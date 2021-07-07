Festivals July 9-15: Dog Days of Summer, Rockin' Ribfest, Kane County Fair & more

The 2019 Kane County Fair featured dozens of food options. The fair runs Wednesday through Sunday, July 14-18, this year. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, July 2019

This weekend

Lake County Greek Fest: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 9-11, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1400 N. O'Plaine Road, Libertyville. Greek food, raffle, music from '80s cover band The Breakfast Club from 6-9 p.m. Friday and Greek music from Hellas 2000 on Saturday and Sunday. Church tours on Saturday and Sunday. Free admission. www.saintdemetrioslibertyville.com.

Libertyville's Dog Days of Summer: Onsite registration at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 10-11, on West Church Street, Libertyville. Features a dog-jumping competition over a large tank of water. Friday: Try DockDogs at noon and competition waves at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Saturday: Waves at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. and Extreme Vertical at 3:30 p.m. Sunday: Waves at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. and Big Air Finals at 4 p.m. dockdogs.com.

MainStreet Libertyville Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Moon and the Man will perform and food vendors will be on site. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. (847) 680-0336 or www.mainstreetlibertyville.org.

McHenry Fiesta Days: Various times Friday through Sunday, July 9-11, at Petersen Park, 4300 Petersen Park Road, McHenry. Music Fest Weekend features concerts by Hairball at 9 p.m. Friday, Semple at 9 p.m. Saturday, and Modern Day Romeos at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Carnival from 5-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Car show from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Free Beach Bash with inflatables, face painting, dunk tank, games and more from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Food vendors and beer tent all weekend. For prices, tickets and a schedule, see mchenryfiestadays.com.

The PigFoot booth offered ribs and more during the 2019 Lake in the Hills Ribfest at Sunset Park. - John Starks | Staff Photographer, July 2019

Lake in the Hill's Rockin' Ribfest: 5-10:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 10-11, at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills. Features professional ribbers, food, family entertainment, a carnival, vendors, and live music including The Boy Band Night at 9 p.m. Friday, Steve Augeri (former lead singer of Journey) at 9 p.m. Saturday and 7th heaven at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. www.lithribfest.com.

Downtown Alive! One of These Nights: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Eagles tribute band performs. $5. paramountaurora.com/riveredge/.

Wheaton Park District Summer Entertainment Series: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 9-10, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Music from Whiskey Romance Band at 6 p.m. and Fletcher Rockwell at 8 p.m. Saturday and the Chicago Philharmonic at 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 per concert. (630) 690-4880 or memorialparkwheaton.com.

Dundee Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Grafelman Park, 112 N. 5th St., West Dundee. The Ethan Bell Band will perform. Food and drinks will be sold by the Dundee Township Lions Club. All proceeds will benefit the community. Free. www.dtpd.org.

Movies in the Park: 8:20-10 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Pottawatomie Park Amphitheater, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. Free showing of "Shrek." Concessions available. Sponsored by the St. Charles Public Library in partnership with the STC Underground and St. Charles Park District. scpld.libnet.info/event/5059383

Jazz in the Park Festival: 5-11 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Mundy Park, 21-23 S. Broadway, Aurora. Featuring DOSH at 5 p.m., Joe Policastro Trio at 6:15 p.m., Chris Greene Quartet at 7:30 p.m. and Chicago Soul Jazz Collective at 9 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. Advance terrace seating for $30 or bring your own chair or blanket for $25; $5 more at the door. Will be held rain or shine. www.themusicvenue.org/calendar.

Fox River Grove Fireworks: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Picnic Grove Park, off Birch Lane, Fox River Grove. Music followed by fireworks at dusk. The Cary-Grove Jaycees and Lions will sell food and drinks; half the profits will go to the fireworks fund. No entry after 9 p.m. No parking allowed in or near the park; shuttle bus starts at 5:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted. www.foxrivergrove.org.

Cruise Night Car Show and Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 10, on St. Charles Road and Park Avenue, Lombard. Cruise night and a performance by The Stingrays from 6-9 p.m. villageoflombard.org/157/Cruise-Nights-Summer-Concerts.

Gages Lake Block Party on the Water: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Sunset Beach Park, North Lake Shore Drive, Gages Lake. Boat parades at 6 and 8 p.m. Mandatory meeting for boat captains at 6 p.m. Friday. Food trucks. Donations welcome; proceeds go to Gages Lake Conservation Committee for restocking fish and weed control. For details on participating in the parade and to register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/153560827569.

Elburn Lions Club Fireworks Show: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Lions Park, 500 Filmore St., Elburn. Food and nonalcoholic drinks will be for sale near the viewing area. www.elburnlions.com.

Larry Reeb headlines the Festival of Laughs Saturday in Winnetka. -

Festival of Laughs: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Skokie Playfield, 540 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. Larry Reeb, master of ceremonies Richard Laible and two up-and-coming Chicago comedians will perform outdoors. Adults only. $40. www.winpark.org.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Maggie Speaks will perform. Concessions available. Bring your own chairs or blankets. Free admission. www.prairiecenter.org.

Addison's Movies in the Park: Dusk Saturday, July 10, at the Community Rec Center, 120 E. Oak St., Addison. Screening of "The Croods: A New Age." Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Registration is required at addisonparks.org.

Waukegan Movies in the Parks: Dusk Saturday, July 10, at Yeoman Park, 1535 Grand Ave., Waukegan. A free outdoor screening of "The Princess and the Frog." Bring snacks, blankets, chairs and picnic gear. waukeganparks.org/movies.

Heritage Fair: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 11, on the grounds of the McHenry County Historical Society Museum, 6422 Main St., Union. Includes Garden Glitz plant sale, pie-baking contest, StoryWalk, scavenger hunt, steppingstone painting, white elephant sale, silent auction, food vendors and more. Fiddler Dennis Stroughmatt presents "Illinois Creoles, French Canadians, and Louisiana Cajuns: A Continental Story" at 2:30 p.m. Car show along downtown Main Street with DJ Jose Ramos. Free. mchenrycountyhistory.org.

Classic Car Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11, on the Elgin History Museum grounds, 360 Park St., Elgin. Annual show, in partnership with the Chicagoland Thunderbird Club, that's open to all years and makes, stock or modified cars, trucks and motorcycles. Music by The Belvederes. Awards at 3 p.m. Free for spectators; $10 for car entries. elginhistory.org/events/classic-car-show/.

Global Arts Sundays: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at Town Center, 225 S. Main St., Bartlett. The School of Rock Teenage Band and a local dance group will perform. Hosted by Arts in Bartlett. Free. artsinbartlett.org/

Wheeling Summer Entertainment Series: 5 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at Heritage Park, 109 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Dancing Queen will perform. Free. www.wheelingparkdistrict.com.

RiverPark Summer Concert Series: 6 p.m. Sunday, July 11, in RiverPark, 151 N. River Lane, Geneva. Good Clean Fun will perform. Terraced brick seating with space for lawn chairs and blankets. Free. www.geneva.il.us.

Naperville Concert in Your Park: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at A. George Pradel Park, 4519 Pradel Drive, Naperville. Indie Kids Band, led by twin sisters Anna Francis and Melody Rose and backed up by their dad and other players, will perform. Free. napervilleparks.org/.

This week

Cantigny Cruise Night: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, in the south parking lot of Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Bring your classic or restored vehicle to the park, mingle with fellow car enthusiasts and talk shop. No fee to participate, but $5 per car parking fee. cantigny.org.

Cruise Night Tuesdays are back this year at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. - Courtesy of Cantigny Park

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Circle Park, 163 Fairfield Way, Bloomingdale. Shout Out will play music from the 1960s to current rock, pop and Top 40. Parking is available at Circle South, Westfield Middle School, Johnston Recreation Center and on Fairfield Way. Free. www.bloomingdaleparks.org.

Buffalo Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Bring blankets and chairs for an outdoor concert featuring Good Clean Fun. Social distancing circles will be painted in the grass in front of the pavilion. Face coverings will be required when not in your circle. Free. bgparks.org

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Classical Blast will perform. Food, beverages and small charcoal grills are allowed (no glass). The T-Mobile truck crew will be on hand at 6:30 p.m. for contests, trivia and giveaways to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Crystal Lake Park District. In the event of inclement weather, the decision to reschedule will be made by 4 p.m.; call (815) 410-4475, ext. 6. Free. www.crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Downers Grove summer concert: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Hello Weekend performs. Food, beer and wine sales will begin at 6 p.m. Free. dgparks.org.

Elgin Summer Concert in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Wing Park band shell, 1010 Wing St., Elgin. Saturday June Band performs. Bring food, lawn chairs and blankets. Free. www.facebook.com/cityofelgin/.

Food Truck Festival and Starlight Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Elks Park, Callahan Avenue at Mulford Street, Evanston. South City Revival will perform Southern rock music alongside the City's annual Food Truck Festival. www.cityofevanston.org.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Independence Grove Forest Preserve, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. Mason Rivers will perform in the preserve's outdoor amphitheater, Millennia Plaza. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Pack a picnic or purchase food from the walk-up cafe. Entrance fee is $10 per car after 5 p.m. www.lcfpd.org/things-to-do/concerts.

Bull Rider Cash Bronson competes at the 2019 Professional Championship Bull Riders Outlaw Energy Invitational at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. - John Starks | Staff Photographer, July 2019

Kane County Fair: 3-11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 14-15; noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 16-17; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Rides, food, music, entertainment, rodeo events, magic show, petting zoo, car show and more. Music includes Hillbilly Rockstarz at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hi Infidelity at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 7th heaven at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Demolition Derby at 2 p.m. Sunday. Free admission Wednesday; $5, free for kids younger than 3 and for seniors over 62 and military with ID until 5 p.m. Thursday; and $10 for adults, $5 for kids 3-12 and free for kids 3 and younger Friday through Sunday. www.kanecountyfair.com.

Eric Johnson, of Addison, looks for a target in the Demolition Derby at the 2019 Kane County Fair in St. Charles. - John Starks | Staff Photographer, July 2019

Food Truck Social on Main Street: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at the Lake Zurich Promenade, 173 W. Main St., Lake Zurich. Food trucks and more. lakezurich.org/748/Block-A-Food-Truck-Socials or facebook.com/blockAsocialLakeZurich.

Cary Cruise Nights: 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, on Main Street, Cary. Car show, DJ, mini business expo and food trucks. carygrovechamber.com.

South Elgin Movies at Moonlight: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Panton Mill Creek, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. See "Trolls World Tour." Concessions will be available starting at 6:30 p.m. Movie begins at dusk. Free. www.southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Aurora's Wednesdays at the Plaza: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Millennium Plaza, 21 S. Stolp Ave., Aurora. Mirabelle Skipworth will perform. Free. auroradowntown.org.

Geneva Concert in the Park: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center, 3507 Kaneville Road, Geneva. June's Got the Cash will perform. Free. www.genevaparks.org.

Live Music in the Parks: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Parkman Pavilion, 2200 E. Grass Lake Road, Lindenhurst. Feel Good Party Band will perform. www.lindenhurstparks.org.

River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Peg Bond Center, 151 Island Ave., Batavia. Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band will perform. Free. bataviaparks.org

Antioch's Taste of Summer: 4-10 p.m. Thursday, July 15; 4-11 p.m. Friday, July 16; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 17; and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at the Antioch Bandshell on Skidmore Drive, Antioch. Food, music, carnival, exhibitor booths, sidewalk sales and more. Patriotic musical light show at 9:15 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Music from Dancing Queen at 7 p.m. Thursday, Hi Infidelity at 8 p.m. Friday, Rockstar Rodeo at 8 p.m. Saturday, and Modern Day Romeos at 3 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. antiochchamber.org.

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursday: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, July 15, on Dean Avenue and in Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. More than a dozen food trucks, plus Ben Tatar will perform a children's show from 4:30-5:45 p.m. and the Jared Rabin Band will perform from 6-8 p.m. cityhpil.com/thingstodo.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 15, in the rear parking lot of the Kane County Courthouse, off Fourth Street in Geneva. Car collectors will showcase vintage rides. Music from the 1950s. In case of inclement weather, the decision to cancel will be made by 3 p.m. www.genevachamber.com.

Toagie (Taco+Hoagie) Fest: 5-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 15-16; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 17; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at the Metra Station Parking Lot, 406 Sheridan Road, Highwood. Celebrate Highwood's Toagie Fest will offer tacos, hoagies, live music, booze tent and carnival. Toagie 5K Fun Run and Walk & Stroll Benefiting North Suburban Legal Aid Clinic at 9 a.m. Saturday. Includes Highwood Days Carnival from 5-10 p.m. Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday, 1-11 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday. Music includes The Black Diamond Sessions Thursday, Pino Farina Band Friday, Deja Vu Saturday, and Eric & The Dynamos Sunday. Free admission; unlimited ride specials available. www.celebratehighwood.org.

Geneva Barbershop Quartet: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. The Geneva Barbershop Quartet performs old-time barbershop music on Barrington's White House's front porch. Bring chairs or a blanket. Free; donations accepted. www.barringtonswhitehouse.com.

Rock 'n Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 15, on the Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Sonic Road Trip will perform at 6:30 p.m. and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers tribute band Petty Kings will perform at 8 p.m. Food from local restaurants. The Bike & Car Cruise Night has been relocated across the street to Green Meadow Shopping Center. ItHappensInAddison.com.

Cary Summer Concert in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the Lions Park Rotary Bandshell, on Silver Lake Road, north of Three Oaks Road in Cary. The StingRays will perform classic rock. Free. carypark.com.

Live & Uncorked Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Second Time Around performs. Bring a blanket, picnic basket and drinks. For ages 21 or older; ID checked prior to entry. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Purchase tickets online for $6 at www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summer-concerts or $7 at the door.

Naperville Municipal Band Concert: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. The Naperville Municipal Band performs. The bake sale vendor is Naperville Central High School Band Boosters Association. www.napervilleband.org.

Rockin' in the Park: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Silver Bullet Band STL will perform. Food and beverage tents on the park's great lawn. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, in Lincoln Park, along Main Street between Fourth and Fifth streets, St. Charles. Hillbilly Rockstarz will perform. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30-9 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Features music from America's leading women composers. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.

Wheeling Movies in the Park: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Heritage Park, 109 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Watch "The Karate Kid." Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Free. www.wheelingparkdistrict.com.