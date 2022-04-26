Mother's Day dining 2022: 90 places where you can treat mom to a special meal

Treat Mom to Truluck's Mother's Day specials, including the Floradora cocktail, West Coast Dungeness Crab Pasta and the blueberry vanilla cake. Courtesy of Truluck's

Shaw's Crab House will be serving surf and turf combos for Mother's Day. Courtesy of Shaw's Crab House

Moms deserve recognition for all they do. Now is the time to think about how to show her some love as Mother's Day -- Sunday, May 8 -- approaches.

After a hiatus during the pandemic, many suburban restaurants have returned to offering lavish brunches and lunch and dinner specials. Impress Mom by making reservations now. And if you decide to celebrate her at home with a restaurant meal to-go, please don't make her do the dishes. She'll thank you for that. Happy Mother's Day!

Allgauer's

2855 N. Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauersriverfrontrestaurant.com/. Celebrate Mom with brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8, featuring unlimited champagne and mimosas, made-to-order omelets, carved primed rib, French toast, Allgauer's salad, New York strip roulade, sides, homemade cake and more. It's $56 for adults and $28 for kids 4-10. Reservations required.

Antico Posto

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. The Italian cafe celebrates Mom all weekend -- Friday through Sunday, May 6-8 -- with specials such as burrata gnocchi for $20.95, scallop risotto for $30.95 and white chocolate cheesecake for $9.95.

Arrowhead Golf Club

26W151 Butterfield Road, Wheaton, (630) 653-5802, arrowheadgolfclub.org/events/5-8-mothers-day-brunch/. Arrowhead is hosting Mother's Day brunch seatings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the grand ballroom with stations featuring breakfast, salads, seafood, entrees, desserts, pastries and more. It's $65 for adults, $32 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. Call for reservations.

Bar Louie

619 E. Boughton Road #A, Bolingbrook, (331) 246-0500, and 17W350 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 478-8040, barlouie.com/. Sip on $2 mimosas until 3 p.m. during Mother's Day brunch. Reservations requested.

Beacon Tap

1374 Lee St., Des Plaines, (847) 715-2772, thebeacontap.com/. Treat mom to Mother's Day brunch at 10, 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. Sunday, May 8. Dine on made-to-order omelets, French toast, pancakes, sausage, roasted chicken, mac and cheese, prime rib, sweets and more. It's $25 for adults, $12 for kids 5-10, and free for kids 4 and younger. Reservations required.

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/happening/mothers-day-2-3/. For those dining in on May 8, Beatrix will be serving the lobster and crab enchiladas for $27.95. Or, order Mother's Day brunch to-go that features melon and berries, brown sugar bacon, maple chicken sausage, scrambled eggs, lobster and crab enchiladas, baked French toast, Valencia orange juice and a bag of housemade lemon crisp cookies for $42.95 per person. Order by Saturday, May 7, for pickup or delivery from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 8.

The Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. Show Mom some love by preordering a three-course Mother's Day dinner that serves six to nine. For $299, you'll get salad (chopped, Greek or Caesar), an entree (roasted whole beef tenderloin or roasted New York strip loin), grilled asparagus, mashed potatoes or wild rice and tiramisu. It's available Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8.

Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679; 9310 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, (847) 674-4634, bonefishgrill.com/. The seafood restaurant will be serving up Mother's Day specials such as caprese dip, shrimp skewers, Smoked Old Fashioned and the Strawberry Citrus Martini. Reservations requested.

Brick House Tavern + Tap

1461 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, (630) 963-1104, brickhousetavernandtap.com/event/mothers-day/. Treat Mom to $3 mimosas and Bloody Marys while dining on the $45 prix fixe Mother's Day meal. It includes knockout shrimp, mozzarella bricks and classic meatballs; house or Caesar salad; choice of Cajun salmon salad, mahi mahi, chicken and waffles or drunken single pork chop; and apple crumble or ultimate brownie. Reservations requested.

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/events. At Broken Oar, Mom can enjoy the Mother's Day brunch buffet on the skydeck or in the upper level dining area from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8. Nosh on made-to-order omelets, honey-glazed ham, breakfast potatoes, scrambled eggs, French toast, fruit, pastries and more. It's $24.95 for adults and $11.95 for kids younger than 10. Reservations required.

Bub City

5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. Dine on a Southern Mother's Day brunch featuring dishes such as cinnamon sticky buns, buttermilk biscuit sandwiches, buttermilk waffles, brisket eggs Benedict and more from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8. Available for dine-in, carryout or delivery.

Buca di Beppo

90 Yorktown Road, Lombard, (630) 932-7673, and 604 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 808-9898, bucadibeppo.com/. Bring home Italian for Mother's Day. Options include Package 1 (salad; lasagna, baked rigatoni, shrimp scampi or spicy chicken rigatoni; and chocolate chip cannoli) or Package 2 (the same as 1 but with the added option of chicken parmigiana, chicken limone or eggplant parmigiana). Order by 7 a.m. Saturday, May 7, for pickup on Mother's Day.

Buck Russell's Bakery & Sandwich Shop

1137 Greenleaf, Wilmette, (847) 920-4222, buckrussells.com/. Honor mom with spring flower bouquet cupcakes ($24 for six, $48 for 12), Mother's Day decorated cookies (six for $24), strawberry shortcake ($28) and the chocolate-raspberry cake ($28). Or consider the Mother's Day Brunch Box for four for $52 that includes tomato-basil quiche, Buck's garden chopped salad, Grandma Russell's Coffee Cake and lemon-poppy seed scones. Order by 2 p.m. Thursday, May 5, for pickup Friday through Sunday, May 6-8.

Cantigny Golf

27W270 Mack Road, Wheaton, (630) 668-8463, cantignygolf.com/. This year, take Mom out to Mother's Day Brunch, which runs 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8. Dine on brunch fare, made-to-order omelets, grilled pork loin, Cajun salmon scampi, bistro grilled chicken, farfalle with veggies and more. It's $49 for adults, $25 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. Reservations required. For details, email Patrick Duquette at pduquette@cantigny.org.

The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290; thecapitalgrille.com/. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mother's Day, nosh on specials such as lobster frittata, bone-in New York strip steak and eggs or the 8-ounce filet. Don't forget the special mimosas, too.

Carlisle Banquets

435 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 960-0210, carlislebanquets.com/. Treat Mom to Mother's Day Brunch, which offers seatings at 11 a.m., 12:30 and 2 p.m. Dine on omelets, waffles and breakfast items, plus fare from the carving, seafood, pasta and kids' stations, a deluxe sweets table, and unlimited champagne, mimosas, bellinis and more. Plus, there will be live piano music and a rose for every mom. It's $52 for adults and $22 for kids 4-12. Reservations required.

Catch 35

35 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 717-3500, catch35.com/. Make reservations now to celebrate Mom from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 8. Specials and the regular menu will be available.

Chandler's Chophouse

401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 885-9009, chandlerschophouse.com/mothersday.php#about. Chandler's fetes Mom from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 8, with specials including prime rib, twin queen filets, Florida grouper, chicken Romano, rib-eye steak, mimosas, sparkling spring sangria and more. Reservations recommended.

Che Figata

2155 CityGate Lane, Suite 103, Naperville, (630) 579-3210, chefigatakitchen.com/. Make reservations now to treat Mom to a three-course $45 lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a four-course $55 dinner from 2:30-6 p.m. Dish options include prosciutto and melon, Italian wedding soup, apple salad, linguine and clams, pork chop Milanese, grilled yellowfin tuna steak, grilled New York strip steak, tiramisu, taleggio cheesecake and more. Reservations required.

Chessie's Restaurant

200 Applebee St., Barrington, (847) 382-5020, chessies-restaurant.com/menu/. A special Mother's Day menu will be available from 4-9 p.m. Sunday, May 8. Reservations required.

City Gate Grille

2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/. Reserve a table now for Mother's Day brunch, available from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8, featuring breakfast items (French toast, omelet station, pastries, fruit), lunch items (smoked ham, herb-roasted prime rib), seafood, salads, desserts and a children's menu. It's $65 for adults, $29.95 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. Reservations required.

Treat Mom to The Boss entree during City Works' and Old Town Pour House's Rock N Roll brunch on Mother's Day. - Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

1850 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 584-2500; 365 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, (847) 941-0990; 929 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 984-3571; cityworksrestaurant.com/. For Mother's Day, pair Rock N Roll Brunch favorites with the Mom'osa Flight, which includes four versions of the cocktail, including classic, Bellini, tropical, sangria, rosé, paloma and more for $24. Plus, all moms will receive a complimentary rose. Reservations required.

Concorde Banquets

20922 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, (847) 438-0025, concordebanquets.com/. Indulge in the Mother's Day Champagne Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8. Dine from the salad bar, stations (omelet, seafood, carving), sides, pastries, desserts and more. A complimentary glass of champagne is included in the $48 price for adults. It's $24 for kids 5-12 and free for kids 4 and younger. Reservations required.

Devon Seafood + Steak

17W400 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 516-0180, devonseafood.com/Oakbrook-Terrace. Treat mom to a three-course menu with dishes such as Georges Bank sea scallops and jumbo lump crabcakes. Available Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8. Reservations required.

Dover Straits

890 E. Route 45, Mundelein, (847) 949-1550, doverstraits.com/. Make reservations now for Mother's Day, when the seafood restaurant will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

The Drake Oak Brook

2301 York Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-0000, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/mothers-day.htm. Celebrate Mom with brunch, available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 8. Enjoy champagne and mimosas, plus a carving station, waffles, made-to-order omelets, breakfast items, salads, pastries, seafood and raw bar, quesadilla bar, entrees (maple-mustard crusted pork loin, chicken roulade, halibut), a bananas Foster and ice cream bar and more. It's $80 for adults, $25 for kids 6-12, and $10 for kids 2-5. Reservations required.

Drury Lane

100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300, lucillerestaurant.com/mothers-day-brunch/. The Mother's Day Brunch features unlimited champagne, mimosas and bellinis, plus stations including starters, omelets, breakfast, carving, doughnut/waffle, seafood, entrees, desserts and Bloody Mary. It's $75 for adults and $40 for kids 2-12. Reservations required to dine between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8.

Eli's Cheesecake

6701 W. Forest Preserve Drive, Chicago, (773) 205-3800, elicheesecake.com/. Indulge Mom with Eli's Mother's Day cheesecake for $54.95. Order ahead for delivery by Mother's Day.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/locations/il/lincolnshire. Nosh on a three-course meal that includes salad, filet mignon and crab-stuffed shrimp scampi ($90) or filet mignon and lobster tail scampi ($100), and a choice of chocolate gooey butter cake, New York cheesecake or Key lime pie. Available Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8. Reservations required.

Fogo de Chão

1824 Abriter Court, Naperville, (630) 955-0022, and 5460 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 678-7200, fogodechao.com/. Mother's Day brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner will be available from 2-9 p.m. Holiday pricing will be in effect all day; it's half-price for kids 7-12 and free for kids 6 and younger. Reservations required.

Fox & Turtle

400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/. Fox & Turtle will be open on Mother's Day serving specials to honor Mom. Make reservations at (630) 773-1801. Also, there will be a special Mother's Day Brunch in the Itasca Country Club Ballroom offering salads, starters, breakfast bar, seafood, omelet station, entrees, carving station, pasta, a kids' buffet, plus champagne, mimosas and more. Reservations are required at (630) 361-8056.

Francesca's

The special Mother's Day brunch buffet will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8 in Arlington Heights, Barrington, Frankfort, Elmhurst, Naperville, Oak Lawn, Palos Park and Chicago. Enjoy prime rib and porchetta carving stations, made-to-order omelets and mini waffles, pastries, fruit, mustard-glazed roasted salmon, ravioli al spinaci and more. It's $52.95 for adults and $16.95 for kids. Dinner runs from 4-9 p.m. Reservations required. Mother's Day specials -- insalata escarole, risotto al verde, filetto con gamberi all'aglio -- will be available on May 8 at all other Francesca's locations. miafrancesca.com/.

The Glen Club

2901 W. Lake Ave., Glenview, (847) 724-7272, theglenclub.com/mothers-day/. Take Mom to Mother's Day brunch at The Glen Club, which will be serving made-to-order omelets and waffles, breakfast fare, salads, entrees, sides, carving station (prime rib, roasted turkey), dessert and more. Two-hour seatings are available at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. and 1:30 and 2:15 p.m. It's $49 for adults, $21 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. Reservations required.

Granite City

1828 Abriter Court, Naperville, (630) 544-3700, and 801 Plaza Drive, Schaumburg, (630) 523-5700, gcfb.com/. Fete Mom with brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8, featuring made-to-order omelets, pastries, fruit, salad, prime rib, Reggiano hash brown potatoes and more. Don't miss the infinite mimosas and Bloody Mary experience. Reservations required.

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse

2105 S. Spring Road, Oak Brook, (630) 954-0000, and 5464 North River Road, Rosemont, (847) 928-9900, gibsonssteakhouse.com/. Gibson's is taking reservations now for Mother's Day.

Half Day Brewing

200 Village Green, Lincolnshire, (847) 821-6933, halfdaybrewing.com/. Show Mom some love with Mother's Day Brunch at Half Day. Available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8, dine on corned beef hash, egg sandwich, chilaquiles, waffles and eggs Benedict. Plus, mimosas and Bloody Marys are $7. There will be flowers for all moms. Reservations required.

The Hampton Social

100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414, thehamptonsocial.com/events/celebrate-mothers-day. All moms can enjoy a complimentary sparkling glass of rosé on Mother's Day.

Harbor Kitchen + Tap

1762 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 549-3817, harborkitchentap.com/. Harbor hosts a Mother's Day Brunch Buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8 featuring short rib breakfast casserole, salmon cake Benedict, pineapple ham, salad, fruit, desserts and more, plus a free glass of frozé or rosé for all moms. It's $39 for adults, $9.99 for kids 4-12, and free for kids 3 and younger. For an extra $7, add on bottomless mimosas, frozés or rosés. Reservations required.

Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse Rosemont

10233 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, (847) 699-1200, harrycarays.com/. Make reservations for Mother's Day Brunch, available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8. Dine on fruit or avocado crostini, an entree (steak and eggs, Denver omelet, eggs Benedict, smoked salmon, Belgian waffle) and dessert (Nutella mousse chocolate cups, lemon sorbet or Eli's Chicago Style Cheesecake) for $39.95 for adults. The kids' menu for ages 10 and younger is $15.95. Reservations required.

Hey Nonny

10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 202-0750, heynonny.com/. Reservations are required for the three-course Mother's Day Brunch at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 8, that also includes live jazz music from the Michael Cohen Duo.

Hotel Baker

100 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-2100, hotelbaker.com/mothers-day-brunch-2022/. Take Mom out to Hotel Baker's lavish Mother's Day brunch, available from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8. Sup on custom-made omelets, prime rib, honey-glazed ham, seafood, breakfast and lunch items, salads, soups, sides, desserts and more. It's $72 for adults, $38 for kids 4-12, and free for kids 3 and younger. Reservations required.

Houlihan's

2860 Showplace Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-0022, houlihans.com/Naperville. Mother's Day weekend -- Friday through Sunday, May 6-8 -- Houlihan's will be serving sticky orange ribs ($20.95), potato-crusted mahi ($19.95), huli-huli grilled chicken ($16.95) and vanilla bean cheesecake ($6.95). Plus, orange, pineapple and grapefruit mimosas are $5. Reservations required.

Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook

2815 Jorie Blvd., Oak Brook, (630) 568-1234, hyatt.com/. Celebrate Mother's Day with menu options from the raw bar, fruit and veggie dishes, an omelet station, a choice of one entree (Tex-Mex shrimp and grits, striped sea bass, smoked brisket bowl and coffee-rubbed hanger steak), desserts (apple trifle, hazelnut mousse tarts and Bavarian churro) and one glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne. It's $64 for adults, $30 for kids 7-10, and free for kids 6 and younger. Reservations required.

Jimmy's Charhouse

2290 Point Blvd, Elgin, (847) 783-0200, jimmyscharhouseelgin.com/. Jimmy's will be celebrating Mom with surf and turf and prime rib specials. Reservations requested. Call ahead for carryout.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. Johnny's is taking reservations now for Mother's Day dining.

Kona Grill

3051 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 515-8395, konagrill.com/happenings/mothers-day. Enjoy Mother's Day Roses & Rosé Brunch & Dinner featuring drink specials such as $7.99 Justin Rosé and Chandon Brut Rosé by the glass, in addition to the regular brunch menu. Reservations required.

Lambs Farm

14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville, (847) 362-5050, lambsfarm.org/event/mothers-day-brunch-2/. Make reservations now for Mother's Day brunch seatings at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. when diners can nosh on entrees, desserts and more. It's $27.99 for adults and $11.99 for kids.

Lazy Dog

436 S. Route 59, Naperville, (630) 481-7301, and 1115 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 780-7977, lazydogrestaurants.com/. Lazy Dog is taking reservations now for Mother's Day.

L. Woods

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/events/mothers-day-specials-2/. L. Woods' Mother's Day specials, available from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 8, include Maryland style crabcake ($17.95), prime rib (Queen Cut is $36.95, King Cut is $39.95), wild Alaskan halibut ($39.95) and strawberry rhubarb cobbler ($9.95). Available for dine-in, carryout or delivery.

Maggiano's Little Italy

1847 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-2270; 240 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 368-0300; 1901 E. Woodfield Road, Schaumburg, (847) 240-5600; 307 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0380; maggianos.com/. Maggiano's is taking reservations now for dine-in on Mother's Day. For dining at home, treat Mom to the Mother's Day Carryout Bundle that serves four to five and includes Caesar salad, Mom's Lasagna, fettuccine Alfredo, chicken piccata, New York Style Cheesecake and Gigi's Butter Cake. It's $95 for heat-at-home available May 6-7 and $120 for hot and ready on May 8. Order at least 12 hours in advance.

McCormick & Schmick's

3001 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-3700, and 5320 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 233-3776, mccormickandschmicks.com/ Available for dine-in, the Mother's Day three-course menu includes a soup or salad, an entree (crab and shrimp-stuffed salmon ($49), Chilean sea bass Oscar ($60), filet mignon ($55), West Australian lobster tail ($69)), and a dessert (cheesecake, upside down candied walnut apple pie, chocolate silk pie, vanilla bean creme brulee). Plus, sip on the Admired cocktail (Grey Goose Essences White Peach and Rosemary Vodka, monin white peach syrup, LaMarca prosecco and fresh lemon juice) for $15. Reservations required.

Meridian Banquet

1701 Algonquin Road, Rolling Meadows, (847) 952-8181, meridianbanquets.com/. Indulge in the Mother's Day Champagne Brunch, which includes carving, omelet, waffle and yogurt stations, seafood, breakfast items, lunch entrees, salads, desserts (chocolate fondue, ice cream bar, cakes), champagne and mimosas. Make reservations for seatings at 10:30 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. It's $46.99 for adults and $18.99 for kids 4-12.

Meson Sabika

1025 Aurora Ave., Naperville, (630) 983-3000, mesonsabika.com/specials/. Available from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Mother's Day, the preset menu includes a choice of cold tapas, hot tapas, entree (beef tenderloin, beef short rib, pollo de limon or fish of the day) and dessert. It's $59.95 for adults. Reservations required.

Meze Mediterraneo

680 Mall Drive, Schaumburg, (847) 598-6393, mezewine.com/. Meze is taking reservations now for Mother's Day.

Michael Jordan's Restaurant

1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansteakhouse.com/oak-brook/. Treat mom to the special Mother's Day menu featuring filet mignon Benedict ($41), fried chicken and waffles ($29), Belgian waffle ($19), steak and eggs skillet ($37), and grilled scallops, shrimp and petite filet ($60). Reservations required.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771; mortons.com/. Mother's Day specials include the 12-ounce bone-in filet and the One In A Million cocktail (Reyka Vodka, monin strawberry rose syrup and fresh lemon juice topped with Decoy Sparkling Brut and fresh mint), available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 8. Reservations required.

Niche

14 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000, nichegeneva.com/. Niche will only be serving a three-course meal on Mother's Day. For $48 for adults and $24 for kids 12 and younger, dine on a starter, entree (steak and eggs, wild mushroom omelet, porchetta hash, Niche smash burger, Belgian yeast waffle or Fjord trout Benedict) and dessert (old-fashioned doughnut, lemon Napoleon or carrot cake). Reservations required.

Oaken Bistro + Bar

200 N. Field Drive, Lake Forest, (847) 582-6410, oakenbistro.com/. Take mom to high tea at Oaken Bistro, which offers seatings at 11 a.m. and noon May 8. Sip on Harney & Sons teas while dining on tea sandwiches and sweets. It's $65 for adults and $30 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations required.

Pair brunch favorites with the Mom'osa Flight at Old Town Pour House on Mother's Day. - Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtownpourhouse.com/. For Mother's Day, pair brunch favorites with the Mom'osa Flight, which includes four versions of the cocktail, including classic, Bellini, tropical, rosé and more for $24. Plus, all moms will receive a complimentary rose. Reservations required.

151 Kitchen + Bar

151 N. York St., Elmhurst, (331) 979-7198, 151elmhurst.com/. Dine on Mother's Day brunch, available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 8. Reservations required.

Palm Court

1912 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 870-7770, palmcourt.net/. Celebrate Mom with specials from the Mother's Day menu (champagne poached salmon, leg of lamb, Chilean sea bass, roasted prime rib, beef Wellington, filet mignon and lobster tail, ham, pork roast and more) from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 8. Reservations required.

Passero will be serving seasonal specialties and brunch on Mother's Day. - Courtesy of Passero

3 S. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 857-8900, eatpassero.com/. On Mother's Day, Passero will be open for brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 4-8 p.m., serving seasonal specials and the regular menu. Reservations required.

Pennyville Station

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. Pennyville Station fetes Mom from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8 with brunch, including Nutella French toast, breakfast potatoes, fruit, pot stickers, lemon chicken, short ribs, penne pasta with a tomato cream sauce and more. It's $34.95 for adults, $14.95 for kids 6-12, and $9.95 for kids 2-5. Reservations required. Mother's Day carryout meals include lemon chicken ($22.95) and short rib ($29.95). Order by Wednesday, May 4, for pickup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

5 Oakbrook Court, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/. Perry's will be opening early at 11 a.m. on May 8, serving a 10-ounce filet stuffed roast for $49 per person. Don't miss the $9 off-the-menu cocktails -- mimosa, brandy milk punch and Bloody Mary -- available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Available for dine-in or pickup. Reservations required. To feed four, consider the family-style filet stuffed roast meal to-go for $179. Order ahead for pickup from 11 a.m. to close May 8.

Pinstripes

1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700 and 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com/. Make Mom's day with Mother's Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8. Try dishes from the waffle station, carving station, sweets table and more. Plus, there will be bottomless mimosas and aperol spritzes. Each mom will be treated to flowers. It's $35 for adults, $12 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and younger. Reservations required.

Pomeroy

844 Spruce, Winnetka, (847) 999-3090, pomeroywinnetka.com/. The French bistro fetes moms May 8 with the brunch and dinner special of Voodoo Grilled Oysters with Creole butter, asiago breadcrumb and lemon and a dinner special of Halibut Provençale. Reservations required.

Port Edward

20 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-5441, portedward.com/. Fete Mom with Port Edward's Champagne Brunch Buffet from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8. Nosh on seafood, made-to-order omelets, prime rib, turkey, breakfast items, sides, salads, fruit, cheeses and desserts. It's $55 for adults, $19.95 for kids 5-11, and free for kids 4 and younger. Reservations required.

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. Dine-in reservations for Mother's Day begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 8, featuring specials and the regular menu. Or order a Mother's Day dinner package for one to-go that includes a salad, mushroom soup, twice baked potato, choice of entree (prime filet ($86), New York strip steak ($86), balsamic-glazed grilled ora king salmon ($69), Parmesan-crusted tilapia ($55)) and Mom's strawberry cream pie. Order by Saturday, May 7, for pickup between 3 and 5 p.m. May 8.

Prairie Landing Golf Club

2325 Longest Drive, West Chicago, (630) 208-7633, prairielanding.com/. Dine on seafood, made-to-order omelets, breakfast and lunch items, children's entrees, desserts and more during Mother's Day brunch. Seatings are at 10:30 and 11 a.m. and 12:30 and 1 p.m. Sunday, May 8. Make reservations by Sunday, May 1. It's $46 for adults, $26 for kids 4-13, and free for kids younger than 4.

Wagyu beef and kimchi dumplings are on the prix fixe Mother's Day menu at Roka Akor. - Courtesy of Roka Akor

166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 634-7652, rokaakor.com/event/oakbrook-mothers-day-2022/. The Mother's Day tasting menu, which is $105 per person, includes wagyu beef and kimchi dumplings, toro tartare, yuzu crabcake, poached lobster, flamed seared salmon nigiri, yellowtail nigiri, robata grilled sea bass, prime New York strip and chocolate cake. Pair the meal with the $16 Bijin (aperol, procesco, elderflower liqueur, lime juice and agave). Reservations required.

Rosebud Restaurants

560 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, (847) 914-0900, and 22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 548-9800, rosebudrestaurants.com/. Make reservations now to dine on the Mother's Day specials May 8.

Ruth's Chris

933 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 498-6889, and 100 W. Higgins Road, Suite U-1, South Barrington, (847) 551-3730, ruthschris.com/. Friday through Sunday, May 6-8, Ruth's Chris is offering a three-course prix fixe menu featuring a starter, entree (steak and shrimp, steak and lobster, twin tail entree), sides and dessert starting at $57 per person. Reservations required. Or preorder a Mother's Day At Home meal for four that includes roast tenderloin, salad, two sides and four personal desserts for $195. Pickup is on May 7 or 8.

Saranello's

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/. The Mother's Day Brunch, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8, features a carving station, omelet station, waffles, French toast, salads, antipasti, pasta, shrimp cocktail, desserts and more for $48.95 for adults and $24.95 for kids 12 and younger. Plus, Bloody Marys are $5.

Scratchboard Kitchen

5 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, (847) 749-3103, scratchboardkitchenah.com/. Make reservations now to dine-in on Mother's Day. Or pre-order takeout, which will be available for pickup on Saturday, May 7, only. Options include cherry rhubarb poptarts, coffee toffee scones, cereal milk pie, caviar boards, Bloody Mary mix, Cucumber Gimlet mix and more.

Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/home/. Mother's Day brunch is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8, featuring specials such as crab and cheddar quiche, upright French toast with apple wood smoked bacon and wood-grilled shrimp and grits and cocktails including mimosas, sangria, Bloody Mary and rosé lemonade. Reservations required. Or order a Mother's Day Green Box To Go, which serves four to six. The apricot-glazed spiral ham is $125, the cedar plank-roasted salmon is $165 and the wood-grilled beef tenderloin is $195. Order by May 2 for pickup on Saturday, May 7.

End your Mother's Day meal with raspberry pie at Shaw's Crab House. - Courtesy of Shaw's Crab House

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. Shaw's is taking reservations for Mother's Day dining, which is available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 8. Specials include oysters on the half shell, fish, surf and turf combos and more.

SixtyFour Wine Bar & Kitchen

123 Water St., Suite 105, Naperville, (630) 780-6464, sixtyfourwinebar.com/. On Sunday, May 8, Moms can enjoy a complimentary mimosa when dining on Mother's Day Brunch -- featuring a la carte cheese and charcuterie, starters, salads, entrees, desserts and more -- from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations requested.

Sophia Steak

1146 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette, (847) 728-8220, sophiasteak.com/. Sophia Steak opens at 3 p.m. May 8, when the upscale restaurant will serve Mother's Day specials, including the petite filet Oscar style, which includes jumbo lump crab, asparagus and Bearnaise sauce. Reservations required.

Spartan Ale House Naperville

3032 English Rows Ave., Naperville, (630) 536-8163, spartanalehouse.com/event/mothers-day-brunch-naperville/. Take mom out to brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8. Highlights include grilled lamb chops, prime rib, omelet station, shrimp cocktail, mini crabcakes, challah French toast, breakfast fare, sides and desserts for $45 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations required.

For Mother's Day, Stan's Donuts will offer specialty doughnuts decorated with edible flowers. - Courtesy of Stan's Donuts

529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092; stansdonuts.com/. For Mother's Day, Stan's is offering limited-time specialty doughnuts decorated with vanilla glaze and an edible flower. They'll be available in-store on May 7-8 only. Preorders are available May 2-6.

The Table At Crate

35 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-9444, tableatcrate.com/. Chef Bill Kim has crafted a four-course Mother's Day brunch menu inspired by special mothers in his life. The first course -- Green Acres Farm spring asparagus sauté -- is inspired by local farmer Beth Eccles, while the second course -- Mama Kim's Famous Savory Pancake with soft-boiled farmer's egg and shrimp -- was inspired by his mom, Sue. His mother-in-law, Lola, inspired the third course: Lola's salmon criolla with roasted garlic and Three Sisters Garden white corn grits. Dessert is chilled strawberry and rhubarb soup with triple chocolate. It's $75 per person. Reservations required.

Tamarack Golf Club

24032 W. Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville, (630) 904-4000, tamarackgc.com/. Mother's Day Brunch includes breakfast items, a carving station, entrees, sweets, a deluxe mimosa bar and more from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8. It's $49.95 for adults and $29.95 for kids 3-10. Reservations required.

Tap House Grill

Locations in Algonquin, Hanover Park, Lemont, Oswego, Palatine, Plainfield, St. Charles and Wheeling; taphousegrills.com/. Moms eat for free all day on Mother's Day. Highlights of the brunch, available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., include naan breakfast pizza, prime rib and eggs, avocado toast, salmon cake Benedict and more. All moms will receive a complimentary glass of champagne or mimosa. Reservations requested.

For Mother's Day, Thorn Restaurant is offering a build-your-own avocado toast bar in addition to brunch specialties. - Courtesy of Thorn Restaurant

In The Rose Hotel Chicago O'Hare, 5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, thornrestaurant.com/. Make Mom's day with brunch at Thorn featuring a build-your-own avocado toast bar, plus crepes, eggs Benedict, charcuterie, lemon ricotta cake and more. All moms will receive a free mimosa and a complimentary family photo op. Seatings are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. May 8. It's $70 for adults and $40 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations are required at eventbrite.com/.

Sip on specialty cocktails for Mother's Day such as Blueberry Acai Mule at Timothy O'Toole's. - Courtesy of Timothy O'Toole's

5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee, (847) 249-0800: 10 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa, (847) 979-0600; and 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599; timothyotooles.com/. Mother's Day specials include strawberry spinach salad ($14), spring pasta ($19), lemon dill salmon ($22) and chocolate molten lava cake ($8). Sip on specialty cocktails such as Blueberry Acai Mule, Peach Bourbon John Daly, Grapefruit Fizz and Peach Paloma. Reservations requested.

Truluck's fetes moms on Mother's Day with the blueberry vanilla cake. - Courtesy of Truluck's

9860 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 233-9404, trulucks.com/. Treat Mom to Truluck's Mother's Day's specials, which include West Coast Dungeness Crab Pasta ($59), the Floradora cocktail (Hendrick's Gin, Reàl Raspberry Syrup, lime juice and Fever Tree Ginger Beer for $14.50) and the blueberry vanilla cake with cream cheese icing and passion fruit crème anglaise ($18). Reservations required; business casual attire is requested.

Villa Olivia

1401 W. Lake St., Bartlett, (630) 540-4170, bartlettparks.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Mothers-Day-Brunch-2022.pdf. Take Mom out to the Mother's Day Holiday Buffet, which offers seatings every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8. All moms will receive a complimentary glass of champagne. The buffet features salad, soup, breakfast selections, carved-to-order prime rib or turkey breast, entrees, sides, pasta and desserts. It's $37.95 for adults, $17.50 for kids 6-10, and $6.50 for kids 3-5. Reservations required.

Weber Grill Restaurant

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/mothers-day-2022/. On Mother's Day, Weber Grill will be hosting brunch, which includes blueberry cornbread, bananas Foster French toast, and charcoal-grilled steak and eggs, while dinner features coffee-cured filet mignon, macadamia-crusted red grouper, hickory-smoked prime rib, lobster mac and cheese and grilled strawberry shortcake. Reservations required.

White Deer Run

250 W. Gregg's Parkway, Vernon Hills, (847) 680-6100, whitedeergolf.com/. Highlights of Mother's Day Brunch, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8, include breakfast fare, salads, carving station (prime rib and roasted turkey), entrees, desserts and more. It's $35.95 for adults and $17.95 for kids. Reservations required.

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; and 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; wildfirerestaurant.com/. Seasonal specials such as the macadamia-nut crusted halibut will be on the menu for Mother's Day.