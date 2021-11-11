Veterans Day dining deals around the suburbs

Lobster bucatini is one of 10 pastas that Che Figata is offering for free to veterans on Veterans Day. Courtesy of Che Figata

Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11, and a variety of suburban restaurants are honoring military service members with dining deals that day.

Barnes & Noble Cafés

To say thanks to veterans, on Thursday Barnes & Noble Cafés will be offering a free cup of tall hot or iced coffee or tea to all U.S. military members and veterans. Locations across the suburbs; see barnesandnoble.com/.

Bonefish Grill

Not just on Veterans Day, but every day, the seafood restaurant offers a Heroes Discount of 10% off to all service members, veterans and first responders with a valid ID. Locations are at 1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 15537 S. Lagrange Road, Orland Park, (708) 873-5170; 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679; and 9310 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, (847) 674-4634; bonefishgrill.com/.

Buffalo Creek Brewing

The Long Grove brewery is honoring all veterans who show a valid ID with 50% off all Buffalo Creek beers on Nov. 11. At 6 p.m. Thursday, a Buffalo Creek beer expert will lead a Veterans Day Tour & Taste, when veterans and their family and friends can take a free tour of the brewery and sip on some beer samples. Buffalo Creek Brewing is at 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, (847) 821-6140, buffalocreekbrewing.com/.

CityGate Grille

After 4 p.m. Thursday, veterans can receive a complimentary 12-ounce prime rib with a choice of potato while supplies last. Dine-in only. Reservations and proof of service are required. CityGate is at 2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/.

Che Figata

For dine-in only on Thursday, veterans can receive a free entree pasta of their choice. Reservations are recommended. Che Figata is at 2155 CityGate Lane, Naperville, (630) 579-3210, chefigatakitchen.com/.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Veterans who show a valid ID on Veterans Day can receive a free hot or iced coffee of any size with a purchase. Locations are in Barrington, Chicago, Evanston, Glen Ellyn, Glenview, Gurnee, Hinsdale, Lake Forest, Lake in the Hills, Libertyville, Lincolnshire, Naperville, Palatine, Park Ridge and Schaumburg. einsteinbros.com/.

Half Day Brewing

In appreciation of their military service, all active, inactive and retired military personnel can receive a free meal on Veterans Day. For dine-in only, with proper ID. Half Day is at 200 Village Green, Lincolnshire, (847) 821-6933, halfdaybrewing.com/.

Houlihan's

On Veterans Day, any diner with veteran or military status can get 50% off select entrees, including the Creole chicken fried chicken, Sedona shrimp pasta, Houlihan's burger, whole grain veggie burger, Brentwood chicken sandwich, Meatloaf No. 9, fish and chips, stuffed chicken breast, heartland grilled chicken salad, and butternut squash and sausage pasta. For dine-in only; valid ID required. Houlihan's says thank you the rest of the year with its 15% off military discount every day. The restaurant is at 2860 Showplace Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-0022, houlihans.com/.

Main Event

All active and retired military members can receive a free entree and 30 minutes of free game play on Thursday with a valid military ID. Locations are at 2575 Pratum Ave., Hoffman Estates, (847) 645-1111, and 28248 Diehl Road, Warrenville, (630) 393-9400, mainevent.com/.

Miller's Ale House

On Thursday, all military service members and veterans can get 50% off an entree of choice with proof of service. Locations are at 778 N. Route 59, Aurora; 6401 W. 95th St., Chicago Ridge; 455 Butterfield Road, Lombard; 4474 N. Harlem Ave., Norridge; 7515 W. Cermak Road, North Riverside; 15630 S. La Grange Road, Orland Park; 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg; millersalehouse.com/.

Morton's The Steakhouse

The steakhouse honors veterans with 20% off their bill all day Thursday for dine-in only. Proof of valid military ID is required. Morton's is at 1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; and 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/.

On The Border

On Thursday, Nov. 11, all veterans can get a free Pick 2 Combo at the Tex-Mex restaurant. Locations are at 1512 S. Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 960-3915; 1915 Glacier Park Ave., Naperville, (331) 472-8740; and 535 N. Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills, (224) 433-5450; ontheborder.com/.

Real Urban Barbecue

To say thank you, RUB is offering all veterans a free pulled pork sandwich and choice of one side for dine-in only on Thursday. Must present a valid proof of service. Locations are at 2119 Clearwater Drive, Oak Brook, (630) 601-6588, and in the Vernon Hills Town Center, 1260 S. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 947-6474, realurbanbbq.com/.

Rock Bottom Brewery

All active and retired military members can get 10% off all day on Veterans Day. Suburban locations are at 639 E. Boughton Road, Suite 100, Bolingbrook, (630) 739-6036; 94 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 424-1550; 16156 S. La Grange Road, Orland Park, (708) 635-0030; and 28256 Diehl Road, Warrenville, (331) 888-9199; rockbottom.com/.

Stan's Donuts

On Veterans Day, Stan's is offering all veterans a free small cup of house blend coffee with proper ID. Stan's is at 529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092; stansdonuts.com/.

Wayback Burgers

In tribute to the military and first responders, on Veterans Day, the burger franchise will donate 10% of sales from the Wayback Burgers app or website to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, created in honor of firefighter Stephen Siller who died saving others on Sept. 11, 2001. The foundation offers programs to support military members and first responders. Wayback Burgers is at 17W420-422 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 501-1053, waybackburgers.com/.