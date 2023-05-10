Things to do May 12-18: Tulip fests, Lombard Lilac Time, Maifest, concerts and more

This might be the last weekend for Tulip Festival at Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove. Courtesy of Richardson Adventure Farm

Before Friday

Lake Forest Showhouse & Gardens: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, through June 4. Shuttles leave from the North Lot of the East Lake Forest Train Station. Event showcases the talents of over 35 design firms redesigning a red brick Georgian-style Lake Forest home on a 9-acre estate. $40. lakeforestshowhouse.com.

Richardson Tulip Festival: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, through May 14, at Richardson Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. See tulips in all colors, along with live music on weekends, food trucks, craft beer, outdoor games and more. $16 for ages 4 and older on weekdays; $16 for ages 4-12 and $19 for ages 13 and older on Saturdays and Sundays; free for kids 3 and younger. Includes one free tulip. richardsonadventurefarm.com.

Midwest Tulip Fest: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, through festival end, at Kuipers Family Farm, 1N318 Watson Road, Maple Park. See up to 500,000 tulip bulbs across 7 acres, along with outdoor activities, food and live music on the weekends. Admission starts at $13.99 weekdays and $16.99 on weekends; free for ages 2 and younger. Tulips available for an additional fee. kuipersfamilyfarm.com/.

Lombard Lilac Time: Through May 21 in Lilacia Park, 150 S. Park Ave., Lombard. Annual horticultural showcase featuring 700 lilacs and 25,000 tulips. Family concert from Wendy & DB at 11 a.m. and Miss Jamie's Farm at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13. The Four C Notes will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Victorian Cottage Tours from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Lilac Heritage Tour at 11 a.m. at 23 W. Maple St. for $7. See the schedule at lombardlilactime.com.

Finesse Mitchell: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11; 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 12-13; and 7 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Actor, comedian and author Finesse Mitchell will perform standup. 18-and-older. $22. improv.com.

Comedian Finesse Mitchell will perform standup May 11-14 at the Chicago Improv in Schaumburg. - Associated Press file Photo

Spring Bird Migration Walk: 8 a.m. Friday, May 12, at Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington. Track spring bird migration with naturalists on a guided walk. Bring binoculars and insect repellent and dress for the weather. Free. To register, contact susan.baert@citizensforconservation.org or (847) 532-5764.

Maifest: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, May 12, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. The brewery hosts its first Maifest with live music, German games, new beer releases and a special small batch tent, food trucks and more. buffalocreekbrewing.com.

Gallery Open House: 4 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Mainstreet Gallery, 16 E. Main St., Lake Zurich. See original art, jewelry, glass, greeting cards and pottery while enjoying wine and cheese. Features new works including from land conservation-inspired oil painter Jan Elbert. (847) 550-0016 or mainstreetartcenter.com.

Chicago Mayfest: 5-10 p.m. Friday, May 12, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14, at Lincoln Park, 1000 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago. Two stages of music, food and drinks, art show, family carnival and more. Suggested donation $10. choosechicago.com.

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, at the Innovator Hale Street Tents in downtown Wheaton. Sarah Coco performs Friday and Kevin Janus headlines Saturday. downtownwheaton.com/events.

Art Clash: 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. Annual painting competition series where the audience votes for each clash's winner. The eight finalists will come together in the City Final in June. After the event, the artwork created will be available to bid on. There are three rounds for each event, with the first round beginning at 7:10 p.m. $12. sidestreetstudioarts.org/artclash.

Phil Collins Experience: 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Tribute to Phil Collins and Genesis' greatest hits. $29. desplainestheatre.com.

Asteroid Mission Extreme Planetarium Show: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the MCC Planetarium, 8900 Route 14, Crystal Lake. Discover how asteroids are both a danger and an opportunity. $10. RSVP to mchenry.edu/events/.

"D.O.A.": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. "D.O.A. (Dead On Arrival, a theatrical film noir)" by Elizabeth Lovelady is a comic thriller film noir play based on the movie from 1950. Sean Hargadon directs. $28 adults, $25 for seniors and $22 for students. (630) 587-8521 or steelbeamtheatre.com.

The DuPage Community Jazz Ensemble will perform with trombonist Wycliffe Gordon at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the Belushi Performance Hall in Glen Ellyn. - Courtesy of the College of DuPage

DuPage Community Jazz Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell, Blvd., Glen Ellyn. The DuPage Community Jazz Ensemble will be joined by trombonist Wycliffe Gordon and artists-in-residence Greg Dudzienski, Steve Duncan, Chad McCullough and Anthony Florez. From 4:30 to 5:45 p.m., the master class with Gordon is open to the public. $7. atthemac.org.

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at Prairie Lakes Theater, 515 E. Thacker St., Des Plaines. The musical re-imagining of the Biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors. (847) 604-0275 or bignoise.org.

Eslabon Armado: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Musical group Eslabon Armado performs. Tickets start at $59. rosemont.com/theatre/event/eslabon-armado.

Mike Faverman: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, at CG's Comedy Club, 619 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. Stand-up comedy. 21 and older. $20. cgscomedyclub.com.

Ruben & Clay: 8 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken perform. $35-$70. geneseetheatre.com.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan: 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the Now Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performs. Tickets start at $104. nowarena.com.

Saturday, May 13

Hope For Haitians Fun Bun 5K Run/Walk: 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Kane County Government Center, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Geneva. Registration, coffee, food and activities start at 7:30 a.m. Race begins at 8:30 a.m. Proceeds go to the Garde Saline school in Haiti. $25; free for kids 12 and younger. Register at funbunrun.org.

Dundee Depot Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 13, through Oct. 28, at The Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Vendors selling veggies, honey, flowers, plants, soaps, antiques, collectibles and more. dundeedepot.com.

Morning Bird Walk for World Migratory Bird Day: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington. See how many migrating birds you can spot on a guided bird hike. Birders of all levels are welcome; binoculars available to borrow. Free. (847) 381-6592 or Crabtree.NatureCenter@cookcountyil.gov.

Green Garden Fair: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, at First Congregational Church, 235 S. Kenilworth Ave., Elmhurst. Organic herbs and vegetables, bird seed ornaments, raw honey, baked goods and more. Master gardeners will be on hand to answer questions. elmhurstucc.org.

Spring Plant, Craft & Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at St. Hugh of Lincoln Episcopal Church, 36W957 Highland Ave., Elgin. Spring vendor boutique, homegrown indoor and outdoor plants, pre-owned garden tools, patio items, lawn accessories, pet products, baked goods and more. sthugh.net.

Park Pride Day: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Community Rec Center, 120 E. Oak St., Addison. Register to help spruce up Addison parks at addisonparks.org.

Aurora Greenfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, inside the Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., and outside at McCullough Park, Aurora. 11th annual event with over 100 activities and exhibitors, including solar panel installers, green car owners, local environmental groups, local artisans and farmers, face painters and more. Heavy Lifting Duo performs at 11 a.m., followed by Mr. Freeze's science show at noon, Sunflower Headlights at 2 p.m. and The Fishin' Buddies at 3 p.m. Free. auroragreenfest.com.

Firefly Market: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Featuring over 100 vendors of handmade goods including gifts, jewelry, spring and summer decor, handcrafted pottery, soy candles, vintage and farmhouse finds, body care, bath bombs, pillows, leather goods, wooden artisan goods, mobile boutiques and more. $5. fireflycandlemarket.com/fireflymarket.

Lombard Historic Homes Trolley Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13. A 45-minute trolley ride of historic Lombard, identifying the architecture and history of homes that date back to as early as the 1900s. Advance tickets can be purchased for $10 at lombardhistory.org.

Mother Earth Art Market: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods, 21850 N. Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods. Live music, drop-in art activities, yoga and local food vendors. BrushwoodCenter.org.

Spring Fling & Market: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Cantigny Visitors Center, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Shop the market, plus music from the Gleeson Irish Trio, local food trucks, lawn games, garden-themed crafts and storytime sessions, guided garden tours, History Hikes and Tank Park tours. $10 per car. cantigny.org/event/spring-fling-fair/.

World Migratory Bird Day Big Sit: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, at Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington. Drop-in for a bird watch from a fixed location to see who is winging in and who is migrating through. Free. (847) 381-6592 or Crabtree.NatureCenter@cookcountyil.gov.

Bird The Preserves -- Migratory Bird Day: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at River Trail Nature Center, 3120 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook. Learn the basics of bird watching. For ages 8 and older. Then from 1:30-2:30 p.m., get up close with live birds of prey during a raptor encounter. Free. (847) 824-8360.

Fire Up! Food Truck Festival: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Rylko Park, 1000 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove. Benefits Project Fire Buddies. (847) 409-5012.

Huntley Kite Fest: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Warrington Park soccer fields, 12209 W. Main St., Huntley. Choreographed musical routines by professional kite flyers, Al Sparling's Gigantic Kites on display, candy drop and food vendors. Bring your own kites to fly in the open kite-flying area. Free. huntley.il.us.

Spring Wine Tasting: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. More than 80 wine varieties will be available for sampling while strolling through the new Grand Garden and along the nearby Meadow Lake and wooded walking trails. Each ticket includes a souvenir tasting glass. General admission is noon to 3 p.m. VIP tickets include early access at 11 a.m. and a champagne and sparkling wine tasting. $60, VIP ticket $75. mortonarb.org.

Behind the Scenes Tour of the Elgin History Museum: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Elgin History Museum, 360 Park St., Elgin. Led by the Elgin Heritage Commissioner and architectural historian Rebecca Hunter and museum curator Beth Nawara. Register at historicelgin.com.

Lilac Time Kids Day: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Lilacia Park, 150 S. Park Ave., Lombard. Games, arts and crafts, and special guests. Miss Jamie From the Farm performs at 3 p.m. lombardlilactime.com.

"The Six Wives of Henry VIII": 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St. The Glen Ellyn Historical Society hosts a presentation by actress and historian Martina Mathisen. $10, $5 for ages 18 and younger. gehs.org.

Night of Percussion: 6 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Buffalo Grove High School Theater, 1100 W. Dundee Road, Buffalo Grove. The Buffalo Grove High School Percussion Ensemble will perform solo and ensemble performances on marimba, xylophone, drum set and more. $5. (847) 398-7705 or BGBAND.org.

DuPage Symphony's "Symphonic Song": 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Grammy Award-winning soprano Sarah Brailey joins DSO for Samuel Barber's "Knoxville: Summer of 1915." Also, Mahler's Symphony No. 1 in D. $17-$45. dupagesymphony.org.

Rain, A Tribute to the Beatles: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Featuring songs from "Abbey Road" and the "Rooftop Concert," plus other favorites from the Fab Four. $39.50-$69.50. geneseetheatre.com.

YES Epics & Classics performed by Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. YES vocalist/songwriter Jon Anderson will be touring with The Band Geeks performing classic YES tracks. $69. desplainestheatre.com.

"Who Hijacked My Fairy Tale?": 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell, Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Featuring storyteller and comedian Kelly Swanson. $30-$40. atthemac.org.

The Phil Collins Experience: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Backed by his 12-piece band, Terry Adams Jr. performs the music of Phil Collins and Genesis. $29. arcadalive.com.

Sunday, May 14

Wildflower Walk: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at River Trail Nature Center, 3120 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook. Learn about spring woodland wildflowers on a casual walk. All ages. Free, but registration is required. (847) 824-8360.

Mother's Day with Birds of Prey: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at Stillman Nature Center, 33 W. Penny Road, South Barrington. See great horned, barn, barred and screech owls, plus a peregrine falcon and red-shouldered and broad-winged hawks, and the star of the show: a snowy owl. Kids will have a chance to dissect owl pellets. $20 per car. stillmannc.org.

Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra's "Impact": 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at Elgin Community College Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. EYSO's concert features five orchestras, brass choir, percussion ensembles and a Chamber Music Institute. $14-$25. eccartscenter.org/tickets/.

Tommy James & The Shondells: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Tommy James & The Shondells perform their hits including "Hanky Panky," "Crystal Blue Persuasion," "Mony Mony," "Crimson and Clover" and more. Tommy also takes the audience down memory road with stories of career-defining moments. $59. desplainestheatre.com.

World-Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at the Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Swing dance band performs favorites including "In the Mood," "Moonlight Serenade," "Pennsylvania 6-5000" and "Rhapsody in Blue." $37-$48. atthemac.org.

Gangstagrass: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. Gangstagrass explores new sonic territory derived from the American traditions of bluegrass and hip-hop. $25, $22 for seniors and military, $10 for students. jlcenter.clcillinois.edu.

Orion Ensemble: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at the New England Congregational Church, 406 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora. The chamber music group celebrates 30 years by performing Liszt's "Songs" and Schubert's Octet in F Major. $15-$30. Tickets at door or orionensemble.org.

Monday, May 15

Movie Night: 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Showing of the 1993 movie "The Sandlot." Doors open at 6:15 p.m. $1, cash only. paramountaurora.com.

After Hours Film Society: 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Tivoli Theatre, 5021 Highland Ave., Downers Grove. Screening of the Moroccan film "The Blue Caftan." $7-$11. afterhoursfilmsociety.com.

Tuesday, May 16

St. Charles North Spring Gala: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Elgin Community College Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Presented by St. Charles North High School Music Department. $17-$23. eccartscenter.org/tickets/.

Wednesday, May 17

Chicago Cabaret Week -- The Beaus: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. The Beaus sing musical theater pop with three-part harmonies, mashups and more. $15-$30. (773) 509-9360 or choosechicago.com.

Movies at Gallagher Way: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Watch "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" on the video board. Gate opens at 6 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. VIP reserved seating is available for $33. gallagherway.com/events.

Thursday, May 18

Remembering Walton Island with Al Walters: Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Elgin History Museum, 360 Park St., Elgin. Brown Bag Lunch on the history of the Fox River shoreline and Walton Island. $5 or free for members. Register via historicelgin.com.

Downtown Naperville Architecture Walking Tour: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, starting at Naper Settlement. 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Learn about the architecture from the 1800s to today. Tours last approximately 60 minutes and cover about two miles. $15. Register at napersettlement.org.

Anna Toberman and Anita Maher: Expressions in Oils: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. Painting partners and friends Anna Toberman and Anita Maher present this joint exhibit of portraits and oils. (224) 512-4284 or barringtonswhitehouse.com.

Ragdolls Tribute to Aerosmith: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. The Ragdolls pay tribute to Aerosmith. $29. desplainestheatre.com.

Ian Bagg: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, at Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Comedian Ian Bagg will perform. 18 and older. $24. improv.com.

"The Big Thaw": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through June 22 at Laugh Out Loud Theater, 601 N. Martingale Road, Schaumburg. Laugh Out Loud features the talents of its League Teams. $15. laughoutloudtheater.com.

The Mavericks: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. The Mavericks perform eclectic rock and country. $39-$69. rialtosquare.com.

Anuel AA: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. The iconic urban idol performs his "Legends Never Die World Tour." Tickets start at $39. rosemont.com/allstate/event/anuel-aa-legends-never-die-world-tour.

On stage

"Damn Yankees": 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays, with select 1 p.m. Thursday shows through June 4, at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. A musical comedy about America's favorite pastime. Based on the novel "The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant," baseball fanatic Joe Boyd trades his soul to the devil for a chance to lead his favorite team to victory in the pennant race against the New York Yankees. (847) 634-0200 or MarriottTheatre.com.

"The Porch On Windy Hill": 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, through May 14, at North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. A young violinist and her boyfriend visit her old family home and an estranged grandfather she's never mentioned. Featuring bluegrass favorites and American roots music. $35-$55. northshorecenter.org.

"School of Rock": 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays through June 14 at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Based on the hit movie. Tickets start at $28. paramountaurora.com.

"Airness": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through May 21; plus 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Citadel Theatre Company, 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. A woman enters her first air guitar competition and befriends a group of charismatic nerds all committed to becoming the next champion. $20-$40. citadeltheatre.org.

"Ragtime: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through June 4, at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. A sweeping musical portrait of early 20th century America. $40; regular run $45. metropolisarts.com.

Still Not Friday Comedy Showcase: 8 p.m. Thursdays at Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 Broadway, Aurora. A 21-and-older stand-up comedy showcase featuring three comedians every Thursday night. Free. twobrothersbrewing.com.

"Love and Tear Gas": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through May 21 at GreenMan's space at 232 S. York St., Elmhurst. GreenMan Theatre Troupe premieres Emmy Award-winning TV writer Ken Levine's comedy. $15-$20. Seating is limited. greenmantheatre.org.

"The Red Velvet Cake War": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through May 20 at Albright Community Theatre, 100 N. Island Ave., 3rd floor, Batavia. Southern-fried comedy about the three Verdeen cousins who could not have picked a worse time to throw their family reunion. $18-$23. albrighttheatre.com.

Blue Man Group: Various dates and times at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted, Chicago. Masks are encouraged but optional. Show is recommended for kids 3 and older. $49-$69. briarstreetbroadway.com.