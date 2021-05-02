Spice up your week with Cinco de Mayo specials

Taco Melly will be mixing up $6 palomas and margaritas on Cinco de Mayo. Courtesy of Amy Roesch

This year, Cinco de Mayo falls on a Wednesday, which could be seen as a good excuse to spice up the midweek doldrums. And several suburban bars and restaurants are offering dining and drink specials patrons can enjoy for dine-in or to-go this week.

Bahama Breeze

406 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 884-7060, bahamabreeze.com/. Classic margaritas are $5 all day on Cinco de Mayo if you're dining in the restaurant. If you're staying at home, order full-price margaritas to go and enjoy tunes from musician Patrick Simpson, who will be playing from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, on Facebook Live.

Brick House Tavern + Tap

1461 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, (630) 963-1104, brickhousetavernandtap.com/event/cinco-de-mayo/. On Wednesday, May 5, pints of Dos Equis lager are $4, plus take advantage of all-day Happiness Hour.

Bub City

Parkway Bank Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. In the dining room or on the patio, Bub City will be serving up $6 margaritas from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. Order up some guacamole, pimento cheese and chips, barbecue brisket nachos, fiesta tots and more to go with your drinks. For to-go, classic margaritas are $8 via GrubHub.

Pair Bub City's fiesta tots with a $6 margarita on Cinco de Mayo. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Locations in Aurora, Batavia, Bloomingdale, Bolingbrook, Downers Grove, Hoffman Estates, Naperville, South Elgin, St. Charles, Streamwood, Wheaton and more, chilis.com/. Chili's will be serving up $5 drink specials, including the Presidente, Cheers to Patron, Cuervo Blue and frose 'ritas, on Wednesday, May 5.

El Gran Agave

1650 Maple Ave., Lisle, (630) 541-8959, elgranagave.com/. It's Fiesta Week Sunday through Saturday (closed on Monday), May 2-8, at El Gran Agave. Expect $5 daily bar specials and $2 mini Coronas on Cinco de Mayo. Plus, check out the Premium Tequila El Mexicano Towers filled with hand-shaken margaritas and cocktails. Reservations are required.

Glen Ellyn Food Pantry

In honor of Cinco de Mayo, Patrick Brophy, the Glen Ellyn Food Pantry's "spirits expert," is hosting a virtual celebrity tequila fundraiser for the food pantry during a Zoom event at 7 p.m. Friday, May 7. Brophy will show off his favorite margarita recipe and also discuss tequilas developed by celebrities. Proceeds from the $200 registration, which includes a tequila kit for two and the Zoom link, benefit the Glen Ellyn Food Pantry. Register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9qyAQC_XSsOiL_7Vg-dzdw. For details, see glenellynfoodpantry.org/.

Guzman Y Gomez

519 N. Naper Blvd., Naperville, (331) 457 5991, guzmanygomez.com/. For Cinco de Mayo, Guzman Y Gomez is offering $5 burritos, bowls and Cali burritos on Wednesday, May 5.

Kings Dining & Entertainment

5505 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 233-0099, kings-de.com/event/fiesta-like-royalty/. Kings has teamed up with Jose Cuervo to give out swag bags on Cinco de Mayo. Plus, sip on special margaritas (spicy pineapple, strawberry or Premium Patron) while noshing on new-to-the-menu tacos on Wednesday.

Miller's Ale House

778 N. Route 59, Aurora, (630) 332-8574; 455 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 241-3371; and 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 598-1090, millersalehouse.com/cinco-de-mayo-2021-special/. Meet up at Miller's on Wednesday, May 5, for $3 house margaritas and $9 margarita pitchers and eats such as Tex-Mex chicken nachos and fajitas. If you'd rather fete Cinco de Mayo at home, Miller's will be offering the new $39 Fajita Family Feast for four that includes Caesar salad, fajitas and a pint of Capt. Jack's Buried Treasure Ice Cream.

On The Border's Grande House 'Rita is on special for $5 on Wednesday, May 5. - Courtesy of On The Border

1512 S. Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 960-3915; 1915 Glacier Park Ave., Naperville, (331) 472-8740; and 535 N. Lakeview Pkwy., Vernon Hills, (224) 433-5450; ontheborder.com/. On Wednesday, the Grande House 'Rita is on special for $5. Make it fruit-flavored for $1.50 more and for another $1, add on a Gold Tequila Meltdown. And, get there early for a chance to receive a Grand Marnier commemorative Sidecar when ordering a Grand Marnier meltdown (quantities are limited). For dine-in only.

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; and 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092; stansdonuts.com/. In honor of Cinco de Mayo, Stan's is debuting its new breakfast burritos. Filled with scrambled eggs, green and red peppers and pepper jack cheese, burritos are $5.99 each.

Taco Melly is offering a two-taco meal special for Cinco de Mayo. - Courtesy of Amy Roesch

16 S. Fairview Ave., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4288, tacomelly.com/. After 3 p.m. Wednesday, Taco Melly will be mixing up $6 palomas and margaritas, plus offering two tacos (carne asada, Baby G, adobo chicken, and portobello and roasted pepper) and a side of rice and beans for $8.95. Available for dine-in, carryout or delivery.