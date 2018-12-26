Images: See our favorite local photos of 2018

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Pingree Grove resident Tom Jones started a Facebook group to help other Vietnam veterans. It now has more than 1,500 members. Tom worked in the mental health field until his retirement from Elgin Mental Health Center. He also worked on the psychiatric unit at St. Joseph Hospital, the Ecker Center in Elgin, and with the Elgin Police Department as a community service officer. Five years ago, he created a "Vietnam Grunts" Facebook page. It started as just a small group of "grunts" (Combat infantry soldiers) who all served together. Tom posts daily on this page and the members comment and post often, too. "It is therapeutic for them. I know I did not talk about my Vietnam experience for years … people were not interested in listening. But things that you talk about, you control. Things you don't talk about control you." He has shared 200 photos from his tour of duty in Vietnam, which he took on a small, Kodak instamatic camera.