Dining in: Mother's Day to-go specials bloom across the suburbs

Chicken limone is included in one of two dinner packages available for Mother's Day at Buca di Beppo. Courtesy of Buca di Beppo

Mother's Day

While you won't be able to dine in at a suburban restaurant for Mother's Day, you can still do the next best thing: Order brunch, lunch or dinner to-go from a local eatery. While a longer list ran in last Friday's Time out! (see the full list at dailyherald.com/entlife/), here are more meal packages available for curbside carryout or delivery on Sunday, May 10.

Allegory

224 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 536-8862, allegorynaperville.com/. When: Place your order by 8 p.m. Thursday, May 7, for pickup between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 10. What: Make Mom happy with Allegory's Mother's Day Brunch for four for $98. The meal features Allegory's Internationally Famous Quiche, Neuske's legendary ham, Tuscan pasta salad, garlic-herb baked potato wedges, sausage links and bacon, fresh fruit, honeyed carrots and grilled asparagus, Martin's potato rolls and butter. Add-ons include carrot cake ($15), angel food cake ($15), deviled eggs ($8), jumbo shrimp cocktail ($12) and more. Thirsty? Choose from mimosa kits ($25-$27.50), Bloody Mary kits ($40), half-price bottles of wine, and growlers and howlers of beer.

Avanti Caffe

1900 S. Elmhurst Road, Mount Prospect, (847) 437-6640, avanticaffe.com/. When: Orders can be placed until 11 a.m. Sunday, May 10, for pickup, curbside, drive-through and delivery. What: The full menu, featuring pastas, pizzas, appetizers, salads, soups, calzones, hot and cold sandwiches, desserts, bottles of wine (starting at $15) and more, will be available to order on Mother's Day. Specials include $10 off your next order with a $50 order; $5 off your next order with a $30 order; and $25 off when you spend $200 on a catering order.

Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679; 9310 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, (847) 674-4634, bonefishgrill.com/. When: Call in advance to place an order for Mother's Day, for pickup or delivery Friday through Sunday, May 8-10. What: This Mother's Day, Bonefish will be serving an exclusive Mahi and Shrimp Family Bundle that feeds up to five. The $49.90 meal includes a choice of house or Caesar salad, family-style sides of garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal veggies, fresh bread with pesto and, for dessert, three cheesecake slices and three cookies. Add a bottle of wine starting at $15. Other Family Bundle options include the Grilled Salmon Bundle ($39.90), Lily's Chicken Bundle ($35.90), Bang Bang Shrimp Taco Bundle ($39.90) and more.

This Mother's Day, Bonefish will be serving an exclusive Mahi & Shrimp Family Bundle that feeds up to five. - Courtesy of Bonefish Grill

90 Yorktown Road, Lombard, (630) 932-7673, and 604 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 808-9898, bucadibeppo.com/. When: Pre-order now for pickup between 11:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 10. What: Buca di Beppo goes all out for Mother's Day to-go, including a rose gift just for Mom. There are two special packages that feed three to five diners. Package 1 includes bread, a mixed greens or Caesar salad, a choice of pastas (lasagna, baked rigatoni or spicy chicken rigatoni) and a chocolate chip cannoli. It's $45 for three and $65 for five. Package 2 features bread, a mixed greens or Caesar salad, a choice of pastas (spaghetti marinara, fettuccine Alfredo, penne alla vodka or baked ziti), one entree (chicken parmigiana, chicken limone or eggplant parmigiana) and a chocolate chip cannoli. It's $55 for three and $75 for five.

Fox & Turtle

400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/mothersday-menu. When: Pre-order by 5 p.m. Friday, May 8, for carryout or delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 10. What: The Mother's Day menu features family packages such as chicken Marsala ($84), prime rib ($97), rigatoni Bolognese ($74), lobster mac and cheese ($92) and salmon San Marino ($99). The meal also includes a Caesar salad, a side or two and either carrot cake or chocolate cake. The regular menu also will be available.

Golden Brunch

31 E. Golf Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 758-7400, goldenbrunch.com/. When: Preorders are requested for pickup or delivery Sunday, May 10. What: Start Mother's Day right with Golden Brunch's Spoil Your Mom menu that serves four for $50. The meal includes a choice of pancakes, French toast or crepes; a choice of ham off the bone, bacon or sausage links; and hash browns, scrambled eggs and fresh fruit.

Lazy Dog

436 S. Route 59, Naperville, (630) 481-7301, and 1115 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 780-7977, lazydogrestaurants.com/. When: Pre-order for pickup Friday through Sunday, May 8-10. What: How cool is this? Here's a Mother's Day brunch kit that includes a craft kit so the kids can make Mom a handprint flower bouquet. As for food, the $45 meal kit includes pancake mix, whipped cream, Nutella, fresh bananas, syrup, 15 eggs, one pound of bacon, breakfast potatoes, coffee and fresh orange juice. And don't forget to order a mimosa kit, which includes orange juice and Freixenet Brut for $20. Plus, save 10% on orders with the code THANKSMOM.

Michael Jordan's Restaurant

1225 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansrestaurant.com/. When: Pre-order now for pickup between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 10. What: Watch ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary while feasting on a dinner from Michael Jordan's Restaurant on Sunday. It's $29 per adult and includes garlic bread with blue cheese fondue; a choice of Caesar salad or sweet corn and apple wood smoked bacon chowder; a choice of maple-glazed Farro Island salmon, bourbon-barbecue-glazed baby back ribs, brown sugar brined roasted chicken, Broiled Linz Heritage 12-ounce New York Strip (+$15) or Broiled Linz Heritage 10-ounce Filet (+$15); two sides (aged cheddar stone ground grits, mashed Yukon potatoes, green beans with country ham and smoked pecans, baked four-cheese macaroni or grilled asparagus); and a triple chocolate brownie for a sweet treat. Also, wines by the bottle range from $19-$30. And kids eat for free with every adult purchase.

Mr. Allison's

1711 E. Central Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 228-5870, mrallisons.com/. When: Orders must be placed by 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7, for pickup or curbside from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday, May 8-10. What: The Mother's Day Weekend Brunch for four features Mr. Allison's signature slow-baked ham, buttermilk pancakes, scrambled eggs, chicken piccata, rice pilaf and fresh seasonal fruit for $59.99. Add fresh-squeezed strawberry orange juice for $19.99. Also, the entire menu is available for takeout, curbside or delivery every day.

Olive Garden

Locations in Addison, Arlington Heights, Bloomingdale, Downers Grove, Gurnee, McHenry, Naperville, Schaumburg, St. Charles, Vernon Hills, West Dundee and more; olivegarden.com/. When: Order ahead for pickup on Friday or Saturday, May 8-9. What: If Mom loves pasta, treat her to Olive Garden's family-style take and bake cheese-stuffed shells. The $40 meal for five includes one pan of cheese-stuffed shells, a jumbo salad with a bottle of dressing, 12 breadsticks, one large dipping sauce (Alfredo or marinara) and baking instructions.

Treat Mom to a special Victoria's filet mignon and steamed lobster tail this Mother's Day from Outback Steakhouse. - Courtesy of Outback Steakhouse

166 S. Gary Ave., Bloomingdale, (630) 582-8914; 2970 Finley Road, Downers Grove, (630) 530-0005; 909 N. Elmhurst Road, Mount Prospect, (847) 541-4329; 2855 W. Ogden Ave., Naperville, (630) 778-6290; 216 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 843-8884; 365 Randall Road, South Elgin, (847) 717-0100; outback.com/. When: Pre-order a special Mother's Day meal Wednesday through Tuesday, May 6-12, for curbside take-away or free delivery. What: Treat Mom to a special Victoria's filet mignon and steamed lobster tail or a prime rib and crabcake dinner. Both options come with two sides. The regular menu also will be available, to which diners can add a lobster tail to any entree for $9.99 or a crabcake for $6.

Palm Court

1912 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 870-7770, palmcourt.net/. When: Order by Friday, May 8, for pickup from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 10. What: Celebrate Mom with upscale specials from the Mother's Day menu (crabmeat-stuffed Florida flounder ($29), roasted prime rib ($33), beef Wellington ($35), filet and lobster ($50), filet medallion and shrimp limone ($31), shrimp capellini pasta ($22) and more) or the Mother's Day family-style dinner for $198. The meal, which serves four to six, includes a choice of entrees (chateaubriand, macadamia-encrusted halibut or roasted leg of lamb), cream of chicken rice soup, Caesar salad, double-baked potatoes, grilled asparagus, creamed spinach, bread rolls and Ghirardelli chocolate mousse for dessert.

Qulinarnia

1730 W. Golf Road, Mount Prospect, (847) 981-0480, qulinarnia.com/. When: Pre-order by Friday, May 8, for pick up or delivery on Sunday, May 10. What: The Mother's Day dinner special includes four soups (white borscht with hard-boiled egg, creamy wild rice), three meats (breaded pork chop, beef goulash, golabki, cod filet, salmon filet topped with mango salsa, shrimp risotto), two hot sides (Silesian dumplings, mashed potatoes, potato pancakes, asparagus) and two cold sides (beet salad, coleslaw, sauerkraut salad, mizeria) and more options for $55.

Rosebud Restaurants

560 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, (847) 914-0900, and 22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 548-9800, rosebudrestaurants.com/. When: Pre-order by Friday, May 8, for curbside pickup on Sunday, May 10. What: The Mother's Day Family for 4 Dinner includes minestrone soup, chopped salad, an appetizer combo (sausage and peppers, eggplant rotolo and meatballs), a choice of pasta (cheese ravioli marinara or rigatoni vodka), a choice of protein (chicken Vesuvio, chicken oreganato or lemon chicken) and tiramisu for dessert.

Whistle Stop Cafe

15 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake, (847) 587-5654, whistlestopfoxlake.com/. When: Order now for curbside pickup, carryout or delivery from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 10. What: Leave the cooking to Whistle Stop for Mother's Day. The breakfast family meal (scrambled eggs, choice of ham, bacon or sausage, hash browns or fresh fruit, and French toast or pancakes) is $27.99 for four or $37.99 for six. The dinner deal (choice of chicken Marsala, roast sirloin beef with au jus, roast pork or baked ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, fresh vegetables, salad and rolls) runs $44.99 for four and $54.99 for six. Don't forget to order a homemade pie for dessert.

White Deer Run

250 W. Gregg's Parkway, Vernon Hills, (847) 680-6100, whitedeergolf.com/event/mothers-day2020/. When: Orders must be placed by 4 p.m. Thursday, May 7, for curbside pickup between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 10. What: Highlights of the special Mother's Day menu include roast prime rib of beef ($27.95), garlic peppercorn seared pork loin ($22.95) and traditional roasted turkey ($19.95). All meals include a chopped salad, dinner rolls, whipped potatoes and gravy and seasonal vegetables. For a sweet treat, add carrot cake or cheesecake for $3.50 each.

Yard House

1880 Tower Drive, Glenview, (847) 729-9273, and 2301 Fountain Square Drive, Lombard, (630) 495-1912, yardhouse.com/. When: Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9, for pickup on Sunday, May 10. What: The three-course Mother's Day meal that serves four includes a salad (Caesar, kale Caesar or mixed greens), four entrees (crabcake, grilled filet (+$5), grilled rib-eye (+$5), Maui pineapple chicken, whiskey-glazed salmon), two sides (baby broccoli, jasmine rice, mashed potatoes, truffle mac and cheese) and one dessert (bread pudding with crème anglaise or mini cheesecake brûlée).

• • •

Altiro Latin Fusion is participating in Aurora's Carry Out Days, when downtown restaurants are offering specials and discounts on Wednesdays and Fridays in May. - Courtesy of Altiro Latin Fusion

Tired of cooking? Here's a solution: Order from a downtown Aurora restaurant on Wednesdays and Fridays throughout May during Carry Out Days. Sponsored by Aurora Downtown, a nonprofit that works with businesses in the downtown's Special Service Area #One, diners can enjoy specials, discounts and opportunities to donate meals to first responders from such restaurants as Altiro Latin Fusion, Ballydoyle, DeCari To Go, Endiro Coffee, Gillerson's Grubbery, La Quinta de Los Reyes, Taqueria El Tio, Tecalitlan Mexican Restaurant and Tredwell Coffee. For details, see auroradowntown.org/carry-out-days/.

Palatine Restaurant Week

To drum up support for its restaurants, the Palatine Area Chamber of Commerce is going all in with its new Restaurant Week running now through Sunday, May 10. More than 50 restaurants will be offering specials and offers for curbside pickup or delivery. Participating restaurants include Agio Italian Bistro, Artistic Cuisine, Asahi Japanese Restaurant, Bakers Square, Billy's Pancake House, Brandt's of Palatine, Briana's Pancake House Restaurant, Brothers' Ribs, Brown's Chicken, Cafe 14, Chicago Culinary Kitchen, Capri Deli & Pizza, Chiggy's Gyros, Cousins Subs, Dairy Queen, d'Vine Wine and Gifts, Dario's, Denny's, Durty Nellie's, The Dream Place, Emmett's Brewing Company, Gators Wing Shack, Heng Wing, Gianni's Cafe, Honey-Jam Cafe, Jelly Cafe, JL's Pizza and Sports Bar, JJ Twig's Pizza & Pub, Kosta's, Lamplighter Inn, Mexico Uno, Lou Malnati's, Morkes Chocolates, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Napoli Pizza, Mother Cluckers Kitchen, Oak Alley Saloon, Photos Hot Dogs, Papa John's, Palatine Inn, Pita Pita, Sarpino's Pizza, Ramen House Shinchan, Pizza Bella, Siri Thai II, Subway, Starbucks, Spunky Dunkers, Sweet C's, The Health Cuisine, Tap House Grill, Taco Shop and Vini's Pizza. For details, see palatinerestaurantweek.com/.

Parking Lot BBQ

Building on the success of last week's event, Brauer House in Lombard is hosting another Parking Lot BBQ and DJ Livestream from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 8. Here's the deal: Call ahead to order burgers, chicken, pulled pork, packaged beverages and more for curbside to-go. While you wait for your food and drinks to be delivered to your car, you'll be able to catch some music from DJs set up in the parking lot. If you can't make it Friday, Brauer House will be livestreaming the show on its Facebook page from noon to 9 p.m. Proceeds will help support Brauer House's out-of-work staff and the venue's free pasta for elderly-in-need program. Brauer House is at 1000 N. Rohlwing Road #13, Lombard, (630) 495-2141, brauerhouse.com/.

Movie theater popcorn!

If you've been missing going to the movies and snacking on buttery theater popcorn, Classic Cinemas has a solution. Starting Friday, May 8, the movie theater chain -- with locations in Carpentersville, Downers Grove, Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst, Fox Lake, Naperville, St. Charles, Sandwich, Woodstock and more -- will be offering some of your favorite concessions to-go. Now you'll be able to order giant bags of popcorn, drinks, ICEEs, candy and nachos online, by phone or walk-in at select locations. For details, see classiccinemas.com/ or check for updates on Facebook or Instagram.

Add some sweetness to a boring day with Baskin-Robbins' new DIY Sundae Kit. - Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

If staying at home is getting a little boring, liven things up with Baskin-Robbins' new DIY Sundae Kit. For $24.99, the kit includes two quarts of ice cream, one wet topping (hot fudge, marshmallow, Reese's peanut butter sauce, strawberry), two dry toppings (cookie dough pieces, M&M's, Oreo cookie pieces, rainbow sprinkles, sour gummy worms), one can of whipped cream, cherries, and cups, spoons and napkins. Order online at baskinrobbins.com/en or on the Baskin-Robbins mobile app for pickup via drive-through, carryout or curbside at one of the many locations throughout the suburbs.

Reopened

The Irish pub Harp & Fiddle is now reopened for delivery and curbside pickup featuring family-style dinners serving four to six ($39.95-$54.95), four-course dinners for two ($29.95), plus regular appetizers, entrees, Irish specialties, burgers, sandwiches, salads, soups and more. Drinks include beers and wines, and Bloody Mary, mimosa and Moscow Mule kits ($25 each). Out of essentials? Stock up on pantry or sanitation items such as butter, eggs, milk, flour, sugar, toilet paper, paper towels, gloves, surgical masks and more. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. daily. The Harp & Fiddle is at 110 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4466, theharpandfiddle.com/.

Meals to-go

As the stay-at-home order continues, you can support suburban restaurants by ordering meals to-go. To find out which restaurants are still offering curbside, carryout or delivery, check our list of towns and restaurants here: dailyherald.com/entlife/, diningatadistance.com/chicago or coastapp.com/takeoutcovid/chicago/.

• To submit restaurant news or deals, email clinden@dailyherald.com.