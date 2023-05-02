Things to do May 5-11: Food truck fests, Frankie Valli, Rob Schneider and more

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Rosemont Theatre. Courtesy of Richard Beland

By Luke Zurawski

lzurawski@dailyherald.com

Starts before Friday

Suga: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, May 3, 5 and 6, at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Suga will perform the "Agust D" Tour. rosemont.com/allstate.

"The Comedy of Errors": 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 4-5; 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6; and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Mudlark Theater, 1417 Hinman Ave., Evanston. Shakespeare's classic tale of mistaken identity. $18. mudlarktheater.org.

Friday, May 5

International Gem and Jewelry Show: Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, May 5; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Shop for a large selection of gems and jewelry. Children younger than 9 will not be admitted. $6 online, $8 at the door. intergem.com.

Mexico Fest: 4-6 p.m. Friday, May 5, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Mercadito booths and performances celebrating the Mexican state of Jalisco, birthplace of mariachi. Performances by Ballet Folklorico Sones Mexicanos, Mariachi Cuatro Vientos, Ballet Folklorico Infinity, Isabella Mota, Generacion Especial, La Reserva and more. Free. navypier.org.

Aurora's monthly First Friday will feature a Food Truck Festival from 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 5. - Courtesy of Brandon Butler, Aurora Downtown

Food Truck Festival: 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 5, on the Benton Street bridges in downtown Aurora. Aurora's First Friday event features returning food trucks like Grumpy Gaucho, Strawberries BBQ, Cheesie's, Happy Lobster, Wurst Kitchen, My Funnel Truck and more. New trucks joining the lineup will include Chills Italian Ice, Little O's, Burrito Xpress, Go Doggy Run, A Sweets Girl and others. auroradowntown.org.

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: At the Innovator Hale Street Tents in downtown Wheaton. Performances include Lionel Moe Band at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, and Leroy Winn Power Trio at 2 p.m. and The Jukebox Heroes at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. downtownwheaton.com/events.

Reiner Park Dedication: 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Reiner Park, 1101 N. Green Knolls Drive, Buffalo Grove. In honor of Dr. Larry Reiner's 35 years on the park board of commissioners, the board has renamed Green Lake Park to Reiner Park. The community is invited to the dedication ceremony. (847) 850-2146 or bgparks.org.

Kite Fly: 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Reiner Park, 1101 N. Green Knolls Drive, Buffalo Grove. Bring your kites to fly while exploring wind and motion. (847) 850-2146 or bgparks.org.

"Back to Broadway" Village Singers' Choral Concert: 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Peace Lutheran Church, 1050 S. Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Enjoy uplifting Broadway hits, silent auction and free refreshments. $12. (847) 910-0771.

"The Beat Goes On": 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Lisa McClowry performs a tribute to Cher. $25. geneseetheatre.com.

"Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, or Off with their Heads and On Again": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 5-6, at Three Brothers Theatre, 115 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. A fairy tale for adults in which Alice has been summoned by the citizens of Wonderland to fulfill a prophecy, and it becomes clear that Wonderland is not what it seems. $20 general admission; $15 for seniors, students and military. threebrotherstheatre.com.

Caribbean Vibes: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Elgin Community College, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. The ECC Steel Bands' spring concert. $8-$10. eccartscenter.org.

The CLC Jazz Ensembles will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the James Lumber Center at the College of Lake County in Grayslake. - Courtesy of the College of Lake County

CLC Jazz Ensembles: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the James Lumber Center at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. The CLC Jazz Ensembles' spring concert. $8, $7 for ages 65 and older, military and students. jlcenter.clcillinois.edu.

Hairball: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Hairball and special guest Heaven and Hell Chicago. $29. desplainestheatre.com/events.

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, through May 14, at Prairie Lakes Theater, 515 E. Thacker St., Des Plaines. The musical re-imagining of the biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors. (847) 604-0275 or bignoise.org.

Laugh Out Loud Classic: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 5-6, at Laugh Out Loud Theater, 601 N. Martingale Road, Schaumburg. Show features four comedians from Laugh Out Loud's ensemble who have the audience shout out suggestions to create scenes, songs and games. 7:30 p.m. shows are family-friendly; 9 p.m. shows are for adults. $25. laughoutloudtheater.com/schaumburg.

"A Midsummer Night's Dream": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 5-6, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Elgin Community College Spartan Auditorium, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. ECC Theatre production of Shakespeare's comedy. $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students. eccartscenter.org/tickets.

Patrick Garrity: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 5-6, at CG's Comedy Club, 619 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. Comedic composer Patrick Garrity performs. 21-and-older show. $20. cgscomedyclub.com.

Saturday, May 6

Healthy Kids Day 5K Walk/Run: 8 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. The NSYMCA's walk/run celebrates families. $25-$35. Pets welcome. (A $10 pet fee will be added and paid at the registration table). (847) 272-7250 or nsymca.org.

Lakefront Loop 5K: 8 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. The only 5K contained entirely on Navy Pier. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m., a Kids Dash will take place at 8:45 a.m., with the official 5K starting at 9:15 a.m. Registration includes T-shirt, doughnuts and beer at the finish line, and a ticket to ride the Centennial Wheel. Proceeds will support Navy Pier's nonprofit mission of providing dynamic arts and cultural experiences. $50; $25 for the Kids Dash. Registration required. navypier.org.

The Lakefront Loop 5K will offer the only 5K contained entirely on Navy Pier starting at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, May 6. - Courtesy of Navy Pier.

Community Garage Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Seascape Family Aquatic Center Parking Lot, 1300 Moon Lake Blvd., Hoffman Estates. Local participants will sell an array of items. (847) 885-7500 or webtrac.heparks.org.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church Strawberry Festival: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 340 Grand Blvd., Elgin. Features strawberry shortcake, sundaes, chocolate-covered strawberries, jam, baked goods, crafts, plant sale, jewelry boutique, outside crafters and antique fire truck rides. Proceeds benefit seven local agencies. blcelgin.org.

Lake Forest Showhouse & Gardens: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 6 through June 4. Shuttles leave from the North Lot of the East Lake Forest Train Station. Event will showcase the talents of over 35 design firms redesigning a red brick Georgian-style Lake Forest home on a 9-acre estate. NYC-based designers Ashley Whittaker and Timothy Whealon will serve as honorary chairs, and will participate in a lecture and luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 8. Author Emma Bazilian will serve as moderator and sign books. Proceeds benefit the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago. $40. Tickets for the May 8 event are $150. lakeforestshowhouse.com.

Art in Wilder Park Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7, at the Elmhurst Art Museum, 175 S. Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst. Features over 125 exhibitors including local artists, food vendors, a designated Kids Court for family activities and more. Free. elmhurstartmuseum.org.

Big Trucks: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in the Family Aquatic Center Parking Lot, 340 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Climb, touch and explore at Palatine Park District's Big Trucks. The first 500 children will receive a goody bag. Sammy, Palatine Park District's mascot, will be on hand. Concessions available. (847) 991-0333 or palatineparks.org.

May Fest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake. Grayslake Arts Alliance hosts a spring fine art show with live music and activities. grayslakehistory.org.

Morton Arboretum Photographic Society Annual Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. Enjoy nature-themed photographs showcasing trees, plants, animals, rocks, skies and more, including images captured at the Arboretum and elsewhere. Cards, coasters, books and matted prints will be available for sale and most of the artwork can be purchased after the exhibit. Free with arboretum admission. mortonarb.org.

Touch a Tractor: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington. Interact with some of the important equipment used to preserve and maintain the local ecosystems at Crabtree. Free. (847) 381-6592 or Crabtree.NatureCenter@cookcountyil.gov.

DuPage Veterans Foundation fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Fundraiser for Honor Flight Chicago honoring Vietnam War veterans that features live music, period military vehicles and vintage military uniforms, a patriotic program, lunch, bagpipers, memorabilia and a silent auction. Free entry for World War II and Korean War vets. $35 in advance, $45 at the door, $20 for kids. dupageveteransfoundation.org.

Korean Children's Day: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Cultural Center of Chicago, 9945 Capitol Drive, Wheeling. The Korean Cultural Center of Chicago will hold two events to celebrate Korean Children's Day for children and their parents. Programs include Korean games and crafts, Korean book storytelling, museum tour, Hanbok Doll Exhibition and tote bag decoration; Associates Class Experience includes art classes and, at the second event only, Korean traditional dance and Korean traditional music. Admission is $10 per child; free for parents. Register at bit.ly/2023KoreanChildrenDay. (847) 947-4460 or kccoc.org.

Naperville Food Truck Festival: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Naper Settlement, 523 Webster, Naperville. Featuring over 25 food trucks, live entertainment, Cinco de Mayo beer garden and a vendor village featuring a face painter, mega bubble artist, balloon artist and a kids' tattoo artist. $5-$15. napersettlement.org.

Chicagoland Monster Truck Wars: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Monster trucks Outlaw, Sheriff, Equalizer and Shark Attack battle, with preshow pit party, driver autographs and more. Tickets start at $30 Saturday or $20 Sunday for adults and $10 for kids. Buy tickets atattendstar.com.

Huitzillin Mexican Dancers: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Wauconda High School Auditorium, 555 N. Main St., Wauconda. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a presentation of the Huitzillin Mexican Dancers. Free. waucondachamber.org.

Under the Sea Tea: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Prairie Lakes Aquatic Center, 515 E. Thacker St., Des Plaines. The Prairie Lakes Aquatic Center hosts an Under the Sea Tea Party in the Wellness Pool and Splash Pad. Swimming, activities and teatime treats included. $15. (847) 390-4949 or dpparks.org.

Sidney Karger Book Signing: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Barbara's Bookstore Woodfield Mall, 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg. Sidney Karger will sign "Best Men." (502) 419-7052 or barbarasbookstores.com.

Derby de Mayo Pub Crawl: 2 p.m. check-in Saturday, May 6, at Centennial Green, Mount Prospect Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St. Celebrates the Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo. Participating venues include Emerson's Ale House, Mia's Cantina, Mrs. P & Me and Station 34. $15 includes a raffle ticket and a Derby Hat Competition. Register online until May 5 and on-site the day of the event. downtownmountprospect.com.

Taco & Margarita Festival: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in downtown Wheaton. Includes two margaritas at downtown Wheaton retailers and two specialty tacos from participating downtown Wheaton restaurants. Check-in will begin at 1 p.m. at the "W" Tent on Front Street. $40. downtownwheaton.com/events.

"Blast from the Past": 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1234 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. New Tradition Chorus sings songs from the '70s and '80s. $25. (847) 913-4933 or newtradition.org.

The Opener, an Automotive Showcase: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Midwest automotive showcase with over 400 vehicles, vendors, awards, contests, food trucks, music and live entertainment, giveaways and more. Celebrity guest "Hector" from the "Fast and the Furious" will be on hand for a meet-and-greet. General admission $30, VIP admission $80. carsandculture.org.

Barrington Children's Choir Spring Concert "The Beauty of Nature": 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Barrington United Methodist Church, 98 Algonquin Road, Barrington. Featuring choral favorites celebrating nature. $25. (314) 602-9519 or barringtonchildrenschoir.org.

CLC Choir Ensembles: 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the James Lumber Center at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. Spring choral concert. $6, $5 for ages 65 and older, military and students. jlcenter.clcillinois.edu.

"Murder's Day" A Murder Mystery Dinner Theater: 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at North Avenue Pub & Grill, 27W371 North Ave., West Chicago. STC Theater fundraiser with interactive murder mystery, written and directed by Debbi Dennison and Carl Zeitler. Performance at 7 p.m. Tickets include the meal and show. $61-$69. stctheater.com.

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. The Hall of Fame musicians will perform their greatest hits. Tickets start at $43.58. rosemont.com/theatre.

Sunday, May 7

Tails on the Trails: 7 a.m. to sunset Sunday, May 7, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. Explore the Arboretum's 16 miles of trails with your dog, visit the Pet Expo with vendors from local businesses and organizations, and learn about dog adoption and volunteering opportunities at local animal shelters. Vendor expo runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Arboretum admission is required; $5 per dog. mortonarb.org.

Bob Blazier Run for the Arts: 8 a.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. The 26th event is a 5K/1 mile "Pajama Run." $40 for the 5K, $30 for the 1 mile. rauecenter.org.

Bird Banding: 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 7, at Stillman Nature Center, 33 W. Penny Road, South Barrington. Watch Robert Clauss and Mark Spreyer, a licensed bird bander, measure, weigh and record data about migratory birds. Come prepared to hike the trails. Weather permitting. Free. stillmannc.org/events-public-programs.

Family Kite Flying Day: Noon Sunday, May 7, at Fabbrini Park, 1704 Glen Lake Road, Hoffman Estates. Partnering with Chicago Kite to have kites flown throughout the park. Families can bring their own kites to fly or purchase one on-site. Crafts and activities. Support the Youth License Plate program. (847) 285-5419 or heparks.org.

SnkrFest Chicago: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. Sneaker enthusiasts buy, sell and trade sneakers and streetwear from over 300 vendors. Tickets start at $20. snkrfest.net.

Bird's Eye View: 1 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington. Learn about the unique way birds view and navigate the world around them. For ages 12 and older. Free. (847) 381-6592 or Crabtree.NatureCenter@cookcountyil.gov.

Frog Frenzy: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at River Trail Nature Center, 3120 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook. Learn how to think, act and be a frog. Free. (847) 824-8360.

Hands-On History: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Des Plaines History Center, 781 Pearson St., Des Plaines. Hands-On History program for ages 5-12 and their families. Try out some old-fashioned toys and learn about life for children hundreds of years ago. Free. desplaineshistory.org.

Wildflower Walk: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Stillman Nature Center, 33 W. Penny Road, South Barrington. Explore Stillman's woodlands in search of ephemeral beauties such as white trillium, May-apple, Virginia bluebell and Jack-in-the-pulpit. Bring your camera. For ages 10 and older. Free. stillmannc.org/events-public-programs.

Kallen Comes Home: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. Soprano Kallen Esperian will perform works from Puccini, Bizet, Gershwin, Andrew Lloyd Webber and more with pianist Gary Beard. $30; students 18 and younger admitted free with paid adult admission. This event is both in-person and virtual. (224) 512-4284 or barringtonswhitehouse.com.

Northwest Symphony Orchestra: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at The Theater at Forest View Education Center, 2121 S. Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights. Music director Tim Semanik will conduct the orchestra in a program that features 2022 Paul Vermel Young Artist Award winner and violinist Ophir Dahari performing Max Bruch's Scottish Fantasy. The program will include Louise Farrenc's spirited Overture No. 1 in E Minor and Edward Elgar's "Enigma Variations." $20; $15 for seniors 65 and older; $10 for students with ID; free for kids younger than 14 with a paying adult. (224) 436-0509 or northwestsymphony.org.

Hands of Peace Power of Purple Benefit: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Chevy Chase Country Club, 1000 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling. Hands of Peace, an international nonprofit that empowers American, Israeli and Palestinian youth to become agents of change, invites the Chicago community to the "Power of Purple" Benefit, which supports the organization's flagship summer program. $200-$250. (224) 406-5045 or aesbid.com.

The Cache Dance Project Anniversary Party: 7-11 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Celebrate Caché's anniversary with an evening of dance, food, spirits and more. Doors open at 6 p.m. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. thecachedanceproject.com.

Rob Schneider: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Rob Schneider will perform. 18-and-older show. $44-$55. May 5-6 shows are sold out. improv.com.

Monday, May 8

"The Daughters of Nantucket": 6-7 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the Lake Forest Book Store, 662 N. Western Ave., Lake Forest. Join authors Julie Gerstenblatt and Lisa Barr in conversation discussing "The Daughters of Nantucket." Books will be available for signing and purchase. Free, but RSVP at (847) 234-4420. lakeforestbookstore.com.

Compos[her]: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Elgin Community College, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. This ECC Concert Choir performance will feature songs by all-female composers. $8-$10. eccartscenter.org.

Tuesday, May 9

Silent Film Comedy Night: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. See the silent film "KiKi," in which a Parisian woman wants to become a chorus girl to win the heart of the Follies manager, with live accompaniment provided by organist Jay Warren. $10. arcadalive.com.

The Sounds of Music: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Elgin Community College, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. A performance of ECC's Electronic Music Ensemble presenting original, student-produced hip-hop music. $8-$10. eccartscenter.org.

Wednesday, May 10

Historic Tea with Martina Mathisen -- Chicago's True Stories of the 1920s: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. Tea with educational entertainer Martina Mathisen, who will provide an interactive program on the stories of Chicago in the 1920s, including separating fact from fiction in the 2002 Oscar-winning film "Chicago." $75. (224) 512-4284 or barringtonswhitehouse.com.

CLC Concert Band: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the James Lumber Center at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. The CLC Concert Band's spring concert. $8, $7 for ages 65 and older, military and students. jlcenter.clcillinois.edu.

Thursday, May 11

CLC Horticulture Department Plant Sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 11-12, at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. Shop from a variety of annual flowers, hanging baskets, perennials, native grasses and forbs, vegetables and herbs. clcillinois.edu.

Coffee Talk: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Des Plaines History Center, 781 Pearson St., Des Plaines. The Des Plaines History Center will host a Coffee Talk on its new exhibit, "Women in Des Plaines." The stories of Des Plaines' women pioneers, and those of ordinary women who did quietly extraordinary things, are featured in this presentation to help tell the story of Des Plaines. Free. desplaineshistory.org.

Finesse Mitchell: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11; 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 12-13; and 7 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at the Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Actor, comedian and author Finesse Mitchell will perform. 18-and-older show. $22. improv.com.

Ongoing

"Damn Yankees": 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays through June 4 at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. A musical comedy about America's favorite pastime. Based on the novel "The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant," baseball fanatic Joe Boyd trades his soul to the devil for a chance to lead his favorite team to victory in the pennant race against the New York Yankees. (847) 634-0200 or MarriottTheatre.com.

"School of Rock": 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays through June 14 at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Based on the hit movie. Tickets start at $28. paramountaurora.com.

"Airness": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through May 21 at Citadel Theatre Company, 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. A woman enters her first air guitar competition and befriends a group of charismatic nerds all committed to becoming the next champion. $20-$40. citadeltheatre.org.

"The Big Thaw": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through June 22 at Laugh Out Loud Theater, 601 N. Martingale Road, Schaumburg. Laugh Out Loud features the talents of its League Teams. $15. laughoutloudtheater.com.

"The Porch on Windy Hill": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Sundays; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 14, plus 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. A young violinist and her boyfriend visit her old family home and an estranged grandfather she's never mentioned. Featuring bluegrass favorites and American roots music. $35-$55. northshorecenter.org.

"Ragtime: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 3 p.m. Sundays now through June 4 at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. A sweeping musical portrait of early 20th-century America. Previews May 4-6 $40; regular run $45. metropolisarts.com.

Still Not Friday Comedy Showcase: 8 p.m. Thursdays at Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 Broadway, Aurora. A 21-and-older stand-up comedy show featuring three comedians. Free. twobrothersbrewing.com.

"D.O.A.": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through May 14 at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. "D.O.A. (Dead On Arrival, a theatrical film noir)" by Elizabeth Lovelady is a comic thriller film noir play based on the movie from 1950. $28 for adults, $25 for seniors, and $22 for students. (630) 587-8521 or steelbeamtheatre.com.

Blue Man Group: Various dates and times at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted, Chicago. Masks are encouraged but optional. Show is recommended for kids 3 and older. $49-$69. briarstreetbroadway.com.