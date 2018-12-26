Images: See our favorite local photos of 2018

Check out some of our favorite 2018 images from across the suburbs captured by the Daily Herald photo staff.
U.S. Marine veteran Rick Gill of Bull Valley makes wooden flags and uses some of the money to fund "Operation Wild Horse," which adopts American Mustangs, some to use in one of the only mounted color guard units in the country. He stands in a Bull Valley pasture with several of those mustangs.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Teachers and faculty give high-fives and greet kids as they arrive for the first day of classes at Golfview Elementary School in Carpentersville. It was the first day for students throughout Community Unit District 300.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Derrick Burress and his son Jackson, 7, of Schaumburg play hockey at the ice pond in Schaumburg in 7 degree weather among nature's beauty.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A firefighter is forced down his ladder as smoke from an apartment complex fire engulfs him at 848 MacIntosh CT. in Prospect Heights.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Residents watch as refighters work to extinguish a blaze at a condominium complex located in the 800 block of McIntosh CT. in Prospect Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
"I think I need a wipe," said Bella Becker, 12, of Hawthorn Woods after emerging from a yellow cloud during School District 95 Educational Foundation's 3rd Annual Bears on a Color Run at Lake Zurich High School.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Over 200 veterans attended the eighth annual Veterans Celebration and Breakfast in Arlington Heights which was organized by the Veterans Memorial Committee of Arlington Heights. The event was held at the Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights. The Soldier's Cross Ceremony was presented at the breakfast with American Legion Merle Guild Post 208 Color Guard member Gene Fehringer of Arlington Heights accepting a helmet from Nick Paglia of Rolling Meadows. Don Wood of Mt. Prospect who served in the Korean conflict in years 53' to 55' wipes away tears as he remembers his fallen brother and father-in-law who also served.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
People react as the number 38 card is revealed as the ten of diamonds in the raffle drawing for the Queen of Hearts game at McHenry VFW Post 4600. The game concluded the next Tuesday in a final so-called "drawdown" drawing.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Willow Creek pastor Bill Hybels pleads his case to his congregation about the misconduct allegations involving women at Willow Creek Community Church.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
FR. Esequiel Sanchez celebrated a Mass of thanksgiving at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe for his safe return and the return of other passengers who were aboard Aeromexico Flight 2431, which crashed in Durango, Mexico July 31. Crash survivors embrace in a group hug at the end of the service.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
A birds-eye view of snow that surrounds a road that winds its way through Wing Park in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Edward Maciejczyk of Palatine uses a bola to destroy a tossed pumpkin as he and other knights at Medieval Times in Schaumburg in using their weapons to destroy leftover Halloween pumpkins and jack-o'-lanterns.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
People raise hands after uniting to sing "We shall overcome" to conclude a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Service at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Arlington Heights, Ill. on April 4, 2018 in commemoration of 50 years since Dr. King's death.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
A young girl carries a colorful umbrella in the sunshine at Bartlett High School.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Toby Kriss' mother and grandmother were Holocaust survivors. Here she holds a family photo, one of only a few that survived. Many of Kriss' relatives were killed by Nazis or Nazi collaborators. Her family was from Poland and Lithuania.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The Pyramid house fire in Wadsworth where a 15-year-old dog was killed and left the property uninhabitable started when the workers were removing the gold paint.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A man stands on the roof of the press box during a football game at the Forest View Education Center in Arlington Heights Wednesday evening as the"Hunters Moon" rises in the east.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Noelle Norfolk walks her 1-year-old pig Noodle before work crossing Springinsguth Road in Schaumburg heading home. She everyday allows the pig to roll in the grass, visit with people along the way and gives her treats of cookies and Cheerios for being a good pig.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Stan Roelker of the Vernon Hills/Mundelein Rotary Club tries to get people to buy corn during the Little Bear Ribfest at Century Park in Vernon Hills.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Lincoln Reed, 4, of Evergreen Park delights to the sounds of a choir during a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Service at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Arlington Heights, Ill. on April 4, 2018 in commemoration of 50 years since Dr. King's death.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
A police motorcade escorted the body of Harry Carlsen, a World War II sergeant killed in action in 1943. A Marine unit carried the casket into the funeral home where a picture of him waits with his family members. Greg Padovani, Chairman of the Memorial Committee of Arlington Heights stands ready.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A snowman leans to the side as it stands on Butler Lake in Libertyville. Warmer weather could mean curtains for the snowman after the next couple of days.
Daily Herald photo by Gilbert R. Boucher II
Jordan Dushanbe is greeted by her former second-grade teacher, Julie Paxson, as Prospect High School Seniors who graduated return to Windsor Elementary School in Arlington Heights wearing their caps and gowns. Paxson presently teaches first grade.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Crews from Lorig Construction Company smooth out newly laid blacktop in a snow shower along Route 14 in Barrington.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Students stand in a moment of silence after walking out of Libertyville High School joining the national student protest against gun violence. The event marked the one month anniversary of the school shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Daily Herald photo by Gilbert R. Boucher II
Zane Kilgus of Watsontown, Penn., competes in the tie down roping competition during the rodeo at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake. He won the event with a time of 10.5 seconds.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Bill Cook, left, of Prospect Heights plays Dr. Science during his Wacky Science Show at Adler Park School in Libertyville. Third grade student Reed Hoffman gives Dr. Science an assist during an experiment on acids and bases.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Navy 1st Class Petty Officer William Mayes surprised his Fremont Elementary School first grade student, Colton Mayes, during a Veterans Day event at the school near Mundelein. Mayes asked his son how's school going after he wiped away a tear from his cheek.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Carter Oszakewski, 1, of Palatine greets the Easter Bunny during the Palatine Jaycees Easter egg hunt at Oak Park in Palatine.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Girls do yoga with baby farm animals during mini-goat yoga at Kamins Farm in Wauconda Wednesday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
6-year-old Liam Chisenhall of Libertyville tries to catch snowflakes on his tongue as he walks home with his father Bryan outside Rockland School Tuesday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
A young girl jumps with joy under a huge American Flag being carried by Advocate Condell Medical Center personnel at the start of the Libertyville Days Parade in downtown Libertyville.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Kindergarten students at Butterfield School in Libertyville received firetruck rides compliments of the Libertyville Fire Department. Hanna Feltz was thrilled to be chosen to ride in front as the bell ringer and gets instructions from Lt. Mike Stanek before departure.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Jessica Savage of Spring Grove works in Libertyville and had the opportunity to participate in the Trick or Treat on MainStreet in downtown Libertyville with her children Hunter Savage, left, age 4, and Cooper Savage, age 1.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Connor Habben, 8 of Ingleside, keeps an eye on the catfish he caught as its taken to the weigh station during the Mundelein Police Department's 21st Annual Cops 'N' Bobbers fishing derby at University of Saint Mary of the Lake seminary.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Stanley Cup made a somewhat surprise visit to The Original Granny's restaurant in Wheeling courtesy of Lake Zurich's Steve Richmond. He is the Washington's Capitals director of player development who was enjoying his day with the cup at his favorite breakfast spot where he poured coffee into the cup using it as a giant coffee mug.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Steam rises from a pier on Lake Michigan as the sun rises near Waukegan Harbor as temperatures hover around zero.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Elgin Police Chief Jeff Swoboda, left, exchanges shouted words with Marcus Banner of Elgin as a rally was held in front of the Elgin Police Department March 13, 2018 in the wake of the early morning police-involved shooting death of Decynthia Clements.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Kay Karabin gets a surprise as she celebrates her 100th birthday at Heritage Woods of South Elgin. Administrator Scott Cozza dressed in drag to surprise her. "I did once before for something here and she loved it and always talked about it," Cozza said. "So I figured for her 100th I'd do it again."
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Frigid temperatures provided beautiful scenes at sunset in Algonquin. The setting sun's reflection off brick buildings is reflected on the Fox River at Cornish Park.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Sydnie Babicz's shadow is projected on the backdrop of the Larkin High School Auditorium in Elgin. She dances in the lead of "How Would It Feel?".
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Burch celebrates as he walks in during the Mooseheart High School graduation ceremony.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A rainbow stretches in the sky east of downtown Elburn after a brief storm doused the Elburn Days Parade.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Emerson Carter, 6, looks around the room at the Black History Family Fest at the Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin while sitting with her family as Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx delivers a speech on stage.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A pedestrian walks near St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Hampshire, Ill. as a large winter storm begins Feb. 8, 2018.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Marin Patterson, 9, of Geneva checks her "Frenchie" look in the mirror during the kids day parade at Swedish Days in Geneva Friday. She and her siblings won first-place in the "From the 50s" costume category.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Pingree Grove resident Tom Jones started a Facebook group to help other Vietnam veterans. It now has more than 1,500 members. Tom worked in the mental health field until his retirement from Elgin Mental Health Center. He also worked on the psychiatric unit at St. Joseph Hospital, the Ecker Center in Elgin, and with the Elgin Police Department as a community service officer. Five years ago, he created a "Vietnam Grunts" Facebook page. It started as just a small group of "grunts" (Combat infantry soldiers) who all served together. Tom posts daily on this page and the members comment and post often, too. "It is therapeutic for them. I know I did not talk about my Vietnam experience for years … people were not interested in listening. But things that you talk about, you control. Things you don't talk about control you." He has shared 200 photos from his tour of duty in Vietnam, which he took on a small, Kodak instamatic camera.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Sean Casten celebrates with Bill Foster during an election night party at the IBEW Hall in Warrenville.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Naomi Ruth King, the sister-in-law of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is introduced as the guest speaker during a table talk luncheon at The Craftsman by Two Brothers in Naperville.
Daily Herald photo by Daniel White
Jeanne Ives address supporters after losing her bid to unseat Governor Bruce Rauner for the Republican nomination in Glen Ellyn.
Daily Herald photo by Mark Black
Joe the Guardian, the troll overlooking I-88 in Lisle, is lit up with colorful lights as part of the Illumination at the Morton Arboretum.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Lyndsay Hartman has started a needle exchange program out of her Batavia apartment and car, after losing a friend to drug abuse. She keeps her "happy lights" on all year.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald.comA leaf, framed by a hunters full moon, hangs on before autumn catches up to it in Geneva on Oct. 24.
Sophomore Hannah Kolbusz, 16, tears up while listening to a speech as South Elgin High School students joined a national walkout. Students were protesting congressional inaction on gun control in response to the Feb. 14 shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 teens and staffers dead.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Trevor Lesniewicz warms up before the Badges vs. Bad Guys boxing event at the Wauconda Rodeo.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
6-month-old George Shipton hangs out with his mom Kelsey as the Geneva High School band passes during the homecoming parade Friday. George's dad Neal Shipton is one of the school's band directors.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Plungers dash out of the frigid waters of Lake Michigan as they participated in the 19th annual Polar Bear Plunge benefiting Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County at Waukegan Municipal Beach.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
A mother duck and her offspring are shepherded from the Labyrinth Garden at Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in Wheaton through the parking garage, to the water.
Daily Herald photo by Daniel White
A potbellied pig gets a cookie after his race during the opening day of the DuPage County Fair in Wheaton.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Mike Young of Harvard shows a 7-year-old, 40-pound, five-foot long black-throated monitor lizard at the Windy City Reptiles table during the All Animal Expo at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Isabella Dalskov, 2, of Glen Ellyn rides her horse "Rainbow" during the hobbyhorse romp interlude between demonstrations at the main arena during the Danada Fall Fest in Wheaton.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Niels Bragger lays down in the meadow. The Troll Hunt by artist-in-residence Thomas Dambo, opened June 22 at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer