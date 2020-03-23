Restaurants that are open for you to order delivery or carry out

Local restaurants all over the suburbs are open for business -- but you'll have to order for delivery or get carry out.

"Prior to the health safety shut down, our region supported over 21,000 jobs in the hotel and food service sector," Meet Chicago Northwest President Dave Parulo said. "Folks doing takeout and gift card purchases not only have a connection to the community, it also is saving jobs."

Dining at a Distance is one global website compiling restaurant information. The Chicago-area page is diningatadistance.com/chicago.

Your local chambers of commerce or business associations are also compiling restaurants. Click on each town to go a list or a site with related postings.

They are subject to change and we will continue to update.

Addison

Arlington Heights

Aurora

Barrington (Every Business that is open)

Bartlett

Batavia

Bloomingdale

Buffalo Grove

Carol Stream

Des Plaines

DuPage County

Elgin

Elmhurst

GOA, Itasca and Elk Grove Village

Geneva

Glen Ellyn

Glendale Heights

GLMV

Grayslake

Libertyville

Lisle

Lombard

Meet Chicago Northwest

Mount Prospect

Mundelein

Rolling Meadows

St. Charles

Schaumburg

Westmont

Wheaton

Wheeling