Dining with Santa 2021: St. Nick prepping to visit suburban brunches, lunches and dinners

Santa will meet with children during the Santa brunches Dec. 4-5 and 18-19 in the Red Oak Room at the Cantigny Golf Clubhouse in Wheaton. Courtesy of Cantigny

Santa Claus talks with children during a previous Breakfast with Santa at Lambs Farm in Libertyville. This year's breakfasts are Dec. 11-12 and 18-19. Daily Herald File Photo

Calling all kids: Do you have your wish list ready for Santa? A perfect time to share it with the Jolly Old Elf would be at one of the many Santa brunches, lunches and dinners happening in the suburbs over the next couple of weeks. Make reservations now so you don't miss out.

Santa at The Berghoff

1-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, and Saturdays, Nov. 27-Dec. 18, and Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 22-23, at the Berghoff Restaurant, 17 W. Adams St., Chicago, theberghoff.com. Share some schnitzel with Santa at the historic Berghoff Restaurant.

Breakfast with Santa at Hotel Zachary

8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 27-Dec. 18, at Hotel Zachary, 3630 N. Clark St., Chicago, gallagherway.com/. Enjoy a holiday-inspired breakfast buffet while Jolly Old Saint Nick relaxes near the fireplace waiting to visit with children. $35 for adults, $15 for kids 4-12. Reservations are required at Resy.com.

Breakfast with Santa at Hotel Baker

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 12 and 19, at Hotel Baker, 100 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-2100, hotelbaker.com/breakfast-with-santa-2021/. Meet with Santa and dine from an extensive brunch buffet featuring French toast, biscuits and gravy, breakfast potatoes, scrambled and poached eggs, chicken crepes, breakfast pastries, fresh fruit and more. It's $35 for adults, $28 for kids 3-13, and free for kids younger than 3. Reservations are required.

Drury Lane Brunch with Santa

10:30 a.m. to noon Sundays, Nov. 28 through Dec. 19, at Lucille at Drury Lane, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, lucillerestaurant.com/holiday-events. Dine on holiday favorites, from eggnog and bottomless mimosas to homemade doughnuts and hand-carved ham, and take a family photo around the 20-foot Christmas tree before seeing a production of Irving Berlin's "Holiday Inn." $70 for adults, $40 for kids 3-12. Reservations are required.

Brookfield Zoo Dinner with Santa

4:30-6 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 3 and 10, in the Swan Pavilion at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 W. 31st St., Brookfield, czs.org. A festive holiday feast with a special appearance from Santa, who will be available for photos. Members: $40 for adults, $24 for kids 3-11; nonmembers: $65 for adults, $40 for kids 3-11; free for kids 2 and younger. Reservations are required.

Breakfast with Santa at Allgauer's

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, at Allgauer's on the Riverfront, 2855 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauersriverfrontrestaurant.com/. Kids and their families can dine from a breakfast buffet, decorate holiday cookies, take photos with Santa and more. It's $22.95 for adults and $17.95 for kids. Reservations are required.

Warrenville Breakfast with Santa

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Courtyard Banquets, 3S200 Illinois Route 59, Warrenville, warrenvilleparks.org. Visit with Santa and enjoy a breakfast buffet, crafts, music, raffles and a letters to Santa station. For those 11 and older: $19 for residents, $24 for nonresidents; kids 3-10: $10 for residents, $17 for nonresidents; free for kids 2 and younger. Reservations are required.

Santa will meet with children during the Santa brunches Dec. 4-5 and 18-19 in the Red Oak Room at the Cantigny Golf Clubhouse in Wheaton. - Courtesy of Cantigny

Seatings at 9 a.m. and noon Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 4-5 and 18-19, in the Red Oak Room at the Cantigny Golf Clubhouse, 27W270 Mack Road, Wheaton, cantignygolf.com/. Dine on a classic buffet featuring breakfast (waffles, pastries, fruit, eggs, bacon), lunch (tenderloin, grilled chicken, herb-roasted potatoes, salad) and dessert items while getting to meet Santa. It's $25 for adults, $22 for kids 5-12 and $5 for kids younger than 5. Reservations are required.

Breakfast with Santa in Streamwood

10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Hoosier Grove Barn, 700 W. Irving Park Road, Streamwood, streamwoodparks.org/stec_event/breakfast-with-santa-2/. Meet and take a photo with Santa while enjoying breakfast, coloring, crafts and more. Residents: $45 for a family of four, $14 for each additional person. Nonresidents: $65 for a family of four, $21 for each additional person. Register by Friday, Nov. 26.

Brunch with Santa at Pinstripes

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 4-5, 11-12 and 18-19, at 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; and 435 E. Illinois St., Chicago, (312) 527-3010, pinstripes.com/. Bring the kids, as Santa is joining brunch on the weekends in December for photos and to talk to the young ones. Saturday brunch features the Reindeer Waffle for kids and the new fall menu, while Sunday features the normal brunch menu. Reservations are required.

Santa will be stopping by Pinstripes' brunch on the weekends in December for photos and to talk to the youngsters. - Courtesy of Pinstripes

10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Chevy Chase Country Club, 1000 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, wheelingparkdistrict.com. Dine on a buffet breakfast and meet with Santa and take photos with him. $20 for those 11 and older; $10 for kids 4-10; and $5 for kids 3 and younger. Registration deadline is Sunday, Nov. 28.

Lunch with the Grinch

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Elgin Public House, 219 E. Chicago St., Elgin, (847) 468-8810, elginpublichouse.com/. This free family event features kids' crafts, a face painter, a coloring contest and a visit from the Grinch.

Merry Cheese-mas with Santa

2-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Giordano's Pizzeria, 3641 E. Main St., St. Charles, stcparks.org/santa/. Dine on thin-crust and deep-dish pizza, salad, cookies and soda while listening to Santa read "The Polar Express." It's $29 per person. Reservations are required.

Belvedere Breakfast with Santa

9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 5, at Belvedere, 1170 W. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village. Visit with Santa and his elves, plus dine from a hot breakfast buffet and a hot cocoa bar. There will be crafts, games, a balloon twister, letters to Santa, a photo with Santa and more. A cash bar will be available. $15. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/.

Brunch with Santa at Fogo de Chão

11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Fogo de Chão, 1824 Abriter Court, Naperville, (630) 955-0022, fogogroups.com/naperville. Make reservations now to enjoy brunch with Santa. It's $42.95 for adults, half price for kids 7-12, and free for kids 6 and younger.

Breakfast with Santa at Harry Caray's Navy Pier

Brunch: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, and breakfast: 9-11 a.m. Sundays, Dec. 12 and 19, at Harry Caray's Navy Pier, 700 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, (312) 527-9700, harrycarays.com/breakfast-with-santa.html. Santa will meet and take photos with kids while "American Idol" finalist Manny Torres plays holiday tunes. The a la carte menu features entrees such as Holiday Hash Skillet ($15.95), Treat Yo'Elf Chicken and Waffles ($15.95), Blitzen's Belgian Waffle ($11.95), salads, sides, a children's menu, specialty drinks (Candy Cane Cocoa, Bloody Merry, Merry Mimosa) and more. Reservations are required. Note: Santa is fully vaccinated.

Pizza & PJs with Santa

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the Warrenville Community Building Gym, 3S240 Warren Ave., Warrenville, warrenvilleparks.org/event/pizza-pjs-with-santa/. Come in your holiday PJs to meet Santa, dine on pizza and desserts and make a holiday craft. Residents: $9 for kids 12 and younger, $12 for those 13 and older, $5 for adults. Nonresidents: $12 for kids 12 and younger, $15 for those 13 and older, $6 for adults. Reservations are required.

Batavia Breakfast with Santa

8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11, at Shannon Hall, 14 N. Van Buren, Batavia. See Santa and take a picture with him and Mrs. Claus during breakfast, which includes doughnuts, fruit, yogurt, coffee, juice and milk. Take home your picture with Santa, a present and a craft made at your table. $40 per family of four, $10 for each additional family member. Register at bataviaparks.org.

Lambs Farm Breakfast with Santa

Seatings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11-12 and 18-19, at the Magnolia Café & Bakery at Lambs Farm, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville, lambsfarm.org/event/breakfast-with-santa-2/. Dine on a plated meal and then head to Santa's Workshop in the Visitors Center for photos with Santa, goody bags and gifts. It's $17.95 per person. Reservations are required.

Breakfast with Santa at Villa Olivia

9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Villa Olivia, 1401 W. Lake St., Bartlett, bartlettparks.org/event/breakfast-with-santa-2/. Visit and take photos with Santa, dine on a plated breakfast, make holiday crafts, listen to festive music and more. Registration is required at (630) 540-4800.

Breakfast with Santa at Club Arcada

10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 19, at The Club Arcada Speakeasy Restaurant, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles, clubarcada.com/. Kids can meet and take photos with Santa while everyone can enjoy the breakfast buffet featuring pastries, fruit, bacon, sausage, breakfast potatoes, eggs, French toast, cookies, cannoli and more. All children will receive a special gift. It's $32 for adults, $25 for kids 5-12, and free for kids younger than 5. Reservations are required.

Brunch with Santa at Saranello's

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 11 and 18, at Saranello's, 601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/?events-custom=brunch-with-santa. Kids can meet and take a photo with Santa during the Grand Buffet Brunch. Nosh on waffles, French toast, omelets, carved meats, desserts and more. It's $36.95 for adults and half price for kids younger than 12. Reservations are recommended.

Santa's lunchtime visit

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Elgin Public House, 219 E. Chicago St., Elgin, (847) 468-8810, elginpublichouse.com/. Santa will be stopping by all of the tables during lunch to take a photo and hear holiday wish lists.

Glenview Breakfast with Santa

9 and 11:30 a.m. Sundays, Dec. 12 and 19, and Saturday, Dec. 18, at Coarse Italian in the Glenview Golf Club, 800 Shermer Road, Glenview, coarseitalian.com/. Enjoy a breakfast buffet with Santa. It's $32.95 for adults, $16.95 for kids 2-13, and free for kids younger than 2. Call Coarse Italian at (847) 657-3200 for reservations.

Woodstock Breakfast with Santa

9-11:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Woodstock Moose Lodge, 406 Clay St., Woodstock. Children can enjoy a holiday buffet breakfast and a photo and visit with Santa. $12. Register at woodstockrecreationdepartment.com.

Brunch with Santa at Wheatstack

Seatings at 9:30-10 a.m., 11-11:30 a.m., and 12:30-1 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 12 and 19, at Wheatstack, 5900 S. Route 53, Lisle, (331) 777-5811, wheatstacklisle.com/. Meet Santa between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. while enjoying brunch featuring an omelet station, breakfast items, pastries, entrees, fruit, veggies, a chocolate fountain and more. It's $27 for adults, $15 for kids 5-10, and free for kids 4 and younger. Reservations are required.

Santa Brunch Buffet

Seatings at 10 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 12 and 19, at The Anvil Club, 309 Meier St., East Dundee, (847) 426-7710, theanvilclub.net/. Make reservations now for brunch with Santa, which costs $58 for adults, $25 for kids 6-12, and free for kids younger than 5.

Breakfast with Mrs. Claus

10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 12, in the Iris Room at the Itasca Park District, 350 Irving Park Road, Itasca, itascaparkdistrict.com. Enjoy breakfast and visit with Mrs. Claus. There will be holiday music, crafts, the reading of holiday stories and more. Each child will receive a holiday treat. $10.

Breakfast with Santa in Glendale Heights

9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Glendale Lakes Golf Club, 1550 President St., Glendale Heights, glendaleheights.org. Visit with Santa and dine on an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast. Breakfast is $3-$5; photos with Mr. & Mrs. Claus are $2. No registration is required.

Brunch with Santa at The Drake

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19, at The Drake Oak Brook, 2301 York Road, Oak Brook, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus during a lavish brunch that includes champagne, mimosas and hot chocolate. $65 for adults, $30 for kids 6-12, and $15 for kids 3-5. Reservations are recommended.

Brunch with Santa at Pennyville Station

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19, at Pennyville Station, 112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. Meet and take a photo with Santa during brunch featuring Nutella French toast, eggs, bacon, mac and cheese, pork pot stickers, fruit, mini cheeseburgers and a hot chocolate bar. It's $29.95 for adults, $12.95 for kids 6-12, and $8.95 for kids 5 and younger. Reservations are required.

Supper with St. Nick

5-7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19, and Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 22-23, at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle, mortonarb.org. Dine on a buffet dinner, visit with Santa in front of the fireplace of the historic Founder's Room at Thornhill Education Center and visit Illumination: Tree Lights. $65-$95; free for kids 2 and younger.