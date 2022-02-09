Super Bowl 2022: Suburban restaurants, bars kick off with dining specials, parties

You won't go hungry with L. Woods' Big Game Pack for two that's available for the Super Bowl. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

For fans of football, creative (and sometimes befuddling) TV ads and/or the Halftime Show, the Super Bowl -- arguably one of the biggest sporting events of the year, this year featuring the Los Angeles Rams vs. the Cincinnati Bengals at 5:30 p.m. Sunday -- is almost here. If you haven't made plans, now is the time. Suburban restaurants and bars are offering a variety of in-person parties, dine-in and carryout specials and more. Some have early ordering deadlines, so don't delay. Here's what we've found so far.

Antico Posto

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. The Pasta and Pint Package for two for $30.95 includes a choice of homemade pasta, gnocchi or ravioli and a pint of homemade gelato. The Antico Package for two for $40.95 features bread, Caesar salad, a choice of homemade pasta, gnocchi or ravioli, and tiramisu or chocolate budino. Order ahead; the packages are available from noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, for pickup and delivery only.

Applebee's

125 S. Randall Road, Elgin, (847) 697-4897, applebees.com/en. On Super Bowl Sunday, order $40 worth of food for delivery or to-go either online or from Applebee's mobile app and get 20 free boneless wings using the promo code BIGGAME22.

A Toda Madre

499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, (630) 474-0969, atmrestaurant.com/.

Bien Trucha

410 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 232-2665, bientrucha.com/.

Quiubo

120 Water St., Suite 122, Naperville, (331) 702-2711, quiubomx.com/.

Three of the Bien Trucha Group restaurants are offering Super Bowl specials to-go, including super nachos for eight ($50), Big Dip seven-layer dip for 10 ($60), guacamole and chips for eight to 10 ($38), salsa trio with chips ($25) and a liter of margarita (five to six glasses for $45). Order ahead for pickup at 11 a.m., noon or 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at your preferred restaurant.

B Square Pizza in Wheeling is offering a special wing package to-go during Super Bowl week only. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (224) 676-0312, bsquarepizzadelivery.com/wheeling/. Now through Super Bowl Sunday, B Square is offering four dozen cast-iron fried chicken wings (served naked or tossed in sauce) with housemade pickles and ranch dressing for $60 for bone-in or $50 for boneless. On Sunday only, order up B Square's $39.95 Family Game Day Package that includes boneless chicken wings, Caesar salad, a 12-inch pizza and penne pasta with Alfredo sauce. Order one hour ahead of pickup or delivery time.

Bar Louie

17W350 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 478-8040; 619 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, (331) 246-0500; and 5615 N. Cumberland Ave., Chicago, (773) 332-8029; barlouie.com/. Just for Super Bowl Sunday, place an order by Friday, Feb. 11, using the code BIGGAME20 to get 20% off platters, including traditional wings, boneless wings, beef sliders, hot honey chicken sliders, Impossible sliders, pulled pork sliders, salmon sliders and trio dip. Pickup is on Sunday.

Beacon Tap

1374 Lee St., Des Plaines, (847) 715-2772, thebeacontap.com/uncategorized/super-bowl-party/. It's a party on Sunday at Beacon Tap. The $60 per person package includes open bar from 4-10 p.m. featuring domestic, import and call drinks, unlimited food, plus raffles, prizes and giveaways. Reservations are required.

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/. Free food! Broken Oar is hosting a Super Bowl Party starting at 5 p.m. Sunday featuring free chili and nacho bar at halftime. Plus, domestic buckets are $15 and personal mimosa pitchers are $10. And they'll be giving away Bears gear every quarter. Make reservations now for a table of two to eight.

Bub City

Parkway Bank Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. If you need to feed four to six at home, consider Bub City's Big Game Combo featuring St. Louis ribs, hickory-smoked chicken wings, creamy mac and cheese, bread-and-butter pickles and more for $149.95. Order 24 hours prior to pickup, which is available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For dine-in, the game will be on and specials will be available.

Hot sandwich trays are just one to-go option from Buona Beef for the Super Bowl. - Courtesy of Buona Beef

Locations across the suburbs; buona.com/. Catering options for the Big Game include make-your-own buffet, boxed lunches, hot sandwich trays, apps, desserts and family packs, to name a few. Order in advance for pickup on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Chandler's Chophouse

401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 885-9009, chandlerschophouse.com/. Chandler's is hosting a Super Bowl Watch Party from 5-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. The $50 package includes the all-you-can-eat buffet and an open bar from kickoff until the end of the game. The buffet only is $20. For the buffet, appetizers (homemade chili, chips and salsa, barbecue meatballs, Buffalo wings) will be available from 5-8 p.m.; dinner (salad, baked mac and cheese, broasted chicken, sides) is from 6-8:30 p.m.; and dessert will be available from 6-8:30 p.m. Reservations requested.

Draft Picks

912 S. Busse Road, Mount Prospect, (847) 290-9000, draftpicksmtprospect.com/. Super Bowl carryout specials include 50 traditional wings for $59.95, 50 boneless wings for $39.95, a nacho tray for four to six for $24.95, and pizzas are buy one, get one half price.

Pizza is buy one, get one half-price on Super Bowl Sunday at Draft Picks in Mount Prospect. - Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2015

1017 Front St., Lisle, (630) 241-9955, evvivalisle.com/events/super-bowl-lvi-party-rams-vs-bengals. Purchase tickets now for Evviva's Super Bowl LVI Party on Sunday, Feb. 13, featuring the $15 all-you-can-eat halftime buffet. Other specials include half-price apps, $9 22-ounce Bloody Marys, $7 Panzerottis and $2 domestic drafts.

Fat Rosie's

940 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (224) 377-2395; 47 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 328-0060; 870 N. Meacham, Schaumburg, (847) 807-2850; fatrosies.com/. For the Super Bowl, Fat Rosie's is offering Super Fiesta to-go packages for four featuring guacamole and chips ($38), make-your-own nachos ($40), fajitas ($100), taco bar ($100), quesadillas ($40) and margaritas (lime, mango or strawberry) for $50 for 32 ounces or $90 for a gallon. Order by Saturday, Feb. 12, on Tock for pickup before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.

Frank's Place Bar

In the Hilton Chicago Northbrook, 2855 N. Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauersriverfrontrestaurant.com/. Throughout the game, Frank's is offering $4 draft beer and a $14 build-your-own taco bar.

Kings Dining & Entertainment

5505 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 233-0099, kings-de.com/location/kings-dining-entertainment-rosemont/. Head to Kings to watch the game and take advantage of half-price pizza at halftime, buckets of beer and Black Cherry Bud Light Seltzers. Plus, enter the half-time raffle for a chance to win a Bud Light cooler and a Kings gift card. Reservations required.

L. Woods

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. Hope you're hungry: The Big Game Pack for two for $49.95 features turkey chili, Buffalo wings, baked pretzels with beer cheese and smoked barbecue wings. Order by 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, for pickup from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday or Sunday, Feb. 12-13. L. Woods will be showing the game from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Michael Jordan's Restaurant

1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansrestaurant.com/. Available on Super Bowl Sunday, Michael Jordan's is offering a $75 Game Day Package for four featuring spicy buffalo chicken wings, garlic bread, cheese quesadilla, maple-glazed bacon, crispy chicken spring rolls, and chips with queso, guac and roasted tomato salsa. Order ahead for pickup between 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.

Miller's Ale House

778 N. Route 59, Aurora, (630) 332-8574; 455 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 241-3371; and 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 598-1090; millersalehouse.com/. Reserve your seat now for $25 to catch the big game at Miller's Ale House. The price will then be applied to your game-day check. Reservations are prepaid.

Moretti's

Locations in Barrington, Bartlett, Crystal Lake (Pizza Pub), Edison Park, Fox Lake, Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, Mount Prospect, Morton Grove, Rosemont and Schaumburg; morettisrestaurants.com/. The $39 dine-in special includes a 16-inch, two-topping pizza and a large order of wings. For at home, make Super Bowl entertaining easy with game day app platters that serve 15-20. Options include Italian sausage and peppers, three-cheese toasted raviolis, crispy chicken tenders, tomato and basil bruschetta, and spinach and artichoke dip with tortilla chips. Or order up Italian beef variety packs: The Field Goal (Italian beef and mostaccioli) is $75; The Touchdown (Italian beef and sausage) is $79; and The Super MVP (Italian beef and chicken Parmesan) is $83. Order ahead for pickup on Sunday.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771; mortons.com/event/big-game-weekend/. Morton's has a lot to offer for the big game. The Prop Bet package featuring prime burgers and hand-cut potato chips for six is $119. Or consider the Pre-Game for eight that includes prime beef sliders; crispy chicken sliders; SRF wagyu meatballs; jumbo shrimp cocktail; spinach, crab and artichoke dip; petite filet mignon sandwiches; mini iceberg wedge bites; and hand-cut potato chips for $179. The Halftime for 10 features prime beef sliders; crispy chicken sliders; SRF wagyu meatballs; petite filet mignon sandwiches; hand-cut potato chips; Caesar salad; bacon and onion mac and cheese; and smoked Gouda au gratin potatoes for $199. Order now for pickup on Sunday, Feb. 13.

O'Toole's and Timothy O'Toole's

O'Toole's: 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599; Timothy O'Toole's: 5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee, (847) 249-0800, and 10 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa, (847) 979-0600; timothyotooles.com/. Super Bowl drink specials include $22 buckets, $6 mimosas and $8 O'Toole's Bloody Marys. And nosh on mac and cheese bites ($8), mini corn dogs ($8), app sampler ($22), boneless wing platter ($16) and Ultimate Super Bowl Burgers ($16) on Sunday.

Passero

3 S. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 857-8900, eatpassero.com/. This year, chef/owner Matt Peota is offering Super Bowl pickup specials featuring starters and salads for four; 12- or 16-inch pub-style pizzas; and sandwich kits (Chuck's Maine lobster rolls for $49.95/$99.95 or Chicago-style braised Italian beef for $27.95/$55.95) that serve two to four. Orders must be placed by Thursday, Feb. 10, at exploretock.com/passero/checkout/options for pickup between 2 and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Pennyville Station

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. Tickets are limited for Pennyville's Super Bowl party, which starts at 5 p.m. Sunday. The $150 per person admission includes a buffet with short ribs, fried gnocchi, wings, Cajun shrimp, rigatoni with vodka sauce and more, and an open bar featuring Tito's specialty drinks. Plus, there will be TV raffles, 50/50 raffles and more.

Real Time Sports Bar & Grill

1120 W. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village, (847) 534-5000, realtimesportsbar.com/. Fill up while watching Super Bowl Sunday. For $50, fans can nosh on any one sandwich or pizza and unlimited draft beer, wine and well cocktails from the beginning of the game until the end of the fourth quarter. Expect tons of giveaways, too.

Rep's Place

3200 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, (224) 347-2916, repsplace.com/. Rep's is hosting a big game bash when Miller Lite and Coors Light pitchers are $10. Check in by kickoff to get access to the free halftime buffet. Don't miss the raffles and prizes, too. Reservations are strongly encouraged. For to-go, pre-order the $99 Super Bowl Sunday carryout deal, which includes two large, two-topping pizzas, 50 boneless chicken wings and 12 burger sliders. Pickup is from 2-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve 22

485 Winchell Way, Glen Ellyn, (630) 469-5550, reserve22.com/. Party at home with Reserve 22's Super Bowl menu to-go, which includes nachos (half pan $22, full pan $42), 12 wings ($18), 12 steak sliders ($60) and a pound of shrimp scampi ($28). Order by 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, for pickup between 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Draft Picks in Mt. Prospect is serving up special wing deals for Super Bowl Sunday. - Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2016

2486 Bushwood Drive, Elgin, (847) 551-9006; 4607 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates, (847) 645-0005; 12220 Princeton Drive, Huntley, (847) 669-8600; 1360 Lake St., Roselle, (847) 278-1666; and 1545 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 513-0681; rookiespub.com/. Rookies' $49 AFC Package includes 12 wings, one large, two-topping pizza and a bucket of five domestic beers, while the $69 NFC Package features 12 wings, two large, two-topping pizzas and a bucket of five domestic beers. Plus, on Super Bowl Sunday, wings are 99 cents each, buckets of five domestic beers are $15 and buckets of five import beers are $20.

Scratchboard Kitchen

5 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, (847) 749-3103, scratchboardkitchenah.com/. This weekend, recent "Chopped" contestant and executive chef Grace Goudie is offering the $75 Super Bowl Appetizer Box featuring buffalo chicken dip, spinach and artichoke, barbecue pork sliders served with barbecue sauce and pickles, and shrimp bahn mi with cilantro-lime slaw. Order ahead for pickup on Saturday, Feb. 12. Or for Super Bowl Sunday, order the fried chicken bucket (only available on Sunday) for four for $45.

Sideouts Sports Tavern

4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake, (847) 526-7174, 3dsideouts.com/. A premium open bar, halftime buffet and dessert table are all a part of Sideouts' 21-and-older Super Bowl Party on Sunday. Reservations are required.

Thorn Restaurant & Lounge

5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, (847) 260-4774, thornrestaurant.com/specials-and-events/big-game-specials. Game-day options for dine-in include flat iron nachos for $16 and honey wings for $14, plus domestic beer buckets for $15 and import buckets for $17.