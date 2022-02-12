80 suburban restaurants serving up Valentine's Day specials

For Valentine's Day, Bonefish Grill is serving the special scallop and shrimp scampi filet Feb. 3-16. Courtesy of Bonefish Grill

Since Valentine's Day falls on a Monday this year, many suburban restaurants are opting to celebrate the day of love all weekend. The dining options range from a virtual couples cooking class led by recent "Chopped" contestant and Scratchboard Kitchen executive chef Grace Goudie to uber upscale dinners to affordable specials (everyone likes ice cream, right?) and everything in between. Make reservations soon so you don't miss out.

Aboyer

64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100, georgetroisgroup.com/aboyer. Make reservations now for Aboyer's $109 per person Valentine's Day dinner on Feb. 14. Dine on a duo of smoked Scottish salmon roulade and warm blini with Kaluga caviar; bouillabaisse-style soup de poisson, duo of roasted foie gras stuffed quail and saddle of New Zealand venison or duo of braised beef short ribs raviolo and roasted tenderloin; and warm apple cider doughnuts or citrus-chocolate pavé, plus Grand Marnier chocolate truffles.

Allgauer's

2855 N. Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauersriverfrontrestaurant.com/. The four-course Valentine's Day menu features mixed mushroom strudel or lobster ravioli; salad; a choice of the mixed meat trio (lamb chop, beef tenderloin and pork filet, $64), pan-roasted Chilean sea bass ($64), vegetable risotto ($52) or lemon and rosemary chicken ($56); and, for a treat, chocolate spring rolls or lemon and mixed berry Napoleon. Reservations are required.

Andy's Frozen Custard

Locations across the suburbs; eatandys.com/. For Valentine's Day, Andy's Frozen Custard is serving up the Strawberry Sweetheart Shake, LoveMonster Concrete (frozen custard blended with strawberries and melted chocolate chips) and Cupid's Cookie Casanova Sundae.

Antico Posto

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. The Italian cafe will be offering Valentine's Day specials -- branzino peperonata with toasted fregula ($27.95), truffle crusted beef risotto with cremini mushrooms ($27.95), strawberry cheesecake with Oreo crust and strawberry coulis ($8.95) -- from Thursday through Monday, Feb. 10-14, for dine-in (reservations required), carryout and delivery.

Atwater's

In the Herrington Inn & Spa, 15 S. River Lane, Geneva, (630) 208-8920, herringtoninn.com/dining. Friday through Monday, Feb. 11-14, Valentine's specials include jumbo sea scallops and triple chocolate cherry cheesecake. Reservations are required.

Baskin-Robbins

Locations across the suburbs; baskinrobbins.com/en. The February flavor of the month is the Secret Admirer (pink cake flavored ice cream with rose ice cream and a strawberry-flavored ribbon). Or give your love the Box of Chocolates Cake, which looks like a classic heart-shaped candy box made with ice cream, topped with fudge and decorated with milk chocolate candies. Order now for pickup on or before Feb. 14.

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. Beatrix's Valentine's Day Dinner for Two, which runs $110.95, features burrata, roasted Brussels sprouts and Honeycrisp apple salad, grilled filet medallions, and Tall, Dark & Berry Handsome Chocolate Cake. Add on cocktails to-go, a flower bouquet from Flowers For Dreams and a dozen chocolate strawberries. The dinner will be available for pickup or delivery from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Monday, Feb. 11-14. Order by noon one day before pickup. Get creative with Beatrix's Valentine's Day Cookie Decorating Kit featuring six sugar cookies, four icing bags and sprinkles for $17.95. Available Feb. 8-14, order by noon one day before pickup or delivery.

Big Bowl

215 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 808-8880, and 1950 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-8881, bigbowl.com/. Valentine's specials for carryout and limited dine-in Feb. 11-14 include blood orange sangria, General Tso's chicken meatballs, Sichuan shrimp and pork noodles, crispy ginger cod, peanut butter chocolate mousse cake and banana cheesecake.

The Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence, Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. From 3-10 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Feb. 12-14, dine on a five-course dinner for two available for dine-in or carryout. Sup on shrimp de Jonghe or fried calamari, soup and salad, and a choice of filet and lobster tail, twin lobster tails, filet mignon and jumbo fried shrimp or roasted prime rib. Dessert is tiramisu for two. It's $129.99. Reservations suggested.

Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268, and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679, bonefishgrill.com/. For dine-in, carryout or delivery, the seafood restaurant is offering scallop and shrimp scampi filet mignon for $32.90 from Feb. 3-16.

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/. For Valentine's weekend -- Friday through Sunday, Feb. 11-13 -- Broken Oar will be offering three-course dinners featuring grilled rib-eye, surf and turf and twin lobster tails and a champagne toast for the ladies. Plus, there will be live music all weekend. Make reservations in the upper-level dining or in the Arctic Bar.

Bub City

Parkway Bank Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. The Love Me Tender Valentine's Day Package, which includes chicken tenders with sauces, coleslaw, Southwest chopped salad, mac 'n' cheese and Chocolate Fudge Texas Sheet Cake, can be ordered through Tock for pickup between noon and 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14. It's $69.95 and serves two.

Buca di Beppo

90 Yorktown Road, Lombard, (630) 932-7673, and 604 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 808-9898, bucadibeppo.com/valentines-day/. It's time for Bucca's Valentine's Lasagna Lovefeast. Available Feb. 11-14, the dinner for two includes salad, garlic bread, heart-shaped lasagna and mini cannoli for $59.99. Order it for dine-in or to-go.

California Pizza Kitchen

20502 N. Rand Road, Deer Park, (847) 550-0273; 1202 Commons Drive, Geneva, (630) 845-1731; Northbrook Court, 1515 Lake-Cook Road, Space 1022, lower level near Macy's, Northbrook, (847) 897-5106; 551 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-7800; and 1550 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-9200, cpk.com/valentinesday. This year, CPK is offering the Valentine's Day Sweet Deal for Two for $40 for the Classic (one app, choice of two entrees (salad, pizza or pasta) and one dessert) or $50 for the Adventure (one app, two entrees (salad, pizza, pasta or main plates) and one dessert). Make the meal special with a heart-shaped thin-crust pizza, available upon request for dine-in only. The packages are offered Feb. 9-14 for dine-in or carryout.

Cantigny Golf

27W270 Mack Road, Wheaton, cantignygolf.com/. Cantigny offers five-course dinners for dine-in from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11-12, and for carryout from 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 11-12 and 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14. The meal includes hors d'oeuvres, lobster bisque, two salads, one entree (bone-in rib-eye, filet mignon, sous vide chicken, fonduta tortellacci) and two desserts (salted caramel cheesecake, creme brulee, chocolate flourless cake). It's $75 per person; reservations are required. The carryout dinner, which costs $135 for two, includes a bottle of wine. Order by Feb. 11. For questions, email Patrick Duquette at pduquette@cantigny.org.

Catch 35

35 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 717-3500, catch35.com/valentine-specials-available-all-february-2022/. Catch 35 is celebrating Valentine's Day all month with specials such as Asian sesame oysters ($22), scallops and braised short rib hash ($38), barbecue shrimp and skirt steak ($38), crab-stuffed shrimp and braised short rib ($38), Maine lobster tail and filet mignon ($46) and bourbon pecan pie with vanilla gelato ($12).

Chandler's Chophouse

401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 885-9009, chandlerschophouse.com/. The Valentine's Day Dinner & Wine for Two for $49 includes a choice of strip steak, salmon or chicken Marsala, garden salad, baked French onion soup, a heart-shaped chocolate cherry cake for two, and a choice of pinot grigio, chardonnay, pinot noir or cabernet. It's available for dine-in or pickup now through Feb. 14.

Che Figata

2155 CityGate Lane, Naperville, (630) 579-3210, chefigatakitchen.com/. Chef Ian has created a four-course menu for $85 per person that will be available Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 10-12. Dine on antipasti, caccio e pepe, mare e monti (King prawn, grilled local steak, saffron fondant potatoes, walnut agro-doux) and chocolate hazelnut semifreddo. Reservations are required.

CityGate Grille

2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/valwk22. Celebrate Valentine's Day for a week -- Friday through Thursday, Feb. 11-17 -- with CityGate's special menu featuring lobster stack ($18), Chilean sea bass ($49) and Valentine's Dessert (red velvet cake and red velvet cheesecake for $10). Or go with the three-course Valentine Dinner for Two for $150 per couple. Nosh on avgolemono or beet and bleu salad, grilled Kobe steak and prawns, hand-dipped chocolate-covered strawberries and a bottle of Slytbar prosecco. Enjoy live music Friday, Saturday and Monday. Reservations are required.

Cooper's Hawk

Locations in Arlington Heights, Burr Ridge, Downers Grove, Gurnee, Kildeer, Naperville, South Barrington, St. Charles, Wheeling, Chicago and more; chwinery.com/. This Valentine's Day, treat your love to filet medallions and lobster gratin ($38.99), twin Parmesan-crusted lobster tails ($42.99), crispy phyllo shrimp ($15.99), smoked chili roasted salmon ($28.99) and turtle pretzel bread pudding ($9.99). Reservations are required.

Di Pescara

2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321, di-pescara.com/events/valentines-dine-in-specials-carry-out-package/. From Friday through Monday, Feb. 11-14, treat your special someone to dine-in specials such as crunchy crab and shrimp roll ($14), zucchini-wrapped sea scallops with corn and roasted red pepper risotto ($30), surf and turf ($38), and chocolate lava cake ($10). There's a $25 deposit required for Valentine's Day reservations. Or order a $100 carryout package for two that includes Maine lobster bisque, jumbo shrimp cocktail, quinoa arugula salad, truffle mac and cheese, New York sirloin, chocolate lava cake and chocolate-covered strawberries. Order by noon Feb. 10 for pickup between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.

Dover Straits

890 E. U.S. Highway 45, Mundelein, (847) 949-1550, doverstraits.com/. Make dinner reservations now for Valentine's Day weekend. Live music includes the Mike Valentine Duo at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11-12, and the Chi Town Duo at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.

The Drake Oak Brook

2301 York Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-0000, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/. Wine and dine your date with the special $109 per person four-course Valentine's Day dinner featuring creamy seafood chowder soup, Brussels sprout salad, surf and turf and lava cake. Doors open at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, with live music from Terry Higgins from 7-10 p.m. Reservations are required at eventbrite.com/e/valentines-day-dinner-tickets-244017893087.

Eli's Cheesecake

6701 W. Forest Preserve Drive, Chicago, (773) 205-3800, elicheesecake.com/. From Feb. 11-14, for every Valentine's Day cheesecake purchased, Eli's will donate one to front line workers at John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County in Chicago and Alivio Medical Center in Pilsen on Monday, Feb. 14.

Fat Rosie's

940 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (224) 377-2395; 47 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 328-0060; 870 N. Meacham, Schaumburg, (847) 807-2850; fatrosies.com/. Now through Monday, Feb. 14, order Valentine's specials such as mahi and shrimp ceviche ($14), grilled mahi with angel hair chipotle pasta ($27), lobster taco ($8), and almond-pineapple round cake with chocolate and tepache coulis ($8).

Fleming's

960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/promotions/valentines-day/. How does a three-course Valentine's Day dinner sound? Available Feb. 11-14, the Prime Surf & Turf Menu for two includes a salad; a choice of the shareable 35-ounce Prime Tomahawk paired with North Atlantic lobster tail and crab-stuffed shrimp ($245), petite filet mignon and crab-stuffed shrimp scampi ($90) or petite filet mignon and lobster tail scampi ($100); and a choice of chocolate gooey butter cake, New York cheesecake or Key lime pie. Reservations are required.

Found Kitchen & Social House

1631 Chicago Ave., Evanston, (847) 868- 8945, foundkitchen.com/. The Prix Fixe Valentine's Day Menu to Share for $68.95 per person includes an amuse-bouche, appetizer, salad, choice of entree (basted monkfish, baked whole Japanese eggplant or braised lamb shank) and dessert. It's available from 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Feb. 13-14. Reservations are required.

Fox & Turtle

400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/. Valentine's weekend specials starting Friday, Feb. 11, include crabcakes, coconut shrimp, Parmesan-crusted halibut, surf and turf (asiago-crusted filet mignon and freshwater lobster tail) and the brownie sundae. Reservations are required.

Francesca's Restaurants

Locations in Arlington Heights, Barrington, Bolingbrook, Elmhurst, Lake Forest, Naperville, Northbrook, St. Charles and more. miafrancesca.com/. Indulge in Valentine's Day specials Thursday through Monday, Feb. 10-14. Reservations are required.

The Glen Club

2901 W. Lake Ave., Glenview, (847) 724-7272, theglenclub.com/valentines-day/. Make reservations now for Valentine's weekend celebrating in an outdoor igloo or dining inside Feb. 12-14. The $55 per person for members and $60 per person for nonmembers three-course prix fixe menu includes a choice of Tuscan white bean soup, roasted cauliflower sumac salad or crab salad; a choice of shrimp orzo, Cornish hen or pan-seared beef medallions; and a choice of tiramisu cake, lava cake or apple caramel cheesecake. Each two-hour igloo rental includes chocolate-covered strawberries and a glass of champagne.

Harbor Kitchen + Tap

1762 N Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 549-3817, harborkitchentap.com/. Harbor honors Galentine's Day Thursday, Feb. 10, with half-price apps and half-price bottles of wine. The Valentine's Day dinner for two options include the Captain's Package (one app, two entrees, Key lime pie, bottle of wine or champagne) for $129 and the Harbor Package (two glasses of wine or champagne, one app, two entrees and Key lime pie) for $89. A free flower and chocolates are included. Available Feb. 11-14, reservations are required.

Hey Nonny

10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 202-0750, heynonny.com/. Treat your sweet to a three-course Valentine's Day dinner, which is available Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11-12, and Monday, Feb. 14. The $45 per person meal includes a choice of Italian wedding soup, niçoise salad or cozy seafood; entree of New York strip steak with lobster ($8 extra), baked salmon or SuperNatural pasta; and bananas Foster bread pudding or espresso ganache tart with mixed berries and whipped cream. The Feb. 14 dinner includes Spanish guitar music from Guitarra Azul. Valentine's brunch on Sunday, Feb. 13, features red velvet French toast. Reservations are required.

Houlihan's

2860 Showplace Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-0022, houlihans.com/. All weekend, Feb. 11-14, Houlihan's is sharing the love with entrees such as Cajun salmon ($18.95), mixed grille ($29.95), Cajun filet ($29.95), cran apple cobbler ($6.95), brownie batter cake ($6.95) and vanilla bean cheesecake ($6.95).

Hyatt Lodge

2815 Jorie Blvd., Oak Brook, hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/illinois/hyatt-lodge/chilo/dining. Chef Joshua Karther has created a $50 per person three-course prix fixe menu for Valentine's Day. Make reservations for the dinner, which will be served from 5-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at Piazza.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. Make Valentine's dinner reservations now to enjoy live music from Bonnie & Kim on Friday, Feb. 11, Deborah & Rich on Saturday, Feb. 12, and Andrew Collins on Monday, Feb. 14.

Kings Dining & Entertainment

5505 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 233-0099, kings-de.com/location/kings-dining-entertainment-rosemont/. It's time to Strike Out Your Ex at Kings this Valentine's Day. For $10, purchase a pin, write your ex's name on it and Kings will drop it on your bowling lane. Afterward, the pin is yours to take home. While there, enjoy special cocktails such as Love on the Rocks (Van Gogh Double Espresso Vodka, Kahlua and sweet cream on the rocks with a Hershey Kiss garnish), Stupid Cupid (cosmo with a splash of prosecco and a gummy heart on top) and Flower on the Right (Empress Gin, pineapple and an orchid).

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar

1719 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (630) 283-0654, kurasushi.com/. This year, consider ordering Kura's Valentine's Seafood Chirashi for dine-in or to-go. The $22 meal, available Feb. 11-14, also includes a single heart-shaped sauce tray.

Kona Grill

3051 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 515-8395, konagrill.com/happenings/vday. Savor Valentine's Day specials such as salmon crudo ($28), tuna tartare ($28), filet with lobster cream ($45), lemon grass crusted swordfish ($39), surf and turf ($45) and New York cheesecake ($15) Friday through Monday, Feb. 11-14. Reservations required.

L. Woods

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. For Valentine's Day, L. Woods is offering specials such as baked Superior whitefish with Door County cherry sauce and wild rice pilaf; filet medallions with white cheddar crust, mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach; and sticky toffee date cake for dine-in, carryout and delivery.

Maggiano's

1847 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-2275; 240 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 368-0003; 1901 E. Woodfield Road, Schaumburg, (847) 240-6055; 307 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0520; maggianos.com/valentines/. Maggiano's Valentine's Day Carryout Bundles can be ordered for two ($55) or four ($85). Fill up on mini meatballs, Caesar of Maggiano's salad, pasta, entree (chicken, salmon or beef medallions) and New York style cheesecake. Order ahead for pickup now through Feb. 14.

Martini Room

161 E. Chicago St., Elgin, (847) 741-0349, martiniroomelgin.com/. Order up the Love Potion Martini Flight to-go for Valentine's Day that includes the First Kiss, Strawberry Shortcake, Cupid's Error and Chocolate Covered Cherry cocktails. It's available from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Melting Pot

1205 Butterfield Road, Suite A, Downers Grove, (630) 737-0810; 4931 S. Route 59, Suite 101, Naperville, (630) 717-8301; 255 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 843-8970; meltingpot.com/. The special four-course, $75 per person Valentine's menu -- available Feb. 12-14 -- includes a choice of Green Goddess cheddar cheese fondue or Wisconsin trio cheese fondue, salad, entree, and candybar milk chocolate fondue or Chambord dark chocolate fondue. Reservations required.

Michael Jordan's Restaurant

1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansrestaurant.com/. Chef Craig Couper has created a $99 per person dine-in, four-course menu for Valentine's Day that's available Feb. 11-14. Sup on lobster bisque, chili-spiked lemon sorbet, filet and grilled lobster and dark chocolate bread pudding. Reservations are required. Or order the Valentine's package for two for $175 that will be ready for pickup Feb. 12-14. Dine on Caesar salad or lobster bisque, butter poached lobster, grilled shrimp and scallops, two sides, Key lime pie, molten chocolate cake and a bottle of Balan Prosecco.

Mookie's Steak and Seafood

446 W. Virginia St., Crystal Lake, (815) 526-3498, mookies446.com/. Mookie's will be serving a special Valentine's Day menu on Feb. 14. Reservations are required.

Moretti's

Locations in Barrington, Bartlett, Crystal Lake (Pizza Pub), Edison Park, Fox Lake, Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, Mount Prospect, Morton Grove, Rosemont and Schaumburg; morettisrestaurants.com/. Toast your love with the Valentine's Day Dinner & Wine for Two for $69. Dine on a choice of rib-eye, salmon or chicken Marsala; salad; spinach and artichoke dip; a heart-shaped chocolate cherry cake for two and a choice of pinot grigio, chardonnay, pinot noir or cabernet. It's available for dine-in, pickup or delivery now through Feb. 14.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; and 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/. From Feb. 11-14, treat your partner to Morton's Dine With Your Valentine dinner. The $159 meal for two includes a starter (Caesar salad, iceberg wedge, lobster bisque), chateaubriand for two, and dessert to share (Morton's Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake, bread pudding, creme brulee or New York style cheesecake). Reservations are required.

Mykonos Greek Restaurant

8660 W. Golf Road, Niles, (847) 296-6777, greekrestaurantschicago.com/. The Greek restaurant is offering two-for-one martinis Friday through Monday, Feb. 11-14, for Valentine's Day. Reservations required.

Niche Restaurant

14 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000, nichegeneva.com/. Niche will be serving up Valentine's Day specials from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14. Reservations are required.

Oaken Bistro + Bar

200 N. Field Drive, Lake Forest, (847) 582-6410, oakenbistro.com/events/valentines-day. Make reservations now for Oaken's three-course prix fixe Valentine's Day dinner curated by Executive Chef Kristen Burman. Available Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11-12, and Monday, Feb. 14, the $55 per person meal includes a glass of champagne, crispy shiitake mushroom wontons, salmon Wellington, flourless chocolate cake and housemade chocolate truffles. Feel like dancing? The Lake Forest Dance Academy will be hosting a special rumba dance class at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, in the private event space, with dinner for the three-course dinner for two to follow at 7 p.m. Reservations are required.

Obscurity Brewing

The Warehouse on North, 113 W. North St., Elburn, (630) 320-2255, drinkobscurity.com/. Spoil your special someone with a five-course surf-and-turf dinner, champagne, cocktails, dessert and live music in Obscurity Brewing's private space. Reservations are required for the $120 per person package, which also includes a personalized gift.

151 Kitchen Bar

151 N. York St., Elmhurst, (331) 979-7198, 151elmhurst.com/. Make it a date with 151's pre-fixe Valentine's Day dinner available Feb. 11-14 for dine-in only. The four-course, $95 per couple meal includes a Sweetheart Salad, Cupid's Risotto, tomahawk filets and seared scallops, and red velvet cake. Reservations are required.

O'Toole's and Timothy O'Toole's

O'Toole's: 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599; Timothy O'Toole's: 5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee, (847) 249-0800, and 10 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa, (847) 979-0600; timothyotooles.com/. Make reservations now to take advantage of the Valentine's weekend specials: baked Brie ($12), wild mushroom and red wine risotto ($18), steak au poivre ($32), honey balsamic salmon ($24) and chocolate molten cake ($8).

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

5 Oakbrook Court, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/. Perry's offers a Candlelight Dinner for Two for dine-in ($175 per couple) or to-go ($125) from Feb. 11-14 that includes two salads, an entree for two (12-ounce filet mignon roast), two sides, a half-dozen chocolate-dipped strawberry kisses, and for to-go rose petals and a votive candle and holder. It's available from 4 p.m. to close; for to-go, order in advance. On Feb. 14, the limited dine-in Valentine's Day menu includes soup or salad, an entree and dessert for $65 per person before 5:30 p.m. and $80 per person at 5:45 p.m. and later; to-go orders are $65. Reservations required.

Phat Phat

17 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 250-2345, phatphatchinese.com/. The Chinese restaurant is offering a special Pink Valentine Bao with French chocolate filling Feb. 13-20. Available for dine-in, takeout or delivery.

Pinstripes

7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com/. Celebrate your love with a specialty heart-shaped, wood-fired pizza, chocolate-covered homemade strawberry gelato and a complimentary champagne toast, available Friday through Monday, Feb. 11-14. Reservations required.

Pomeroy

844 Spruce, Winnetka, (847) 999-3090, pomeroywinnetka.com/. Splurge on a three-course prix fixe menu for Valentine's Day featuring appetizers, a main course and a dessert for $85 a person. Reservations are required.

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. Available for to-go only, the Valentine's Day dinner package for two includes a mixed greens salad, two entrees (Maine lobster, grilled Ora King salmon or New York strip steak), sides and Mom's Cherry Pie for $152. Order by 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, for pickup on Feb. 14.

Prairie Landing Golf Club

2325 Longest Drive, West Chicago, (630) 208-7633, prairielanding.com/. Take your special someone to the Valentine's Day Sweetheart Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. The $130 per couple meal includes salad, 12-ounce slow-roasted prime rib, sides, a shared dessert and a bottle of wine. Make reservations by Feb. 8.

Real Urban Barbecue

2119 Clearwater Drive, Oak Brook, (630) 601-6588, and 1260 S. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 947-6474; realurbanbbq.com/. This is sweet: Buy two barbecue meat combos and get two free slices of Bakers Square French Silk Pie. Available Feb. 11-14 only.

Roka Akor

166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 634-7652, rokaakor.com/oak-brook/happenings/. From Saturday through Monday, Feb. 12-14, Roka Akor is offering the five-course Romantic Omakase featuring robata grilled diver sea scallops, Kusshi oysters, yuzu miso marinated black cod, Snake River Farms American Wagyu sirloin, and chocolate lava cake with strawberries, white chocolate and vanilla-rose ice cream. It's $124 per person; reservations are required.

Rosebud

711 Deerfield Road, Deerfield, (847) 914-0900; 12350 Derby Road, Lemont, (630) 599-6000; 22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 548-9800; rosebudrestaurants.com/. Splurge on the $135 all-inclusive dinner for two for dine-in only on Feb. 14. Dine on filet and lobster, filet and shrimp or filet and sea bass, plus the Harbor Salad, lobster ravioli, and Valentino Tronchetto with mixed berries while sipping on red, white or sparkling wine. Reservations are required.

Santo Cielo

123 Water St., Suite 509, Naperville, (630) 323-0700, stcielo.com/. Treat your love to a $69 per person dinner between 5-10 p.m. on Valentine's Day. Dine on hiramasa tiradito, sopa de fideo, hanger steak and lemon sherbet. Reservations are required.

Saranello's

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/. Chef/partner Mychael Bonner has crafted a Valentine's Day carryout dinner featuring little gem salad, winter vegetable gratin, lobster tortellini, grilled filet medallions and chocolate raspberry mousse cake. The dinner, which runs $54.95 per person, is prepared and packed cold, with heating instructions included. Order by noon Thursday, Feb. 10, for pickup between noon and 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Feb. 13-14. Or consider the Valentine's Champagne Sunday Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. It's $36.95 per person; reservations required.

Scratchboard Kitchen

5 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, (847) 749-3103, scratchboardkitchenah.com/. Treat yourself and your significant other to a virtual couples cooking class led by recent "Chopped" contestant and executive chef Grace Goudie starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14. Order the $125 meal kit, which includes the ingredients to make Lyonnaise salad, whole roasted chicken with white wine pan sauce, haricot verts with date butter and parmesan cheese, and bananas Foster mille-feuille, in advance for pickup between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14. Then follow along Monday night to learn how to make the full dinner, including plating.

Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/home. Seasons 52 is cooking up a $110 Valentine's Day dinner for two for takeout only. It includes two Kona crusted filet mignons entrees, two field green salads, two chocolate-dipped strawberry minis and one bottle of wine. Order online for pickup on Feb. 13 or 14.

Shaw's Crab House

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. Treat your love to Shaw's Valentine's Day meals for two for dine-in or to-go Feb. 11-14. The $179 Surf & Turf Dinner includes a wedge salad, shrimp cocktail, two petite filets, two 4-ounce Maine lobster tails, 10-ounce Alaskan Red King crab legs, au gratin potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and chocolate cake. The $225 Surf and Surf Dinner features 1.25 pounds of Alaskan Red King crab legs, sides and dessert. Reservations are required. To-go orders must be placed in advance.

Sideouts Sports Tavern

4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake, (847) 526-7174, 3dsideouts.com/. Order a 16-inch heart-shaped pizza on Feb. 14 and receive a free dessert. Dine-in only.

Sophia Steak

1146 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette, (847) 728-8220, sophiasteak.com/. The three-course prix fixe dinner features apps, a main course and dessert for $85 per person. Reservations are required.

Spirit Elephant

924 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 348-9000, spiritelephantrestaurant.com/. Friday through Sunday, Feb. 11-13, indulge in Spirit Elephant's prix fixe menu option for two for $100 per couple. It includes a fromage board and calamari fritti, chicken Marsala and warm brownie bliss. Reservations are required.

Stan's Donuts

529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092, stansdonuts.com/. Available for pickup Feb. 12-14, Stan's is offering a heart-shaped gift box of 12 mini doughnuts (six chocolate-dipped and six red velvet) for $24.99.

Sullivan's Steakhouse

244 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 305-0230, sullivanssteakhouse.com/. Order up Sullivan's three-course $79 prix fixe menu on Feb. 14. Start with a Caesar salad, iceberg lettuce wedge or shrimp and lobster bisque, then choose from a 16-ounce rib-eye, filet mignon, prime New York strip, herb brick chicken or simply prepared fresh fish, then end with New York-style cheesecake or Key lime pie. Reservations required. Order online for takeout or delivery Feb. 10-14.

Table at Crate

35 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-9444, tableatcrate.com/. Chef Bill Kim will be serving Valentine's Day specials featuring jumbo lump crabcakes ($22), Asian-marinated strip loin ($39) and flourless chocolate cake ($11) along with sippers such as Gougenheim Sparkling Rose ($13) and passion fruit sangria ($14). Reservations required.

Tap House Grill

Locations in Algonquin, Hanover Park, Oswego, Palatine and St. Charles; taphousegrills.com/. Grab some friends for Galentine's Day specials on Thursday, Feb. 10, including $4 glasses of wine, seltzers and mules, plus half-price apps and a special menu. Tap House is honoring Valentine's Day weekend Feb. 11-14 with a $19.99 special featuring a choice of prime rib, shrimp scampi or cedar plank salmon.

Thorn Restaurant & Lounge

Inside The Rose Hotel, 5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, (847) 260-4770, thornrestaurant.com/specials-and-events/valentines-day. The Valentine's Day prix fixe menu, available Feb. 11-14, includes arancini, braised short rib and chocolate raspberry tartlet for $60 per person. Also, consider the specialty cocktail Valentini, which is $15.

Truluck's

9860 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 233-9404, trulucks.com/locations/rosemont-illinois/. This Valentine's weekend -- Feb. 11-14 -- Truluck's is serving the specialty Maine lobster ravioli and chocolate strawberry cake. Reservations are required.

Village Squire

4818 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake, (815) 455-4130; 4512 W. Elm St., McHenry, (815) 385-0900; 480 Randall Road, South Elgin, (847) 931-0400; 125 Washington St., West Dundee, (847) 428-4483; thevillagesquire.com/. Savor Valentine's Day Feb. 11-14 with Village Squire's four-course dinner for two that includes a choice of appetizer, soup or salad, entree and dessert. It's $59.99 in South Elgin and West Dundee and $63.99 in Crystal Lake and McHenry; menus vary by location. Sip on specialty drinks including the Godiva Chocolate Martini and Red Velvet Martini (South Elgin and West Dundee) and the Agave Lime Margarita (Crystal Lake and McHenry). Reservations are required.

Weber Grill Restaurant

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/. Valentine's Day weekend specials, available Feb. 11-14, include crabcake ($18), grilled mahi mahi ($28), surf and turf ($53) and strawberry cheesecake ($10). Reservations are required.

WhirlyBall

285 Center Drive, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0800, and 3103 Odyssey Court, Naperville, (630) 932-4800, whirlyball.com/. Get your friends together for WhirlyBall's special PALentine's offer. Book an activity for six or more and get one free large pizza, now through Feb. 27.

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. This Valentine's Day weekend -- Friday through Monday, Feb. 11-14, -- share a Valentine's Menu for Two for dine-in or to-go for $120 per couple featuring shrimp cocktail, Wildfire chopped salad, two entrees (cedar planked salmon, prime rib, petite filet mignon, lemon pepper chicken, Parmesan-crusted New York Strip Steak (add $8)) and two desserts (Door County cherry pie, chocolate cream pie, red velvet cake). Reservations are required.