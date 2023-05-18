Things to do May 19-25: Lilac Time, Chocolate Fest, Art in the Park and more

Stewart Copeland and his ensemble will perform the music of The Police with a full orchestra in "Police Deranged for Orchestra" at 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Waukegan's Genesee Theatre. Associated Press

Long Grove Chocolate Fest this weekend includes kids' activities, pie-eating contests and more. Courtesy of Grimaldi Public Relations

Starts before Friday

Lake Forest Showhouse & Gardens: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through June 4. Shuttles leave from the North Lot of the East Lake Forest Train Station. Event showcases the talents of over 35 design firms redesigning a red brick Georgian-style Lake Forest home on a 9-acre estate. $40. lakeforestshowhouse.com.

Lombard Lilac Time: Through Sunday, May 21, in Lilacia Park, 150 S. Park Ave., Lombard. Annual horticultural showcase featuring 700 lilacs and 25,000 tulips. Lilac Heritage Tour at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 23 W. Maple St. for $7. Annual Lilac Mutt Strut 5K and 1 mile at 8 a.m. Saturday. Dogs are welcome to participate. $23. Register at lombardparks.com/mutt-strut/. Wine tasting from 7-9 p.m. Saturday for ages 21 and older. Registration is required at lombardparks.com/wine-tasting-3/. Lilac Parade at 1:30 p.m. Sunday steps off from Glenbard East High School, 1014 S. Main St. lombardlilacparade.com/. For fest details, see lombardlilactime.com.

Ian Bagg: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18; 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday, May 19; and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Comedian Ian Bagg will perform. 18 and older. $24. improv.com.

Friday, May 19

Schaumburg Boomers Home Opener and Post-Game Fireworks: 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Wintrust Field, 1999 Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Activities before and during the game, with fireworks after the game. $15-$55. boomersbaseball.com

"I'm Alice": 7 p.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, May 19-28, plus 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Mudlark Theater, 1417 Hinman Ave., Evanston. Mudlark's bold new take on Alice's adventure in Wonderland will explore conflicting aspects of ourselves. $18. mudlarktheater.org.

Musical Box "The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway": 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. The rock opera "The Lamb lies down on Broadway," the last collaborative effort between Peter Gabriel and Genesis, is revived by The Musical Box, the only group granted a license from Peter Gabriel and Genesis, who will re-create the original 1974-75 performance in its entirety. $69. desplainestheatre.com.

"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, May 19 through June 11, at Playhouse 111, 111 N. Hale St., Wheaton. A Wheaton Drama production. $23-$26. wheatondrama.org.

"Love and Tear Gas": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at GreenMan's space at 232 S. York St., Elmhurst. GreenMan Theatre Troupe premieres Emmy Award-winning TV writer Ken Levine's comedy. $15-$20. greenmantheatre.org.

Music legend Patti LaBelle will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet. - Associated Press

Patti LaBelle: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Music legend Patti LaBelle will perform classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards and spiritual sonnets. $61-$104. rialtosquare.com.

"The Princess Strikes Back": 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. Victoria Montalbano's one-woman show about "One Woman's Search for the Space Cowboy of Her Dreams." $22-$28. steelbeamtheatre.com.

"The Red Velvet Cake War": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, at Albright Community Theatre, 100 N. Island Ave., 3rd floor, Batavia. Southern-fried comedy about the three Verdeen cousins who could not have picked a worse time to throw their family reunion. $18-$23. albrighttheatre.com.

"The Children": 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, May 19 through June 10, at Village Theatre Guild, 2S720 Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $22. (630) 469-8230 or villagetheatreguild.com.

Matt Sadler: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, at CG's Comedy Club, 619 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. Stand-up comic Matt Sadler performs a 21-and-older show. $20. cgscomedyclub.com.

Stewart Copeland's "Police Deranged for Orchestra": 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Former drummer of The Police plays music of The Police and more. $39-$89. geneseetheatre.com.

There will be chocolate treats aplenty at this weekend's Long Grove Chocolate Fest. - Courtesy of Grimaldi Public Relations

Chocolate Fest 2023: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, May 19; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 20; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at 145 Old McHenry Road in downtown Long Grove. Chocolate-themed treats, carnival, rides, pie-eating contests, chocolate and wine tasting, and a kids' area with games and entertainment. Headliners include Eliminator at 9 p.m. Friday; ARRA at 9 p.m. Saturday; and American English at 4 p.m. Sunday. $5 per day or $10 for a three-day pass; free for kids 11 and younger with a paid adult. longgrove.org/festivals/chocolatefest.

Saturday, May 20

5K Run/Walk for Charity: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Presbyterian Church of Barrington, 6 Brinker Road, Barrington Hills. The race will start just east of the church on Brinker Road. Hosted by the Presbyterian Church of Barrington to benefit the organizations the church supports. $35. (847) 381-0975 or pcbarrington.org.

Blooming Fest: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, in downtown West Chicago. Annual garden fest combines West Chicago Garden Club's plant sale with a craft show, kids' activities, music, food vendors and more. Over 60 craft, garden and food vendors. Free. westchicago.org/blooming-fest.

Long Grove-Kildeer Garden Club Annual Plant Sale: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Reed Turner Woodland Nature Center, 3849 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Features grasses, flowers and other perennials, as well as milkweed and heirloom tomato plants. Also botanic artwork, garden décor and gently used gardening books. (847) 487-6985.

one-five Foundation Family Fun Run/Walk: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Winston Campus, 900 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. Come early for DJ music and activities before the 9 a.m. race start. Proceeds will support the one-five Foundation's mission to acquire resources to be used for programs and projects to enhance and supplement the educational experience of District 15 students. Registration is $5 for D15 students, $15 for adults and non-D15 students; free for kids 4 and younger, but they must be registered. one-five.org.

Spring Road & Elmhurst Kiwanis Pet Parade: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Parade at 1 p.m. from Wild Meadows Trace gazebo at Spring Road and Prairie Path, Elmhurst. Sign in at 11:30 a.m. Concessions and free activities, goody bags, face painting and more. New Start and Fetching Tails rescue will have animals for adoption. All proceeds from concessions and donations will go to the rescue organizations. springroad.com/our-events/.

Hillside Cemetery Tour: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, meeting at Highlands Golf Course east parking lot, 875 Sports Way, Elgin. Tour old Elgin State Hospital cemetery with historian Bill Briska to discover this little-known site and stories it has to tell. Register via historicelgin.com.

Honey Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Road, Aurora. First summer event of the year celebrating honey and bees with educational talks. Vendor fair in front of The Nagel Emporium. Special food items for the day and limited park attractions available for $5. abbeyfarms.org.

Kids' Fishing Derby: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Wood Oaks Green Park, 1150 Sanders Road, Northbrook. Bring a fishing pole or borrow one. Prizes are awarded for the largest fish, smallest fish and most fish caught. Fishing license is not needed for participants younger than 16. Free; no registration required. nbparks.org.

Northbrook Art in the Park: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21, at Village Green Park, Walters Avenue, Northbrook. More than 80 artists will display paintings, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, photography and more. Live music in the gazebo, kids' activities, painting classes, selfie stations and the new "Kids Art Stop," where artists invite children to stop at their booth to learn more about the art-making process. Festival food on site. Free admission. (847) 712-0212 or amdurproductions.com.

Kids to Parks Day: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Fabbrini Park, 1704 Glen Lake Road, Hoffman Estates. In honor of National Kids to Parks Day, a day of outdoor play aimed to connect kids and families with parks and public lands. Free. (847) 285-5419 or heparks.org.

The Gilmour Project: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. The Gilmour Project celebrates the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd's 1973 "The Dark Side of The Moon." $39. desplainestheatre.com.

"Los Chicos Del 512, The Selena Experience": 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Tribute to Tejano singer Selena. $20-$40. geneseetheatre.com.

Sinfonietta Bel Canto concert: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at St. Paul's UCC, 5739 Dunham Road, Downers Grove. Featuring Ruggero Leoncavallo's "Pagliacci" ("Clowns") dramatic opera. $22, $20 for 65 and older, $7 for students. sinfoniettabelcanto.org.

Any Suggestions?: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. Improv Comedy group returns to Steel Beam. $20. steelbeamtheatre.com.

"Big Band Beatles": 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., St. Charles. Dean-Dorhauer Jazz Orchestra performs big-band arrangements of timeless Beatles classics. $25-$30. norrisculturalarts.com.

Andrea Bocelli: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. The legendary tenor live in concert. Tickets start at $260. rosemont.com/allstate/.

Spring Madness with The Therapy Players: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at The Bit Theater, 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. Professional psychotherapists by day, the Therapy Players have been performing together as a comedy improv troupe since 2013. $18. thebittheater.fourthwalltickets.com/shows.

Violins of Hope: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Hemmens, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. Elgin Symphony, led by conductor Matthew Sheppard, performs John Williams' theme from "Schindler's List," Mahler's Adagietto, and Mendelssohn's String Symphony No. 10 in B minor. $10-$65. elginsymphony.org.

Musical Box "The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway": 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. The rock opera "The Lamb lies down on Broadway," the last collaborative effort between Peter Gabriel and Genesis, is revived by The Musical Box, the only group granted a license from Peter Gabriel and Genesis, who will re-create the original 1974-75 performance in its entirety. $69. arcadalive.com.

Sunday, May 21

Kane County Sportsman's Show: 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Buy, sell and trade fishing tackle, Indian artifacts, firearms and related items and jewelry. Country breakfast and lunch served. $5. kanecountysportsmanshow.com.

Sunday Morning Bird Walk: 8 a.m. Sunday, May 21, at Stillman Nature Center, 33 W. Penny Road, South Barrington. Mike Levin will lead a morning bird walk looking at migration. Bring binoculars and field guides if you have them. For ages 8 and older. Free; register at (847) 428-6957.

Jeeps4Vets: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Liberty Jeep, 1000 E. Park Ave., Libertyville. Jeeps4Vets hosts the annual "Remember the 22 a Day in May" Spring Jeep Run. Begins with coffee, doughnuts and raffles. Engines start at 11:30 a.m. for the run to Grayslake to take over Main Street. Bring a nonperishable food item for donation. $20 per Jeep; proceeds benefit Veterans Path to Hope, which offers programs that support local veterans. bit.ly/22aDayJeepRun.

Hopeful Beginnings Walk: 9:15 a.m. Sunday, May 21, at Twin Lakes Recreation Area, 1200 E. Lake Drive, Palatine. Family-friendly walk around the lake for all ages and dogs. Free counseling to mothers experiencing postpartum anxiety and depression, families who have experienced grief and loss of a pregnancy, and those involved in adoption and adoption services. Games and a magic show will follow the lunch. $30-$75. (847) 870-8181 or hopefulbeginning.ejoinme.org.

The Art of Hope quilt show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Judson University Lindner Fitness Center, 1151 N. State St., Elgin. Northwest Suburban Quilters Guild show featuring over 250 handmade quilts and accessories made by guild members. Shop the vendor mall and mini quilt sale, vendor demos and scrap and book sale. $8; free for kids younger than 12 with paid adult. nsqg.club.

Bark in the Park: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 21, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Features an agility course, photo booth and dog-friendly goodies, while supplies last. Adopt a dog from Heartland Animal Shelter. All pets must be leashed. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Naperville Artisan Market: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21, in front of Hotel Arista, 2139 CityGate Lane, Naperville. Curated outdoor market featuring independently owned small businesses creating one-of-a-kind products. Free. napervilleartisanmarket.com.

Spring Stroll: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at River Trail Nature Center, 3120 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook. A walk to highlight the signs of spring. Free. Registration required at (847) 824-8360.

Glenview Luxury Imports Charity Exotic Car Show: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at 974 Railroad Ave., between Glenview Road and Dewes Street, Glenview. Fifty exotic cars, live music, food and drinks from local restaurants. First responders equipment will be on display for the kids to inspect, along with special activities. Free for spectators. Benefits The 100 Club of Illinois. glicarshow.com.

Norwegian Constitution Day Festival: 11 a.m. Sunday, May 21, at Hodges Park, 101 S. Courtland, Park Ridge. Pre-parade festivities in Hodges Park beginning at 11 a.m. will include scholarship presentation, entertainment by The Norwegian Bachelor Farmers, vendors, refreshments and kids' activities. Parade steps off at 1 p.m. from Talcott and Cumberland, ending in Hodges Park. The parade will feature marching bands, singing societies, folk dancers and Scandinavian organizations in ethnic costumes. nnleague.org.

Skokie Festival of Cultures: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Oakton Park, 4701 Oakton St., Skokie. Music, dance, food, kids' activities, vendors and more. Free. skokieculturefest.org.

Aurora Greek Fest: Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1855 E. Fifth Ave., Aurora. The 24th annual festival features Greek fare and more. Free. auroragreekfest.com.

The Lombard Lilac Parade steps off at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, from Main Street and Wilson Avenue in Lombard with the theme "Celebration of Laughter." - Courtesy of Hans Wolff

Lombard Lilac Parade: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Annual parade, with the theme "Celebration of Laughter," steps off from Main Street and Wilson Avenue, and heads north to Maple Street, Lombard. lombardlilacparade.com.

The Arlingtones Spring Show: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Forest View Educational Center Theater, 2121 S. Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights. $7-$17.46. brownpapertickets.com.

Des Plaines Park District Community Concert Band Sunday Concert Series: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Prairie Lake Theater, 515 E. Thacker St., Des Plaines. Community Concert Band performs under the direction of Dr. Al Legutki. Tickets are available at the door. Adults $10; seniors and students $8. dpparks.org.

Impressionism -- An Afternoon of French Chamber Music for Piano and Strings: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Barrington White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. Elgin Symphony Orchestra's violinist Eleanor Bartsch, cellist Kerena Fox and pianist Peter Henderson perform the Ravel Piano Trio, plus a selection of Preludes and other solo piano works by Debussy. $30; free for kids 18 and younger with a paid adult admission. elginsymphony.org.

The Doobie Others: 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Seven professional musicians have pooled their talents to become the best Doobies tribute show in the country. $39. desplainestheatre.com.

Monday, May 22

Cruise Nights at Willow Creek: 5 p.m. Monday, May 22, at CARS Ministry of Willow Creek Church, 67 E. Algonquin Road, South Barrington. Free event open to vintage, classic, custom, muscle and antique cars and trucks. Food and music. Donations appreciated. (224) 512-2074.

Tuesday, May 23

Food Truck Round Up: 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Rosemary S. Argus Friendship Park, 395 W. Algonquin Road, Des Plaines. Food trucks, The ShapeShifters will perform, and Friendship Park Conservatory will be hosting an open house. Bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets. (847) 391-6125 or desplaines.org.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Fishel Park's Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. One Night Band will perform, Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Wednesday, May 24

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Innovator Hale Street Tents -- Center Stage, Wheaton. Lisa Thomen will perform. downtownwheaton.com/livemusic.

Dave Mason with The Outlaws: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Dave Mason will perform his "Endangered Species Tour 2023" with special guests The Outlaws. $33.50-$103.50. rialtosquare.com.

Thursday, May 25

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Vendors offer handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m. Concert from 7-8:30 p.m. Free. mchenrychamber.com.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Ryan Herrick Situation will perform. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Tyler Brett Caruso Memorial Concert. Bring a blanket and chairs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts/.

"The Big Thaw": 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Laugh Out Loud Theater, 601 N. Martingale Road, Schaumburg. Featuring the talents of Laugh Out Loud's League Teams. $15. laughoutloudtheater.com.

John Oates: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Five-time Grammy nominee John Oates performs. $25-$55 geneseetheatre.com.

Still Not Friday Comedy Showcase: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 Broadway, Aurora. A 21-and-older stand-up comedy showcase featuring three comedians. Free. twobrothersbrewing.com.