Images: Big and little folks enjoy The Week in Pictures

John Starks | Staff Photographer

A bubble bursts in a colorful flower garden at the World of Faeries Festival at Vasa Park in South Elgin. The large bubble was about 18 inches in diameter. It was made with the string attached to a stick at right. The string is dipped in a bucket of soapy water and the breeze formed the bubble. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.