Festivals Aug. 4-10: McHenry County Fair, Festa Italiana, Warrenville Summer Daze & more

Sweet! Sample desserts during MainStreet Libertyville's Dessert Walk from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, in Libertyville's Cook Park. courtesy of MainStreet Libertyville

By Luke Zurawski

lzurawski@dailyherald.com

Starts before Friday

McHenry County Fair: Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 2-3; 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4-5; and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. Carnival, animal events, live music, food and more. Events include the McHenry County Queen Pageant on Tuesday, Orion Samuelson Building Dedication and Farm and Farmer Recognition on Wednesday, Windy City Pro Wrestling on Thursday, bull riding and rodeo drill team on Friday, Celebration of Seven Decades of Music on Saturday, and a truck and tractor pull and demolition derby on Sunday. Musical performances include Banjo Buddies on Thursday and Friday; the Neverly Brothers, Jump, Heart to Heartbreaker, Tennessee Whiskey and Midnight Rider on Saturday; and Cheryl and the Down Home Boys on Sunday. $10 per day for adults, $5 for kids 6-12 and 65 and older and military; season pass $30. Some events require additional tickets. mchenrycountyfair.com/index.cfm.

Northbrook Days: 6-10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2; 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3; 6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, in the Northbrook West Commuter Lot, 1401 Shermer Road, Northbrook. Carnival games and rides, kids' activities, live music, food vendors and more. Music from Keith Semple Band at 8 p.m. Thursday, Mr. Blotto at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Michael McDermott at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and Louie Zagoras and Rollover at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. northbrookdays.com.

Lollapalooza: Noon to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 3-6, in Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St., Chicago. More than 170 bands play nine stages over four days. Headliners include Billie Eilish and Karol G on Thursday, Kendrick Lamar and The 1975 on Friday, Odesza and Tomorrow X Together on Saturday, and Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lana Del Rey on Sunday. Plus, food, drinks, entertainment and more. One-day general admission starts at $135 for Saturday; general admission waitlist for Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Some VIP and Platinum tickets still available. lollapalooza.com.

Afro-Summer Love Fest: 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday, Aug. 3-7, at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare Chicago, 9300 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont. Social dancing, workshops, DJs, community building activities and more. Prices vary by package; for weekend and event pass prices, see eventnoire.com.

Friday, Aug. 4

Funday Children's Concert Series: 10-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Vogelei Park, 650 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Wendy and DB will perform. Bring a picnic lunch. Free. heparks.org.

MainStreet Libertyville's First Fridays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, on Main Street in Libertyville. Music, refreshments and more. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Fun Fridays at The Shell: 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 4, at The Shell at Reed-Keppler Park, off National Street, West Chicago. Leonardo Music will perform. Free. we-goparks.org/special-events.

Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, Libertyville. Live music and food vendors. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Bier Rock Fest: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. Live music from Let Fate Decide at 5 p.m. and Esculis at 7 p.m. Friday and Timeless Ideals at 3 p.m. and WHT.RBBT.OBJ at 6 p.m. Saturday, food trucks, games, raffles and more. Free. buffalocreekbrewing.com.

Moose Lodge Cruise Nights and Friday Night Live: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, in downtown Downers Grove. Classic cars and live music from Vinyl Destination. $10 per car requested donation. downtowndg.org.

Aurora First Fridays: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, in downtown Aurora. Food trucks, art shows, live music and more than two dozen participating venues. Free. auroradowntown.org.

Festa Italiana: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster, Naperville. Celebrate the music, food, culture and spirit of Italy. Music from Sixteen Candles at 8 p.m. Friday, Hi Infidelity at 8 p.m. Saturday and 7th heaven at 6 p.m. Sunday. Plus, a kids' area and a pasta-making demo at 2 p.m. Saturday and a meatball-eating contest at 5 p.m. Saturday. starevents.com/event/festa-italiana/.

Rock the Fox Music Fest: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4; 3-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Carpenter Park, off Maple Avenue, Carpentersville. Independent Order of Odd Fellows Century Lodge 492 hosts the annual festival featuring live music, car show, craft fair, carnival games and food. Music from Universal Slim & the Blues Kangaroos at 5:30 p.m., LynSkynyrd at 7 p.m. and Kashmir The Led Zeppelin Show at 9 p.m. Friday; Mantegna at 4 p.m., Scuba-Kin at 5:30 p.m., Santana tribute band Rico at 7 p.m., and Pat Capone Band at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Bungo Straights at 12:30 p.m. and Boneshaker at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Bring lawn chairs; no coolers. Free. facebook.com/CenturyLodge492.

Skyline Sessions: 5-9 p.m. Friday and Thursday, Aug. 4 and 10, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Concerts on the Wave Wall Performance Platform include DJ Lena Bandz at 5 p.m. and Jams The Flava Child & Senite at 6:30 p.m. Friday; and Blue Stevenson at 5 p.m. and wht.rbbt.obj at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. navypier.org.

South Elgin Back to School Bash: 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. Kids' activities, face painting, inflatables, backpack drive, movie and more. Free. southelgin.com.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2019 Live music, a car show and more are on tap during this weekend's Warrenville Summer Daze event.

Warrenville Summer Daze: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at City Hall Complex, 28W701 Stafford Place, Warrenville. Live music, beer and wine, food, kids' activities, inflatables, business booths and more. Car show from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday near Route 56 (Butterfield) and Batavia Road. Music from Gallery at 5 p.m., Serendipity at 7 p.m., and 7th heaven at 9 p.m. Friday; and Miss Liz at 2 p.m., Off the Charts at 3:30 p.m., The Throwbacks at 5 p.m., Brass Buckle Band at 7 p.m., and Infinity at 9 p.m. Saturday. warrenvilleparks.org/event/summer-daze-2.

Destination Asia Festival: 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5-6, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. On Friday, the annual festival kicks off with a formal opening ceremony, performances, culinary delights and more. On Saturday and Sunday, there will be cultural performances and demonstrations, art vendors and food trucks. Included in admission of $17 adults, $15 seniors, $12 kids 2-17, and free for kids younger than 2. mortonarb.org.

Dancing, drumming and demos are all part of the Destination Asia festival this weekend at Morton Arboretum. - Courtesy of Morton Arboretum

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Innovator Hale Street Tents -- Center Stage. ZAZZ Quartet will perform. Free. downtownwheaton.com/livemusic.

Mount Prospect's Fridays on the Green: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the village hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Liquid Soul performs. Pack a picnic and bring chairs and blankets. Free. mountprospect.org.

STC Live!: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at The Wine Exchange, 1 Illinois St., Number 140, St. Charles, and Wednesday, Aug. 9, at D&G Brewing, 303 N. 4th St., Suite A, St. Charles. Music from Lisa Thomen on Friday and Jonny Vestro on Wednesday. Free. stcalliance.org/stclive.

First Fridays Summer Dance Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Town Square Gazebo, corner of Roselle and Schaumburg roads, Schaumburg. Free, introductory, one-hour dance lessons by professional Arthur Murray instructors, followed by two hours of live music and dancing. Held weather-permitting. Music from The Sting Rays. Free. parkfun.com.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Chicago Funk Band will perform. Free. vhw.org.

South Elgin Movies in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. See "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" at dusk. Concessions available. Free. southelgin.com.

Dundee Township Park District Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Lions Park, 570 Penny Road, East Dundee. Bagshot Row will perform. Free. dtpd.org/special-events.

First Friday Concert: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Lost Valley Visitor Center in Glacial Park, Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood. Tiny Country will perform contemporary folk, acoustic blues, roots rock and American fingerstyle. Free. mccdistrict.org.

Movies & Food Trucks on the Center Green: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, on Center Green, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. Food trucks and free screening of "Footloose" at 8 p.m. shopgenevacommons.com.

Wheeling Summer Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, and 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Heritage Park Performance Pavillion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Tributosaurus Becomes the Rolling Stones performs on Friday and GooRoos on Sunday. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com/recreation/special-events.

Movies on the Lawn: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. May St., Aurora. Watch "Surf's Up." Includes free hot dogs, popcorn, candy and soft drinks. Free. Wesleyumcaurora.org.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series -- Main Stage Concerts: 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Kaleidoscope Eyes will perform. (224) 219-0007, ext. 16. Free. palatineparks.org.

Elgin Movies in the Park: About 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at College Green Park, 1900 College Green Drive, Elgin. See "Sonic The Hedgehog 2." Free. cityofelgin.org.

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Cantigny Park Parade Field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. See "North By Northwest" on the new 40-foot, inflatable screen with lawn seating. Concessions, soft drinks, beer and wine for purchase. Movies and parking free with paid $10 admission starting at 4 p.m.; $8 for seniors 65 and older; free for kids 15 and younger. cantigny.org.

Movie in the Park: Dusk Friday, Aug. 4, at Harrer Park, 6250 Dempster St., Morton Grove. Screening of "Lyle Lyle Crocodile." Bring blankets and snacks. Free. mortongroveparks.com.

Waukegan Movies in the Parks: Sunset Friday, Aug. 4, at Waukegan Municipal Beach Stiner Pavillion, 201 Seahorse Drive, Waukegan. See "Sing 2." Free. waukeganparks.org/movies.

North Aurora Days: Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4-5, at Riverfront Park, 25 E. State St., North Aurora. Annual festival featuring music, food, beer and wine tent and more. Music from Whiskey Romance at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Hello Weekend at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. northauroradays.org.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Festival of the Arts: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. The 42nd annual outdoor art festival will feature artists, live music, kids' activities and food vendors. Free. adlercenter.org/festival-of-the-arts.

Tylerman Film Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Cantigny Visitors Center Theater and Joseph Medill Room, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Red carpet from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Studio Movie Grill, 301 Rice Lake Square, Wheaton. Tickets at tylermanfilms.com.

Wilmette Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5-6, at Wilmette and Central avenues, Wilmette. Shop original artwork from 100 juried artists of all mediums, including ceramics, glass, jewelry, metal, painting, fiber, photography and wood. Free. amdurproductions.com.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2021 The 19th annual World of Faeries "Healing Earth" Festival takes place this weekend at Vasa Park in South Elgin.

World of Faeries "Healing Earth" Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Vasa Park, off Route 31, South Elgin. The 19th annual festival features live music, arts, crafts and more. Harp Twins Camille and Kennerly Kitt perform both days. $15 adults, $8 seniors 65 and older, and free for kids 12 and younger; cash only at the gate. Tickets at theworldoffaeries.com.

Annual Cornfest and Craft Fair: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Community Church of Rolling Meadows, 2720 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. The Craft Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Meal includes fresh, local sweet corn, grilled sandwiches, watermelon and soda. Meals are $15 for adults; $13 for seniors; and $5 for kids 4-10. Kids 3 and younger will receive a free hot dog meal. Free admission. ccrm.church.

Dig into corn on the cob and more during the annual Cornfest and Craft Fair Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Community Church of Rolling Meadows. - Daily Herald File Photo

Bronzeville Neighborhood Jazz Fest: Noon to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, on Martin Luther King Drive from 39th to 37th streets, Chicago. Features live music from up-and-coming jazz musicians Buddy Fambro, Marqueal Jordan, Joan Collaso, and Willie Fultz Band featuring Skinny Williams. Plus, local vendors, a Kid's Zone, a senior lounge, Mariano's Chef's Corner, a cigar truck and more. Free. choosechicago.com.

Dessert Walk: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, starting in Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Stroll around downtown Libertyville to sample desserts and shop. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Naperville Halal Fest: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Frontier Park, 3380 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville. Showcases the vibrant and diverse Muslim lifestyles of the Naperville and Greater Chicagoland area, representing cultures from around the world. Indulge in an array of experiences, including food, traditional attire, arts, culture and more. Free. Tickets available at eventbrite.com.

Wheaton Brew & Seltzer Fest: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Annual event for ages 21 and older features more than 60 brews and seltzers, food and music from Breakfast Club. A portion of the proceeds benefits DuPage CASA and the DuPage County Historical Museum. Advance tickets cost $60, $25 for designated driver. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/brewfest.

Live on the Lake music series: 2-11:10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, and 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. The Navy Pier Beer Garden will welcome an eclectic mix of musical styles from Chicago's best bands, along with regional and national acts. Music from Omar Coleman at 2 p.m., TBA at 5:30 p.m. and Soul Bliss at 9 p.m. Saturday, and Fareed Haque at 2 p.m., DJ Papa G at 4:30 p.m. and One Love Reggae Band at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. navypier.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. Free. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Innovator Hale Street Tents -- Center Stage, Wheaton. Jukebox Heroes will perform. Free. downtownwheaton.com/livemusic.

Lombard Cruise Nights & Summer Concert Series: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Classic and custom car show. GooRoos will perform. Free. villageoflombard.org.

"A Rock n' Roll Fairytale" Walking Play: 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5-6, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. A full-length mockumentary play following the life and times of the most famous rock band in Fableland music history, The Mama and the Papa Goose. Their biggest fan, the Pied Piper podcaster, will narrate and lead the way through a singalong escapade. A walk leader guides the audience to each scene along a one- to two-mile hiking route. $25, $15 for kids. Tickets at mortonarb.org.

Shakespeare in the Park: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, in Island Park, Geneva. Goodly Creatures Theatre performs Shakespeare's comedy "Love's Labours Lost." Seating begins at 4 p.m. Graham's and Stockholm's will sell ice cream, sandwiches, soft drinks and water. Free. facebook.com/GenevaShakespeareInThePark/. For parking, see geneva.il.us.

Wheaton Municipal Band Festivals! Spectacular: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Edman Chapel, 401 E. Franklin St., Wheaton. Season finale featuring Prokofiev's Athletic Festival March and Resphigi's Roman Festivals. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.

Stayin' Alive: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway St., Aurora. Tribute band performing the music of the Bee Gees. Gates open at 6 p.m. $20. paramountaurora.com/riveredge.

Movie at the Pool: Dusk Saturday, Aug. 5, at Oriole Aquatic Center, 9201 Oriole Ave., Morton Grove. See "Surf's Up." Floats are allowed in the pool for the movie. Free with pool membership or daily admission. mortongroveparks.com.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Great Midwest Train Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. See over 500 tables of new and used model trains, accessories, parts and more for sale, as well as free giveaways and a DCC train layout for kids to operate. $7 online or $8 at the gate; cash only. Free for kids 11 and younger with a paying adult. trainshow.com.

Garfield Farm Museum Antique Tool Show and Sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Garfield Farm Museum, 3N016 Garfield Road, Campton Hills. Members of the Midwest Tool Collectors Association and the Early American Industries Association display, trade, and sell antique and collectible tools. $8; $3 for kids younger than 13. (630) 584-8485 or garfieldfarm.org.

Unplugged Fest: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. A day of free activities to inspire people to unplug from their electronic devices and engage with one another in new ways. Free. unpluggedfest.com.

Music in The Plaza: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Brass From The Past will perform. Free. shopthearb.com.

Tempel Lipizzans Summer Evening Performance: 1 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, Aug. 6 and 9, at Tempel Farms, 17000 Wadsworth Road, Old Mill Creek. Performance celebrates 65 years of horsemanship. $38 general admission for adults with advance online purchase; $25 for kids. tempelfarms.com.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-4:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Dancing Queen will perform. $30 per, car per show. cantigny.org.

Concerts in the Park: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, in Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Grupo Zubia will perform. Free. mundelein.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Vintage Rides: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, on Liberty Drive in downtown Wheaton. Admire cars from Model Ts to Teslas. Free. downtownwheaton.com/vintagerides.

Geneva Park District Park Cookout: 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Jaycee Park, 1100 Hill Road, Geneva. Free picnic in the park. Food is first-come, first served. genevaparks.org.

Summer Nights in Hillside: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, in the Hillside Commons, 4950 Washington St., Hillside. Food and drinks, market place and cruise night start at 5 p.m. Serendipity and 7th heaven will perform at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Free. hillside-il.org.

Broadway in your Backyard: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Washington Square Park, 901 N. Clark St., Chicago. Chicago performers sing favorite songs and hidden gems from the Broadway canon. For all ages. Bring chairs or blankets. Free. PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Concert in the Park: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Harrer Park, 6250 Dempster St., Morton Grove. Cadillac Groove will perform. Food vendors China Chef and Kona Ice will be on-site from 6-7 p.m. Concert begins at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and blankets. Free. mortongroveparks.com.

Acoustic Jams in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Mount St. Mary Park, off Route 31, St. Charles. Luis Martinez will perform. Free. stcparks.org.

Tuesdays in the Park Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Village Green Park, 1810 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Entertainment from the cast of "Matilda The Musical" for younger audiences starts at 6:30 p.m. and all-ages entertainment from The Beatelles is at 7:15 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave. Free. nbparks.org.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Food trucks and free kids' activities for ages 4-10 at 6:30 p.m. Billy Elton will perform. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. HiFi Superstar will perform. Free. crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Fishel Park's Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Mackenzie O'Brien Band will perform. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Radio Gaga plays a free concert Tuesday, Aug. 8, as part of the Huntley Concerts in the Square series. - Courtesy of Radio Gaga

Huntley Concerts in the Square: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. Music from Radio Gaga. Free. huntley.il.us.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Independence Grove Forest Preserve, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. John Primer will perform in Millennia Plaza. Vehicle entrance fee: $10. lcfpd.org/things-to-do/concerts.

Waukegan Band Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Stiner Pavillion at Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 E. Seahorse Drive, Waukegan. Free. waukeganband.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of food trucks will be available. lakezurich.org.

Arbor Evenings: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Entry begins at 5:15 p.m. Mackenzie O'Brien will perform. Food truck options for purchase. $13 for adults, $5 for kids 2-17, and free for kids 1 and younger. mortonarb.org.

Car Fun on 21: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, Libertyville. Classic car show featuring cars, trucks and motorcycles 25 years and older, music and food from Rosati's Pizza. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Wine Down Wednesdays: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Mr. Myers will perform. Food and drinks for purchase. Free. eastdundee.net.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Associates will perform. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. 7th heaven will perform. Free. shopthearb.com.

Batavia's River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Howard & The White Boys will perform. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Itasca Outdoor Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Usher Park, off South Walnut Street, Itasca. Valius will perform. Bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Lake Villa District Library, 140 N. Munn Road, Lindenhurst. GooRoos will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Bensenville Music in the Park: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Town Center, off Center Street, Bensenville. Classic car cruise nights start at 6 p.m. The Blooze Brothers will perform. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Movies on the Green: Dusk Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Centennial Green at the Mount Prospect Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. See "Sonic the Hedgehog." Bring blankets and chairs. Free. mpdowntown.com/events/moviesonthegreen.

Thursday, Aug. 10

South Elgin Senior Concert Series: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. The Wayouts will perform. Free. southelgin.com.

Fan Expo Chicago: 4-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Comic and pop culture convention. Events include a "Back to the Future" cast reunion; celebrity guests including Sam Raimi, Giancarlo Esposito and Christina Ricci and more. Adult single-day passes are $27 Thursday, $47 Friday, $62 Saturday and $52 Sunday. Four-day pass starts at $99; ultimate fan package starts at $129. fanexpohq.com/fanexpochicago.

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Aug. 10, at Jens Jensen Park, on Dean Avenue between Roger Williams and St. Johns avenues, Highland Park. Free. cityhpil.com.

Cruisin' Lake Zurich Car Show: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Culver's Lake Zurich, 645 N. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Food, raffles and cars. Free. lzacc.com/cruisinlz.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the historic Kane County Courthouse, off Fourth and James streets, Geneva. Music, food and vote for your favorite make and model. To display your vehicle, show up after 4:30 p.m. and find a spot in the lot behind the courthouse. Free. genevachamber.com/events/classic-car-show.

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Vendors from McHenry County will sell handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m. The McHenry City Band will perform from 7-8:30 p.m. Free. mchenrychamber.com.

Summer Wine Walk: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in downtown Wheaton. Sample wine and enjoy live music. Check-in begins at 1 p.m. $40. downtownwheaton.com/events.

Westmont Cruisin' Nights: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, on Cass Avenue in Westmont. Three blocks will be closed off for the classic car show, family activities and more. Jonny Lyons & The Pride will perform. Free. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Village Green, east of Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Free concert, kids' activities, food from local restaurants, and car show along Lake Street. Addison Historical Museum Open House from 6-8 p.m. features a craft and vintage fair. Love Drive and Judas Rising will perform. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Barrington Cruise Nights: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the BMO Lot, 210 W. Station St., Barrington. See a variety of cars and hear from host Bob the DJ. Free. barrington-il.gov.

Cantigny Summer Nights: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. The adult-oriented fun night with the theme Sip and Stroll features drinks (one free drink is included), music and entertainment. Guided walks, including Garden Tours, History Hikes, Tank Park Tours and First in War tours, will be offered. $15 for adults; $12 for seniors; free for ages 15 and younger. Cantigny.org.

Darien Fest: 6-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 10-11; 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12; and 1-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at QBAR Lot, 8109 S. Cass Ave., Darien. Family-friendly event with music, food, a beer garden, bingo, a business expo and a carnival. Free. darienchamber.com.

Hampshire Coon Creek Country Days: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10; 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, on State Street in downtown Hampshire. Carnival, crafters, beer garden, food, Touch-A-Truck, petting zoo, corn roast, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday and parade at noon Sunday. Music from Smokin Gunz at 7 p.m. Thursday; Hillbilly Rockstarz at 6:30 p.m. and Semple at 9 p.m. Friday; The Couch Coins at 6:30 p.m. and Modern Day Romeos at 9:30 p.m. Saturday; and The Mackenzie O'Brien Band at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. hcccd.com.

Movies in the Park: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Meineke Park, 220 E. Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg. Watch "The Avengers" outdoors. Free. parkfun.com.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Kind Saturday will perform. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Algonquin Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. LP Vinyl will perform. Free. algonquin.org/summerconcerts.

Groovin' in the Grove: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Sugar Grove Public Library, 125 S. Municipal Drive, Sugar Grove. Sugar Grove Arts & Entertainment Committee host a free outdoor concert series with food trucks. The Rockin' Fenderskirts will perform. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. facebook.com/groovin60554.

It's Thursday Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. Mike & Joe will perform. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Ticket to the Moon headlines the free Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series Thursday, Aug. 10, at Parkway Bank Park. - Courtesy of Ticket to the Moon

Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Music, food and beverage tents, and a fireworks display after the concert. Ticket to the Moon will perform. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Classical Blast will perform. Bring a blanket and chairs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts/.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Oh Yes! will perform. Bring a picnic, coolers, chairs, blankets and small tables. Seating is first-come, first-served. Food and beverages for sale. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/new-summer-sounds-on-the-green.

Naperville Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Community Concert Center in Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. The concert theme is "Prelude to Fall." Free. napervilleband.org.

Outdoor Movie Night: 8-9:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. See "Mulan." Free. (224) 219-0007, ext. 16, or palatineparks.org.