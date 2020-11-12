Thanksgiving 2020: Suburban restaurants offering a variety of to-go packages this year

Allgauer's Thanksgiving To Go dinner features roasted turkey and all of the fixings. Courtesy of Allgauer's

Turkey and all the fixings are on Perry's carryout menu for Thanksgiving. Courtesy of Perry's Steakhouse and Grille

In this unprecedented year, Thanksgiving is going to look quite different for many. But suburban restaurants are trying to make the best of the situation by offering a variety of Thanksgiving dinner options to-go. The best part? Less time spent in the kitchen, dishes notwithstanding.

Given the ever-changing situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, we recommend checking the restaurants' websites and/or calling to confirm available packages, ordering deadlines and pickup times.

Aboyer

64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100, georgetroisgroup.com/aboyer. Enjoy an elegant family-style Thanksgiving dinner to-go this year. Priced at $59 per person, the meal includes Restaurant Michael's signature warm gougeres, warm baguettes, candied squash bisque, a choice of two entrees (brown sugar brined and roasted locally farmed turkey with pan gravy, roasted tenderloin of beef or roasted tenderloin of Berkshire Farms pork), plus sage and Angus ground beef dressing, whipped mashed potatoes, sweet potato gratin, green beans, Grand Marnier toasted walnut cranberry compote and desserts including warm poached pear financier, roasted pumpkin pie mascarpone cheesecake and Grand Marnier chocolate truffles. Pre-order at exploretock.com/Aboyer for curbside carryout, which is available from noon to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Pumpkin pie is included in Allgauer's Thanksgiving To Go dinner. - Courtesy of Allgauer's

2855 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauersriverfrontrestaurant.com/. This year, Thanksgiving To Go features Allgauer's salad, roasted turkey with gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, glazed sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and apple pie for $38 per person. Order by 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, for pickup between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26.

Antico Posto

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. Create your own carryout Thanksgiving meal to feed four to six. Start with chicken meatballs, burrata caprese or minestrone soup, then choose an entree such as roasted turkey breast with gravy, butternut squash ravioli or gnocchi. Sides and desserts include creamy polenta, stuffing, green bean almondine, tiramisu, pumpkin gelato and more. Prices vary per item. Order by Friday, Nov. 20, for pickup from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. The Thanksgiving package that feeds four to six includes roasted turkey breast with gravy, traditional stuffing, mashed potatoes, homemade cranberry sauce and Parker House rolls. It's $139.95. Add-ons include pumpkin pecan pie, vegan sweet potato, apple and chestnut soup, sweet corn pudding and more. Order by noon Saturday, Nov. 21, for pickup from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Bien Trucha Group

A Toda Madre: 499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, (630) 474-0969, atmrestaurant.com/; Bien Trucha: 410 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 232-2665, bientrucha.com/; Quiubo: 120 Water St., Suite 122, Naperville, (331) 702-2711, quiubomx.com/. This year, try the Turkey Chiles En Nogada Thanksgiving package. For $85, it includes four stuffed chiles and a quarter pan of cheesy poblano rice for four diners. Pre-order now for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at A Toda Madre, Bien Trucha or Quiubo.

The Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. Let Blossom Cafe take care of Thanksgiving with a complete dinner to-go. The meal, which serves eight to 16, includes a 26-pound turkey, walnut stuffing, giblet gravy, mashed potatoes, salad and vegetables, cranberry sauce, rolls and pumpkin pie. It's $210.99. Order by Monday, Nov. 23. Or, for $21.99 per person, dine on a traditional Thanksgiving dinner under the outdoor tent. The meal includes dinner, all the trimmings and pumpkin pie. Blossom Cafe will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Buca di Beppo

90 Yorktown Road, Lombard, (630) 932-7673; 15350 S. 94th Ave., Orland Park, (708) 349-6262; 604 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 808-9898, bucadibeppo.com/thanksgiving/. Pre-order Thanksgiving dinner to-go, which includes sliced white meat turkey, gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. A small order, which serves three, is $68.99 and a large order that serves six is $138. To-go dinners can be prepared hot or cold. For cold dinners, pickup is Nov. 23-25, while hot packages will be available on Nov. 25-26. Orders must be placed before Thanksgiving Day.

This year, The Capital Grille is offering Thanksgiving Sides At Home. - Courtesy of The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290, thecapitalgrille.com/events/thanksgiving-dinner-menu. For the first time, The Capital Grille is offering Thanksgiving dinner to-go for $43 for adults and $15 for kids. The meal includes slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, French green beans, cranberry-pear chutney and Sam's Mashed Potatoes. Add on pumpkin cheesecake for $11. Or order sides -- brioche stuffing, housemade gravy, Sam's Mashed Potatoes, pecan-crusted sweet potatoes, French green beans, cranberry-pear chutney and seeded rolls -- to feed four to six diners for $125. Pre-order for pickup on Nov. 24 or 25.

Che Figata

2155 CityGate Lane, Suite 103, Naperville, (630) 579-3210, chefigatakitchen.com/. The Italy to table restaurant is offering a Hot & Ready pickup menu for Thanksgiving featuring a roasted Ashley Farms turkey (a half feeds four and a whole serves eight), plus Italian-style stuffing with spicy Italian sausage, quince and sage gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts and pumpkin cannoli. Cost is $88 for four and $136 for eight. Order by noon Tuesday, Nov. 24, for pickup between noon and 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Chessie's Restaurant

200 Applebee St., Barrington, (847) 382-5020, chessies-restaurant.com/. This Thanksgiving, there are three plated entrees to choose from, including turkey for $22.95, prime rib for $31.95 or salmon for $25.95. Each meal includes trimmings and dessert. Kids' meals are $10.95. Order ahead for pickup between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Christy's American Grill

200 E. Irving Park Road, Wood Dale, (630) 595-4845, facebook.com/Christys-American-Grill. How does free dessert sound? Order up a $125 Thanksgiving Family Meal Deal and get a choice of pumpkin, pecan or apple pie at no extra charge. The dinner, which feeds four to six, includes roasted turkey or ham or a combo of both, plus three sides. There's an extra charge for biscuits or cranberry sauce. Delivery is available.

This year, CityGate Grille in Naperville is offering a three-course Thanksgiving dinner for carryout. - Courtesy of CityGate Grille

2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/thanksgiving. CityGate's hot and ready package that feeds six to eight includes a salad, one entree (roasted turkey breast and gravy, brown sugar glazed smoked ham or mixed vegetable potpie), plus cranberry sauce, butter knot rolls, brioche stuffing, mashed potatoes, brown sugar whipped sweet potatoes, baby green beans, honey roasted baby carrots and pumpkin pie. It's $125. Order online through Monday, Nov. 23; designate a pickup time between 12:30 and 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The Clubhouse

298 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-0600, theclubhouse.com/event/thanksgiving-2020/. The Thanksgiving Feast includes roasted turkey breast with sage gravy and fresh cranberry sauce, soup, salad, three sides, dinner rolls and pie. It's $165 for four to six diners and $275 for eight to 10. Additional a la carte options are also available. Orders, which include heating instructions, must be placed by 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. Curbside pickup is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 24-28.

Concorde Banquets

20922 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, (847) 438-0025, concordebanquets.com/menus/holiday. The Thanksgiving Day carryout menu includes a $195 package featuring a 20-pound whole oven-roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, salad, gravy, rolls, cranberry relish and a pumpkin pie. The $100 dinner includes a half turkey, smaller portions of the sides and a whole pumpkin pie. Orders must be made by Friday, Nov. 20, with pickup between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Cooper's Hawk

Locations in Arlington Heights, Burr Ridge, Chicago, Downers Grove, Naperville, Oak Park, South Barrington, St. Charles and Wheeling; chwinery.com/thanksgiving. Nosh on a heat-and-serve Thanksgiving meal for six featuring butternut squash soup, house salad, pretzel bread, slow-roasted turkey slices with pan gravy, homemade cranberry sauce, stuffing, Mary's Potatoes, roasted green beans and carrots and Eli's Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake. Order the dinner, which costs $169.99, by Thursday, Nov. 19, for pickup from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.

D'Andrea Banquets

Routes 14 and 31, Crystal Lake, (815) 459-7234, dandreabanquets.com/thanksgiving-meal-menu/. D'Andrea makes Thanksgiving easy with its fully cooked family dinner for 10 to-go. The $158.95 dinner includes a 20-pound turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, corn, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry relish, rolls and pumpkin pie. Order ahead and schedule pickup between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Devon Seafood + Steak

17W400 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 516-0180, devonseafood.com/Oakbrook-Terrace. Need to feed four to six diners on Thanksgiving? Devon is offering a family-style carryout for $175 that includes roasted turkey, cornbread and sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans with pecans and shallot jam, cranberry orange relish, candied sweet potatoes, bread, pumpkin pie and more. Pre-order now; pickup is on Wednesday, Nov. 25, or 8 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26.

Dine on a traditional Thanksgiving dinner from Di Pescara at home. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321, di-pescara.com/menus/thanksgiving-to-go/. Order up a multicourse turkey day meal featuring roasted Vermont turkey, braised short ribs of beef, four-cheese ravioli, butternut squash soup, chopped salad, rosemary sage stuffing, sliced sweet potato, roasted Brussels sprouts, cranberry relish, apple crostata and pumpkin pie. The meal, which is prepared cold and comes with heating instructions, is $45 per person and half price for kids 12 and younger. Minimum order is for two. Orders need to be placed by noon Tuesday, Nov. 24, with pickup from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse

960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/. The three-course family menu, which is $45 per person for four or more diners, includes Fleming's or Caesar salad, herbed-roasted turkey breast, housemade stuffing and turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans and onions, cranberry sauce, and harvest New York cheesecake or carrot cake. Order by Tuesday, Nov. 24, for pickup between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Francesca's

Locations in Arlington Heights, Barrington, Bolingbrook, Chicago, Elmhurst, Forest Park, Frankfort, Lake Forest, Naperville, Northbrook and Palos Park; miafrancesca.com/thanksgiving-pre-orders/. Dinner for four to five includes one turkey breast and two legs, mashed potatoes, string beans, sage stuffing, cranberries and gravy for $124. Dinner for two runs $65. Order by noon Tuesday, Nov. 24, for pickup between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Fox & Turtle

400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/. The roast turkey family carryout meal for $95 includes roasted turkey breast, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans, autumn salad, gravy and sage stuffing. Order by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, for pickup between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Gibsons

2105 S. Spring Road, Oak Brook, (630) 954-0000, and 5464 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 928-9900, gibsonssteakhouse.com/. Make Thanksgiving easy with the Thanksgiving meal for four that includes a choice of lobster bisque soup or house salad, 5-pound turkey breast, stuffing, homemade cranberry sauce, sweet potato mash, French beans with candied pecans and pumpkin pie. It's $190. Place orders at catering@grgmc.com or (312) 587-0508, ext. 2.

Thanksgiving dinner for four from Grill House in Northbrook includes turkey and trimmings for $60. - Courtesy of Grill House

3061 Dundee Road, Northbrook, (847) 205-2200, eatgrillhouse.com/. The holiday dinner for four includes sliced turkey with gravy, Yukon whipped potatoes, roasted sweet yams, green bean almondine, herb stuffing and pull-apart rolls for $60. Order by Monday, Nov. 23, for pickup between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Harry Caray's

70 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 953-3400, and 10233 Higgins Road, Rosemont, (847) 699-1200, harrycarays.com/. Thanksgiving to-go that feeds four to six includes hand-carved roasted turkey and three sides (maple bourbon mashed sweet potatoes, garlic mashed potatoes, sweet corn brûlée, sausage, cornbread and sage stuffing, crispy Brussels sprouts). It's $200. Add on a pumpkin pie for $25. Orders need to be placed by Monday, Nov. 23, for pickup between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Jameson's Charhouse

1331 W. Dundee Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 392-7100, jamesonscharhousearlingtonheights.com/holidays-thanksgiving-catered-carryout. Jameson's has Thanksgiving covered with its $210 dinner to serve 10-15 diners. It includes a 22-pound whole turkey (uncarved), mashed potatoes, walnut stuffing, giblet gravy, cranberry sauce, steamed vegetables, house salad, assorted rolls and a whole pumpkin pie. Order by Monday, Nov. 23, for pickup between noon and 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. A turkey dinner with all of the trimmings and pumpkin pie will be available for $19.95 per person for carryout on Thanksgiving. Or order a feast that includes a half (feeds 8-12) or a whole (feeds 15-20) 22-pound turkey plus mashed potatoes, pine nut stuffing, giblet gravy, salad, veggies, cranberry sauce, bread and pumpkin pie. The half feast is $129.95 and the whole feast is $239.95. Order by Sunday, Nov. 22, for pickup between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/news-blog/thanksgiving-catering. Need Thanksgiving dinner for two? Katie's offers a $55 meal featuring turkey breast, mashed potatoes, stuffing, Brussels sprouts or corn, tossed salad, cranberry sauce, gravy, cornbread and mini apple pie. If you're feeding a group, the dinner package for eight to 10 includes turkey or turkey breast, three sides, gravy, cranberry sauce, cornbread or baguette and a homemade pie. It's $195 for turkey and $205 for turkey breast. Order by 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, for pickup until 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, or from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

L. Woods

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/events/thanksgiving-carry-out/. The $48.95 dinner for two includes oven-roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, gravy, cranberry sauce and apple strudel. To serve eight to 10 diners, order a half oven-roasted turkey and gravy for $74.95. Add-on family-style sides and dessert (homemade stuffing, double-baked potato casserole, pumpkin pie and more). Dinner comes with heating instructions. Place your order by Friday, Nov. 20, with pickup from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.

McCormick & Schmick's

3001 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-3700, and 5320 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 233-3776, mccormickandschmicks.com/event/thanksgiving/. Dine on a Thanksgiving feast to-go that includes roasted turkey, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, apple squash casserole, cranberry sauce, and butternut squash bisque or walnut mixed greens. The $175 dinner feeds four to six. Orders must be placed by Monday, Nov. 23, for pickup on Wednesday or Thursday, Nov. 25-26. Plates, napkins and flatware are available on request.

Michael Jordan's Restaurant

1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansrestaurant.com/. The Everything But the Bird package that feeds five to six includes rolls, gravy, choice of salad, four sides (brown butter mashed Yukon Gold potatoes, ginger mashed sweet potatoes, roasted butternut squash, cranberry orange relish, brioche stuffing and more) and a pie (pumpkin, Key lime, Dutch apple or peanut butter). It's $89. Pre-order for pickup on Tuesday or Wednesday, Nov. 24-25.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; and 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/featuring/thanksgiving/. Pre-order a Thanksgiving dinner for four to set your mind at ease. The $165 package includes oven-roasted turkey roulade with savory sage and cranberry stuffing, smoked Gouda au gratin, bacon and onion macaroni and cheese, creamed spinach, winter salad, cranberry relish, turkey gravy and pumpkin cheesecake. Pick up between 9 a.m. and noon on Thanksgiving.

Moretti's

Locations in Barrington, Bartlett, Edison Park, Fox Lake, Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, Mount Prospect, Morton Grove, Rosemont and Schaumburg. morettisrestaurants.com/thanksgiving.php. Moretti's is cooking up a feast this year. An individual meal includes sliced turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing, harvest vegetables and housemade cranberries for $19.99. A four-pack of meals is $21.99 per person and includes a pumpkin pie. Orders are due Friday, Nov. 20, with pickup from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26.

Niche

14 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000, nichegeneva.com/thanksgivingtogo. Niche makes turkey day easy with a la carte ordering options, including a fully cooked 12-pound turkey for $155 or a 20-pound turkey for $195. Individually priced sides include triple cream mashed Yukon potatoes, stuffing, roasted baby sweet potatoes, roasted beets, green beans, roasted cauliflower and cranberry chutney and whole pies including Dutch apple, maple cream and pumpkin. Reheating instructions included. Orders, which can be made at info@nichegeneva.com or (630) 262-1000, must be placed by Friday, Nov. 20, with pickup between 10 a.m. and noon Thursday, Nov. 26.

151 Kitchen Bar

151 N. York St., Elmhurst, (331) 979-7198, 151elmhurst.com/. The Thanksgiving feast for four features turkey breast, gravy, mashed potatoes, herb stuffing, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and no-bake pumpkin pie. It costs $120. Order by 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, for pickup Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 151 Kitchen or Barrel House Social in La Grange.

Palm Court

1912 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 870-7770, palmcourt.net/. Palm Court's turkey dinner to-go includes a whole roasted 10-12-pound turkey, mashed potatoes, mashed sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, sage dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, spinach and artichoke dip with chips and a whole pumpkin pie. The meal, which feeds six to eight, costs $159. Order by 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, with pickup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

End your Thanksgiving meal from Perry's with pumpkin cheesecake. - Courtesy of Perry's Steakhouse and Grille

5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/specials/thanksgiving-2020/. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, Perry's offers an individual Thanksgiving dinner to-go for $45 that includes butternut squash soup or honey crisp apple salad, smoked turkey breast with pan gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, sausage and sage dressing, cranberry relish and homemade bread. Add pumpkin cheesecake for $8. Or order a family-style dinner to-go for four for $139. It includes a choice of family-style soup or salad and sliced smoked turkey breast, mashed potatoes, pan gravy, green bean almondine, sausage and sage dressing, cranberry relish and homemade bread. Pumpkin cheesecake for four is an extra $20. The kids' dinner is $15 for ages 12 and younger. Pre-order for curbside pickup on Thanksgiving.

Pinstripes

1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; and 435 E. Illinois St., Chicago, (312) 527-3010; pinstripes.com/. Now through Sunday, Nov. 29, Pinstripes is offering a $12 turkey dinner featuring roasted turkey, housemade stuffing, peppercorn cream sauce, Brussels sprouts and cranberry sauce. Add on a whole pumpkin pie for $14 or a single slice for $3. It's available for curbside pickup or delivery. Up for a challenge? Pinstripes is offering Bowl a Turkey, Get A Turkey, meaning guests who bowl a "turkey" (three strikes in a row) win a turkey dinner for two. Available Nov. 23 to 29 only.

Port Edward

20 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-5441, portedward.com/. Available for carryout or delivery, Port Edward's Thanksgiving meal features roasted turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole, crab legs, garlic mashed potatoes and cheesecake for $54 per person. Order ahead for pickup from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The organic mixed green salad is part of Prairie Grass Cafe's Thanksgiving dinner package for two. - Courtesy of Cindy Kurman

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. Consider the Thanksgiving for two meal to-go featuring butternut squash soup, organic mixed green salad, oven roasted turkey with mashed potatoes and homemade gravy, apple chestnut stuffing, sweet potato and butternut squash with homemade marshmallow topping, green beans, cranberry sauce and a choice of dessert (Mom's pumpkin pie, pecan pie or double chocolate cake) for $140. Or order turkey, sides and dessert a la carte based on the size of your group. Order by Thursday, Nov. 19, for pickup between noon and 2 p.m. for a la carte and between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. for the package for two.

Prime rib-eye and pork ribs join turkey on Roka Akor's Thanksgiving heat-and-serve carryout dinner. - Courtesy of Roka Akor

166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 348-9210, rokaakor.com/oak-brook/. For a twist on tradition, try Roka Akor's Heat & Serve Family Thanksgiving Kits that serve four to five. Dine on steamed edamame, hamachi ceviche, roasted squash soup, burrata salad, prime rib-eye, pork ribs, turkey confit rice hot pot, French green beans, truffle Yukon mashed potatoes, ube pot de creme and yuzu cheesecake. Order the $95 meal by Monday, Nov. 23, and pick it up from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, or 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. A portion of the proceeds from each kit will be donated to Feeding America.

Santo Cielo

123 Water St., Suite 509, Naperville, (630) 323-0700, stcielo.com/. Make Thanksgiving easy with a roasted turkey breast package to-go that feeds six to eight diners. The $150 meal includes 5 pounds of turkey breast, pommes purée, roasted veggies, bacon gravy, apricot togarashi jam and bread. Add on a champagne or pumpkin cheesecake for $40 each. Pre-order for pickup between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Pumpkin pie is part of Saranello's Thanksgiving feast to-go. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/menu/thanksgiving-to-go/. Enjoy a multicourse Thanksgiving feast featuring butternut squash soup, chopped salad, four-cheese ravioli, roasted Vermont turkey, braised short ribs of beef, rosemary sage stuffing, sliced sweet potato, roasted Brussels sprouts, cranberry relish, pumpkin pie and apple crostata. The meal, which is $39.95 per person and half price for kids 12 and younger, is cold but comes with heating instructions. Order 24 hours ahead of time for pick up between noon and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, and 10 a.m. and noon on Thanksgiving.

Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/home. Order up Season 52's warm-and-serve Thanksgiving dinner box, which serves four to six diners. The $150 meal includes roasted turkey, gravy, Yukon mashed potatoes, brioche and sage stuffing, green beans, mashed butternut squash, housemade cranberry relish, and six mini indulgence desserts such as pumpkin pie, raspberry chocolate chip cannoli and turtle cheesecake. Order ahead for pickup on Tuesday or Wednesday, Nov. 24-25.

Seasons 52 makes Thanksgiving easy this year with a dinner to-go that serves four to six. - Courtesy of Seasons 52

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. Save room for Shaw's four-course Thanksgiving meal to-go. Start off with shrimp cocktail, Alaskan cod ceviche and chilled mussels before moving on to roasted turkey breast, brioche stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet corn casserole and steamed Alaskan King crab legs. Dessert is pumpkin pie with praline caramel sauce or Dutch apple pie. It's $59 for adults and $15 for kids 6-12. Pre-order by 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, for pickup between noon and 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26.

Sullivan's Steakhouse

244 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 305-0230, sullivanssteakhouse.com/naperville/. The take-and-bake Thanksgiving dinner for five features a salad, roasted turkey breast, two sides and cheesecake with pumpkin anglaise or Key lime pie. It costs $190. Order ahead for pickup on Thanksgiving.

Ted's Montana Grill

39 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 848-2255, and Bolingbrook at The Promenade, 623 E. Boughton Road, Suite 110, Bolingbrook, (630) 783-2493, tedsmontanagrill.com/events/ThanksgivingMenu.pdf. Dine on the Thanksgiving roast turkey feast from Ted's. It's $29 per person and includes roast turkey and gravy with garlic mashed potatoes, herb dressing, carrots, "Aunt Fannie's" squash casserole, cranberry sauce and apple pecan crisp. It's available to-go on Thanksgiving.

Tuscany

550 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 465-9988, tuscanychicago.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/Wheeling-Thanksgiving2.pdf. Place your order now for Thanksgiving to-go. A 15-pound turkey is $90, with the full package (stuffing, cranberry relish, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes or mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie) running $175. A 20-pound turkey is $140, with the full package costing $225. Pickup is between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Weber Grill Restaurants

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880; 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800; and 539 N. State St., Chicago, (312) 467-9696, webergrillrestaurant.com. Order up carved smoked turkey (half platter serves four to five for $54.95 and full platter serves eight to 10 for $99.95) or a whole smoked turkey with gravy ($70.95), plus sides (whipped sweet potatoes, garlic mashed, cornbread, green beans almondine), salads and desserts (pumpkin or apple pie) for carryout.

Wildfire is offering turkey dinners to enjoy at home this year. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900 232; Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. Wildfire offers a variety of carryout options. Individual dinners include roasted turkey with mushroom-herb stuffing, cranberry relish and gravy ($28.95), roasted tenderloin of beef ($39.95) and cedar-planted salmon ($27.95). Or order roasted turkey, sides and desserts (pumpkin pie, Door County cherry pie, triple-layer chocolate cake) to feed four to five or eight to 10. Pre-order starting Thursday, Nov. 19, for pickup on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 25-26.