepes for $36, beef pot roast skillet for $38, boursin-crusted chicken breast for $43, Dijon-crusted lamb chops for $49, prime rib for $49, grilled vegetable grain bowl for $39), dessert, drinks, and complimentary champagne or mimosas. Make reservations now for Mother's Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9.

Antico Posto will be offering Mother's Day specials such as burrata gnocchi Sunday, May 9. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. The Italian cafe celebrates Mom all weekend -- Friday through Sunday, May 7-9 -- with specials such as Italian seafood salad for $16.95, burrata gnocchi for $19.95, halibut for $28.95, pecorino-crusted beef medallions with creamy Arborio rice for $26.95, and coconut gelato pie for $8.95. These are available for dine-in, on the patio and carryout. Reservations requested.

Bahama Breeze's seafood paella is one option to enjoy at home for Mother's Day. - Courtesy of Bahama Breeze

406 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 884-7060, bahamabreeze.com/home. For a taste of the islands, consider the family-style Caribbean Bundles To Go for four featuring seafood paella ($54.99), grilled chicken with cilantro-crema ($44.99), jerk chicken wings ($34.99), jerk chicken pasta ($49.99) and baby back ribs ($49.99). Add on a whole Key lime pie for $29.99. Order ahead for Mother's Day pickup.

Ballydoyle Pub

28 W. New York St., Aurora, (630) 844-0400, and 5157 Main St., Downers Grove, (630) 969-0600, ballydoylepub.com/. Take Mom to brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9, so everyone can fill up on eggs Benedict, bacon, breakfast potatoes, sausage, pancakes, fruit, Boursin-crusted chicken, pasta primavera and grilled veggies. It's $27.99 for adults and $12.95 for kids 12 and younger.

Beacon Tap

1374 Lee St., Des Plaines, (847) 715-2772, thebeacontap.com/. Treat mom to Mother's Day brunch at 10:30 a.m., noon or 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 9. Dine on made-to-order omelets, French toast, pancakes, sausage, wings, chorizo hash browns, mac 'n' cheese, prime rib, sweets and more. It's $25 for adults, $12 for kids 5-10, and free for kids 4 and younger. Reservations required.

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. Order Mother's Day brunch to-go for parties of two, four or six that features a mini pastry box (lemon blueberry muffin, gluten-free cream cheese coffee cake, and spinach and feta croissant), lobster and crab enchiladas, melon and berries, brown sugar bacon, chicken sausage and Valencia orange juice. It's $39.95 per person. The brunch to-go for four with a Flowers for Dreams bouquet is $180. Order by noon Friday, May 7, for pickup or delivery from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9. If you'd like to dine in, the lobster and crab enchiladas special is $23.95. Reservations requested.

The Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. Show mom some love by preordering a three-course Mother's Day dinner that serves four to six. For $220, you'll get salad (chopped, Greek or Caesar), an entree (roasted whole beef tenderloin or roasted New York strip loin), grilled asparagus, mashed potatoes or wild rice and tiramisu. It's available Saturday and Sunday, May 8-9. Dine-in specials include prime rib, roast leg of lamb, baked bone-in ham, twin filet mignon Oscar, filet mignon and lobster tail, baked stuffed shrimp and more. Reservations suggested.

Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679; 9310 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, (847) 674-4634, bonefishgrill.com/. The seafood restaurant will be serving up Mother's Day specials such as Rockefeller "Butterfish" (Alaskan black cod topped with creamy spinach and jumbo lump crab), steak and shrimp, Key lime cake, crushed pineapple martini, and Decoy Spritzers. Reservations requested. For dining at home, Family Bundles include the bang bang shrimp tacos, mahi and shrimp, and grilled options (salmon, chicken or mahi mahi). All come with salad, bread, pesto and fresh-baked cookies.

Bub City

5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. Dine on a Southern Mother's Day brunch featuring dishes such as cinnamon sticky buns, buttermilk biscuit sandwiches, buttermilk waffles with strawberries, Gulf shrimp 'n' grits, grilled Faroe Island salmon and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9. Bottomless mimosas are $28. Brunch is available for dine-in, carryout or delivery.

Buca di Beppo

90 Yorktown Road, Lombard, (630) 932-7673, and 604 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 808-9898, bucadibeppo.com/. The Italian mainstay is taking reservations for Mother's Day now.

Cantigny Golf

27W270 Mack Road, Wheaton, (630) 668-8463, cantignygolf.com/. From 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 9, Cantigny will be serving up Mother's Day brunch served family-style. Dine on fruit, two appetizers or salads, two breakfast entrees (pearl sugar waffles, biscuits and sausage gravy, bananas Foster French toast), made-to-order omelets, two entrees (herb-roasted chicken breast, smoked pork loin, barbecue-glazed salmon) and pastries. It's $45 for adults, $20 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. Reservations required.

The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290; thecapitalgrille.com/. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mother's Day, nosh on specials such as lobster frittata, bone-in N.Y. strip steak and eggs or 8-ounce filet. Or consider the Mother's Day at Home three-course meal starting at $165. It includes roasted whole tenderloin of beef, salad, Sam's mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, flourless chocolate espresso cake and chocolate-covered strawberries. Order ahead for pickup from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 8, or 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 9.

Catch 35

35 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 717-3500, catch35.com/. Make reservations now to celebrate Mom from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 9. There will be specials and the regular menu available on Mother's Day.

Chandler's Chophouse

401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 885-9009, chandlerschophouse.com/. Chandler's fetes Mom from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 9, with specials including prime rib, twin queen filets, Florida grouper, chicken Romano, rib-eye steak, mimosas, sparkling spring sangria and more. Reservations recommended.

Che Figata

2155 CityGate Lane, Suite 103, Naperville, (630) 579-3210, chefigatakitchen.com/. Make reservations now to treat Mom to a dine-in meal between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Specials include bombolini ($10), smoked salmon ($16), antipasto piatto ($18), roast chicken Vesuvio ($28) and lamb coscia ($34).

Chicago Prime Italian

1370 Bank Drive, Schaumburg, (847) 240-1414, chicagoprimeitalian.com/. Spoil Mom with a Mother's Day Champagne Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or dinner from 3-7 p.m. The staff-attended brunch buffet features a breakfast and omelet station, appetizers, salads, sides, pasta, fish, chicken, carving station (prime rib, smoked ham, roasted lamb), and a complimentary champagne, mimosa or Bellini. It's $49.95 for adults, $21.95 for kids 7-12, and free for kids 6 and younger. Reservations required.

City Gate Grille

2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/. Reserve a table now for Mother's Day brunch, available from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9, featuring plated breakfast selections (rumchata French toast, breakfast potatoes, eggs, pastries), family-style dishes (smoked ham, herb-roasted beef tenderloin, whipped potatoes) and a children's menu. It's $48 for adults, $19.95 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and younger. Bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys are $15. Reservations required.

The Clubhouse

298 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-0600, theclubhouse.com/. This year, the traditional Mother's Day brunch will be replaced with a four-course prix fixe meal featuring lobster bisque, salad, petite filet Oscar or crab-stuffed Scottish salmon and dessert (sorbet trio, salted caramel creme brulee, raspberry cheesecake or Key lime tart). It's $54.95 per person. Or order from the regular menu. Reservations required.

Concorde Banquets

20922 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, (847) 438-0025, concordebanquets.com/. Leave the cooking to Concorde. The three-course meal that feeds five includes rolls, salad, mashed potatoes, haricot verts, entrees such as prime rib roast ($160), broiled salmon ($125) or chicken piccata ($110), and double ganache chocolate cake. The roasted beef tenderloin ($260) feeds 10. Each order includes a bottle of merlot and a bottle of chardonnay. Orders must be placed by Thursday, May 6, for pickup from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday or Sunday, May 8-9.

Cooper's Hawk

Locations in Arlington Heights, Burr Ridge, Downers Grove, Naperville, South Barrington, St. Charles, Wheeling; chwinery.com/. Enjoy a special Mother's Day menu for four for $159.99. The dinner includes Mother's Day salad, pretzel bread, eight Parmesan-crusted medallions, a choice of entree (pistachio-crusted grouper, bourbon lacquered barbecue pork, Dana's Parmesan-crusted chicken), Mary's Potatoes and lemon butter cake. Order by Friday, May 7, for pickup on Saturday or Sunday, May 8-9.

D'Andrea Banquets

4419 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake, (815) 459-7234, dandreabanquets.com/. Mother's Day brunch, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 9, features breakfast (made-to-order omelets and waffles, eggs Benedict, pancakes), brunch (roast beef, ham, turkey, pasta, rice pilaf), salad bar, fruit, desserts and more. It's $33.95 for adults, $12.95 for kids 3-10, and free for kids 2 and younger. Reservations suggested.

Devon Seafood + Steak is offering a surf and turf carryout kit for Mother's Day. - Courtesy of Devon Seafood + Steak

17W400 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 516-0180, devonseafood.com/Oakbrook-Terrace. Treat mom to a three-course prix fixe meal, available for dine-in or carryout, that features a choice of maple plank salmon, 6-ounce filet Thermidor, seared Georges Bank sea scallops, chef's seasonal fish, or a 6-ounce filet and a half-pound lobster tail (add $15) for $50 per person. Available Saturday and Sunday, May 8-9. Reservations recommended. Or treat the family to a carryout kit: surf and turf for four is $185 and wood-fired grilled salmon for four is $175. Order ahead as availability is limited.

Dover Straits

890 E. U.S. Route 45, Mundelein, (847) 949-1550, doverstraits.com/. Make reservations now for Mother's Day, when the seafood restaurant will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

The Drake Oak Brook

2301 York Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-0000, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/mothers-day.htm. Celebrate Mom with brunch, available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 9. Enjoy champagne and mimosas, plus a carving station, fresh waffles, made-to-order omelets, breakfast items, salads, pastries, seafood and raw bar, entrees (grilled London broil, chicken roulade, halibut), a bananas Foster and ice cream bar and more. It's $75 for adults, $25 for kids 6-12, and $10 for kids 5 and younger. Reservations recommended.

Drury Lane

100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300, lucillerestaurant.com/spring-2021/. Drury Lane's Mother's Day Champagne Brunch should wow Mom. Sip on champagne, mimosas or Bellinis while enjoying plated starters, plus staff-assisted omelet, carving, seafood, Italian, children's, made-to-order doughnuts and waffles and dessert stations. It's $75 for adults and $30 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations required to dine between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, May 9.

Eaglewood Resort

Burnham's Restaurant, 1401 Nordic Road, Itasca, (630) 773-1400, eaglewoodresort.com/. This year, there are four seatings -- at 10, 10:30, 12:30 and 1 p.m. -- for Mother's Day brunch. The four-course menu, served family-style, includes fresh fruit, oyster and shrimp platter, salad, New York strip loin, pan-seared sea bass, chicken chilaquiles, cheese blintzes and strawberry preserves, sides, chef-made mini pastries, and bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys. It's $46 for adults, $16 for kids 4-10, and free for kids 3 and younger. Reservations required.

Eli's Cheesecake's Happy Mother's Day Layer Cake will be available for curbside pickup or delivery in the Chicago area. - Courtesy of Eli's Cheesecake

6701 W. Forest Preserve Drive, Chicago, (773) 205-3800, elicheesecake.com/. Indulge Mom with Eli's new 6-inch Happy Mother's Day Layer Cake, Mother's Day sugar cookies or hand-decorated marshmallow crispy bar pops. Prices are $4.50-$19.95. Available for curbside pickup or delivery in Chicago. Or, for mail order only, consider the Mom & Kiddo DIY Crispy Bar Decorating Kit ($39.95), Happy Mother's Day Cheesecake ($51.95), I Heart Cheesecake ($51.95) or Mini Belgian Hearts ($49.95). Order by 8 a.m. Thursday, May 6, for delivery by Mother's Day.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/locations/il/lincolnshire. Nosh on a three-course meal that includes a filet mignon and crab-stuffed shrimp scampi ($85) or filet mignon and lobster tail scampi ($95). Celebrate Mom starting at 11 a.m. Saturday or Sunday, May 8-9. Reservations required. Or pre-order a three-course family meal to enjoy at home starting at $60 per person.

Fogo de Chão

1824 Abriter Court, Naperville, (630) 955-0022, and 5460 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 678-7200, fogodechao.com/. All moms who dine on Mother's Day will get a card for $25 off two full churrasco meals on a future visit. If you're planning to dine at home, the Mother's Day to-go package for six includes two fire-roasted meats, salads, Brazilian sides, pão de queijo cheese bread and cocoa fudge brownies. Order by Saturday, May 8, for pickup on Sunday or Monday, May 9-10.

Francesca's

Locations in Arlington Heights, Barrington, Bolingbrook, Elmhurst, Lake Forest, Naperville, St. Charles and more; miafrancesca.com/. The special Mother's Day to-go meal features filet mignon, a choice of three sides or salads and New York style cheesecake. It's $109.95 for two and $214.95 for four. Add-ons include the mimosa kit for $29.95 and shrimp cocktail ($17.95-$34.95). Order by noon Friday, May 7, for pickup from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 9.

The Glen Club

2901 W. Lake Ave., Glenview, (847) 724-7272, theglenclub.com/mothers-day/. Take Mom out to Mother's Day brunch at The Glen Club. Two-hour seatings are between 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. It's $48 for adults, $20 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. Reservations required.

Granite City

1828 Abriter Court, Naperville, (630) 544-3700; 992 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 504-0277; and 801 Plaza Drive, Schaumburg, (630) 523-5700, gcfb.com/. Fete Mom with dine-in brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 9, featuring pastries, fruit, salad, eggs Florentine, grilled chicken Toscano, penne carbonara, prime rib, roasted turkey, made-to-order omelets and more. It's $28.99 for adults and $8.99 for kids. Or order the family style meal to-go including roasted turkey, Reggiano hash browns, caramel rolls, biscuits and gravy and more. The $74.99 package feeds four to five. Order ahead for pickup from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mother's Day.

The Hampton Social

100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414, thehamptonsocial.com/events/celebrate-mothers-day. Fete Mom with a sparkling glass of rose all day on Mother's Day.

Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse Lombard

70 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 953-3400, harrycarays.com/mothersday.html. Take Mom out to a lavish prix fixe dinner featuring a starter, a choice of entree (filet mignon, pan-roasted salmon or Harry's Chicken Vesuvio), a side and dessert (Harry's tiramisu, vanilla creme brulee or Eli's Chicago Style Cheesecake). The $55 per person meal is available from 3-8 p.m. Sunday, May 9. Reservations required.

Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse Rosemont

10233 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, (847) 699-1200, harrycarays.com/mothersday.html. Make reservations for a special breakfast or lunch with seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. Mother's Day. Dine on fruit or avocado crostini, an entree (steak and eggs, Denver omelet, eggs Benedict, salmon timbale, Belgian waffle) and dessert (Nutella mousse chocolate cups, lemon sorbet or Eli's Chicago Style Cheesecake) for $38.95 per person. Or consider the lunch menu, which features a starter, an entree (filet mignon, prime rib, sea bass or chicken piccata) and dessert for $46.95 per person. Reservations required.

Hotel Baker

100 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-2100, hotelbaker.com/mothers-day-brunch-2021/. Take Mom out to Hotel Baker's lavish Mother's Day brunch, available from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 9. Sup on custom-made omelets and waffles, roast prime rib, honey-glazed ham, seafood, breakfast and lunch items, salads, soups, sides, desserts and more. It's $58 for adults, $28 for kids 4-12, and free for kids 3 and younger. Reservations required.

Houlihan's

2860 Showplace Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-0022, houlihans.com/Naperville. Mother's Day weekend -- Friday through Sunday, May 7-9 -- Houlihan's will be serving a special $24.99 four-course meal featuring a choice of apps, a soup or salad, an entree (grilled salmon, stuffed chicken, Georges Bank scallops, fish tacos, Impossible Burger, 6-ounce filet) and a dessert (apple croustade or vanilla bean cheesecake). And don't forget drink specials such as the Bleeding Rose ($7), mimosas ($5) and Kendall Jackson ($31). Available for dine-in only. Reservations recommended.

Jimmy's Charhouse

2290 Point Blvd, Elgin, (847) 783-0200, jimmyscharhouseelgin.com/. Jimmy's will be celebrating Mom Friday through Sunday, May 7-9, with surf and turf and prime rib specials. Reservations requested.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. Mother's Day specials include prime rib, baked stuffed shrimp, honey ginger scallops, Parmesan-crusted tilapia and more. For to-go, family meals for six include prime rib ($149.95) and rotisserie roasted pork ($99.95). Order by Thursday, May 6, for pickup on Mother's Day.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/. Katie's will be serving breakfast and lunch in the dining room from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mother's Day. Or, if you're celebrating at home, order an eggs Benedict kit ($40), biscuits and gravy ($20), crepe kit ($15), French toast casserole bake ($25), brunch package ($35), prime rib dinner package for four ($115) or maple-glazed pork tenderloin for four ($115). Order ahead for pickup before 9 a.m. or after 1 p.m. Sunday, May 9.

Mother's Day dinner at Kona Grill features surf and turf. - Courtesy of Kona Grill

3051 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 515-8395, konagrill.com/mothers-day. Enjoy a roses and rosé brunch with Mom featuring drink specials such as Whispering Angel and Chandon Sparkling Rosé for $7.99 a glass in addition to the regular brunch menu. Or take her out to a Mother's Day dinner featuring lemon grass clam chowder, lobster pot stickers, surf and turf and strawberry basil rum cake. For to-go, the $99 Mother's Day Basket package includes two surf and turfs, a slice of strawberry basil rum cake and a bottle of Whispering Angel Rosé. Order ahead for pickup on Mother's Day.

The macadamia nut French toast is on the brunch menu for Mother's Day at Kona Grill. - Courtesy of Kona Grill

14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville, (847) 362-5050, lambsfarm.org/event/mothers-day/. Sip on a complimentary glass of champagne, mimosa or Bellini with your lunch. Make reservations now for seatings from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. when you can dine on entrees such as prime rib ($26.99), grilled salmon ($26.99), chicken aromatico ($21.99), roast pork ($21.99) or stuffed portobello mushroom ($19.95).

Lazy Dog

436 S. Route 59, Naperville, (630) 481-7301, and 1115 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 780-7977, lazydogrestaurants.com/. Over Mother's Day weekend -- Friday through Monday, May 7-10 -- Lazy Dog is hosting a fundraiser for Baby2Baby. Lazy Dog will match diners' donations dollar-for-dollar to the nonprofit organization, which provides basic necessities for children living in poverty.

L. Woods

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/events/mothers-day-specials/. Consider L. Woods' Mother's Day specials available Saturday and Sunday, May 8-9. Choose from roasted artichoke and goat cheese salad ($14.95), whitefish Oscar style ($28.95), prime rib (Queen Cut is $33.95, King Cut is $36.95) and cheesecake with Door County cherry sauce ($8.95). Available for dine-in, carryout or delivery.

McCormick & Schmick's

3001 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-3700, and 5320 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 233-3776, mccormickandschmicks.com/. The Mother's Day prix fixe menu available Saturday and Sunday, May 8-9, includes a soup or salad, an entree (crab- and shrimp-stuffed salmon for $39, seared sea scallops for $45, Chilean sea bass Oscar for $55, filet mignon for $45) and a dessert. It's available for dine-in or to-go. Reservations recommended.

Meson Sabika

1025 Aurora Ave., Naperville, (630) 983-3000, mesonsabika.com/. Enjoy a four-course Mother's Day meal from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 9. Dine on cold and hot tapas, an entree and a dessert for $49. The vegetarian menu is $35. And there's a kids' menu, too. Reservations required.

Meze Mediterraneo

680 Mall Drive, Schaumburg, (847) 598-6393, mezewine.com/. Meze is taking reservations now for Mother's Day.

Michael Jordan's Restaurant

1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansrestaurant.com/. Chef Craig Couper will be plating Mother's Day brunch -- featuring filet mignon Benedict, fried chicken and waffles, chilaquiles and Belgian waffles -- from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations required.

Mon Ami Gabi will be offering a four-course prix fixe dinner for Mother's Day. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-1900, monamigabi.com/oak-brook/. Consider Mon Ami Gabi's Mom & Me High Tea package to-go. The $50 per person kit includes a trio of teas, pastries and tea sandwiches. The children's tea menu is $24.95. Order by 5 p.m. Thursday, May 6, for pickup or delivery from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8. Another option is the four-course prix fixe dinner featuring chilled spring pea soup, baby gem and multicolored tomato salad, halibut with green peppercorn broccolini and funfetti macarons for $68 per person. It's available for dine-in from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 9, or for carryout (orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Friday, May 7) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Moretti's

Locations in Barrington, Bartlett, Chicago, Crystal Lake, Fox Lake, Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, Mount Prospect, Rosemont, Schaumburg; morettisrestaurants.com/. Moretti's will be serving up Mother's Day specials, including surf and turf ($27.95), grilled jumbo prawns ($24.95), macadamia nut-crusted Alaskan halibut ($29.95) and the Italian combo (lasagna and chicken Parmesan for $19.99). Available for dine-in or delivery. Reservations requested.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771; mortons.com/. Take Mom to Morton's where they will be serving Mother's Day specials such as steak and lobster Oscar ($59), honey-glazed carrots ($12), white chocolate and raspberry cheesecake ($12) and a wine pairing for $49. Reservations required. Or celebrate at home with dinner for two and a bottle of wine for $179. The package includes salad, two filet mignons and lobster tails, three sides, and white chocolate and raspberry cheesecake. Order ahead for pickup on Mother's Day.

Niche

14 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000, nichegeneva.com/. Niche will only be serving a three-course meal from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mother's Day. For $48 for adults, dine on a starter, entree (steak and eggs, wild mushroom omelet, pork belly hash, Niche burger or Belgian yeast waffle) and dessert (old-fashioned yeast doughnut, strawberry shortcake biscuit or carrot cake). It's half price for kids younger than 6. Available for dine-in or carryout; reservations are required.

151 Kitchen + Bar

151 N. York St., Elmhurst, (331) 979-7198, 151elmhurst.com/. Dine on Mother's Day brunch, available Sunday, May 9.

Palm Court

1912 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 870-7770, palmcourt.net/. Celebrate Mom with specials from the Mother's Day menu (crabmeat-stuffed Florida flounder, roasted prime rib, beef Wellington, filet mignon and lobster tail, filet mignon and shrimp limon, salmon oreganata, African cold water rock lobster tail, Alaskan king crab legs and porterhouse Oscar style) on Sunday, May 9.

Nosh on brunch specialties at Pennyville Station on Mother's Day. - Courtesy of Amy Roesch

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. Pennyville Station fetes Mom from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with brunch specials, including crabcakes and filet mignon. Indoor and outdoor patio seating will be available. Reservations required. Carryout and delivery is also available.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

5 Oakbrook Court, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/. Perry's makes Mom feel extra special with an off-the-menu feature -- fennel-crusted salmon for $39 -- available only on Mother's Day. Don't miss the $7 off-the-menu brunch-inspired cocktails -- mimosa, brandy milk punch and Bloody Mary -- available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Available for dine-in or pickup. Reservations required.

Pinstripes

1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700 and 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com/. Make Mom's day with Mother's Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Try dishes such as the slow-roasted prime rib, smoked salmon flatbread and kids' bunny waffle. Reservations required.

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. Dine-in reservations for Mother's Day begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 9, featuring specials and the regular menu. Or order a Mother's Day dinner package for two that includes a spring salad, asparagus soup, warm pesto green bean salad, choice of two entrees (grilled ora king salmon, brioche-crusted halibut, prime filet of beef, roasted chicken or phyllo strudel) and strawberry cream pie. Prices range from $92-$154. Order by Friday, May 7, for pickup between 3 and 4:45 p.m. Sunday, May 9.

Prairie Landing Golf Club

2325 Longest Drive, West Chicago, (630) 208-7633, prairielanding.com/mcchesneys-pub-grill/special-events/. Dine on seafood, made-to-order omelets, breakfast and lunch items, children's entrees, desserts and more during Mother's Day brunch. Seatings are at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 9. Make reservations by May 2. It's $42 for adults, $20 for kids 4-13 and free for kids younger than 4.

Treat Mom to Roka Akor's yuzu miso marinated black cod on Mother's Day. - Courtesy of Roka Akor

166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 634-7652, rokaakor.com/event/oakbrook-celebrate-mothers-day/. The Mother's Day dine-in tasting menu, which is $88 per person, includes prime beef and kimchi dumplings, yellowtail sashimi, beef tataki, chef's selection of sashimi, yuzu miso marinated black cod, Snake River Farms American wagyu filet and warm chocolate cake. For dining at home, the takeout omakase is $220 for four. Order by 5 p.m. Friday, May 7, for pickup from 2-4 p.m. on Mother's Day.

Rosebud Restaurants

560 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, (847) 914-0900, and 22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 548-9800, rosebudrestaurants.com/. Mother's Day specials include insalata burrata ($24), linguine mare e monte ($42), roasted sea bass ($48), lobster Francese ($48), prime rib ($45), lamb osso buco ($52), surf and turf ($75) and Rosebud housemade semi freddo ($22). Reservations requested.

Ruth's Chris

933 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 498-6889, and 100 W. Higgins Road, Suite U-1, South Barrington, (847) 551-3730, ruthschris.com/. Bring Ruth's Chris home this Mother's Day with a feast for four for $180. Dine on a starter, two sides, roasted beef tenderloin and cheesecake. Order 48 hours ahead of pickup on Sunday, May 9.

Dine on eggs Benedict and more during Saranello's staff-attended Mother's Day Grand Buffet Brunch. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/. The Mother's Day Grand Buffet Brunch, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 9, features a staff-attended carving station (honey-glazed ham, roasted prime rib, smoked turkey breast) and much more for $44.95 for adults and $22.95 for kids 12 and younger. Plus, there are $5 Bloody Marys and make-your-own mimosas. Reservations required. For at-home dining, consider the Mother's Day curbside brunch menu for four for $100. It includes eggs Benedict, roast turkey, mac and cheese and a whole apple pie. Order by noon Thursday, May 6, for pickup from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8.

Scratchboard Kitchen executive chef Grace Goudie will be serving specialties such as lox and toast for Mother's Day. - Courtesy of Michael Schumann

5 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, (847) 749-3103, scratchboardkitchenah.com/. Mother's Day brunch, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 9, features specialties from Executive Chef Grace Goudie, including ambrosia salad, avocado toast, crab omelet, and housemade pastries such as rhubarb and cardamom scones, a gluten-free matcha yuzu and white chocolate mini loaf, chai and lavender muffins and butterfly pea doughnuts. Make reservations via Tock. If you're dining at home, consider the take and bake brunch kits to-go for four for $100. Each kit includes yogurt parfaits; asparagus, bacon and leek rosti; baked French toast; and mini rhubarb and cardamom scones. Order ahead for pickup on Saturday, May 8.

Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/home/. Mother's Day brunch in the dining room is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9. Specials include avocado toast ($9), strawberry spinach salad ($9.50), crab and cheddar quiche ($21), upright French toast ($16), apricot-glazed spiral ham ($24), wood-grilled shrimp and grits ($20), and cocktails such as mimosa ($9.50), sangria ($7.50), Bloody Mary ($8) and rosé lemonade ($10.50). Or order a Mother's Day Green Box To Go to enjoy at home. Options to serve two or four to six diners include apricot-glazed spiral ham starting at $55, cedar plank-roasted salmon starting at $75 or the wood-grilled beef tenderloin starting at $100. Order ahead for pickup on Friday or Saturday, May 7-8.

Shaw's is offering a $55 four-course plated Mother's Day brunch featuring French toast bread pudding flambéed tableside. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. This year, Shaw's is offering a $55 four-course plated brunch featuring French toast bread pudding flambéed tableside, oysters on the half shell, shrimp cocktail, chilled mussels, lobster bisque, candied bacon, steamed crab legs, mac and cheese, a choice of mini dessert (chocolate cake, creme brulee, Key lime pie or ice cream) and more. The kids' brunch plate is $12. Brunch is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9. Reservations required.

SixtyFour Wine Bar & Kitchen

123 Water St., Suite 105, Naperville, (630) 780-6464, sixtyfourwinebar.com/. On Sunday, May 9, Moms can enjoy a free mimosa or Bloody Mary when dining on Mother's Day Brunch. Reservations requested.

Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill

20504 N. Rand Road, Deer Park, (847) 719-1596, stoneyriver.com/. Make reservations now for a special Mother's Day meal.

Sullivan's Steakhouse

244 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 305-0230, sullivanssteakhouse.com/naperville/. Make Mom's day with a special dinner at Sullivan's. Reservations required.

The Table At Crate

35 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-9444, tableatcrate.com/. Chef Bill Kim has crafted a Mother's Day brunch menu inspired by special mothers in his life. The first course -- Green Acres Farm spring asparagus sauté -- is inspired by local farmer Beth Eccles, while the second course -- Mama Kim's Famous Savory Pancake with soft-boiled farmer's egg and shrimp -- was inspired by his mom. His mother-in-law, Lola, inspired the third course: Lola's salmon criolla with roasted garlic and Three Sisters Garden white corn grits. It's $65 per person and is only available on Sunday, May 9. Reservations required.

Thorn Restaurant & Lounge is hosting a Mother's Day High Tea on Sunday, May 9. - Courtesy of Thorn Restaurant & Lounge

In The Rose Hotel Chicago O'Hare, 5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, the-rose-hotel.com/events/mothers-day-high-tea. Treat Mom to a Mother's Day High Tea featuring Blooming Flower Green Tea, which blossoms into a flower as it steeps, or Teavana Tea while dining on tea sandwiches (egg salad, roasted turkey, bistro leek and Parmesan croissant, and crabcake) and dessert (macarons, apple turnover, Earl Grey strawberry tart and a petite opera chocolate sponge cake). Also available are MOMosas ($7) and Signature Rosemosas ($12). Seatings are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9. It's $60 for adults and $30 for kids 12 and younger. Live music from Dina Bach and complimentary parking are included. Reservations required.

Tuscany

550 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 465-9988, tuscanychicago.com/location/wheeling/. Reserve a time now to take Mom out to dinner at Tuscany. Or, if you're honoring Mom at home, pre-order a Mother's Day dinner to-go for six. For $119.95, the meal includes a salad, an app, one pasta, an entree (sauteed chicken breasts, sausage and peppers, veal scallopini piccata, salmon piccata, rack of lamb Vesuvio or skirt steak).

Villa Olivia

1401 W. Lake St., Bartlett, (630) 540-4170, bartlettparks.org/villa-olivia/restaurant/. Take Mom out to the Mother's Day Holiday Buffet, which offers seatings every 30 minutes from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 9. Every Mom will receive a complimentary glass of champagne. The staff-attended buffet features salad, soup, breakfast selections, carved-to-order pork loin or turkey breast, entrees, sides, pasta and desserts. It's $34.95 for adults, $17.50 for kids 6-10, and $6.50 for kids 3-5. Reservations required.

Weber Grill Restaurant

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/. On Mother's Day, Weber Grill is honoring all moms with a rose upon arrival. Reservations required.

WhirlyBall

3103 Odyssey Court, Naperville, (630) 932-4800, and 285 Center Drive, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0800, whirlyball.com/. Dine from The Pivot Room's chef-driven menu before or after playing WhirlyBall. On Mother's Day, WhirlyBall is offering a BOGO special -- buy an hour of activity (WhirlyBall, bowling (Naperville), hyperbowling (Naperville), LaserTag, Ping-Pong, Giant Connect Four, Giant Jenga) and get a half-hour of activity free. Reservations required.

White Deer Run

250 W. Gregg's Parkway, Vernon Hills, (847) 680-6100, whitedeergolf.com/event/mothers-day-brunch-2021/. Mother's Day brunch returns this year from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 9, featuring Belgian waffles, eggs Benedict, omelets, salads, carving station (prime rib, roasted turkey), salmon, baby sunrise potatoes, mini desserts and more. It's $29.95 for adults and $14.95 for kids. Reservations required.

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; and 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; wildfirerestaurant.com/. If you'd rather dine at home this year, Wildfire offers the Surf & Turf Dinner Kit to-go featuring two 8-ounce filet mignons, two 6-ounce Canadian cold water lobster tails, redskin mashed potatoes, mini Key lime pie and mini chocolate peanut butter pie. The package, which costs $199.99, can be shipped nationwide through Tastes of Chicago. Order soon for delivery by Mother's Day.