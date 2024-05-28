Festivals May 31 to June 6: Gilberts Community Days, Cream of Wheaton, Roselle Lions Rose Festival, Pride parades and more

Starts before Friday

Cream of Wheaton: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, May 30; 4-11 p.m. Friday, May 31; 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 1; and 1-8 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., and downtown Wheaton. Live entertainment, carnival, beer garden, food vendors, arts and craft fair, business expo and kids’ activities. Cosley Zoo Run for the Animals 5K/10K at 7:30 a.m. and Kids Half Mile at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. Music lineup: Thursday: Mickey Hatfield from 6-7:15 p.m. and Karla and the Phat Cats from 8-9:30 p.m.; Friday: Wheaton Dad Band from 4-5:15 p.m., Chemically Imbalanced from 6-7:15 p.m. and Hello Weekend from 8-9:30 p.m.; Saturday: JP and Jenny from 2-3:15 p.m., Banned Joe from 4-5:15 p.m., Vital Signs from 6-7:15 p.m. and Hi Infidelity from 8-9:30 p.m.; and Sunday: Nite Hawks from 1-2:15 p.m., Common Area Maintenance from 3-4:15 p.m. and American English from 5-6:30 p.m. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/cream-of-wheaton.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, 2019 Gilberts Community Days features rides, games, food, entertainment and more Thursday through Sunday, May 30 to June 2, in Town Square Park.

Gilberts Community Days: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, May 30 (carnival only); 5-10 p.m. Friday, May 31; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 1; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 2, in Town Square Park, 195 Jackson St., Gilberts. Carnival with rides and games, a petting zoo, food and drinks, a classic car show on Sunday and more. Community Days Business & Crafter Expo from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Music lineup: Friday: Interstate Nineties at 5 p.m., Tennessee Whiskey (Chris Stapleton tribute) at 6:30 p.m., and Libido Funk Circus at 8:30 p.m.; Saturday: The Eric Case Band at 1:30 p.m., Smokin Gunz at 4 p.m., Run Forrest Run at 6 p.m. and Hairbanger’s Ball at 8 p.m.; Sunday: The Dynamix at 1:30 p.m., The Fortunate Sons at 4 p.m., and Dancing Queen, An ABBA Salute at 6 p.m. Free. gilbertscommunitydays.com.

Roselle Lions Rose Festival: 6-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 30-31; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 1; and 1-9 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Roselle Train Station parking lot, off Irving Park Road, Roselle. 62nd annual festival featuring a car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wickstrom Chevrolet, carnival rides and a food court. Music schedule: Thursday: School of Rock-Schaumburg at 7:30 p.m.; Friday: Bottled Blues at 7 p.m. and Physical Graffiti (Led Zeppelin tribute) at 9:30 p.m.; Saturday: Focal Point at 7 p.m. and Prairie Station at 9 p.m. Rain or shine. Free. facebook.com/RoselleLionsRoseFest.

Friday, May 31

Moose Cruise Nights: 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 31, in the show lot at Warren and Forest avenues in Downers Grove. See classic cars, including vintage muscle cars, convertibles and timeless classics. Free. dgmoose.net/moose-cruise-night.

Do Division: 5-10 p.m. Friday, May 31, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2, on Division Street, between Damen and Leavitt, Chicago. Features two live music stages, retail and food vendors, food trucks, petting zoo, mega slide, kids’ music and more. Local retailers and boutiques host sidewalk sales and organize Do Fashion, a runway fashion show. Donation suggested. westtownchamber.org/do-division.

Live Music at Bridges Beer Garden: 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Bridges Beer Garden, 1400 Poplar Creek Drive, Hoffman Estates. The Dynamix will perform. Food and beverages available for purchase. Free. heparks.org.

Skyline Sessions Concert Series: 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 31, and Thursday, June 6, at the Wave Wall Stage at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Free. navypier.org.

Friday Night Live: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the Main Street train station in Downers Grove. Vinyl Destination will perform. Free. Full schedule at downtowndg.org.

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 6 p.m. Friday, May 31, at 302 Wheaton, 302 W. Front St., Wheaton. Jimmy Calahaan Band will perform. Free. For a schedule, see downtownwheaton.com/summermusic.

End of School Campfire: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Spring Valley Nature Center, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Roast marshmallows over the fire and go on a tractor-drawn wagon ride. $5-$6; free for kids 2 and younger. Register at parkfun.com.

Turnpike Troubadours: 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, at The Salt Shed Outdoors, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago. The Turnpike Troubadours perform with Lucero and Tyler Halverson. $59.50-$129.50. saltshedchicago.com.

The Venue’s Fifth Anniversary Celebration: Friday through Sunday, May 31 to June 2, at Mundy Park, adjacent to The Venue, 21 S. Broadway, Aurora. Live outdoor music schedule: Friday: fiddle player Allie Kral and the Night Krals at 8 p.m.; Saturday: Liquid Soul; Sunday: Great Moments in Vinyl (tribute to Jimmy Buffett) at 7 p.m. Gates open one hour before the show. $25 for reserved premium seats in front of the stage or $20 for general admission (bring a lawn chair); additional $5 at the gate. Will move indoors if there’s inclement weather. Tickets: themusicvenue.org.

Saturday, June 1

Cosley Zoo Run for the Animals 5K/10K: Saturday, June 1, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. 5K/10K starts at 7:30 a.m. and Kids Half Mile for kids 4-10 begins at 8:45 a.m. Hosted by the Cosley Foundation to raise funds to support Cosley Zoo. 5K/10K is $40 in advance, $45 on race day; kids’ half-mile is $20, $25. Register: wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Fishing Derby: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 1, at Plum Grove Reservoir on the Harper College campus, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. All ages can learn how to fish. Registration is $5 at the event. palatineparks.org.

Elgin Fish For Fun: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Rolling Knolls pond, 11N260 Rohrssen Road, Elgin. Elgin Izaak Walton League hosts a morning of fishing, prizes and food. They will have some equipment to loan out; bait is provided. Free. cityofelgin.org.

The annual Mid-American Canoe & Kayak Race takes place Saturday, June 1, with heats beginning at 9 a.m. in Geneva and 10:30 a.m. in Batavia. Courtesy of the Fox Valley Park District

Mid-American Canoe & Kayak Race: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Annual race starts from two locations: a 10-mile race at 9 a.m. launching from Fabyan Forest Preserve in Geneva and a 6-mile race at 10:30 a.m. launching from the Batavia VFW. Both end at McCullough Park in Aurora for a post-race party featuring food, music, vendor booths and an awards ceremony. Canoe/kayak race for paddlers of all ages and abilities featuring nine canoe divisions, seven kayak divisions and an open (noncompetitive) division. Fees vary. Register online at foxvalleyparkdistrict.org or at the Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora.

Northern Illinois Art Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2, on the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn, 133 W. State St., Sycamore. Kishwaukee Valley Art League’s 53rd annual show on the courthouse lawn. Vendors are selected from artists and craftspeople from Northern Illinois. Free. kval-nfp.org/nias-2024.

Prospect Heights Community Day: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 1, between the fire and police stations, at 10-14 Camp McDonald Road, Prospect Heights. Prospect Heights Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, police and fire station tours, family activities, and firefighters and police officers and representatives from the park district, public works, library and other local organizations will be on hand to answer questions. Free. prospect-heights.il.us.

Deerfield Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2, at 821 Park Ave., Deerfield. 100 juried artists in all mediums, including ceramics, glass, jewelry, metal, painting, fiber, photography and wood. Also, live music, food and kids’ activities. Free. amdurproductions.com.

Hinsdale Fine Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2, at Burlington Park, 30 E. Chicago Ave., Hinsdale. 50th annual festival features 85-100 artists displaying and selling their works. Free. hinsdalechamber.com/fine-arts.

The Glen Ellyn Historical Society will host its ninth annual Auto Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Historic Stacy’s Corners. Courtesy of the Glen Ellyn Historical Society

Ninth Annual Auto Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Historic Stacy’s Corners, 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn. See a variety of vintage cars. Plus, there will be a talk on the history of Glen Ellyn and autos at the History Center and Stacy’s Tavern Museum will be open. Heavenly Hotdogs will be selling food. Visitors can cast their votes for Best in Show until 2 p.m. Free admission; car registration is $15. Presented by the Glen Ellyn Historical Society. GEHS.org.

Southside Youth Explosion: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at XS Tennis and Education Foundation, 5336 S. State St., Chicago. Food trucks, interactive activities and ticket giveaways. For ages 10-24; kids younger than 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Free. For tickets, visit eventnoire.com.

57th Street Art Fair: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 1, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 2, along the streets of Hyde Park, between Kenwood and Woodlawn avenues, Chicago. Shop from over 150 artists working in glass, jewelry, leather, photography, printmaking, painting, sculpture, wood, ceramics and fiber art. Family-friendly activities and food and beverages available. Free. 57thstreetartfair.org.

Elgin Pride Parade and Festival: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Prairie and Grove avenues, Elgin. Second annual family-friendly LGBTQ+ PRIDE parade, followed by a festival with a vendor marketplace, live music and more. Free. elginpride.com.

Illinois Vintage Fest: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Vintage market. linktr.ee/illinoisvintagefest.

Summer Family Event: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Crystal Lake Plaza, 6500 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake. An outdoor family event featuring free train rides, face painting, airbrush tattoos, balloon twisting, magic shows, reptile shows, food trucks, entertainment, raffles and a craft fair. Free. crystallakeplaza.com.

Rosemont UnCorked Wine Festival: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. The event features 14 wineries, live music, food and more. rosemont.com/thepark/event/rosemont-uncorked.

Waukegan Pride Parade: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, in downtown Waukegan. Parade starts at Lincoln Center, 1201 N. Sheridan Road, travels down Sheridan Road, and ends at Sheridan and Clayton at the Waukegan Pride Festival. Free. waukeganfriends.org/wk-pride-parade.

Live On The Lake Music Series: 2 p.m. to closing Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Live music in Navy Pier’s outdoor Beer Garden. Free. navypier.org.

Waukegan Pride Festival: 2-7 p.m. Saturday, June 1, in Parking Lot D, Clayton and Sheridan Street, Waukegan. Live entertainment, prizes and games, over 50 vendors and resource booths, food trucks, an interactive photo booth and more. Free. waukeganfriends.org/wk-pride-festival.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the East Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Chicago Gospel Music Festival: 4-9 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Millennium Park, entrances at Randolph and Monroe streets, Chicago. Gospel and dance performances, ending with headliner The Clark Sisters at 8 p.m. Free. chicago.gov.

Woodstock Food Truck Festival on the Square: 4-9 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Third annual food truck fest with live entertainment. woodstockilchamber.com.

Wave Wall Wax: 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Chicago DJs mix it up with house and dance music on Navy Pier’s Wave Wall Stage. Free. navypier.org.

Side Street Studio Arts Battle of the Bands: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Zeigler Court, Elgin. Regional bands perform throughout the summer in the 11th annual all-ages competition. Doors open at 7 p.m. $10. sidestreetstudioarts.org/battleofthebands.

Navy Pier Summer Fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 1, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Free. navypier.org.

Sunday, June 2

Run for the Zoo: 6 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 2, at Lincoln Park Zoo, 1001 N. Clark St., Chicago. Chip-timed 5K and 10K courses, which are U.S.A. Track & Field-certified. The Kids’ Course features an obstacle course built for running, climbing and crawling. Registration: $24.99-$52.99. lpzoo.org.

47th annual Elgin Valley Fox Trot: 7:30 a.m. Sunday, June 2, at Grove Avenue and Kimball Street, Elgin. The race routes (both USTAF-certified) head through Elgin’s north-end neighborhoods toward East Dundee and return on the Fox River Trail. 10-mile run ($60) is at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K run ($45) is at 7:40 a.m.; $20 for ages 19 and younger. No race-day registration. Post-race party. Proceeds benefit nine Elgin-area nonprofits. Register: elginfoxtrot.org.

Run for the Roses 5K and Youth 0.6K: 8 a.m. Sunday, June 2, at Lake Park High School West Campus, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle. The 29th annual 5K race is back on the CARA circuit. $35, $10 for the youth run. Register at run4roses5k.com.

Great Midwest Train Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. See over 300 tables of new and used model trains, accessories, parts and more. $7 online or $8 at the gate; cash only. Kids 11 and younger admitted free with a paying adult. trainshow.com.

Chicago House Music Festival: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Multiple stages. Free. chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/house_music0.html.

Queer Fam Pride Jam: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Located in the North Promenade tent, the event features a singalong, family-focused programming, DJs and drag personalities, crafting station, “crawling corner” for little guests, dance lessons and more. Free. RSVP requested at events.eventnoire.com/e/queer-fam-pride-jam?aff=cityspark.

The Buffalo Grove Pride Parade steps off at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 2, from Mike Rylko Community Park. Daily Herald File Photo

Buffalo Grove Pride Parade: 11 a.m. Sunday, June 2, at Mike Rylko Community Park, 1000 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove. BG Pride and The Pinta Pride Project present Buffalo Grove’s sixth annual family-friendly Pride Parade. Retired Illinois State House Majority Leader Greg Harris is the Grand Marshal. “Drag Us to the Polls” is the 2024 theme. buffalogrovepride.com.

Pride Picnic: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Mike Rylko Community Park (near the Spray ‘N Play), 1000 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove. Live entertainment by Radio Gaga, food trucks and beverages, and family entertainment featuring inflatables, lawn games and face painters. Free. bgparks.org/pride-picnic.

Cicada Celebration: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Fox Bluff Conservation Area, 1300 Cold Springs Road, Algonquin. Educational stations, activities, hikes and more that educate about the life cycle and ecology of the 17-year periodical cicada. One-mile-long guided hikes will be offered. Free. Kids 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. mccdistrict.org.

Fahrrad Tour Von Schaumburg Bike Ride: Noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Celebrate Schaumburg’s German heritage with a police-guided, one-hour tour of its bikeways. This bike tour is over 5 miles. Not for beginners and riders with training wheels. Free. parkfun.com.

Rhubarb Fest: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Heritage Farm at Spring Valley, 201 S. Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg. Games, crafts and learn about the versatile plant. Treats and rhubarb plants will be for sale. Free. parkfun.com.

63rd annual Rose Parade: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2, in Roselle. The parade, with the theme “Celebrating the 2024 Summer Olympics!” starts at East Devon Avenue and North Roselle Road, heads south on Roselle to East Thorndale Avenue, east on Thorndale to North Prospect Street, south on Prospect to East Irving Park Road, and east to Lawrence Avenue. facebook.com/RoselleLionsRoseFest.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Cantigny Park parade field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press will perform. $20 per car; season pass available. cantigny.org/events.

Monday, June 3

Miss McHenry Scholarship Pageant: 7-10:30 p.m. Monday, June 3, at The Vixen McHenry, 1208 N. Green St., McHenry. See the crowning of the 2024 Miss McHenry Queen and her court. $10. vixenmchenry.com.

Tuesday, June 4

Historic Trolley Tour of Naperville: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, starting at the Trolley Stop at 305 Jackson Ave., Naperville. One-hour tour. $25. Reservations required at napervilletrolley.com.

Sounds of Summer — Family Picnic Series: Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Istvan & His Imaginary Band will perform. Free. palatineparks.org/sounds-of-summer.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive. The Crystal Lake Community Band will perform. Free. For parking locations, see crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Fishel Park’s Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. The PriSSillas will perform. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Wednesday, June 5

Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of food trucks will be available each week. lakezurich.org.

UnPlug at the Park: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Childerley Park, 506 McHenry Road, Wheeling. Special performance by Those Funny Little People Show. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Pier Dance: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Free dance lessons — from Bollywood to salsa, contemporary to swing — every Wednesday at the City Stage in Polk Bros Park. After the lessons, the floor will be open to free dance. navypier.org.

STC Live!: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, June 5 and 7, on 1st Street Plaza, St. Charles. Performances by Cole Brandt on June 5 and 13 Days on June 7. Free. stcalliance.org/stclive.

Glendale Heights Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Camera Park, 101 Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. Fuze Band will perform. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. Free. ghrec.org.

South Elgin Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Strung Out will perform. Free. southelgin.com.

Itasca Outdoor Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Usher Park, 200 S. Walnut St., Itasca. Roger That will perform. Bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com/239/Summer-Concert-Series.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Parkman Pavilion, 2200 Grass Lake Road, Lake Villa. GooRoos will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Glen Ellyn Movie in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Story time at 7:30 p.m. and “The Super Mario Bros.” at dusk. Bring chairs or blankets. Free. gepark.org.

Sounds of Summer — Palatine Concert Band: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Palatine Concert Band, under the direction of Dr. Frederick Lowe, will perform. Free. palatineparks.org/sounds-of-summer.

Thursday, June 6

Barrington Thursday Night Out: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Cook and Station streets in downtown Barrington. Barrington Farmers Market, classic cars, live music, family activities and more. Free. barrington-il.gov/events/thursday-night-out.

Chicago’s Puerto Rican Festival runs Thursday through Sunday, June 6-9, at Humbolt Park. Courtesy of Vera Creative Inc.

Chicago’s Puerto Rican Festival 2024: 4-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 6-7, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9, at Humboldt Park, Division Street and California Avenue, Chicago. Thursday is Community Day with arts, carnival, music and dance performances. Friday is Freestyle Friday featuring shop vendors, giveaways, food and dominoes. Saturday is the parade on Division Street, live music in the park, carnival, shopping and food. Sunday is Día de la Salsa with live music and live Bomba y Plena presentations. Admission: $10-$20; free for kids 12 and younger; free on Thursday. puertoricanfest.com.

Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, June 6, at Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Food trucks and live music in the Ravinia District. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com/food-truck-thursdays.

Bow Wow Dog Expo: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Happy Tails Dog Park, 835 Commerce Court, Buffalo Grove. Vendors, an adoption program, pet suppliers, veterinarians and more. Dogs allowed. Free. bgparks.org.

Chicago Blues Festival 2024: 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Ramova Theatre, 3520 S. Halsted St., and Friday through Sunday, June 7-9, at Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Shemekia Copeland and Ronnie Baker Brooks headline the Ramova Theatre in Bridgeport at 6 p.m. Thursday. On Friday through Sunday, more than 250 blues musicians will perform across three stages in Millennium Park. The fest will conclude with a special 7:45 p.m. Sunday performance by Chicago legend Buddy Guy as part of his farewell tour. Free. chicago.gov.

Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza, and historical museum campus, Addison. InSession performs at 6:30 p.m. and Heartache Tonight (Eagles tribute) at 8 p.m., food vendors, kids’ activities, interactive DJ and more. Car show along Lake Street. Craft and Vintage Fair, museum open house and weekly portrayals and demonstrations until 8 p.m. at the museum campus. Free. ItHappensInAddison.com.

Elmhurst Music at the Gazebo: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Wild Meadows Trace, Prairie Path and Spring Road, Elmhurst. Cathy Richardson will perform. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free. springroad.com/our-events.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Black Diamond Sessions will perform. Food and beverages for purchase. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Live & Uncorked: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. Billy Elton will perform. Bring a chair and snacks. Purchase tickets online for $8 or $10 at the gate. Season pass: $56. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summerconcerts.

Rockin’ in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Brooklyn Charmers will perform preceding a musical fireworks display. Food and beverage tents on the park’s great lawn. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/calendar.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Boy Band Night performs. Free. vah.com/explore/sounds_of_summer_concerts.php.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Dynamix will perform. Local restaurants will be selling snacks. Bring blankets and chairs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. The Nite Hawks will perform. Bring a picnic, coolers, food, drinks, chairs, blankets and small tables. Seating is first-come, first-served. Food and beverages for purchase. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/summer-concert-series.

Harper College Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Drs. Kenneth and Catherine Ender Pavilion on Harper’s campus, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. Harper Radio Presents Calico Loco and Moontype. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Park in lots 9 and 10. Free. harpercollege.edu.

Naperville Municipal Band Summer Concerts: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, in Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. napervilleband.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band opening: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Memorial Park Bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. The Wheaton Middle School Bands will perform works by eighth grader Leland Alarcon and Wheaton composer Timothy Loest. The municipal band performs the premiere of a new fanfare written by composer Robert Sheldon honoring the service of three band members: Carol Kierzyk at year 40, Mike Thorsen at year 50 and Al Loek at year 60. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.

Geneva Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Moore Park, 877 Geneva Drive, Geneva. See “Trolls Band Together.” Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Concessions available. Free. Weather permitting. genevaparks.org.

Ryan “Stuk One” Lap is one of the 12 artists scheduled to take part in Highwood's International Mural Fest Thursday through Sunday, June 6-9, in the downtown Highwood Metra Station parking Lot. Courtesy of Celebrate Highwood

International Mural Fest: Thursday through Sunday, June 6-9, in the downtown Highwood Metra Station parking Lot. Twelve internationally renowned muralists will paint vibrant art installations on the exterior walls of 12 buildings throughout Highwood, plus hands-on activities, live music, food and drink vendors, an outdoor bar, and a carnival from 5-10 p.m. June 6-7; 1-10 p.m. June 8; and 1-9 p.m. June 9. Free. celebratehighwood.org/international-mural-fest.

On stage

“Beautiful, The Carole King Musical”: 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays through June 16 at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Tells the inspiring true story of Carole King’s rise to stardom as part of the hit songwriting team with her husband, Gerry Goffin. $28-$79. paramountaurora.com.

“Guys and Dolls”: 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursdays; 7 p.m. Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sundays through June 9 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Dan Knechtges and featuring Frank Loesser songs. drurylanetheatre.com.

“Into the Earth With You”: 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 30-June 1, and 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Buffalo Theatre Ensemble’s production is the world premiere of a play about three sisters who can’t forget what’s buried when their grandfather dies. $42-$44. atthemac.org.

Blue Man Group: Various times and dates at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted St., Chicago. The iconic performance art group featuring percussion and other types of music and art. Recommended for kids 3 and older. $49-$69. blueman.com/chicago.

Ongoing

Dinos Alive: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays; 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Exhibition Hub Art Center Chicago, 2367 W. Logan Blvd., Chicago. See over 80 life-size, moving dinosaur replicas, take part in interactive and educational experiences and more. $17.90-$30.90. dinosaliveexhibit.com.