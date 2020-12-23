New Year's Eve 2020: Restaurant dinners to go are all the rage this year

Bahama Breeze is offering a taste of the islands with its new to-go holiday party pack for four. Courtesy of Bahama Breeze

Indulge in a holiday cake from Buddy Valastro that's part of the Holiday Cake Boss Package at Buca di Beppo. Courtesy of Buca di Beppo

Golden Kaluga Caviar Service is part of George Trois Group's New Year's Eve Menu for Two to go. Courtesy of Kurman Communications

Planning to ring in the New Year virtually with family and friends this year? Why not order takeout so you don't have to worry about cooking. It will make your life easier while helping a local restaurant at the same time. It's a win-win!

Here's what some suburban restaurants are offering for New Year's Eve and Day. Given the ever-changing situation with COVID-19, we recommend checking the restaurants' websites and/or calling to confirm available packages, ordering deadlines and pickup times.

Antico Posto

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. Celebrate the New Year with a special carryout menu for two that includes lobster caprese, house bread with giardiniera, truffled cheese ravioli, beef tenderloin medallions with mashed potatoes and chocolate marchese cake for $100. Orders must be placed by 8 p.m. the day before pickup, which is available from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, and noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1. The regular menu will be available for carryout, too.

Bahama Breeze

406 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 884-7060, bahamabreeze.com/home. The island grill is offering a to-go holiday party pack for four for $50. Dine on two apps (coconut shrimp, Jamaican jerk wings, beef empanadas, firecracker shrimp) and one family to-go pan featuring a choice of jerk chicken pasta, grilled chicken with cilantro crema or seafood paella. Order now for pickup on Thursday, Dec. 31, or Friday, Jan. 1.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2019 Oh My! Caramel Pie is on the special New Year's Eve menu at Beatrix in Oak Brook.

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. For $64.95 per person, feast on spicy shrimp cocktail, pot roast dumplings, Straight "A" salad, chicken Wellington with mashed potatoes and broccolini, Oh My! Caramel Pie and a bottle of Giuliana prosecco. Plus, enjoy a complimentary New Year's party favor. Order for groups of two, four or six through Tock by noon Tuesday, Dec. 29, for pickup or delivery from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31. Start New Year's Day with brunch to-go featuring Greek yogurt and berries, green chili enchiladas, pecan praline French toast, brown sugar bacon, hash browns and fresh squeezed juice. It's $32.95 per person. Add on a Bloody Mary or mimosa kit, too. Order for two, four or six diners by noon Wednesday, Dec. 30, for pickup or delivery from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1.

The Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300 or theblossomcafe.com/. Order up the holiday special take-away family feast that serves four to six for $120. The meal includes baked stuffed mushrooms; shrimp de Jonghe; a choice of rotisserie chicken, boneless chicken or Parmesan-crusted pork chops; a choice of rigatoni Alfredo, spaghetti carbonara or rigatoni marinara; chopped, Caesar or house salad; and tiramisu for dessert. Order ahead for pickup through Friday, Jan. 1.

Buca di Beppo's Holiday Cake Boss Package includes an entree, pasta, a Buddy Valastro holiday cake and more. - Courtesy of Buca di Beppo

90 Yorktown Road, Lombard, (630) 932-7673, and 604 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 808-9898, bucadibeppo.com/. Buca di Beppo has partnered with Buddy Valastro to offer the Holiday Cake Boss Package for five for $95. The feast includes a choice of mixed greens or Caesar salad, a choice of one pasta (spaghetti marinara, fettuccine Alfredo, penne alla vodka or baked ziti), one entree (chicken parmigiana, chicken limone or eggplant parmigiana) and one six-inch red, white and green layer cake from Buddy Valastro and Carlo's Bakery. While supplies last, the dinner will be available for pickup on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; and 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290, thecapitalgrille.com/. Celebrate New Year's at home with Capital Grille's four-course dinner. The whole rack of bone-in filet and Kona crusted bone-in prime rib start at $165. Each package includes French rolls, field greens salad, lobster mac and cheese, Sam's mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus and flourless chocolate espresso cake. The special holiday sides at home, which is $175, features French rolls, field greens salad, lobster mac and cheese, Sam's mashed potatoes, hoisin-glazed Brussels sprouts, grilled asparagus and flourless chocolate espresso cake. Order now for pickup Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 30-Jan. 1.

Celebrate New Year's at home with The Capital Grille's three-course dinner. - Courtesy of The Capital Grille

20922 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, (847) 438-0025, concordebanquets.com/. Leave the New Year's Eve cooking to Concorde, which offers specials such as the Intimate Package for two for $150 featuring filet mignon and African lobster tail or the family package for four for $200 that includes filet mignon and chicken piccata. Both meals include gold Yukon roasted potatoes, haricot verts, bread and double chocolate ganache cake. The intimate package also includes a bottle of champagne. Order by Monday, Dec. 28, for pickup from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31.

Cooper's Hawk

Locations in Arlington Heights, Burr Ridge, Downers Grove, Naperville, South Barrington, St. Charles, Wheeling and more; chwinery.com/. Join Cooper's Hawk for a New Year's Eve virtual dinner and a show over Zoom starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31. Order a heat-and-serve New Year's Event Dinner Kit for two for $139.99 to enjoy during the show. It includes pretzel bread, white truffle bisque, filet medallions and Parmesan-crusted lobster tail, chocolate raspberry silk pie, plus New Year's Eve hats, confetti, poppers, cocktail napkins and noisemakers. Order by Wednesday, Dec. 23, for pickup Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 29-31.

Dover Straits

890 E. Route 45, Mundelein, (847) 949-1550 or doverstraits.com/. The seafood restaurant will be serving from its regular menu from 3-10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31.

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse

5464 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 928-9900, and 2105 S. Spring Road, Oak Brook, (630) 954-0000, gibsonssteakhouse.com/. Enjoy quite a feast this New Year's Eve with one of three packages for four diners. The Celebration Dinner for $275 includes rolls, Caesar salad or lobster bisque, 7-ounce Chilean sea bass or 10-ounce filet mignon, blue cheese potato gratin, roasted cauliflower, orange decadence pie and party favors. The Nice Little NYE for $460 includes all of the items from the Celebration Dinner plus 12-piece shrimp cocktail, a bottle of Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut and two bottles of Jordan Cabernet. The Baller NYE for $790 includes the Celebration Dinner plus five-pound tenderloin, shellfish platter, a bottle of Dom Pérignon and two bottles of Caymus Cabernet. Order by Tuesday, Dec. 29, for pickup on Thursday, Dec. 31.

George Trois Group

64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100, georgetroisgroup.com/. This year, Chef Michael Lachowicz is offering a New Year's Eve four-course menu for two for $199. Dine on Golden Kaluga Caviar Service, paupiette of Dover sole and king crab mousse, filet of beef tenderloin and truffle mousse en brioche with perigord truffle sauce and spinach soufflé, and for dessert, Napoleon of Sauternes poached pear, truffled crème legere and hot buttered rum. Order now on Tock for curbside carryout on Thursday, Dec. 31.

Grill House

3061 Dundee Road, Northbrook, (847) 205-2200, eatgrillhouse.com/. The winter holiday catering menu features entrees (roasted chicken, tenderloin roast, lamb chops, sliced brisket), sides (potato latkes, roasted Brussels sprouts, Yukon whipped potatoes, mac and cheese), salads, apps, desserts (rainbow, chocolate and carrot cakes, Eli's white chocolate raspberry cheesecake) and more. Order ahead for New Year's Eve pickup.

Hampton Social

100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414, thehamptonsocial.com/drink-kit. Add some sparkle to New Year's Eve with Hampton Social's Glitter Sprinkle drink kit for $100. Each kit, which makes four drinks, includes a bottle of sparkling rosé, a cocktail shaker, 4 ounces of Boodles Strawberry Rhubarb Gin, 4 ounces of Passoa Passion Fruit, four The Hampton Social Mule Cans, glittered blueberries and a canvas tote bag. Or consider the Glitter Bomb drink kit for $200 that includes the same ingredients as the Sprinkle kit plus two bottles of Vie Vité Rosé: Hampton Social Edition. Order ahead for pickup on Thursday, Dec. 31.

Jameson's Charhouse

1331 W. Dundee Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 392-7100, jamesonscharhousearlingtonheights.com/. Jameson's makes New Year's easy with a variety of dinner specials, including beef Wellington ($32.95), filet and lobster ($59.95), twin lobster tails ($59.95), and filet and grilled shrimp ($39.95). Each meal comes with homemade soup and salad, potato or rice and a fresh veggie. Open from 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday, Dec. 31, and noon to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1.

Kona Grill

3051 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 515-8395, konagrill.com/newyears. Order from the New Year's Eve menu Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 31-Jan. 3. Nosh on lobster pot stickers, winter salad, seared salmon, miso beef short rib, surf and turf and whiskey bread pudding. Delivery or curbside pickup will be available.

L. Woods

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. Order up a New Year's Eve dinner for two featuring spinach fingers, chopped salad, Captain's Cut prime rib (20-ounce), mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and salted caramel bread pudding for $125. Or consider the BBQ Family Pack for four that includes Caesar salad, baby back ribs, barbecue chicken, mashed potatoes, coleslaw and Key lime pie for $175. Order by 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, for pickup from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, or 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1.

McCormick & Schmick's

3001 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-3700, and 5320 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 233-3776, mccormickandschmicks.com/event/christmas/. Feed up to 10 diners with the holiday catering to-go options including party trays, pasta for a crowd, seafood boil packs, three-course dinner options and whole desserts (cheesecake, chocolate silk pie and apple pie). Most orders can be ready for pickup within two hours.

Mon Ami Gabi

260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-1900 or monamigabi.com/oak-brook. Give your holiday a French spin with the $65 per person dinner, which includes a French baguette, winter root vegetable soup, baby gem salad, roast beef tenderloin, thyme-roasted vegetables and Yukon Gold potatoes, chocolate pecan bars and orange blossom rice pudding. Add on a bûche de Noël (yule log cake) that serves four to five for $50. Order by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, for pickup from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31. On New Year's Day, order up Pajama Brunch in Bed for two for $50. The menu includes fruit salad, creme brulee French toast, quiche Lorraine and citrus-cured salmon on brioche bread. Add on a Bloody Mary or mimosa kit. Order one day ahead of pickup, which is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Jan. 1-3.

Moretti's

Locations in Barrington, Bartlett, Edison Park, Fox Lake, Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, Mount Prospect, Morton Grove, Rosemont and Schaumburg; morettisrestaurants.com/. Make New Year's Eve and New Year's Day easier with Moretti's individual dinners or family four-packs. The honey-baked ham ($19.99 per person) and sliced sirloin ($22.99 per person) meals include a garden or Caesar salad, au gratin potatoes, baked sweet potato mash and harvest veggies. The Italian Feast for $19.99 per person includes garden or Caesar salad, lasagna, meatballs, Italian sausage and penne pasta with marinara or vodka sauce. Order 48 hours in advance of pickup.

Niche

14 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000, nichegeneva.com/. Celebrate with the New Year's Eve three-course meal featuring jumbo prawn cocktail, lump crabcake, grilled 8-ounce filet mignon with lobster risotto and glazed baby carrots, and for dessert, prickly pear and lemon grass cheesecake. It's $110 per person. Or consider Niche's bake-at-home New Year's Eve meal that includes a 6-ounce Arctic Char, baby vegetables, fingerling potatoes and herbed garlic butter for $26 per person. Order by Tuesday, Dec. 29, for pickup on New Year's Eve.

Olive Garden's bake-at-home stuffed shells are perfect for New Year's celebrations. - Courtesy of Olive Garden

Locations across the suburbs; olivegarden.com/home. Bake at Home Family Meals are made for the holidays. Options include giant cheese stuffed shells (serves five for $39.99) or classic lasagna (serves six for $44.99). Each meal comes with a jumbo house salad, a bottle of Italian dressing and a dozen ready-to-bake breadsticks. Order 24 hours ahead of pickup time.

151 Kitchen Bar

151 N. York St., Elmhurst, (331) 979-7198, 151elmhurst.com/. 151 Catering is offering a New Year's Eve dinner for four for $250. The meal includes shrimp cocktail, shaved Brussels sprouts salad, beef tenderloin, potato truffle au gratin, roasted vegetables, dinner rolls, turtle cheesecake and a $25 gift card. Heating instructions included. Or order a variety of a la carte items, too. Order by 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, for pickup from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Pennyville Station

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. This year, New Year's specials include a surf and turf combo ($69.95), a 6-ounce lobster tail ($39.95), a 6-ounce filet with cippolini ($34.95), and a 7-ounce Chilean sea bass and saffron crab meat risotto ($44.95). Order by Tuesday, Dec. 29, for pickup on Thursday or Friday, Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

The chargrilled salmon with lemon dill butter is on Perry's Steakhouse's New Year's Eve menu. - Courtesy of Perry's Steakhouse

5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/. The three-course New Year's Eve menu to-go features a soup or salad (lobster bisque, French onion soup, signature wedge, Caesar salad), an entree (Perry's Famous pork chop, twin lobster tail, 8-ounce filet Perry, chicken Oscar, chargrilled salmon) and a dessert (white chocolate cheesecake, chocolate crunch, flourless fudgy chocolate cake) for $60 per person. Or order Perry's holiday feast for four to-go, which is available now through Jan. 3. Each package includes one entree, plus a family portion of soup or salad, two family-style sides and homemade bread. Options include caramelized encrusted prime rib ($165), New York smoked strip ($155), rack of lamb ($135), chicken cordon bleu ($95) or pork lasagna ($85). Add on dessert (flourless fudgy chocolate cake, pumpkin cheesecake, butterscotch budino) for $7 each. Preorder one day in advance of pickup.

Port Edward

20 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-5441, portedward.com/. Order from the special holiday to-go menu through Thursday, Dec. 31.

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. Choose from New Year's Eve dinners such as Ora king salmon for two ($143) and prime filet of beef ($164) or combo of the two ($153.50). Dinners include truffle mashed potatoes, warm pesto green bean salad, mixed green salad and sticky toffee date cake. Add on an appetizers package for two for $70 that includes smoked salmon and potato pancakes, bean dip and tortilla chips and more. Order by Monday, Dec. 28, for pickup from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31.

Saranello's

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/. Ring in 2021 with the family-style New Year's Eve dinner to-go for $75 per person. It features lobster bisque, seafood salad, a choice of New York strip or garlic-crusted lobster, root vegetable gratin, broccolini, NYE chocolate cake and creme brulee. Order 24 hours in advance of pickup time, which is noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 30-31.

Cedar plank salmon is one option for Season 52's new The Green Box meals to go. - Courtesy of Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/. Make the holidays easier with Season 52's The Green Box, which serves four to six. Choose from Kona-crusted wood-grilled tenderloin ($165) or whole side of cedar plank salmon ($125), plus a salad, sides and six mini indulgence desserts. Order 24 hours in advance of pickup.

Shaw's Crab House

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. Shaw's offers carryout options for New Year's Eve such as the chilled seafood platter, which is $25 per person and includes stone crab claw, oysters on the half shell, shrimp cocktail and chilled mussels. The surf and turf dinner for two features Caesar salad, shrimp cocktail, two 6-ounce petite filets, two four-ounce Maine lobster tails, 10-ounce king crab, mashed potatoes, roasted broccoli and chocolate cake for $155. The Alaskan king crab dinner for two for $160 includes Caesar salad, two pounds of Alaskan king crab legs, mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and Key lime pie. The surf and surf dinner for two for $165 features Caesar salad, shrimp cocktail, four-ounce lobster tails, 1.25-pounds of Alaskan king crab legs, mashed potatoes, roasted broccoli and chocolate cake. Preorder through Tock by Wednesday, Dec. 30, for pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31.

Sullivan's Steakhouse

244 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 305-0230, sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotions/holidays2020/. Order takeout from Sullivan's special holiday menu featuring the hand-carved prime rib (12-ounce for $44 or 16-ounce for $48), filet mignon and lobster tail ($65), Brussels sprouts ($10), asparagus ($11) and cream-style spinach ($10). Pre-order now for takeout or delivery through Jan. 2.

Taco Melly

16 S. Fairview Ave., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4288, tacomelly.com/. Celebrate with the New Year's Eve Balloon Drop Package that feeds six to eight diners for $99.95. It includes 20 tacos (upgrade to chicken or steak for $10), two orders of chips and salsa, a half pan of cheese quesadillas and an at-home balloon drop kit. Add a half gallon of paloma or margarita drinks to-go for $39.95. Order by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, for pickup on Thursday, Dec. 31.

This holiday, Wildfire is offering a Prime Rib Holiday Dinner Kit to-go. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100. wildfirerestaurant.com/. The New Year's Eve dinner for two for $110 features oven-roasted lump crabcakes, Wildfire Chopped Salad, a choice of two entrees (cedar planked salmon, beer-braised short ribs, petite filet mignon, lemon pepper chicken breasts, Parmesan-crusted New York Strip Steak ($8 extra), filet mignon Wellington ($8 extra)), two sides (redskin mashed potatoes, french fries, broccoli, creamed spinach, au gratin potatoes, giant baked potato), and Door County cherry pie and triple layer chocolate cake. The Prime Rib Holiday Dinner Kit serves four to six diners for $225. Each kit includes a prime rib roast to roast at home, cornbread, shrimp and crab bisque, redskin mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, roasted vegetables and a chocolate cream pie. Order by Sunday, Dec. 27, for pickup Wednesday or Thursday, Dec. 30-31.