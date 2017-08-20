posted: 8/20/2017 8:00 PM
Images: Big and little folks enjoy The Week in Pictures
Joseph Hessel, of Gurnee holds a parasol over his daughter, Madelyn, 2, as they watch the parade travel along Old Grand Avenue during the 2017 Gurnee Days Parade on Sunday.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Friday Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner walks into the Crimi Auditorium at Aurora University in Aurora to sign legislation that extends the River Edge Redevelopment Zone Historic Tax Credit.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Jockey William T. Buick jumps off his horse Permian at the finish line of the Secretariat Stakes as the horse breaks it's leg at the Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights Saturday. The horse was euthanized on the spot and Buick was taken away by ambulance.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Arjun Mody, Dhiti Boggaram, Sanah Wagle and Aadya Boggaram cheer on the third annual India Day Parade and Festival in Naperville.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Mundelein resident Rico Higgins carries his daughter Amayzie, 6, as he dribbles a basketball and shoots baskets at the neighborhood court in Fairhaven Park.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Health teacher Kelli Carleton conducts a meet and greet first day back to school session between classmates Casi Jasso, 15, and Julia Gonzalez, 15, both of Schaumburg as the 2017-18 school years kicks off.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Lakes High School Band Director Matt Kastor waves the W during the LindenFest parade Saturday. The parade theme was "Go Cubs Go."
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Sandy Wearne, of Lisle gives away Sugar Maple saplings from her yard to anyone who want one as part of her Sandy Maple Seed Project during the 12th annual Veggie Fest held this year at Benedictine University in Lisle.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
President Lincoln, portrayed by Michael Krebs, watches the Union troops drill during Blackberry Farm's commemoration of the 153rd anniversary of the Civil War.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
A bubble bursts in a colorful flower garden at the World of Faeries Festival at Vasa Park in South Elgin. The large bubble was about 18 inches in diameter. It was made with the string attached to a stick at right. The string is dipped in a bucket of soapy water and the breeze formed the bubble. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Kevin Ballschmiede, of the Metra Police department shows off a ceramic and steel vest to Quinton Drobnik, 2, of Hoffman Estates during Barrington's National Night Out public safety event.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Andrew Freeman, of South Elgin samples a beer from Wild Onion Brewing in Barrington during the Elgin Craft Beer Festival.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Sasha, 10, Ari, 8 and Don Pankuch, of Oswego enjoy some food during the Unity Partnership backyard party Saturday at Metea Valley High School. The DuPage County-based group aims to bridge gaps between police and the communities.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Sisters Ava, left, and Frankie Sillitoe, of Geneva feed some of the animals at the petting zoo Saturday during the Wayne Wine & Horse Fest at Dunham Woods Riding Club. There was music, food and kids activities, all benefiting the police department.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Ten-year-old Dominick Roman runs down the line of high fives on his way to school Tuesday during the first day of classes at Golfview Elementary School in Carpentersville.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Jackson Sigalove, 15, of Glen Ellyn won the national taekwondo championships and will compete in August at the Pan American Championships in Costa Rica. Sigalove practices with Kevin Rodriguez, 15, of Palos Heights at Xcellent Taekwondo Center in Crestwood.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Lori Northup, Fremont Elementary School's healthy minds teacher, left, helps students Madisun Flores and Tessa Davis, right, pick kale Tuesday morning at the school's courtyard gardens in Mundelein.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Wauconda Grade School teacher Alexandra Maggio shares a laugh with her second grade students as they come up with a list of rules and goals for the new school year. Wauconda CUSD 118 held first day of classes on Wednesday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Claire Graft shows her nerves before heading in for her first day of school at Alice Gustafson Elementary School in Batavia Wednesday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Some of the hundreds of people who lined the shore of the DuPage River acknowledge a park district employee who helps collect the ducks following the second annual Riverwalk Duck Race in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
New Otter Creek Elementary School principal David Aleman greets students on their first day. Aleman who previously was a classroom teacher at U-46's Ellis Middle School, and Spring Trail and Channing Memorial elementary schools, returns to the district to lead Otter Creek.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Principal Jerry Cook, of Wheeling High School fist bumps students as they disembark from the school bus on the first day back in district 214, which is implementing a later school start this year.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
The Grayslake Public Library held a Chalk Art Storytime program outside Thursday. Following stories about color, 2-year-old Tolou Tajalli of Grayslake, colored with chalk on the sidewalk and parking lot. The program was cut short due to a brief downpour, but moved inside for more stories and treats.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Chicago Bears practice on the George Gattas Memorial Stadium football field at Prospect High School in an annual effort to entice fans from the suburbs.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Judson University student Randy Renteria, 20, of McHenry, helps other students move in at the Elgin campus dorms Thursday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Paupore gives his son Andrew, 5, a good look at the kids lining up for the first day of school at Elmwood Elementary in Naperville on Thursday. Andrew was getting ready for his first day of kindergarten.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
More than 250 people attended a rally against racism and anti-semitism behind city hall in Elgin on Friday. The rally was organized by the Elgin Human Relations Commission.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Angela Spore, of Elburn wears a patriotic shirt as a color guard marches past to open the Elburn Days Parade in downtown Elburn Friday evening.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Derek Brixius, of Wood Dale and his son Owen, 12, start to enjoy Oktoberfest in August at the 140th annual Chicago-area German festival in Buffalo Grove on Friday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
