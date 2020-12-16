Christmas 2020: Suburban restaurants offer to-go packages this holiday

Staying home for the holidays this year because of the pandemic but don't feel like cooking? Restaurants across the suburbs have Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinners covered with a variety of to-go options. The best part -- fewer dishes and you don't have to get dressed up either.

Given the ever-changing situation with COVID-19, we recommend checking the restaurants' websites and/or calling to confirm available packages, ordering deadlines and pickup times.

Allgauer's on the Riverfront

2855 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauersriverfrontrestaurant.com/. Reserve a Christmas Day meal to-go featuring roasted turkey ($37), Caesar salmon ($39), grilled dry-age pork chop ($40) or grilled filet mignon ($45). Each dinner includes a winter green salad, garlic mashed potatoes, maple roasted Brussels sprouts, carrots and eggnog tiramisu. Order by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, for pickup from 2-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25.

Antico Posto's Christmas Eve carryout menu includes gnocchi with pesto. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. Order from a special Christmas Eve carryout menu that includes house bread, crabcake, gnocchi with pesto, shrimp scampi and white chocolate cheesecake for $50 per person. The dinner is available for two, four or six diners. Orders must be placed by 8 p.m. the day before pickup, which is available from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, through Thursday, Dec. 24, and noon to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 26-27.

Bahama Breeze

406 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 884-7060, bahamabreeze.com/home. Longing for a Caribbean vacation? Bahama Breeze is offering a taste of the islands with its new to-go holiday party pack for four for $50. Dine on two apps (coconut shrimp, Jamaican jerk wings, beef empanadas, firecracker shrimp) and one family to-go pan featuring a choice of jerk chicken pasta, grilled chicken with cilantro crema or seafood paella. Order now for pickup on Thursday, Dec. 24.

Bahama Breeze is offering a taste of the islands with its new to-go holiday party pack for four. - Courtesy of Bahama Breeze

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. For $48.95 per person, feast on a winter roasted vegetable salad; sweet potato, apple and chestnut soup; chicken bebe with Parmesan crust, white wine and roasted asparagus; beef tenderloin with short rib ragout; whipped Yukon Gold potatoes; roasted carrots; and Tall Dark & Handsome Chocolate Cake. Reheating instructions included. Order for two, four or six people via Tock by 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, for pickup or delivery from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.

Bien Trucha Group

A Toda Madre: 499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, (630) 474-0969, atmrestaurant.com/; Bien Trucha: 410 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 232-2665, bientrucha.com/; Quiubo: 120 Water St., Suite 122, Naperville, (331) 702-2711, quiubomx.com/. For $150, you can feed eight to 10 diners with the beef barbacoa special featuring five pounds of barbacoa, salsa morita, cilantro, onions, limes and tortillas. Heat-at-home instructions included. Add on a variety of sides and drinks, too. Order now for pickup on Wednesday or Thursday, Dec. 23-24.

Big Bowl

215 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 808-8880, and 1950 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-8881, bigbowl.com/. On Christmas Eve, Big Bowl will be serving the regular menu from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for carryout and delivery.

The Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300 or theblossomcafe.com/. This year, Blossom Cafe is offering complete takeout dinners for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Specials feature the ham package (14-pound brown-sugar-glazed ham, pasta marinara and honey-glazed carrots) for $160; roast turkey (24-pound whole turkey, walnut stuffing, gravy and honey-glazed carrots) for $150; and slow-roasted prime rib (with au jus and horseradish sauce and honey-glazed carrots) for $170. Each package, which includes mashed potatoes, garden salad, bread and a sweets tray, serves 15-20 people. Order by Tuesday, Dec. 22, for pickup between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 24-25.

Bub City Rosemont

Parkway Bank Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. For something different this holiday, consider Bub City's hickory-smoked turkey or smoked beef brisket dinners that come with roasted chestnut stuffing, country mashed potatoes, winter salad and candy cane chocolate pie. The turkey dinner for two is $94.95 and for four is $179.95; the smoked brisket dinner for two is $79.95 and for four is $149.95. Order by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, for pickup from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.

Dig in to this holiday cake from Buddy Valastro that's part of the Holiday Cake Boss Package at Buca di Beppo. - Courtesy of Buca di Beppo

90 Yorktown Road, Lombard, (630) 932-7673, and 604 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 808-9898, bucadibeppo.com/. Buca di Beppo has partnered with Buddy Valastro to offer the Holiday Cake Boss Package for five for $95. The feast includes a choice of mixed greens or Caesar salad, a choice of one pasta (spaghetti marinara, fettuccine Alfredo, penne alla vodka or baked ziti), one entree (chicken parmigiana, chicken limone or eggplant parmigiana) and one six-inch red, white and green layer cake from Buddy Valastro and Carlo's Bakery. While supplies last, the dinner will be available for pickup, curbside or delivery. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Day.

The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center. Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; and 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290, thecapitalgrille.com/. Celebrate the holidays at home with Capital Grille's three-course dinner. The tenderloin and butter poached North Atlantic lobster tails package is $275, and the tenderloin and jumbo shrimp scampi is $250. The meals, which feed four to six, include French rolls, field greens salad, Sam's mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus and cheesecake brûlée style. Order now for pickup on Thursday, Dec. 24.

Celebrate the holidays at home with The Capital Grille's three-course dinner to-go. - Courtesy of The Capital Grille

2155 CityGate Lane, Suite 103, Naperville, (630) 579-3210, chefigatakitchen.com/. The Italy to table restaurant is offering three to-go options, including Feast of the Seven Fishes for two for $72. It includes brandade botegas, cioppino and sourdough bread. Other options include the cappelletti pasta family-style dinner for four for $54 and the Arista crown roast (bone-in Berkshire pork loin roast with Parmesan polenta, an antipasti salad and sourdough bread) for six for $110. Add on desserts such as an Italian cookie board ($16), profiteroles ($16) and panettone ($6.50). Order now for pickup between noon and 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 22-24.

Christy's American Grill

200 E. Irving Park Road, Wood Dale, (630) 595-4845, facebook.com/Christys-American-Grill. The holiday meal deal for four to six diners features roasted turkey, ham or a combo, plus three sides (homemade sweet potatoes, dressing, mac and cheese, steamed veggies), for $125. The ribs meal costs $140. The best part? Dessert is free.

CityGate Grille

2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/. Take the stress out of cooking with CityGate's family-style holiday dinners for four. The beef tenderloin dinner with horseradish and au jus costs $150 and the honey-glazed ham dinner is $100. Both meals, which can be ordered hot and ready or heat-and-serve, include a house salad, honey-glazed carrots, cheesy baked potatoes and dinner rolls. Order now for pickup between 1 and 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.

The Clubhouse

298 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-0600 or theclubhouse.com/. Feed a crew of four to six with The Clubhouse's heat-and-serve holiday feast kits. Choose from the roasted half turkey breast for $165, spiral-cut bone-in ham for $195 or the slow-roasted half prime rib for $275. Each meal includes soup, salad, three sides (sage sausage stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon, mashed potatoes, creamed spinach), dinner rolls and pie (apple or pecan). Order by noon Friday, Dec. 18, for curbside pickup Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 23-25.

Concorde Banquets

20922 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, (847) 438-0025, concordebanquets.com/. Leave the cooking to Concorde, which offers specials such as bone-in prime rib roast with sides and carrot cake for four to five diners for $145; whole beef tenderloin for eight to 10 for $260; leg of lamb for eight to 10 for $200; roasted turkey for 12 to 14 for $195 or for six to eight for $110. Add-ons include half pans of penne pasta, baked mac and cheese, corn souffle, roasted vegetables, fruit and more. Order by Sunday, Dec. 20, for pickup from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 24-25.

Devon Seafood + Steak

17W400 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 516-0180, devonseafood.com/Oakbrook-Terrace/Menu/Holiday-Kits. Celebrate at home with Devon's holiday meal kits. Start with lobster bisque, then choose an entree: prime strip loin roast for four to six ($195) or a surf and turf sampler for two ($95) or four to six ($185); three sides; and apple strudel for dessert. Order by noon Wednesday, Dec. 23, for pickup by 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.

Shrimp cocktail is part of Di Pescara's Christmas dinner to-go package. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321 or di-pescara.com/. The $48 per person Christmas Eve and Christmas Day carryout menu features tomato basil soup, super green goddess salad, shrimp cocktail, 10-ounce prime New York steak, truffle mac and cheese, root vegetable medley and Do-Rite Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding and macaroons. There's a two-person minimum per order, which must be placed by noon Tuesday, Dec. 22, for pickup between 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25. Reheating instructions included.

Dover Straits

890 E. Route 45, Mundelein, (847) 949-1550 or doverstraits.com/. In addition to the regular menu, the seafood restaurant will be serving a special turkey dinner to-go on Christmas Day. The $27.95 meal includes turkey, stuffing, red-skin mashed potatoes, gravy, acorn squash, cranberry sauce and a salad. Call ahead to place a carryout order. Holiday hours are 3-9 p.m. Christmas Eve and noon to 8 p.m. Christmas Day.

Drury Lane

100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300 or lucillerestaurant.com/holidays-2020/. Enjoy Christmas brunch to-go at home this year featuring a mixed green salad, roast turkey with gravy, prime rib au jus, penne pasta with country sauce, mashed potatoes, herb stuffing, green beans, crabcakes, dinner rolls, apple pie and festive cookies. For two diners, it's $100; for four $200, for six to eight $350 and for 10-12 $550. Add-on a mimosa package for $25 or a Bloody Mary package for $75. Order by 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, for pickup at 3, 4 or 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, or 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 25.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/promotions/christmas-eve-at-home. The three-course Christmas Eve family menu to-go includes an individual entree plus a family-style salad, sides and dessert for $60 per person. Order now for pickup on Christmas Eve.

Fox & Turtle

400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/. Make dining on Christmas Eve easy with dinner options for four. The roasted ham meal with mashed potatoes and green beans is $99; the barbecue salmon with chipotle lime red quinoa pilaf is $116; the prime rib with broccoli and mashed potatoes is $119; and the cheese manicotti with veggies is $99. Desserts include pumpkin pie ($25), Key lime pie ($20), and peanut butter explosion cake ($60). Order by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, for pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.

Francesca's

Locations in Arlington Heights, Barrington, Bolingbrook, Chicago, Elmhurst, Lake Forest, Naperville, Northbrook, St. Charles and surrounding suburbs. See miafrancesca.com/holiday-pre-orders/. Feast on a Christmas prime rib dinner for two for $124.99 or for four for $249.99. The meal includes porcini-rubbed prime rib, a dinner or Caesar salad, choice of three sides (roasted potatoes, braised lentils, Italian rice, roasted Brussels sprouts) and tiramisu. Order by noon Tuesday, Dec. 22, for pickup from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 24-25.

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse and Hugo's Frog Bar & Fish House

Gibsons: 5464 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 928-9900, and 2105 S. Spring Road, Oak Brook, (630) 954-0000; Hugo's: 55 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 548-3764; gibsonssteakhouse.com/. This holiday, the to-go family meal for four includes dinner rolls, Caesar salad or lobster bisque, a choice of Chilean sea bass or filet mignon, blue cheese potato gratin, roasted cauliflower and orange decadence pie. It's $275 for four and $75 for one. Order by Tuesday, Dec. 22, for pickup on Thursday, Dec. 24.

Grill House

3061 Dundee Road, Northbrook, (847) 205-2200, eatgrillhouse.com/. The winter holiday catering menu features entrees (roasted chicken, tenderloin roast, lamb chops, sliced brisket), sides (potato latkes, roasted Brussels sprouts, Yukon whipped potatoes, mac and cheese), salads, apps, desserts (rainbow, chocolate and carrot cakes, Eli's white chocolate raspberry cheesecake) and more. Order ahead for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve pickup.

Harry Caray's

70 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 953-3400, and 10233 Higgins Road, Rosemont, (847) 699-1200, harrycarays.com/christmas1.html. Christmas dinner to-go features maple bourbon glazed ham, Harry's dinner rolls and a choice of three sides (crispy Brussels sprouts, rigatoni vodka, garlic mashed potatoes, Caesar salad, roasted vegetables). It's $100 for two to three, $200 for four to five, $300 for six to seven and $400 for eight to nine. Add on a chocolate pecan or double crust apple pie for $25. Harry Caray's is sweetening the deal by offering a $25 gift certificate to use in 2021 when diners order a Christmas to-go meal. Order by Friday, Dec. 18, for pickup from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, (Lombard and Rosemont) or Friday, Dec. 25 (Rosemont).

Jameson's Charhouse

1331 W. Dundee Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 392-7100, jamesonscharhousearlingtonheights.com/. Make life easy with Jameson's holiday meals that feed six to 10 diners. The prime rib package is $245 while the bone-in ham package runs $165. Both meals include mashed potatoes, vegetables, house garden salad and gourmet rolls. Order by Monday, Dec. 21, for pickup on Thursday or Friday, Dec. 24-25.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999 or johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. Need dinner to-go for Christmas? Johnny's delivers with complete dinner packages such as rotisserie roasted pork ($129.95), house roasted turkey ($250 full size or $129.95 half size), rotisserie prime rib ($349.95 full size or $179.95 half size) and barbecue baby back ribs ($129.95). Dinners include mashed potatoes, garden salad, bread, cheesecake and more. Order ahead for pickup on Thursday or Friday, Dec. 24-25.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/. Katie's Kitchen is joining with Fellini for a holiday dinner package that serves eight to 10 diners. It features a choice of pork tenderloin, broasted chicken, chicken limone or eggplant Parmesan, plus three sides, baguette and limoncello cake for $195. Order by Friday, Dec. 18, for pickup by 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, at Katie's Kitchen or by 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, at Fellini's.

L. Woods

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. Christmas Eve dinner for two features oven-roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and apple strudel for $59.95. For those who need to feed eight to 10 diners, L. Woods is offering oven-roasted turkey breast and gravy for $74.95, plus sides (au gratin potatoes, mac and cheese, green bean almondine, housemade stuffing) and desserts (cheesecake, pecan pie and Key lime pie). Order by Friday, Dec. 18, for pickup from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24. The full menu will be available for carryout and delivery from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Lincoln Inn Banquets

1345 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia, (630) 879-7147, lincolninnbanquets.com/. Make the holidays special with dinner packages featuring roasted lemon pepper chicken, slow-roasted prime rib, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, signature holiday tossed salad and dinner rolls. It's $139 for four, $159 for six and $179 for eight. Order by Monday, Dec. 21, for pickup from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.

McCormick & Schmick's

3001 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-3700, and 5320 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 233-3776, mccormickandschmicks.com/event/christmas/. This year, celebrate with a holiday prime rib feast to-go that serves three to four diners. The $135 dinner includes three pounds of prime rib, a mixed greens salad, mashed potatoes, green beans and sourdough bread. Order by 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, for pickup from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, or 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25.

Michael Jordan's Restaurant

1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansrestaurant.com/. MJ's wants to assist with your holiday meal with a package of sides and all the fixings. The $89 package includes a choice of pretzel or yeast rolls, a Caesar or bacon and blue cheese chopped salad, four sides (roasted mashed Yukon Gold potatoes, ginger mashed sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, cornbread and roasted poblano casserole, white truffle creamed spinach, brioche stuffing, green beans, caramelized Brussels sprouts), and a choice of caramel apple bread pudding, Key lime pie or peanut butter pie. Add-ons include a whole roasted beef tenderloin ($199), roasted prime rib ($165) and maple glazed pork loin ($75). Order now for pickup on Wednesday, Dec. 23, or until 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.

Mon Ami Gabi

260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-1900 or monamigabi.com/oak-brook. Give your holiday a French spin with a multicourse meal from Mon Ami Gabi. The $65 per person dinner includes a French baguette, winter root vegetable soup, baby gem salad, roast beef tenderloin, thyme-roasted vegetables and Yukon Gold potatoes, chocolate pecan bars and orange blossom rice pudding. Add on a bûche de Noël (yule log cake) that serves four to five for $50 or drinks such as the French Martini ($30), Metropolitan ($30) or French 75 ($36). Order by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, for pickup from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.

Moretti's

Locations in Barrington, Bartlett, Edison Park, Fox Lake, Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, Mount Prospect, Morton Grove, Rosemont and Schaumburg; morettisrestaurants.com/. Make the holidays easier with Moretti's individual dinners or family four-packs. The honey-baked ham ($19.99 per person) and sliced sirloin ($22.99 per person) meals include a garden or Caesar salad, au gratin potatoes, baked sweet potato mash and harvest veggies. The Italian Feast for $19.99 per person includes garden or Caesar salad, lasagna, meatballs, Italian sausage and penne pasta with marinara or vodka sauce. Order 48 hours in advance of pickup.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/. This year, Morton's is offering a three-course Chateaubriand menu to-go for two. The $75 per person dinner includes a winter salad, chateaubriand for two, black truffle mashed cauliflower, creamed spinach, sour cream mashed potatoes and la bête noir (flourless chocolate cake) for dessert. Order by 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, for pickup from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, or 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 25.

Niche

14 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000, nichegeneva.com/. Celebrate with Niche's Christmas Eve three-course dinner package for two for $150. Start with the baby gem salad before moving on to the surf and turf (grilled petite tender and pan-roasted scallops with roasted baby vegetables) and finish with cranberry white chocolate blondie bars. Also included is a bottle of Pierre Delize sparkling wine. Order by Tuesday, Dec. 22, for pickup from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.

Olive Garden's bake-at-home stuffed shells are perfect for the holidays. - Courtesy of Olive Garden

Locations across the suburbs; olivegarden.com/home. Bake at Home Family Meals are made for the holidays. Options include giant cheese stuffed shells (serves five for $39.99) or classic lasagna (serves six for $44.99). Each meal comes with a jumbo house salad, a bottle of Italian dressing and a dozen ready-to-bake breadsticks. Order 24 hours ahead of pickup time.

151 Kitchen Bar

151 N. York St., (331) 979-7198, 151elmhurst.com/. 151 Catering is joining with Pints of Elmhurst (pintselmhurst.com/) and BH Social (bhsociallagrange.com/) to offer a Christmas feast for four for $250. Dinner includes shrimp cocktail, shaved Brussels sprouts salad, beef tenderloin, potato truffle au gratin, roasted vegetables, dinner rolls, turtle cheesecake and a $25 gift card. Heating instructions included. Order by 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, for pickup from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Osteria Trulli

1510 E. Hintz Road, Arlington Heights, (224) 347-1010, osteriatrulli.com/web/. Feast on a Christmas dinner for six featuring a choice of beef tenderloin, six prime beef short ribs or six ossobuco, plus half pans of roasted potatoes, lasagna, mixed veggies, caprese salad and bread, panettone and a bottle of house wine for $215. Order now for pickup from noon to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, or 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25.

Palm Court

1912 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 870-7770, palmcourt.net/. Indulge with Palm Court's holiday family dinner options, including the prime rib feast ($249) to feed five to seven or the honey-glazed ham ($169) to feed six to eight. Dinners include black truffle and almond green beans, three-cheese scallop potatoes, sweet mashed potatoes, spinach and artichoke dip and a whole pie. Order by 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, for pickup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.

Nutella cheesecake is the sweet ending to Pennyville Station's Christmas Eve dinner to-go. - Courtesy of Pennyville Station

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. Let Pennyville do the cooking for Christmas Eve. Carryout offerings include ham for $24.95 per person or rib roast for $39.95 per person, with roasted red potatoes, green beans and carrots, stuffing and Nutella cheesecake included. Half and full pans of sides are available ($39.95 and $59.95), plus ham and rib roast by the pound ($8.95 and $24.95), whole Nutella cheesecake ($45), festive cocktail kits and wines by the bottle. Order by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, for pickup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.

Perry's Steakhouse and Grille

5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/. Perry's will be open for to-go dining from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve but will be closed on Christmas Day.

Port Edward

20 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-5441, portedward.com/. Enjoy a Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner for two for $72. Included are antipasto ensalada and grande cena (mahi mahi, cod, calamari, shrimp, octopus, clams, mussels). Or order from the special holiday to-go menu. Order by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, for pickup from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. Choose from Christmas Eve dinners such as roasted duck for two ($108), short ribs for two ($95), grilled Ora king salmon for two ($108) and vegan dinner for two ($85). Dinners include sides, salads and dessert. Add on a holiday cookie medley for $20. Order by Monday, Dec. 21, for pickup from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.

Roka Akor

166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 348-9210, rokaakor.com/oak-brook/. Designed to feed four, the heat-and-serve Christmas Eve dinner package for $220 includes assorted ceviche, bluefin tuna tataki, lobster miso soup, Berkshire baby pork ribs, Greater Omaha Prime New York strip steaks, Alaskan king crab legs, truffle gold Yukon mashed potatoes and purple ube custard. Order by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, for pickup from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, or 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25. Santo Cielo

123 Water St., Suite 509, Naperville, (630) 323-0700, stcielo.com/. For something different, order the Adobo Pineapple Braised Pork Leg (a bone-in pork ham) that can feed 10 to 12 diners for $180. Add on sides such as papas gratin ($35) or champagne cheesecake ($40). Order now for pickup on Wednesday or Thursday, Dec. 23-24.

Saranello's

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/. The family-style Christmas menu to-go features lobster bisque, Christmas salad, dinner rolls, a choice of prime rib or king salmon, scalloped potatoes, roasted cauliflower, baked mac and cheese, chocolate mousse with peppermint bark and Christmas cookie pie for $49.95 per person (two-person minimum). Order 24 hours in advance of pickup time, which is noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 22-23, and noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24. The regular menu will be available for carryout on Christmas Eve.

Cedar plank salmon is one option for Season 52's new The Green Box meals to-go. - Courtesy of Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/. Make the holidays easier with Season 52's The Green Box, which serves four to six. Choose from Kona-crusted wood-grilled tenderloin ($165) or whole side of cedar plank salmon ($125), plus a salad, sides and six mini indulgence desserts. Order 24 hours in advance of pickup.

Shaw's Crab House

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. Shaw's offers three carryout options for Christmas. The Chilled Seafood Platter, which is $25 per person, includes stone crab claws, oysters on the half shell, shrimp cocktail and chilled aloha mussels. The $49 per person Seafood Dinner features jumbo shrimp cocktail, Caesar salad, Maryland-style crabcake, garlic shrimp, scallops, mashed potatoes, roasted broccoli and chocolate cake. The $140 Christmas Meal to-go for two includes Parker House rolls, New England clam chowder, shrimp cocktail, braised beef short rib, Alaskan king crab, au gratin potatoes, creamed spinach, chocolate layer cake, and a bonus for Christmas morning: Cinnamon roll French toast bread pudding. Order by Tuesday, Dec. 22, for pickup from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday or Thursday, Dec. 23-24.

Shaw's Schaumburg's chilled seafood platter includes oysters on the half shell. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

244 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 305-0230, sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotions/holidays2020/. Order takeout from Sullivan's special holiday menu featuring the hand-carved prime rib (12-ounce for $44 or 16-ounce for $48), filet mignon and lobster tail ($65), Brussels sprouts ($10), fresh asparagus ($11) and cream-style spinach ($10). The regular dinner menu also will be available. Pre-order now for takeout or delivery Dec. 21 through Jan. 2.

Tuscany

550 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 465-9988, tuscanychicago.com/. Perfect for four diners, Tuscany offers a $120 Christmas Eve dinner to-go featuring a choice of salad, mashed potatoes, grilled mixed vegetables, a choice of chicken breasts, salmon, sausage and peppers or barbecue baby back ribs, and tiramisu or bianca neve. Order now for pick up Thursday, Dec. 24.

Weber Grill

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/. This year, Weber Grill is offering half (serves four to five) and full (serves eight to 10) Christmas Eve platters, including winter greens salad, smoked New York strip loin, grilled roasted tenderloin, hickory smoked pork loin, truffle cheddar mac and cheese, green beans almondine, garlic mashed potatoes, peppermint hot chocolate pie and Dutch apple pie. Order by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, for pickup on Christmas Eve.

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100. wildfirerestaurant.com/. Wildfire's Prime Rib Christmas Dinner Kit serves four to six diners for $225. Each kit includes a prime rib roast from Stock Yards Packing of Chicago to roast at home, plus seasoning, au jus, horseradish cream sauce, Wildfire cornbread, shrimp and crab bisque, redskin mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, balsamic roasted vegetables and a whole chocolate cream pie. Order by Sunday, Dec. 20, for pickup Wednesday or Thursday, Dec. 23-24.