Dining bites: Starbucks rings in the holiday season with new drinks, cups

'Tis the season

Now that Halloween is over, it's straight into the holiday season. And Starbucks is obliging with its new drink -- the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte -- available Thursday, Nov. 4. Like a sugar cookie in liquid form, the nondairy iced drink is a combination of Starbucks blonde espresso, almond milk and sugar cookie-flavored syrup that's garnished with red and green cookie sprinkles. Nov. 4 is also the day that Starbucks introduces its new seasonal cups and brings back the Irish Cream Cold Brew, peppermint mocha, toasted white chocolate mocha, caramel brulee latte and chestnut praline latte. Plus, a new treat this year is the Reindeer Cake Pop (vanilla cake covered in chocolate icing decorated as a reindeer) in addition to the Cranberry Bliss Bar, snowman cookie and sugar plum cheese danish.

Starbucks has locations throughout the suburbs. See starbucks.com/.

Festive flavors

Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream is also getting into the holiday spirit with the launch of flavors such as White Chocolate Peppermint and Cognac & Gingerbread on Thursday, Nov. 4. Also that day, Jeni's will be releasing two new collections for $68 each that can be ordered online or by the pint/scoop in local shops. The Splendid Holiday collection includes White Chocolate Peppermint, Cognac & Gingerbread, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Sugar Plum and Brown Butter Almond Brittle, while the Grand Holiday Collection features White Chocolate Peppermint, Cognac & Gingerbread, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Pistachio Macaron, Gooey Butter Cake and Salted Peanut Butter.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream is located at 218 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 506-8005; 521 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 822-7996; and at locations in Chicago. jenis.com/.

Calling all fans of Raising Cane's: Tuesday, Nov. 9, is opening day for the first location in Crystal Lake. And to celebrate, Raising Cane's will hold a Lucky 20 drawing, with 20 customers winning free Raising Cane's for a year. Stop by the new location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to enter the drawing. Plus, the first 100 customers Tuesday will receive a free Raising Cane's T-shirt. Hours are 10 a.m. to midnight daily.

Raising Cane's is at 5417 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake, raisingcanes.com/.

Veterans Day deals

Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11, and a variety of suburban restaurants are honoring military service members with dining deals that day.

Bonefish Grill: Not just on Veterans Day, but every day, the seafood restaurant offers a Heroes Discount of 10% off to all service members, veterans and first responders with a valid ID. Locations are at 1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 15537 S. Lagrange Road, Orland Park, (708) 873-5170; 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679; and 9310 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, (847) 674-4634; bonefishgrill.com/.

Buffalo Creek Brewing: The Long Grove brewery is honoring all veterans who show a valid ID with 50% off all Buffalo Creek beers on Nov. 11. At 6 p.m. Thursday, a Buffalo Creek beer expert will lead a Veterans Day Tour & Taste, when veterans and their family and friends can take a free tour of the brewery and sip on some beer samples. Buffalo Creek Brewing is at 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, (847) 821-6140, buffalocreekbrewing.com/.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Veterans who show a valid ID on Veterans Day can receive a free hot or iced coffee of any size with a purchase. Locations are in Barrington, Chicago, Evanston, Glen Ellyn, Glenview, Gurnee, Hinsdale, Lake Forest, Lake in the Hills, Libertyville, Lincolnshire, Naperville, Palatine, Park Ridge and Schaumburg. einsteinbros.com/.

Houlihan's: On Veterans Day, any diner with veteran or military status can get 50% off select entrees, including the Creole chicken fried chicken, Sedona shrimp pasta, Houlihan's burger, whole grain veggie burger, Brentwood chicken sandwich, Meatloaf No. 9, fish and chips, stuffed chicken breast, heartland grilled chicken salad, and butternut squash and sausage pasta. For dine-in only; valid ID required. Houlihan's says thank you the rest of the year with its 15% off military discount every day. The restaurant is at 2860 Showplace Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-0022, houlihans.com/.

On The Border: On Thursday, Nov. 11, all veterans can get a free Pick 2 Combo at the Tex-Mex restaurant. Locations are at 1512 S. Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 960-3915; 1915 Glacier Park Ave., Naperville, (331) 472-8740; and 535 N. Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills, (224) 433-5450; ontheborder.com/.

Rock Bottom Brewery: All active and retired military members can get 10% off all day on Veterans Day. Suburban locations are at 639 E. Boughton Road, Suite 100, Bolingbrook, (630) 739-6036; 94 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 424-1550; 16156 S. La Grange Road, Orland Park, (708) 635-0030; and 28256 Diehl Road, Warrenville, (331) 888-9199; rockbottom.com/.

Wayback Burgers: In tribute to the military and first responders, on Veterans Day, the burger franchise will donate 10% of sales from the Wayback Burgers app or website to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, created in honor of firefighter Stephen Siller who died saving others on Sept. 11, 2001. The foundation offers programs to support military members and first responders. Wayback Burgers is at 17W420-422 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 501-1053, waybackburgers.com/.

