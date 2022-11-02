Festivals Nov. 4-10: Pumpkin Smash, First Fridays, Stews and Brews, craft fairs and more

Get ready to smash your pumpkins during the Naperville Park District Pumpkin Smash from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots. Courtesy of Naperville Park District

Ongoing

Fall Flower Show: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Nov. 27 at Wilder Park Conservatory, Church Street and Prospect Avenue, Elmhurst. A seasonal display of fall flowers. epd.org/news/fall-flower-show.

Sugar Skull City: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Nov. 6 in downtown Aurora. Take a self-guided walking tour to see Day of the Dead art displayed in storefronts and go on a scavenger hunt for Pan de Muerto. Free. auroradowntown.org.

Take a self-guided walking tour to see Day of the Dead art displayed in storefronts through Sunday, Nov. 6, in downtown Aurora. - Courtesy of Amy Nelson

Verse Immersive, The Art of the Future: Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Dec. 13 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. See breathtaking landscapes, solve puzzles, interact with mythical creatures and more during this holographic, 30-minute theater experience with cutting-edge augmented reality technology used by NASA. Tickets start at $25. navypier.org.

Starts before Friday

McHenry Fall Film Festival: 7-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 3-5, at the McHenry Downtown Indoor Theater, 1208 N. Green St., McHenry. Youth and adult directors can have their short films screened and possibly win prizes. Thursday: Films from students in eighth grade and younger. Friday: High school filmmakers and a Q&A from experts who are working in the industry. Saturday: Films from the amateur/professional adult category. mchenrychamber.com/mchenry-fall-film-festival.

Lake County Film Festival: Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 3-6, and Friday through Monday, Nov. 11-14, at The College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake, and various locations in Lake County. A selection of feature films, shorts and documentaries will be screened. Tickets for short film programs: $5; feature films: $10; day passes for Saturdays and Sundays: $20; weekend passes: $35; full festival passes: $50. 2022.lakecountyfilmfestival.org.

Friday, Nov. 4

MainStreet Libertyville's First Fridays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, on Main Street in Libertyville. Music, refreshments, special discounts and more. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Stews and Brews at The Lot: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at The Lot, 523 Central, Highland Park. This free, all-ages event will offer cold-weather comfort foods such as chili, pozole, lamb stew, beef stroganoff, Hungarian goulash, potpies, soups and brews. Vote for your favorite stew and brew. Music includes Win Noll and The Rockin' Souls at 5 p.m. and The Hurricane Project at 7:15 p.m. enjoyhighlandpark.com.

Aurora First Fridays: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, in downtown Aurora. Food trucks, art shows, live music and more than two dozen participating venues. November features a Day of the Dead celebration, with pan de muerto, catrinas, body painting, face painting, artisans, dancers and more. auroradowntown.org.

20th Annual Festival of Wood & Barrel-Aged Beer: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC, 525 S. Racine Ave., Chicago. Sample hundreds of barrel-aged beers, ciders, meads and perries across 12 style categories, each handcrafted and aged in contact with wood or wood barrels at breweries from across the country. Food will be available for purchase. $85. fobab.com/.

Opening Reception, "Belly" and "Uncovered": 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Zeigler Court, Elgin. The Going Dutch Festival, a celebration of the female voice in the arts, presents two solo exhibitions from area artists Rita Grendze and Sara Peak Convery. Free. sidestreetstudioarts.org.

Eyeworks Presents Films by Laura Harrison: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at The Block Museum, 40 Arts Circle Drive, Evanston. The Eyeworks Festival of Experimental Animation and Block Cinema will welcome Laura Harrison to screen and discuss her films, including award-winning shorts. Free. blockmuseum.northwestern.edu.

Black Harvest Film Festival: Friday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State St., Chicago, and online Nov. 21-27. Showcase for films that celebrate, explore and share the Black, African-American and African Diaspora experience, with 19 feature films, four short film programs, filmmaker Q&As, special events and more. www.siskelfilmcenter.org/blackharvest.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2004 The Ladies Aid of St. Matthew Lutheran Church will host its annual Country Christmas Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 5, in Hawthorn Woods.

Country Christmas Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov 5, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 24500 N. Old McHenry Road, Hawthorn Woods. The Ladies Aid of St. Matthew Lutheran Church will host its annual country Christmas bazaar with handmade fall decorations, homemade Christmas cookies and a bake sale, Christmas ornaments, jewelry and Mrs. Claus Closet. Free admission. (847) 438-7709 or stmatts.net.

Shop for handmade crafts and food at the Fair Trade Global Market Saturday, Nov. 5, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Arlington Heights. - Daily Herald File Photo

Fair Trade Global Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1234 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Features the sale of handmade crafts and food from artisans and farmers around the world. Multiple vendors will be selling clothing, accessories, holiday items, jewelry and other goods, all fairly traded to support development and education. Free admission. oursaviours.org.

Oswego High School Holiday Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Oswego High School, 4250 Route 71, Oswego. Featuring work from more than 160 crafters. Admission is $3, free for kids younger than 12. sd308.org.

Palatine High School Pirate Boosters Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Palatine High School, 1111 N. Rohlwing Road, Palatine. Crafters and vendors will be selling items in a variety of media. Raffles, door prizes, concessions and the Pirate School Store will be open. Proceeds benefit student organizations and activities. eventbrite.com/e/phs-pirate-boosters-2022-craft-fair-registration-353411161297.

Pumpkin Smash: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, at Ron Ory Community Garden Plots, 811 S. West St., Naperville. Bring pumpkins to be smashed and composted into the soil at the Garden Plots, adding nutrients and water back into the soil. Free. info@napervilleparks.org.

The Naperville Park District will hold a Pumpkin Smash from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots in Naperville. - Courtesy of Naperville Park District

Champagne Walk and Brunch: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, in downtown Antioch. For ages 21 and older. Sample champagne and browse the shops in downtown Antioch. antiochchamber.org.

﻿A Holiday Happening Craft & Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the College of DuPage Athletic Arena, College Road and Park Boulevard, just north of the COD Football Field, Glen Ellyn. Two hundred booths featuring handmade gifts, jewelry, festive decor, clothing, bath and body, kids' items and more. Strollers welcome. Admission is $5 online in advance and $7 at the door; free for kids 15 and younger with paid adult. Free parking. craftproductionsinc.com.

Nature Art Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Susan Waldron Alpacas, 39W856 McDonald Road, Campton Hills. Shop for paintings of nature, jewelry, hand-painted clothing, dried arrangements, birdbaths and garden treasures. susanwaldronart.com.

ChangeFest Pop-Up Social Change Film Festival Event: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Harper Theater, 5238 S. Harper Ave., Chicago. See more than 150 inspiring stories via film and art; learn from and build community with influencers from all over the world; and create change via action opportunities. Available virtually at ChangeFest2022.eventive.org/films; tickets available ateventnoire.com.

Chicago Premium Outlets Day of the Dead Celebration: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Chicago Premium Outlets outdoor plaza, 1650 Premium Outlet Blvd., Aurora. Day of the Dead dances performed by Ballet Folklorico troupes, mariachi bands, children's crafts, Ofrenda Altar and balloon arch photo ops, traditional bakery treats, including pan de Muerto, goody bags, raffle prizes and more. premiumoutlets.com/outlet/chicago.

Day of the Dead Celebration: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst. Members of Immigrant Solidarity DuPage will host a celebration of Dia de los Muertos. Participants will take part in a procession around the museum campus accompanied by mariachi musicians and dancers and learn about the colorful Day of the Dead altar and its symbols and legends. Families can participate in a craft activity and explore the exhibits in the museum. Free. elmhursthistory.org.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Elk Grove High School Holiday Sampler Craft and Vendor Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Elk Grove High School, 500 W. Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove Village. The 39th annual event features a variety of hand crafters along with direct sale home vendors, raffle, concessions and a bake sale. $3; free for kids younger than 12. facebook.com/eghsholidaysampler.

Handmade Holiday Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Elara Convention Center, Holiday Inn Crystal Lake, 800 S. Illinois Route 31, Crystal Lake. Features the handmade work of 60-plus local artists, crafters, bakers and chefs. Free admission. artisan-markets.com.

Fall Fest: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Gassensmith Group/Compass Real Estate Office, 108 N. Walkup Ave., Crystal Lake. A free, family-friendly event with a Touch-a-Firetruck, Joe + Dough doughnut and coffee truck, baby goats to pet, s'mores stations and a live broadcast of the Bears game. compass.com/agents/gassensmith-group.

Chamber Concert: 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Morton Arboretum, Thornhill Education Center, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Celtic harp player Patrick Ball will perform an intimate classical concert. Tickets are $37; $175 for a subscription. mortonarb.org.

Handel's Messiah: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in the Blizzard Theatre at Elgin Community College, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. The Elgin Master Chorale performs Handels Messiah, Part I, as well as works of Brazilian classical composer Jos Maurcio Nues Garcia. Adults $29; seniors and students $24. elgin.edu.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Joe Naper's Discovery Play: 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Children ages 3-5 and their adults are invited for social engagement and learning. The museum's Learning Experiences Team will guide children and their caregivers through fun activities and explorations based on the theme of community helpers. Registration required. $15 per child, $12 per adult, free for adult members. NaperSettlement.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

BEST Resource Fair: 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Niles North High School, 9800 Lawler Ave., Skokie. Annual Resource Fair hosted by Niles North High School to provide families with information. eths.k12.il.us.

Holiday Sip and Shop: 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. A wine and spirits tasting and holiday shopping event. Browse art from local artisans, shop in The Arboretum Store, savor seasonal bites, and sip samples of more than 75 wines and spirits. Nonmember tickets are $50 for general Holiday Sip and Shop admission and $20 for designated driver admission. For ages 21 and older. mortonarb.org.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Holiday Book and Art Sale: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Wheaton Public Library, 225 N. Cross St., Wheaton. Friends of the Library Holiday Book and Art Sale features like-new gift books, nostalgia items, collectible books, silent auctions, autographed copies, and framed and unframed art. All proceeds benefit the library. Free admission. wheatonlibrary.org/friends.

Weed Ladies Winter Sale: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 10-11, and 17-18, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Features creative seasonal floral arrangements designed by the Weed Ladies of the Naperville Heritage Society volunteer group. Proceeds benefit the Naperville Heritage Society. Free admission. NaperSettlement.org.