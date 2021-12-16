Christmas dining 2021: Restaurants are prepping dine-in, to-go specials for the holidays

Show off your creativity with Beatrix's Christmas Cookie Decorating Kit. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Christmas is almost here. If you don't have dining plans for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day yet, you're in luck. Here's our annual list of holiday dining options for dine-in and to-go available next week.

But don't delay in making reservations or ordering takeout, as there really isn't much time left.

Antico Posto

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. For the holidays, the Italian cafe is serving specials now through Wednesday, Jan. 5, including crispy polenta and mushroom marsala ($13.95), burrata truffle gnocchi ($19.95) and white chocolate cheesecake ($9.95). Available for dine-in, carryout and delivery.

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. For $29.95 per person, feast on a dine-in Christmas Eve dinner featuring grilled filet medallions and brown butter mashed potatoes. The Christmas Eve to-go menu featuring roasted Brussels sprout and honeycrisp apple salad, butternut squash and apple soup, chicken bebe, filet medallions, brown butter mashed potatoes, pesto green beans and Oh My! Caramel Pie is $52.95 per person. Order by 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, for pickup or delivery from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. Closed on Christmas Day.

Get creative with Beatrix's Christmas Cookie Decorating Kit that includes six holiday cookies, icing, sprinkles and small candies for $17.95. Order ahead; it's available now through Friday, Dec. 24.

Belvedere

1170 W. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village, (847) 534-0600, belvederebanquets.com/. The holiday to-go menu offers packages for four, including beef tenderloin ($140), prime rib ($120), short ribs ($140) and herb-crusted salmon ($110). Each one includes a salad, starch, vegetable and rolls. For ordering options, email info@belvederebanquets.com.

Bien Trucha Group

A Toda Madre: 499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, (630) 474-0969, atmrestaurant.com/; Bien Trucha: 410 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 232-2665, bientrucha.com/; Quiubo: 120 Water St., Suite 122, Naperville, (331) 702-2711, quiubomx.com/. For $150, you can feed five to six diners with the barbacoa Christmas to-go package featuring five pounds of barbacoa, poblano rice, beans, consome, salsa morita, cilantro, onions, limes and tortillas. Order now for pickup at 11 a.m., noon or 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.

Big Bowl

215 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 808-8880, and 1950 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-8881, bigbowl.com/. On Christmas Eve, Big Bowl will be serving the regular menu of Chinese and Thai dishes from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine-in, carryout and delivery.

Big Skillet Restaurant and Pancake House

90 Tyler Creek Plaza, Elgin, (847) 741-7331, bigskilletpancakehouse.com/. Holiday specials include prime rib and beef tenderloin. Big Skillet is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

The Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. This year, Blossom Cafe is offering dine-in specials for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, including prime rib, baked ham, baked stuffed shrimp, filet and lobster, and salmon phyllo. Hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days. Or consider the complete takeout dinners that feed eight to 15 and include ham or roast turkey for $190 and rotisserie roast pork for $170. Order by Tuesday, Dec. 21, for pickup on Christmas Eve or Day.

Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 15537 S. Lagrange Road, Orland Park, (708) 873-5170; 9310 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, (847) 674-4634; and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679; bonefishgrill.com/. For dine-in, sip on the Winter White Cosmo ($9.60) while enjoying the winter specials, including the Baja scallops and shrimp scampi pasta ($18.90), the Rockefeller "Butterfish" ($28.90) and the warm chocolate lava cake ($9).

The Chocolate Sanctuary

5101 Washington St., Gurnee, (224) 944-0808, thechocolatesanctuary.com/. The chocolate-inspired restaurant is hosting a Holidays Around the World Chef's Dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, featuring cocoa potato latkes, lumpia paired with plum wine, chicken mole tamale paired with glogg, frutti de mari paired with chianti and humming bird pineapple upside-down cake paired with coquito for $50. Reservations are required.

CityGate Grille

2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/. This year, plan ahead as City Gate is offering a Cook-At-Home Christmas Dinner for six featuring a choice of prime rib roast ($200) or glazed ham ($150), green beans, cheesy potatoes and cheesecake with strawberry sauce. Order ahead for pickup from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23. Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Di Pescara

2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321, di-pescara.com/. The $55.95 per person Christmas Eve carryout menu features Maine lobster bisque, braised short ribs, Tillamook cheddar twice baked potato, Do-Rite Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding, Maria's Lemon Cookies and more. Order by noon Monday, Dec. 20, for pickup between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24. Closed on Christmas Day.

Dover Straits

890 E. Route 45, Mundelein, (847) 949-1550, doverstraits.com/. Make reservations now to dine in on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Muzik Engine Band will be playing Dec. 24-25.

The Drake Oak Brook

2301 York Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-0000, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/. The Drake celebrates the holidays with a Christmas Dinner Show from 6-10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, featuring performances by Diva Montell and Jeorge Holmes. Dine on cream of chicken and rice, filet mignon and jumbo shrimp and New York cheesecake at 7 p.m. before the music starts at 7:30. Dinner is $109; a cash bar will be available. Reservations are required.

Drury Lane

100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300, lucillerestaurant.com/holiday-events/. Christmas Day Brunch is back for dine-in this year. Nosh on made-to-order doughnuts and waffles and from the omelet, breakfast, seafood, carving, savory, hot chocolate, children's and Bloody Mary stations. And sip on unlimited mimosas, bellinis and champagne. It's $75 for adults and $40 for kids 3-12. Reservations are required.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/. Enjoy the Holidays with the Duckhorn four-course wine dinner for $115 per person that features seafood Louie salad, wild mushroom polenta cake, petite filet mignon and shrimp scampi, and orange olive oil cake. The dinner is available for dine-in through the holidays.

Fox & Turtle

400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/. Dine from the special Christmas Eve menu featuring crabcakes, Chef Ron's Cioppino, filet mignon paparazzi and halibut Oscar. Reservations are requested.

Francesca's

Locations in Arlington Heights, Barrington, Bolingbrook, Chicago, Elmhurst, Lake Forest, Naperville, Northbrook, St. Charles and surrounding suburbs; miafrancesca.com/. Feast on Christmas dinner specials such as Tuscan white bean soup ($6.95), winter caprese ($12.95), surf and turf for two ($94.95) and Feast of the Seven Fishes cioppino ($45.95). Reservations required.

Grill House

3061 Dundee Road, Northbrook, (847) 205-2200, eatgrillhouse.com/. The winter holiday catering menu features entrees (roasted turkey breast with gravy, roasted chicken, tenderloin roast, sliced brisket, lamb chops, grilled Atlantic salmon), sides, salads, apps, desserts and more. Order ahead for Christmas Eve pickup.

Jameson's Charhouse

1331 W. Dundee Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 392-7100, jamesonscharhousearlingtonheights.com/. Jameson's is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and noon to 9 p.m. Christmas Day. Reservations are requested.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. Need dinner to-go for Christmas? Johnny's delivers with complete dinner packages such as rotisserie roasted pork ($159.95), whole turkey ($299.95 full size or $159.95 half size) and prime rib ($575 full size or $300 half size). Dinners includes sides, salad, rolls, cheesecake and more. Order ahead for Christmas. The restaurant will be open for dine-in on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/. The holiday dinner package, which feeds eight to 10 for $225, includes pork tenderloin or chicken limone, three sides, bread and limoncello cake. Add on prime rib or braised short ribs for an extra $125. Dinner for two, which features pork tenderloin or chicken limone for $70 and prime rib or braised short ribs for $120, includes two sides, salad, bread and limoncello cake. Breakfast options for Christmas morning are also available. Order by Dec. 19 for pickup by noon Friday, Dec. 24.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar is offering $29 sushi trays over the holidays. - Courtesy of Emily Davis

1719 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (630) 283-0654, kurasushi.com/. To make the holidays less stressful, Kura is offering osechi-style assorted sushi roll and assorted nigiri variety trays for $29 starting Monday, Dec. 20. They're available for takeout and delivery only.

L. Woods

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. Make reservations now for dine-in on Christmas Eve, or consider the Christmas dinner for two to-go, which includes oven-roasted turkey breast, mac and cheese, creamed spinach and banana cream pie for $59.95. For those who need to feed eight to 10 diners, L. Woods is offering oven-roasted turkey breast and gravy for $79.95, plus sides and desserts a la carte. Order by Saturday, Dec. 18, for pickup from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. Closed on Christmas Day.

L. Woods is offering an oven-roasted turkey breast dinner for two to-go for Christmas this year. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

1847 Freedom Drive, Naperville; 240 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook; 1901 E. Woodfield Road, Schaumburg; 307 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills; maggianos.com/. Now through Dec. 24, order up a holiday bundle to-go for $99 that feeds four to six and features Mom's Lasagna, chicken piccata, Caesar salad, Gigi's Butter Cake, Vera's Lemon Cookies and more.

McCormick & Schmick's

3001 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-3700, and 5320 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 233-3776, mccormickandschmicks.com/event/christmas/. This year, the upscale restaurant is hosting a dine-in holiday prix fixe menu that includes a soup or salad; crab and shrimp stuffed salmon ($50), open blue cobia ($50), filet mignon ($60) or West Australian lobster tail ($60); and a dessert. It's available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Reservations are required. If you're dining at home, the Christmas feast to-go for four for $155 includes prime rib, salad, sides and bread. Order by Monday, Dec. 20, for pickup on Christmas.

Mezé Mediterráneo

680 Mall Drive, Schaumburg, (847) 598-6393, mezewine.com/. For the holiday, Meze is serving up the Peppermintini featuring vodka, creme de menthe, raspberry mint syrup, lemon juice and a candy cane garnish.

Through Dec. 31, sip on the new Merry Berry Margarita at Miller's Ale House. - Courtesy of Miller's Ale House

778 N. Route 59, Aurora; 455 Butterfield Road, Lombard; 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, and other suburbs; millersalehouse.com/. Available now through Dec. 31, the new Merry Berry Margarita joins the limited-time only specials of fried jalapeños, chicken bacon ranch mac and cheese, and the steak and shrimp combo for the holidays.

Moretti's

Locations in Barrington, Bartlett, Edison Park, Fox Lake, Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, Mount Prospect, Morton Grove, Rosemont and Schaumburg; morettisrestaurants.com/. Make the holidays easier with Moretti's individual dinners or family four-packs. The honey-baked ham ($22.99 per person) and sliced sirloin ($24.99 per person) meals include a salad, au gratin potatoes, baked sweet potato mash and harvest veggies. The Italian Feast for $22.99 per person includes a salad, lasagna, meatballs, Italian sausage and penne pasta with marinara or vodka sauce. Order 48 hours in advance of pickup on Christmas Eve or Day.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/. This year, Morton's is offering a three-course Chateaubriand menu for two for dine in on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The $179 dinner includes a winter salad, chateaubriand for two, baked corn soufflé, creamed spinach, sour cream mashed potatoes, and white chocolate and pecan bread pudding or bruléed cheesecake. Or pre-order the dinner to-go for pickup from 2-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, or noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25.

Osteria Trulli

1510 E. Hintz Road, Arlington Heights, (224) 347-1010, osteriatrulli.com/web/. The Pugliese restaurant will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Day for pickup only.

Palm Court

1912 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 870-7770, palmcourt.net/. Indulge with Palm Court's holiday dine-in specials including prime rib, African cold water rock lobster tail, beef Wellington, Alaskan king crab legs, filet mignon and shrimp en croute and more. Don't forget the holiday desserts, including Key lime pie, peppermint dream, chocolate fudge cake and carrot cake. Reservations are required.

Perry's Steakhouse and Grille

5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/. Perry's Holiday Feast to-go for four features soup or salad, two family-style sides, bread and a choice of prime rib ($165), rack of lamb ($175) or New York strip roast ($155). Pre-order for pickup between Dec. 22-24.

Port Edward

20 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-5441, portedward.com/. Reservations are required for the dine-in Christmas Eve celebration, which starts at 11 a.m. and features specials in addition to the regular menu.

The spicy aioli mixed green salad is part of Prairie Grass Cafe's special Christmas to-go package. - Courtesy of Monica Kass Rogers

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. The Christmas Eve dinner for two to-go features short ribs, sides, salad and sticky toffee date cake for $132. Add on a quart of butternut squash soup for $20. Order ahead for pickup between 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23. The restaurant is closed Dec. 24-26.

Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/. Make the holidays easier with Season 52's The Green Box, which serves four to six. Choose from Kona-crusted wood-grilled tenderloin ($195) or whole side of cedar plank salmon ($145), plus a salad, sides and six mini indulgence desserts. Order 24 hours in advance of pickup.

Shaw's Crab House

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. Shaw's will be serving the regular menu from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. Reservations required.

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092; stansdonuts.com/. Here's some sweet fun: Stan's in Oakbrook Terrace is hosting a holiday doughnut decorating event from 3-3:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, where participants will be able to decorate 12 mini doughnuts with glazes and sprinkles in person. It's $24.99 per person. To-go kits, available the day of, are $19.99. Make reservations at eventbrite.com/.

Need breakfast for Christmas Eve or Day? Consider grabbing seasonal doughnuts from Stan's, including the Gingerbread Old Fashioned (available in gluten-free), Eggnog Le Stan, Chocolate Peppermint Dipped and Peppermint Bark Old Fashioned.

Tuscany

550 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 465-9988, tuscanychicago.com/. Dig out your ugliest holiday sweater for Tuscany Wheeling's Ugly Sweater Party on Friday, Dec. 17. Rendition will play from 7-10 p.m. And the ugly sweater contest winner will take home a $50 gift card.

Weber Grill

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/. This year, Weber Grill is offering half (serves four to five) and full (serves eight to 10) Christmas Eve platters, including winter salad, gulf shrimp cocktail, hickory smoked prime rib, Carolina smoked pork loin, white cheddar mac and cheese, green beans almondine, garlic mashed potatoes, triple chocolate Bundt cake, Dutch apple pie and more. Order by Sunday, Dec. 19.

Wildfire will be serving the filet medallion trio for dine-in or to-go on Christmas Eve. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100; wildfirerestaurant.com/. All locations will be open on Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas Day. The regular menu, including whole pies, will be available for carryout.