Things to do Feb. 17-23: Chicago Auto Show, comedy, concerts, fests and more

Folk duo Ashley & Simpson will perform as part of the Maple Street Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Maple Street Chapel in Lombard. Courtesy of Maple Street Concerts

Before Friday

Chicago Auto Show: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Sunday, Feb. 19, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Drive, Chicago. Nearly 1,000 different vehicles are on display, including domestic and imported passenger cars and trucks, sport utility vehicles and experimental or concept cars. Plus, there are accessories and auto-related exhibits, competition vehicles, and project, antique and collector cars. $15 for adults, $10 for kids 4-12 and seniors 62 and older, and free for kids 3 and younger with a paying adult. chicagoautoshow.com.

"Big Fish": 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays through March 19 at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace, "Big Fish" tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest. $50-$60. marriotttheatre.com.

Ayana Strutz plays the Girl in the Water in Marriott Theatre's lovely, emotional revival of the musical "Big Fish." - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

"A Chorus Line": 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 1:30 and 8 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sundays through March 19 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. The classic love letter to Broadway. $85-$95. drurylanetheatre.com.

"Into the Woods": 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 7 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays through March 19 at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Stephen Sondheim's and James Lapine's re-imagining of the Grimm Brothers' fairy tales. $28-$79. Suggested for ages 12 and older. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com.

RV Camping and Van Show: Noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16; noon to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Shop from nearly 20 RV dealers, see new models and floor plans, and campground-related booth displays. $12 for one day, $19 for multiday tickets for ages 13 and older; $4/$7 for kids 6-12. chicagorvshow.com.

"Cabin Fever": 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 and 23, at Laugh Out Loud Theater, 601 N. Martingale Road, Schaumburg. A weekly comedy show geared toward adults. $15. laughoutloudtheater.com.

"The Legend of Georgia McBride": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 3 p.m. Sundays through March 4 at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $45. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com.

"Muffed": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18 and 24-25, at Three Brothers Theatre, 221 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. In this mockumentary piece, eight actors attempt to put on the first reading of their new play about Farmington, Maine's annual celebration of the inventor of the earmuff. $15-$20. threebrotherstheatre.com.

"Renascence": 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 16-18, at the Madden Theatre, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. North Central College Theatre Department presents a poetic musical reverie from the works of Edna St. Vincent Millay, with music by Carmel Dean and book by Dick Scanlan. $10-$14. finearts.northcentralcollege.edu.

"Sense and Sensibility": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Feb. 25, plus 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in Wheaton College Jenks Hall, 433 Howard St., Wheaton. Arena Theater's production of the Kate Hammill play based on the Jane Austen novel. $11.50-$17.25. tickets.wheaton.edu.

"Andy Warhol's Tomato": 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, through March 5, at Playhouse Theatre, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Buffalo Theatre Ensemble's production of Vince Melocchi's fictional tale of the beginnings of an American icon. $40-$42. atthemac.org.

Friday, Feb. 17

"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown": 10 a.m. Friday through Monday, Feb. 17-20, at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Charlie Brown and the Peanuts bunch explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes and celebrate the joy of friendship. Tickets start at $15.75. marriotttheatre.com.

"Feel In The Blank" live: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the WNDR Museum, 1130 W. Monroe St., Chicago. Iyanna McNeely of Netflix's "Love Is Blind" will be on hand for a live recording of her podcast "Feel In The Blank," where she and friend Kayla will discuss Love VS Lust and answer questions from the audience. The event will be followed by WNDR's After Dark event with DJ King Marie, cocktails and late-night access to the museum from 7:30-11 p.m. $45; $65 includes meet and greet. wndrmuseum.com.

"Love Me Tinder": 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, at Laugh Out Loud Theater, 601 N. Martingale Road, Schaumburg. Improv comedy show pokes fun at dating, romance and everything in between. The 7:30 p.m. show is all-ages; 9:30 p.m. show is for adults. $25. laughoutloudtheater.com.

The Queen's Cartoonists: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Edman Memorial Chapel, 401 E. Franklin St., Wheaton. The Wheaton College Artist Series continues with this ensemble playing music from classic cartoons and contemporary animation, synchronized to video projections of the original films. $35.40-$53.10. tickets.wheaton.edu.

"America's Sexiest Couple": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, at Riverfront Playhouse, 11-13 S. Water St. Mall, Aurora. Ken Levine's comedy in which two actors who were "America's Sexiest Couple" on a popular '90s sitcom reunite for the first time in 25 years for the funeral of a castmate. $18-$20. riverfrontplayhouse.com.

Brother John Kattke: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway, Aurora. Kattke, a resident musician at Buddy Guy's Legends, performs a Mardi Gras concert. Doors open at 7 p.m. $15-$20. themusicvenue.org.

"The Odd Couple": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Meiley-Swallow Hall theater, 31 S. Ellsworth, Naperville. BrightSide Theatre's production of Neil Simon's comedy. $28-$33. brightsidetheatre.com.

Soul Bliss -- Aretha Franklin tribute: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. LaShera Moore Ellis pays tribute to Aretha Franklin. $21-$37. rauecenter.org.

"Sylvia": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Elgin Art Showcase, 164 Division St., eighth floor, Elgin. Elgin Theatre Company's production of A.J. Gurney's smart, silly and occasionally salty comedy about relationships and growing older. $18-$20. elgin-theatre.org.

"Urinetown the Musical": 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18; and 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Yellow Box Theater, 1635 Emerson Lane, Naperville. Natural Talent Productions' performance of the satirical comedy musical. $30. naturaltalentproductions.com.

Firehouse and Bulletboys: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Hard rock. $39-$69. arcadalive.com.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Bonsai Silhouette Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Cantigny Park Visitors Center, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Prairie State Bonsai Society will display their finest bonsai trees in their winter form. Bonsai-related trees, pots, tools and other materials will be available for sale. Free with $5 paid parking. prairiestatebonsai.com.

Wauconda Winterfest takes over Lindy's Landing in Wauconda this weekend. - Courtesy of Wauconda Burling Association

Wauconda Winterfest: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Lindy's Landing, 115 Park St., Wauconda. Children's area from noon to 3 p.m., raffle, ice fishing demonstration at 1 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Soup Smackdown from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, and meat raffle at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday. waucondawinterfest.com.

SnkrFest Chicago: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. Convention where sneaker afficionados can buy, sell and trade sneakers and streetwear, featuring more than 250 vendors. $20; $35 for VIP. snkrfest.net/events.

Wine & Chocolate Walk: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Fox Valley Mall, 195 Fox Valley Center, Aurora. Check in at Tapville Social and then enjoy a variety of wines and chocolate treats. Each ticket includes eight stops with 4-ounce wine pours, six stops with chocolate treats, a take-home wineglass, and discounts at participating store. $20. shopfoxvalleymall.com/events.

Sing Around: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Two Way Street Coffee House, 1047 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. Plank Road Folk Music Society and Two Way Street Coffee House will host a sing-around. Donations are welcome. twowaystreet.org.

Winter Beer Festival: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont. Participants will receive 20, four-ounce pours of a variety of craft beers. Features heated and lighted tents, bonfires, outdoor seating and food trucks. $50 in advance, $70 at the door. westmontparks.org.

ArtWauk: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in downtown Waukegan. Art exhibits, musicians and performances. Free. artwauk.com.

A Night at Studio 54 -- For the Love of Warhol Gala: 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Esplanade Lakes, 3500 Lacey Road, Downers Grove. Celebrate Andy Warhol's work and the social scene in a Studio 54-inspired evening with dinner at 7 p.m. Lisa McClowry will perform songs from "The Beat Goes On," her Cher tribute show. $350. For tickets, see atthemac.org/events/studio54-gala/.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2020 Historic Wagner Farm in Glenview will host a Warming Winter Dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.

Warming Winter Dinner: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Historic Wagner Farm, 1510 Wagner Road, Glenview. Dine on comfort foods made with local produce and proteins from Wagner Farm along with a selection of beer and wine. Registration required. $100 for Glenview Park District residents, $125 for nonresidents. Proceeds benefit Historic Wagner Farm operations. glenviewparks.org.

Comedy with Jen Kober: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Elgin Community College Arts Center, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Comedian Jen Kober blends standup, storytelling and improvised rock 'n' roll comedy. For ages 18 and older. $35. eccartscenter.org.

Comedian Jen Kober will perform a blend of standup, storytelling and improvised rock 'n' roll comedy at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Elgin Community College Arts Center. - Courtesy of Joanna DeGeneres Photography

North Suburban YMCA Trivia Night: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. Teams of eight to 10 are asked to dress in '80s attire. $45 per person entry includes beer, wine, soda and snacks. Benefits the Y's Community Strong Fundraising efforts. (847) 272-7250 or nsymca.org.

Maple Street Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Maple Street Chapel, 200 S. Main St., Lombard. Folk duo Ashley & Simpson make their debut performance. $21.25. maplestreetconcerts.org.

3 Norteños Una Noche: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Conjunto Primavera, Duelo and Los Rieleros Del Norte will perform. Tickets start at $59. rosemont.com.

BCAM Black History Month Circus Cabaret: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Aloft Circus Arts, 3324 W. Wrightwood Ave., Chicago. The BIPOC Circus Alliance Midwest is producing a Black History Month circus cabaret with disciplines including hammock, silks, straps, dance and flying pole. $30. bcam.ticketleap.com/blackhistory/?rc=650hq8v.

"Bitten by the Love Bug": 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at The Bit Theater, 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. Sketch comedy followed by an improvised set with a Valentine's Day theme. $10-$15. thebittheater.com.

Dan Navarro: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway, Aurora. Navarro is best known as a songwriter for artists such as Jackson Browne, Keb' Mo' and Pat Benatar. Doors open at 7 p.m. $25-$30, $5 extra at the door. themusicvenue.org.

Denny Laine's Songs & Stories: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Laine is a founding member of The Moody Blues and Wings. $30. arcadalive.com.

Forever Motown: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton, Naperville. Veteran entertainers offer a high-energy trip down memory lane. $30-$40. finearts.northcentralcollege.edu.

The Great Pretenders: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Featuring Suzanne Cross. $21-$35. rauecenter.org.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Chicagoland Chapter Buick-Olds-Pontiac-Cadillac Swap Meet: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Kane County Fairgrounds Prairie Events Center, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. 28th annual swap meet and car corral with classic and antique car parts and services. $6. bopcswap.com.

ESO Fanfare Gala and Auction: Noon Sunday, Feb. 19, at Chicago Marriott Northwest, 4800 Hoffman Blvd., Hoffman Estates. Elgin Symphony Orchestra's gala commemorating 73 years includes a champagne toast, live auction, musical performances and more. $110. (847) 888-4028 or elginsymphony.org.

Exchange with Sam Lewis: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at The Art Center Highland Park, 1957 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. Join The Art Center Highland Park and puppeteer Sam Lewis for a discussion about his work. Free. theartcenterhp.org.

Meet the Lincolns: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Wilmette Historical Museum, 609 Ridge Road, Wilmette. Learn about President Abraham Lincoln and his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, with a variety of activities. Registration required. Free to members; $10 per family for nonmembers. wilmettehistory.org.

Windy City Elvis Tribute Artist Competition: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Contestants will compete for a $3,500 prize package. $25-$45. arcadalive.com.

The Arlington Heights Historical Society Team Trivia Night: 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Arlington Lakes Golf Club, 1211 S. Wilke Road, Arlington Heights. Trivia, a trivia raffle, "answers for sale" booth, food and cash bar. Team registration is $120 for a team of up to six. (847) 255-1225. Register at apm.activecommunities.com/ahpd using registration code 67895.

Jazz at the Lincoln Center's Songs We Love: 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Under the direction of Riley Mulherkar, three guest vocalists sing music from the early blues and jazz of the 1920s to the '50s. $50-$60. atthemac.org.

"Night of Comedy Cabaret" Fundraiser: 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Friendship Park Conservatory, 395 W. Algonquin Road, Des Plaines. An evening of comedy featuring Vito Zatto. Ticket includes light appetizers, a cash bar and a Mystery Wine Grab. Proceeds benefit the Mount Prospect Parks Foundation Annual Scholarship Program. $25 in advance; $30 at the door. Buy tickets at the RecPlex and the Central Community Center or by calling (847) 640-1000.

Small Potatoes: 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Village of Grayslake, 10 S. Seymour, Grayslake. The Lake County Folk Club presents Jacquie Manning and Rich Prezioso, with opening act Marcia Krieger. $18, $15 for seniors, $13 for members. thelakecountyfolkclub.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

FamilyForward Mardi Gras Fundraising Celebration: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at The Empty Corner, 214 E. Grove St., Arlington Heights. Celebrate Mardi Gras with a variety of drinks (alcoholic and nonalcoholic), food and entertainment. $30-$150. (847) 342-0846 or family-forward.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Fearless Readers Virtual Author Talk: Virtually at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, through the Pritzker Military Museum & Library. Award-winning children's book author Sudipta Bardhan-Quallen will give viewers a virtual picture book reading of "The United States V. Jackie Robinson," followed by a book discussion. Register at pritzkermilitary.org.

Honors Choral Invitational: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. North Central College's annual festival brings visiting ensembles for a day of workshops, rehearsals and a public concert. $3-$5. (630) 637-SHOW (7469) or northcentralcollege.edu/show.

Thursday, Feb. 23

A Night at the Savoy: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. Celebrate the vibrant music of Black artists with a Green Book era-inspired performance by Chicago's Emmy-Award winning trumpeter, composer and educator Orbert Davis and his Jazz Quartet. Free. ihm.ec/savoy.

Thursday Night Laughs: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. The Prairie Center presents its first stand-up comedy series. Doors open at 6 p.m. $15. (847) 923-3604 orprairiecenter.org.

Art History & Wine Tour -- Greece: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Geneva Center for the Arts, 321 Stevens St., Suite Q, Geneva. Sommelier Tim Campbell of Geneva Wine Cellars and art historian Amy Bernard take participants on a journey to Greece. $45. Register at genevaartscenter.org.

Little River Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Performing since the '70s, the Little River Band will play their classic hits. $35-$65. geneseetheatre.com.

Elmhurst University Jazz Festival: Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 23-26, at Elmhurst University's Hammerschmidt Chapel, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. 56th annual jazz fest featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band on Feb. 25 and John Pizzarelli Trio on Feb. 26, as well as the high school invitational and university ensembles. Also livestreamed. Weekend pass: $100 in-person or $46 virtual. elmhurst.edu.