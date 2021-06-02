Dining events: Chili's joins the chicken sandwich wars

Chili's new chicken sandwich is only available through June 30. Courtesy of Chili's

Chili's Secret Sauce

Chili's is officially joining the chicken sandwich wars with its own crispy chicken sandwich. The kicker? Chili's Secret Sauce, which is drizzled on the top and bottom of the hand-breaded fried chicken. It comes on a brioche bun with tomato and lettuce. And don't forget the fries, too. It's only available through June 30. Plus, the new sandwich can be ordered as part of the three for $10 special, which includes an appetizer, an entree and a nonalcoholic beverage.

Chili's has locations in Algonquin, Arlington Heights, Aurora, Batavia, Bloomingdale, Bolingbrook, Crystal Lake, Downers Grove, Gurnee, Hoffman Estates, McHenry, Naperville, Rosemont, Round Lake Beach, South Elgin, St. Charles, Streamwood, Vernon Hills, Waukegan and Wheaton. chilis.com/.

Dine on Riccardo's cannoli and more during Eat Local Week June 4-13. - Courtesy of Riccardo's

Ready to get out and try some new cuisines? Meet Chicago Northwest's eighth annual restaurant week -- now known as Eat Local Week -- may have what you're looking for. Running Friday, June 4, through Sunday, June 13, the event gives diners 10 days to sample special multicourse meals and deals at more than 30 restaurants across the Northwest Suburbs, including Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village, Itasca, Palatine, Rolling Meadows, Roselle, Schaumburg, Streamwood and Wood Dale. "Our vibrant communities have something to offer everyone," said Heather Larson, CMP, Interim President of Meet Chicago Northwest. "Get out and explore your taste buds."

WynBurg Cafe will be offering specials during Eat Local Week June 4-13. - Courtesy of WynBurg Cafe

Participating eateries include: 400 Park Bistro, 8000 Miles, Belvedere Events & Banquets, Big Bowl Fresh Chinese & Thai, Brazil Express Churrasco Grill, Buddy's Bites N Brews, Carlos & Carlos, Chandler's Chophouse and Grille, Chicago Prime Steakhouse, City Works, Cortland's Garage, Finn McCool's, Frato's Culinary Kitchen, Giordano's Schaumburg, Hey Nonny, IKEA, Javier's Sabor Mexicano, Local Bar and Grille, Mago Grill & Cantina, Meze Mediterraneo, Moretti's Ristorante & Pizzeria, Morton's The Steakhouse, My Cocina Grill, Pinoy Grill Filipino Street Foods, Riccardo's, Schaumburg Indian Grill, Scratchboard Kitchen, Seasons 52, Shaw's Crab House, Shelby Campbell's "Almost Famous," Stadium Sports Club & Pizza, Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue, Wildfire, Wildfish and WynBurg Cafe. For details, see chicagonorthwest.com/restaurant-week/.

National Doughnut Day

Friday, June 4, is National Doughnut Day. Make your day a little sweeter with these deals:

Dunkin': On Friday, get a free doughnut with the purchase of a beverage. Which flavor doughnut will you choose? Dunkin' has locations across the suburbs. For details, see dunkindonuts.com/en.

Krispy Kreme: Everyone is eligible to get one free doughnut of any kind on Friday at participating locations. And, if you've received the COVID-19 vaccination, you can get one free Original Glazed doughnut. So, you can get two free doughnuts on June 4. Sweet! Krispy Kreme is at 412 E. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village, and has locations in Chicago, Evergreen Park, Hillside and Homewood. krispykreme.com/.

Stan's Donuts & Coffee: What better way to celebrate the day than with a free glazed cake doughnut with any purchase on Friday. Stan's suburban locations are at 529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; and 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092; stansdonuts.com/.

Rosé all month

The Hampton Social likes rosé so much that the restaurant group decided to celebrate National Rosé Day -- Saturday, June 12 -- all month long. Some offerings include a special rosé brunch on Saturday, June 5; $1 rosés every Sunday in June; a rotating rosé of the day for $12; a Happy Hour rosé of the day for $6; and a complimentary rosé for Dad on Father's Day (Sunday, June 20).

The Hampton Social is at 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414; 705 Village Center Drive, Burr Ridge, (630) 219-0009; 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, (847) 307-5207; and two locations in Chicago; thehamptonsocial.com/.

Pride month

Old Town Pour House: Throughout the month of June, order a Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA -- crafted in partnership with New Belgium Brewing's initiative Brewed for All -- and $2 will be donated to GLAAD in support of the LGBTQ community. Old Town Pour House is at 1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtownpourhouse.com/.

Stan's Donuts & Coffee: To honor Pride Month, Stan's will be serving up the vanilla-rainbow glazed cake doughnut through the month of June. Stan's has 14 local locations, including Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook and Oakbrook Terrace. stansdonuts.com/.

• Events are subject to change. Send restaurant news to clinden@dailyherald.com.