Mother's Day 2020: Suburban restaurants offer special to-go meals this year

Mother's Day sure won't be the same this year with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order still in effect. If you normally treat Mom to a lavish brunch or dinner at a suburban restaurant on her special day -- this year Sunday, May 10 -- you'll need to rethink things a little.

Luckily, many restaurants are offering special Mother's Day meals to-go. But make sure to check when preorders are due because almost all of the dinners must be ordered in advance. And, one more request: Once everyone is done enjoying the special meal, please don't leave the cleanup to Mom. She'll thank you for that.

Allegory

224 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 536-8862, allegorynaperville.com/. When: Place your order by 8 p.m. Thursday, May 7, for pickup between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 10. What: Make Mom happy with Allegory's Mother's Day Brunch for four for $98. The meal features Allegory's Internationally Famous Quiche, Neuske's legendary ham, Tuscan pasta salad, garlic-herb baked potato wedges, sausage links and bacon, fresh fruit, honeyed carrots and grilled asparagus, Martin's potato rolls and butter. Add-ons include carrot cake ($15), angel food cake ($15), deviled eggs ($8), jumbo shrimp cocktail ($12) and more. Thirsty? Choose from mimosa kits ($25-$27.50), Bloody Mary kits ($40), half-price bottles of wine, and growlers and howlers of beer.

Allgauer's

2855 N. Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauers-on-the-riverfront.business.site/. When: Place an order by Friday, May 8, for pickup between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 10. What: Make things easy on Mom with the $149.99 package that feeds four. It includes appetizers of crabcakes, prosciutto-wrapped asparagus and tuna and avocado California rolls, plus a salad, two entrees (spinach-artichoke baked chicken, shrimp roasted salmon or grilled beef tenderloin), one starch (spinach and cheese raviolis, smashed potatoes or au gratin potatoes), a veggie and assorted mini pastries.

Antico Posto

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. When: Orders must be placed by 4 p.m. Saturday, May 9. Pickup is between noon and 5 p.m. Sunday. What: The $70 Mother's Day meal package for four includes housemade bread and giardiniera, house salad, shrimp risotto and zuppa inglese.

Avanti Caffe

1900 S. Elmhurst Road, Mount Prospect, (847) 437-6640, avanticaffe.com/. When: Orders can be placed until 11 a.m. Sunday, May 10, for pickup, curbside, drive-through and delivery. What: The full menu, featuring pastas, pizzas, appetizers, salads, soups, calzones, hot and cold sandwiches, desserts, bottles of wine (starting at $15) and more, will be available to order on Mother's Day. Specials include $10 off your next order with a $50 order; $5 off your next order with a $30 order; and $25 off when you spend $200 on a catering order.

Big Bowl

215 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 808-8880, bigbowl.com/lincolnshire/. When: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 10, for carryout, curbside pickup or delivery. What: Treat mom to a specialty from Big Bowl's carryout menu by ordering online or by phone.

The Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. When: Order ahead for the special dinner available Saturday and Sunday, May 9-10. What: The $160 three-course Mother's Day dinner features a salad (market chop, Greek or Caesar), roasted whole beef tenderloin or roasted New York strip loin, grilled asparagus, mashed potatoes or wild rice and homemade tiramisu for dessert. The special, which feeds four to six, is available for carryout or curbside pickup only.

This Mother's Day, Bonefish will be serving an exclusive Mahi & Shrimp Family Bundle that feeds up to five. - Courtesy of Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679; 9310 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, (847) 674-4634, bonefishgrill.com/. When: Call in advance to place an order for Mother's Day, for pickup or delivery Friday through Sunday, May 8-10. What: This Mother's Day, Bonefish will be serving an exclusive Mahi & Shrimp Family Bundle that feeds up to five. The $49.90 meal includes a choice of house or Caesar salad, family-style sides of garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal veggies, fresh bread with pesto and, for dessert, three cheesecake slices and three cookies. Add a bottle of wine starting at $15. Other Family Bundles options include the Grilled Salmon Bundle ($39.90), Lily's Chicken Bundle ($35.90), Bang Bang Shrimp Taco Bundle ($39.90) and more.

Buca di Beppo

90 Yorktown Road, Lombard, (630) 932-7673, and 604 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 808-9898, bucadibeppo.com/. When: Pre-order now for pickup between 11:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 10. What: Buca di Beppo goes all out for Mother's Day to-go, including a rose gift just for Mom. There are two special packages that feed three to five diners. Package 1 includes bread, a mixed greens or Caesar salad, a choice of pastas (lasagna, baked rigatoni or spicy chicken rigatoni) and a chocolate chip cannoli. It's $45 for three and $65 for five. Package 2 features bread, a mixed greens or Caesar salad, a choice of pastas (spaghetti marinara, fettuccine Alfredo, penne alla vodka or baked ziti), one entree (chicken parmigiana, chicken limone or eggplant parmigiana) and a chocolate chip cannoli. It's $55 for three and $75 for five.

The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800, thecapitalgrille.com/. When: Order now for curbside pickup Friday through Sunday, May 8-10. What: Treat Mom to a three-course prix fixe dinner featuring lemon blueberry bread, spring greens salad, Sam's mashed potatoes, French green beans, tenderloin of beef and North Atlantic lobster tails ($245 serves four to six, $135 serves two) or tenderloin of beef and jumbo shrimp scampi ($195 serves four to six, $110 serves two) and flourless chocolate espresso cake. Comes with warming instructions.

Che Figata

2155 CityGate Lane, Suite 103, Naperville, (630) 579-3210 or chefigatakitchen.com/. When: Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Thursday, May 7, for pickup from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 10. What: Fete Mom with a meal (appetizer, entree and dessert) for two to three diners for $48 or for four to five for $75. Or order from the full menu. Wine is 50% off.

Chicago Prime Italian

1370 Bank Drive, Schaumburg, (847) 240-1414, chicagoprimeitalian.com/. When: Preorders are requested 48 hours in advance, for pickup Friday through Sunday, May 8-10, for curbside carryout. What: Treat Mom to special appetizers (portobello al forno, arancini), organic pear salad, braised lamb shank ($45.95), bone-in sliced ham ($30.95), swordfish sauteed with shrimp and asparagus ($35.95) and surf and turf ($65.95). Each entree includes one side and dessert (Godiva chocolate-dipped strawberries, raspberry mousse cake or lava cake). The wine list is 25% off. The full menu also will be available.

Chicago Prime Steakhouse

1444 E. Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-9900, chicagoprimesteakhouse.com/. When: Preorders are requested 48 hours in advance for the Mother's Day specials running Friday, May 1, through Sunday, May 10, for curbside carryout. What: Celebrate Mom with a choice of deals. Package 1 ($80 for two) includes a salad, two 10-ounce filets with grilled vegetables and mashed potatoes and two tiramisus; package 2 ($70 for two) features a salad, two Scottish wild salmon with grilled vegetables and mashed potatoes and two tiramisus; and package 3 ($60 for two) features a salad, chicken Marsala with grilled veggies and mashed potatoes and two tiramisus. Add a lobster tail for $45. Wines are 25% off. The full menu will be available, too.

Add on a bouquet of flowers for Mom when ordering from Passero for Mother's Day. - Courtesy of Passero

2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/. When: Call ahead to order from the special Mother's Day menu, which will be available for pickup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 10. What: The special meal -- for two ($40) or four ($78) -- features cheese scrambled eggs, rumchata French toast, smoked Gouda pasta, honey-glazed ham, O'Brien potatoes, apple wood smoked bacon and pork sausage. Or order from the a la carte menu, which includes shrimp cocktail, roasted beef tenderloin, jumbo cookies and brownies. The mimosa kit, which includes a bottle of champagne and a quart of orange juice, is $40.

Concorde Banquets

20922 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, (847) 438-0025, concordebanquets.com/. When: Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance for curbside or carryout from noon to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, May 8-10. What: Leave the cooking to Concorde this Mother's Day. The three-course meal, which feeds four to six, includes rolls and butter, a Mediterranean or Caesar salad, herb-roasted potatoes and haricot verts, entrees such as roasted beef tenderloin ($150), roasted New York strip loin ($150), broiled salmon ($120) or chicken piccata ($110), and double ganache chocolate cake for dessert. Each order includes a bottle of merlot and chardonnay.

Cooper's Hawk

Locations in Arlington Heights, Burr Ridge, Downers Grove, Naperville, South Barrington, St. Charles, Wheeling and more; chwinery.com/. When: Orders must be placed by 8 p.m. Friday, May 8, for curbside pickup or carryout on Saturday, May 9, (cold options only) and Sunday, May 10 (hot and cold options). What: Enjoy a special Mother's Day menu for four to five diners for $149.99 or for eight to 10 diners for $199.99. The dinner includes house salad, pretzel bread and butter, a choice of entree (soy ginger salmon, Ellie's Chicken Piccata, red wine braised short ribs, bourbon-lacquered barbecue pork chops, Parmesan-crusted filet medallions (+$20)), sides of Mary's Potatoes and garlic green beans, and Key lime pie or Cooper's Hawk chocolate cake for dessert.

Di Pescara

2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321 or di-pescara.com/. When: Orders must be made by 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, for carryout between noon and 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 9-10. What: Celebrate Mom with a Mother's Day package that includes a chopped salad, ciabatta bread, double-dip shrimp cocktail, tomato bruschetta, braised prime beef short rib with Parmesan mashed potatoes, almond-crusted Lake Superior whitefish with spring carrots and roasted Brussels sprouts, triple chocolate chip cookies and Maria's Key lime pie. The meal is prepared cold and includes heating instructions. It's $30 per person, with a two-person minimum per order. Add-ons include a bottle of Crow Canyon cabernet or chardonnay for $10 or a mimosa kit for $10.

Di Pescara serves up almond-crusted Lake Superior whitefish for its Mother's Day package this year. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

1650 Maple Ave., Lisle, (630) 541-8959, elgranagaverestaurant.com/. When: Pre-order for pickup between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 10. What: The Mother's Day Brunch to-go features a la carte appetizers, sides and entrees, plus two family packs. The signature pack ($15 per person) includes Mexican chocolate waffles, churro French toast sticks, chicken and chorizo fajitas, sausage links and breakfast potatoes, while the ultimate pack ($19 per person) includes the signature items plus chips and salsa, quesadillas, assorted fruits and dessert. Don't forget the mimosa kit for $22.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333 or flemingssteakhouse.com/locations/il/lincolnshire. When: Call ahead to pre-order for Mother's Day; Fleming's will open at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 10, for curbside pickup. What: Nosh on a three-course meal from the Family Menu (featuring filet mignon, bone-in rib-eye, lobster tails, Chilean sea bass, chicken and more) or the Filet and Lobster menu or order a la carte from the carryout menu. See the menus online for details and prices.

Francesca's

Locations in Arlington Heights, Barrington, Bolingbrook, Elmhurst, Lake Forest, Naperville, St. Charles and more; miafrancesca.com/. When: Order by 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7, to schedule curbside pickup between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 10. What: The special Mother's Day menu features roasted chateaubriand, plus a choice of three salads and sides (Caesar salad, asparagus salad, whipped Yukon Gold potatoes, creamed spinach, ravioli con ricotta) and Eli's cheesecake for dessert. It's $109.95 for two and $214.95 for four. Add on a mimosa kit for $29.95.

Fox & Turtle

400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/mothersday-menu. When: Pre-order by 5 p.m. Friday, May 8, for carryout or delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 10. What: The Mother's Day menu features family packages such as chicken Marsala ($84), prime rib ($97), rigatoni Bolognese ($74), lobster mac and cheese ($92) and salmon San Marino ($99). The meal also includes a Caesar salad, a side or two and either carrot cake or chocolate cake. The regular menu also will be available.

The cheesy garlic pull-apart loaf is part of Passero's Mother's Day dinner to-go package. - Courtesy of Passero

Gibson's: 2105 S. Spring Road, Oak Brook, (630) 954-0000, and 5464 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 928-9900; Hugo's: 55 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 548-3764; gibsonssteakhouse.com/wp-content/uploads/gibchi-md-menu.pdf. When: Orders must be placed by Friday, May 8, for carryout or delivery on Sunday, May 10, by calling (312) 587-0508, ext. 2. What: Choose from the roasted beef tenderloin dinner (with a Caesar salad, petite double-baked potatoes, grilled asparagus, creamed spinach and strawberry shortcake kit) for $249 or the cook-at-home dinner (prepackaged beef tenderloin and strawberry shortcake kit) for $159. Both packages feed four to six diners.

Golden Brunch

31 E. Golf Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 758-7400, goldenbrunch.com/. When: Pre-orders are requested for pickup or delivery Sunday, May 10. What: Start Mother's Day right with Golden Brunch's Spoil Your Mom menu that serves four for $50. The meal includes a choice of pancakes, French toast or crepes; a choice of ham off the bone, bacon or sausage links; and hash browns, scrambled eggs and fresh fruit.

Granite City

1828 Abriter Court, Naperville, (630) 544-3700; 992 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 504-0277; and 801 Plaza Drive, Schaumburg, (630) 523-5700, gcfb.com/. When: Orders must be placed at least 12 hours in advance for Mother's Day bundles, which are curbside pickup only. What: Celebrate Mom with a brunch bundle including Mediterranean chicken, bacon, sausage links, reggiano hash browns, Denver egg skillet, biscuits and gravy, caramel rolls, fresh fruit, croissants and shrimp Alfredo. It's $45.99 for two to three diners and $89.99 for four to five diners. Dinner features chicken limone, pot roast or grilled salmon, shrimp Alfredo, house salad, crispy Brussels sprouts, garlic mashed potatoes, dinner rolls and chocolate cake. It's $49.99 for two to three diners and $94.99 for four to five. Add on a BYO mimosa for $9.99.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. When: Pre-order Mother's Day packages; hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. What: Treat mom to one of two special Mother's Day meal packages. The $79.95 meal for four includes prime rib, mashed potatoes, veggies, Caesar or garden salad, bread and dessert. The $59.95 deal for four features two full slabs of barbecue baby back ribs, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Both are available for curbside pickup, carryout or delivery.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/. When: Order by Thursday, May 7, for pickup on Mother's Day. What: Katie's Kitchen offers Mother's Day Breakfast in Bed deals that range from $20 to $45 and include Mom's Favorite Katie's Kitchen Breakfast, with the option of adding on flowers and champagne. Dinner options that feed from four to six diners feature prime rib, maple glaze pork tenderloin and chicken cutlets. There are also four grilling kits available, but orders for those must be placed by Wednesday, May 6.

Lazy Dog

436 S. Route 59, Naperville, (630) 481-7301, and 1115 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 780-7977, lazydogrestaurants.com/. When: Pre-order for pickup Friday through Sunday, May 8-10. What: How cool is this? Here's a Mother's Day brunch kit that includes a craft kit so the kids to make Mom a handprint flower bouquet. As for food, the $45 meal kit includes pancake mix, whipped cream, Nutella, fresh bananas, syrup, 15 eggs, one pound of bacon, breakfast potatoes, coffee and fresh orange juice. And don't forget to order a mimosa kit, which includes orange juice and Freixenet Brut for $20. Plus, save 10% on orders with the code THANKSMOM.

Meze Mediterraneo

680 Mall Drive, Schaumburg, (847) 598-6393, mezewine.com/. When: 1 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 10. What: The special Mother's Day menu features appetizers, entrees (lamb shank, basil pesto salmon, pasta primavera, Tuscany chicken) and desserts (flourless chocolate cake and New York style cheesecake). Each entree order from the Mother's Day specials will receive a complimentary bottle of cabernet, riesling or rose (limit one per order). The regular menu also will be available, including a family dinner for four. Available for curbside carryout or delivery.

Michael Jordan's Restaurant

1225 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansrestaurant.com/. When: Pre-order now for pickup between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 10. What: Watch ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary while feasting on a dinner from Michael Jordan's Restaurant on Sunday. It's $29 per adult and includes garlic bread with blue cheese fondue; a choice of Caesar salad or sweet corn and apple wood smoked bacon chowder; a choice of maple-glazed Farro Island salmon, bourbon-barbecue-glazed baby back ribs, brown sugar brined roasted chicken, Brouled Linz Heritage 12-ounce New York Strip (+$15) or Brouled Linz Heritage 10-ounce Filet (+$15); two sides (aged cheddar stone ground grits, mashed Yukon potatoes, green beans with country ham and smoked pecans, baked four-cheese macaroni or grilled asparagus); and a triple chocolate brownie for a sweet treat. Also, wines by the bottle range from $19-$30. And kids eat for free with every adult purchase.

Moretti's

Locations in Barrington, Bartlett, Edison Park, Fox Lake, Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, Mount Prospect, Morton Grove, Rosemont and Schaumburg, morettisrestaurants.com/. When: Pre-order before Sunday, May 10. What: It's a Mother's Day feast at Moretti's. Specialties include the Italian Combo with lasagna and chicken Parmesan with garlic bread ($15.99), Canadian salmon ($17.99), fresh-made short rib ravioli ($17.99), rib-eye steak dinner with asparagus and mashed potatoes or fries ($16.99) and a half slab ($10.99) or full slab ($17.99) barbecue rib dinner with coleslaw and fries. Plus, take advantage of $10 bottles of select Napa Valley and other wines to-go. The full dinner menu will be available.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/. When: To-go available from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Orders for the Mother's Day Chef At Home Kits must be placed by Friday, May 8. What: Off the to-go menu, treat Mom to steak and lobster for $59 (per person), which also includes Caesar salad, creamed spinach or sour cream mashed potatoes and Key lime pie. Or order a Chef At Home Kit to be prepared in your kitchen. It includes Caesar salad, creamed spinach, smoked Gouda and bacon au gratin potatoes, a 6-ounce center-cut filet mignon, cold water lobster tail and Key lime pie. Dinner for two is $109 and dinner for four is $199.

Mr. Allison's

1711 E. Central Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 228-5870, mrallisons.com/. When: Orders must be placed by 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7, for pickup or curbside from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday, May 8-10. What: The Mother's Day Weekend Brunch for four features Mr. Allison's signature slow-baked ham, buttermilk pancakes, scrambled eggs, chicken piccata, rice pilaf and fresh seasonal fruit for $59.99. Add fresh-squeezed strawberry orange juice for $19.99. Also, the entire menu is available for takeout, curbside or delivery every day.

Niche

14 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000 or nichegeneva.com/. When: Pre-order by Tuesday, May 5, for pick up from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 10. What: The three-course meal features a salad, a choice of seared Loch Duart salmon ($30), roasted beef tenderloin ($45) or crispy chicken roulade ($30) and a sweet treat: blueberry cheesecake or lemon meringue bars. Don't forget to order wine, champagne, mimosa kits ($40) or cocktail kits ($55-$60) to-go as well.

Olive Garden

Locations in Addison, Arlington Heights, Bloomingdale, Downers Grove, Gurnee, McHenry, Naperville, Schaumburg, St. Charles, Vernon Hills, West Dundee and more; olivegarden.com/. When: Order ahead for pickup on Friday or Saturday, May 8-9. What: If Mom loves pasta, treat her to Olive Garden's family-style take and bake cheese-stuffed shells. The $40 meal for five includes one pan of cheese-stuffed shells, a jumbo salad with a bottle of dressing, 12 breadsticks, one large dipping sauce (Alfredo or marinara) and baking instructions.

151 Kitchen + Bar

151 N. York St., Elmhurst, (331) 979-7198, 151elmhurst.com/. When: Pre-order online by 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, for pickup between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, May 10. What: Treat Mom to a three-course family-style meal for four for $95, with an additional main dish for $35. Nosh on a chopped or beet salad, a choice of salmon, strip loin, roasted chicken or spring pasta and a dessert of chocolate cake or cheesecake. Plus, cocktail kits ($32), wine and beer will be available to-go, too. And you can even order a spring flower bouquet to-go for $25.

Treat Mom to a special Victoria's filet mignon and steamed lobster tail this Mother's Day. - Courtesy of Outback Steakhouse

166 S. Gary Ave., Bloomingdale, (630) 582-8914; 2970 Finley Road, Downers Grove, (630) 530-0005; 909 N. Elmhurst Road, Mount Prospect, (847) 541-4329; 2855 W. Ogden Ave., Naperville, (630) 778-6290; 216 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 843-8884; 365 Randall Road, South Elgin, (847) 717-0100; outback.com/. When: Pre-order a special Mother's Day meal Wednesday through Tuesday, May 6-12, for curbside take-away or free delivery. What: Treat Mom to a special Victoria's filet mignon and steamed lobster tail or a prime rib and crabcake dinner. Both options comes with two sides. The regular menu also will be available, to which diners can add a lobster tail to any entree for $9.99 or a crabcake for $6.

Palm Court

1912 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 870-7770, palmcourt.net/. When: Order by Friday, May 8, for pickup from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 10. What: Celebrate Mom with upscale specials from the Mother's Day menu (crabmeat-stuffed Florida flounder ($29), roasted prime rib ($33), beef Wellington ($35), filet and lobster ($50), filet medallion and shrimp limone ($31), shrimp capellini pasta ($22) and more) or the Mother's Day family-style dinner for $198. The meal, which serves four to six, includes a choice of entrees (chateaubriand, macadamia-encrusted halibut or roasted leg of lamb), cream of chicken rice soup, Caesar salad, double-baked potatoes, grilled asparagus, creamed spinach, bread rolls and Ghirardelli chocolate mousse for dessert.

Add on a mimosa kit when ordering Mother's Day brunch to-go from Passero. - Courtesy of Passero

3 S. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 857-8900, eatpassero.com/. When: Pre-order Mother's Day brunch for pickup from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 10, or dinner from 3 to 6 p.m. What: The $75 brunch for four features smoked ham, asparagus and fontina frittata, buttermilk biscuits, maple bacon and fresh fruit. The $120 dinner for four includes cheesy garlic pull-apart loaf, buratta mozzarella and heirloom tomato caprese, Parmesan-crusted filet mignon, asparagus and chocolate chip cannolis. Add-ons include a Mother's Day bouquet ($40), a mimosa kit ($35) and whole dark chocolate peanut butter tart ($35).

Pennyville Station

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. When: Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. Friday, May 8, for scheduled curbside pickup or delivery between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, May 10. What: The ham dinner ($14.95 per person) or crabcake dinner ($19.95 per person) includes roasted Brussels spouts with bacon, mashed potatoes with gravy and homemade coconut cream pie. Add-on cocktail kits include the Old Fashioned ($35), Hot Pepper Paloma ($30), Bloody Mary ($25), Cool As A Cucumber ($35) or mimosa ($20).

Dine on roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon from Pennyville Station for Mother's Day. - Courtesy of Amy Roesch

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. What: Pre-order the Mother's Day dinner package by Thursday, May 7, for pickup on Sunday, May 10. What: The dinner menu features a choice of entrees (beef tenderloin, grilled Canadian salmon, Maple Creek Farm ham and cauliflower quinoa cakes), a Mighty Vine salad, grilled vegetables and strawberry cream pie. Dinner prices range from $46-$79 per adult and $20-$25 per child.

Qulinarnia

1730 W. Golf Road, Mount Prospect, (847) 981-0480, qulinarnia.com/. When: Pre-order by Friday, May 8. What: The Mother's Day dinner special includes four soups (white borscht with hard-boiled egg, creamy wild rice), three meats (breaded pork chop, beef goulash, golabki, cod filet, salmon filet topped with mango salsa, shrimp risotto), two hot sides (silesian dumplings, mashed potatoes, potato pancakes, asparagus) and two cold sides (beet salad, coleslaw, sauerkraut salad, mizeria) and more options for $55.

Riccardo's

1170 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 891-7777, riccardosschaumburg.com/. When: Pre-order for Mother's Day weekend Friday through Sunday, May 8-10, for carryout or delivery. What: Special Mother's Day meal packages for five feature chicken ($34.99), chicken and Italian beef, sausage and peppers or meatballs ($39.95), grilled salmon ($49.99), shrimp ($49.99) or tilapia ($39.95). Each deal includes a garden or Caesar salad, one side, rolls and cookies.

Rosebud Restaurants

560 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, (847) 914-0900, and 22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 548-9800, rosebudrestaurants.com/. When: Pre-order by Friday, May 8, for curbside pickup on Sunday, May 10. What: The Mother's Day Family for 4 Dinner includes minestrone soup, chopped salad, an appetizer combo (sausage and peppers, eggplant rotolo and meatballs), a choice of pasta (cheese ravioli marinara or rigatoni vodka), a choice of protein (chicken Vesuvio, chicken oreganato or lemon chicken) and tiramisu for dessert.

Saranello's

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/. When: Orders must be placed by noon Saturday, May 9, to be picked up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (brunch) and 2 and 7 p.m. (dinner) Sunday, May 10. What: Mom will love not cooking on Mother's Day with Saranello's special brunch and dinner packages for four for $100. Brunch features citrus-cured Atlantic salmon, a chopped vegetable salad, eggs Benedict, smoked Vermont turkey with cranberry relish, roast sirloin prime beef with horseradish cream, baked mac and cheese, a whole apple pie and more. Add a mimosa kit for $10. Dinner includes a chopped vegetable salad, Parmesan and spinach-stuffed mushrooms, large gulf shrimp with cocktail sauce, pistachio-crusted Lake Superior whitefish, roast sirloin prime beef with horseradish cream, baked mac and cheese, a whole apple pie and more. Add a bottle of Duckhorn Decoy red blend wine for $25.

Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/home/. When: Order ahead for curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 8-9, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 10. What: Enjoy the three-course Mother's Day menu, which is prepared, chilled and ready to heat at home. It features a salad, cedar plank-roasted salmon ($65-$120), glazed spiral ham ($55-$100), wood-grilled beef tenderloin ($80-$150), roasted French green beans, wild rice pilaf or Yukon mashed potatoes, and raspberry chocolate chip cannoli or chocolate-dipped strawberries.

Shaw's Schaumburg

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/. When: Preorders should be made by noon Friday, May 8, with brunch pickup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 10, and dinner pickup from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. What: Mom will enjoy a lavish brunch for four featuring cinnamon roll French toast, bagels and lox, fruit salad, country sausage, caramelized bacon and more. Dinner for four features clam chowder, Caesar salad, au gratin potatoes, creamed spinach, Shaw's signature mini raspberry pie and more for $99. Add-ons include South African lobster tail ($75), lobster mac and cheese ($40), roasted tenderloin ($80), sushi platter ($40), Parmesan-crusted haddock ($40), cocktail kits (mojito, mimosa, Bloody Mary, Old Fashioned and martini), bottles of wine and more. Order online or email jkoval@leye.com.

SixtyFour Wine Bar & Kitchen

123 Water St., Suite 105, Naperville, (630) 780-6464, sixtyfourwinebar.com/. When: Call ahead to place an order for Mother's Day, offering curbside pickup only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 10. What: The family-style Mother's Day to-go menu includes rolls and butter, roasted turkey breast or prime rib, mashed potatoes, vegetables and apple crisp. It's $32 for adults and $14 for kids. Drinks to-go include mimosas, wine and beer.

Sullivan's Steakhouse

244 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 305-0230, sullivanssteakhouse.com/naperville/. When: Pre-order by 9 p.m. Saturday, May 9, for pickup or delivery on Sunday, May 10. What: Sullivan's will prepare a three-course meal that will be ready to heat at home. It's $175, serves four to five diners, and includes prime rib, beef tenderloin or lamb racks, two sides and a choice of Key lime pie or New York style cheesecake.

Tuscany

550 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 465-9988, tuscanychicago.com/location/wheeling/. When: Order ahead for pickup on Sunday, May 10. What: Mom will appreciate not having to lift a finger for this $74.95 Mother's Day dinner that feeds up to six. The meal includes bread, a Caesar or house salad, a choice of fried calamari, caprese or antipasto; a choice of one pasta and one sauce; and a choice of one entree (sauteed chicken breasts, sausage and peppers, veal scallopini piccata (+$15), salmon piccata (+$15), rack of lamb Vesuvio (+$48), tagliata di manzo (+$48)). Complete your meal with mini cannolis for $10 or a half-price bottle of wine.

Weber Grill Restaurant

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/. When: Preorders for the Mother's Day Platters must be placed by 5 p.m. Friday, May 8, with pickup available from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 10. The a la carte carryout menu will be available from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 10. What: Platter options include coffee-crusted beef tenderloin ($69), cedar plank grilled Atlantic salmon ($79), grilled garden asparagus ($25), crispy Yukon Gold potatoes ($20), chocolate fudge cake ($59) or creme brulee cheesecake ($69). All platters serve four.

Whistle Stop Cafe

15 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake, (847) 587-5654, whistlestopfoxlake.com/. When: Order now for curbside pickup, carryout or delivery from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 10. What: Leave the cooking to Whistle Stop for Mother's Day. The breakfast family meal (scrambled eggs, choice of ham, bacon or sausage, hash browns or fresh fruit, and French toast or pancakes) is $27.99 for four or $37.99 for six. The dinner deal (choice of chicken Marsala, roast sirloin beef with au jus, roast pork or baked ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, fresh vegetables, salad and rolls) runs $44.99 for four and $54.99 for six. Don't forget to order a homemade pie for dessert.

White Deer Run

250 W. Gregg's Parkway, Vernon Hills, (847) 680-6100, whitedeergolf.com/event/mothers-day2020/. When: Orders must be placed by 4 p.m. Thursday, May 7, for curbside pickup between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 10. What: Highlights of the special Mother's Day menu include roast prime rib of beef ($27.95), garlic peppercorn seared pork loin ($22.95) and traditional roasted turkey ($19.95). All meals include a chopped salad, dinner rolls, whipped potatoes and gravy and seasonal vegetables. For a sweet treat, add carrot cake or cheesecake for $3.50 each.

Macadamia nut-crusted halibut is on the menu for Mother's Day carryout at Wildfire. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; and 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000, wildfirerestaurant.com/. When: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 10. What: Wildfire will be serving the dinner menu only featuring the macadamia nut-crusted halibut, cedar-planked salmon, filet medallion trio and more for carryout, curbside pickup and delivery.

Yard House

1880 Tower Drive, Glenview, (847) 729-9273, and 2301 Fountain Square Drive, Lombard, (630) 495-1912, yardhouse.com/. When: Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9, for pickup on Sunday, May 10. What: The three-course Mother's Day meal that serves four includes a salad (Caesar, kale Caesar or mixed greens), four entrees (crabcake, grilled filet (+$5), grilled rib-eye (+$5), Maui pineapple chicken, whiskey-glazed salmon), two sides (baby broccoli, jasmine rice, mashed potatoes, truffle mac and cheese) and one dessert (bread pudding with crème anglaise or mini cheesecake brûlée).