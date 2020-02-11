Valentine's Day 2020: Suburban restaurants serving up sweet deals all weekend long

End your Valentine's Day meal with the chocolate espresso cake at Capital Grille. Courtesy of Capital Grille

Valentine's Day falls on a Friday this year, so you and your significant other can celebrate all weekend long if you want. And suburban restaurants are cooking up a variety of romantic dinner specials for Feb. 14. Treat your special someone to a night out that she or he won't soon forget.

Allgauer's on the Riverfront

Hilton Chicago Northbrook, 2855 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauers-on-the-riverfront.business.site/

Executive chef Nicholas Landeweer will be creating Valentine's Day specials featuring apps such as grilled shrimp wrapped in smoked salmon and lobster risotto; a beets, apple and almond salad; and main dishes including grilled filet mignon au jus paired with lemon roasted jumbo shrimp, and sautéed salmon Oscar. End with a shared flourless chocolate cake or caramel mousse and raspberry sorbet.

Antico Posto

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/

Antico Posto extends its Valentine's Day celebration from Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 13-16. Specials include grilled truffled mushrooms, lobster ravioli, beef tenderloin risotto and white chocolate cheesecake, perfect for two. The full menu will be available. Reservations requested.

Nothing says love like hand-decorated cookies at Beatrix. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/

Valentine's Day specials feature heart-shaped cookies, the rhubarb gin and tonic, the housemade truffled cheese ravioli with roasted wild mushrooms and asparagus and the Triple-Layer Coconut Champagne Cake with coconut buttercream. Reservations requested.

Big Bowl

215 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 808-8880, and 1950 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-8881, bigbowl.com/

Treat your sweet to a special three-course Valentine's Day Menu for Two, available Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 13-16. The menu includes an appetizer (crab rangoon, Kung Pao chicken pot stickers, crispy Sichuan eggplant, chicken lettuce wraps) to share, a choice of main courses (Kung Pao chicken, General Tso's chicken, beef and broccoli, yellow curry chicken, chef's choice stir fry and more) and a choice of dessert (chocolate fudge cake or banana cheesecake) to share. It's $45.95 per couple, not including beverages, tax or gratuity. The regular menu will be available.

The Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence, Norridge, (708) 453-5300 or theblossomcafe.com/

From 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15, dine on a five-course dinner for two while enjoying live music. Sup on shrimp de Jonghe or fried calamari, soup and salad, and a choice of filet and lobster, baked jumbo stuffed shrimp, skirt steak and stuffed shrimp or Parmesan-crusted twin filet mignon. Dessert is warm bread pudding with cinnamon ice cream. It's $89.99. Reservations suggested.

Burnham's Restaurant

1401 Nordic Road, Itasca, (630) 694-5899 or eaglewoodresort.com/

Celebrate Valentine's weekend with a candlelit dinner for two at Burnham's Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15. Enjoy live music from Double Treble (a dueling piano duo) Friday and from Paul Strolia Saturday. Dine on salad, mango sorbet, Kona-crusted tenderloin of beef with a lobster tail and crawfish etoufee, and an assortment of cheese and seasonal grapes. Add paired wine tastings for $30 per person. Reservations required.

Dine on a Kona-crusted steak at Capital Grille on Valentine's Day. - Courtesy of Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800, and 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125, thecapitalgrille.com/home

Make reservations for a special Valentine's Eve dinner on Thursday, Feb. 13, when you can enjoy a special complimentary pairing of Veuve Clicquot Brut or Rosé and hand-dipped chocolate-covered strawberries.

Carlucci Rosemont

6111 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 518-0990, carluccirosemont.com/

Spoil your Valentine with a five-course tasting menu featuring baked Italian Brie in a puff pastry or grilled marinated octopus and shrimp, salad or homemade lobster bisque, homemade heart-shaped ravioli filled with lobster, scallops and shrimp or penne estivo, oven-roasted whole Mediterranean sea bass or a grilled 7-ounce beef tenderloin filet, and creme brulee or chocolate lava cake. It's $79 per person, which includes a champagne toast. Reservations recommended.

Catch 35

35 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 717-3500, catch35.com/valentines-day-2020/

Catch 35 celebrates love with Valentine's specials Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 12-16. Splurge on grilled filet mignon ($38), stuffed Maine lobster tail ($49) or steak and cake (grilled 6-ounce filet and Maryland-style crabcake for $45). The regular menu will be available. Reservations recommended.

Chandler's Chophouse

401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 885-9009, chandlerschophouse.com/

Chandler's hosts an early Valentine's dinner and show featuring The Chicago Rat Pack and special guest Sheri Winkelmann performing her tribute to Marilyn Monroe Saturday, Feb. 8. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with dinner at 7:30 p.m. and the show from 9 to 10:30 p.m. Dine on a five-course meal for $60, including tax and tip. A cash bar will be available. Reservations required.

El Tapeo

2100 Spring Road, Oak Brook, (630) 828-2044, eltapeorestaurant.com/

Celebrate Valentine's with tapas, postres and a glass of complimentary champagne. The Día de San Valentín menu, available on Feb. 14-15, features pan con tomate y serrano for $11, a lamb rack paired with crème brûlée sweet potato and Brussels sprouts for $42, and sweets such as arroz con leche for $9 and tarte de chocolate for $10. Reservations required.

Fat Rosie's

47 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 328-0060; 870 N. Meacham, Schaumburg, (847) 807-2850; 28 Kansas St., Frankfort, (815) 534-1640, fatrosies.com/

Fat Rosie's celebrates Dia de San Valentin Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 12-16. Specials include sopa de tortilla for $8, crepas de huitlacoche (two serrano-cilantro crepes filled with huitlacoche) for $12, sopes de langosta (three masa boats filled with Maine lobster) for $22, carne a la mexicana (grilled 12-ounce rib-eye marinated in adobo) for $28 and gansito (strawberry and vanilla layered cake) for $8.

On Thursday, Feb. 13, Seasons 52 will be serving a special Valentine's Day Filet Mignon and Maine Lobster Tail entree. - Courtesy of Seasons 52

Locations in Arlington Heights, Barrington, Bolingbrook, Elmhurst, Lake Forest, Naperville, Northbrook, St. Charles and more. miafrancesca.com/

Take time out for a romantic Italian dinner Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 12-17, at Francesca's. The menu includes Maine lobster bisque, insalata mista con lamponi, ricotta and truffle-filled cappellacci, seared 8-ounce prime filet topped with Maine lobster and heart-shaped red velvet mascarpone mousse cake.

GameWorks

Streets of Woodfield, 601 N. Martingale Road, Suite 115, Schaumburg, (847) 330-9675, gameworks.com/

Take your date out for a fun time to GameWorks' Valentine's Day Treat for 2. For $15, get a Lover's Lane Milkshake (strawberry, cheesecake, graham and shake), plus two one-hour game cards or one hour of Esports play for two.

Hampton Social

705 Village Center Drive, Burr Ridge, (630) 219-0009; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414; 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, (847) 307-5207; thehamptonsocial.com/

On Valentine's Day, a special four-course dinner for two and a bottle of rose is $96.

Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse

70 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 953-3400, and 10233 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, (847) 699-1200, harrycarays.com/

Lombard: Start off your Valentine's weekend -- Friday through Sunday, Feb. 14-16 -- with specials including the lobster bisque ($5.95), domestic waygu strip steak ($40.95) and surf and turf ($46.95). For dessert, try the Breaking Ball ($24.95), which is a white chocolate dome that you break open with a keepsake mini Harry Caray's baseball bat. Inside is a flourless chocolate cake with cappuccino chocolate chip gelato, espresso crème anglaise and mixed berries. Reservations recommended.

Rosemont: Specials Feb. 14-16 include lobster bisque, porcini-dusted Chilean sea bass ($34.95), espresso-rubbed 6-ounce filet mignon and colossal sea scallops ($52.95) and the Breaking Ball dessert ($24.95).

The Heritage

7403 Madison St., Forest Park, (708) 435-4937, theheritageforestpark.com/

On Friday, Feb. 14, The Heritage will be plating a special "Lovebirds" stuffed quail plate with a hominy salad, chimichurri, roasted rutabaga, squash and a cider mole.

Hey Nonny

10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 202-0750, heynonny.com/

Make reservations now for Hey Nonny's three-course Valentine's Day dinner, offering seatings at 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Feb. 14. The Compass Rose Quintet will provide music during the 6 and 8 p.m. dinners. The first course features an avocado and arugula salad, sweet potato bisque or Ibérico croquettes. Next up is a choice of braised halibut, baked chicken gnocchi, or surf and turf ($10 upcharge). End with bananas Foster souffle, deep chocolate pot de crème or crème brûlée cheesecake. It's $35 at 4 p.m. and $40 for the later seatings. Reservations required.

Hofbräuhaus Chicago

5500 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 671-2739 or hofbrauhauschicago.com/

Nothing says romance like Hofbräuhaus' seven-day Sausage Fest, running Friday through Thursday, Feb. 14-20. Dine on the Sausage Tower (six sausages with haus-made kraut); The Southerner (skewered andouille sausage with shrimp over Cajun rice); The Northerner (a foot of sausage on a bun topped with kraut and fried onions); The European (smoked pork sausages paired with cheesy pierogies); and The Big Daddy (eight sausages and meats with potato salad, sauerkraut and salted pretzels). The folk group the Milwaukee Mullers will provide entertainment from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.

Lucille

Drury Lane, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300, lucillerestaurant.com/all-events/#vdaydinner

Make it a date with a Valentine's Day four-course meal, including a champagne toast with dessert, before seeing a performance of "An American in Paris." Dinner starts at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15, featuring a seafood tower for two or charcuterie, a red romaine wedge, a choice of carved chateaubriand or pan-roasted barramundi and chocolate roulade for two. It's $65 per person. Or there's a Valentine's Day Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. Dine from 10 gourmet food stations and sip on unlimited champagne. It's $45 for adults, $20 for kids 6-12, $15 for kids 3-5, and free for kids 2 and younger. Reservations required.

Kona Grill

3051 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 515-8395, konagrill.com/

You have time to savor Kona Grill's Valentine's specials, which run from Friday, Feb. 14, through Saturday, Feb. 29. Enjoy the Grand Kona for Two featuring two glasses of bubbly, filet with lobster butter and miso sea bass, pan-seared scallops, Brussels sprouts and Kona whipped potatoes for $90. Other specials include lobster pot stickers ($8), coconut shrimp bisque ($10), pan-seared salmon ($25), 8-ounce filet with lobster butter ($33) and red velvet butter cake ($10). Reservations requested.

The Martini Room

161 E. Chicago St., Elgin, (847) 741-0349 or martiniroomelgin.com/

On Friday, Feb. 14, enjoy love potion cocktails and jazz standards and the Great American Song Book from the Mark Bettcher Trio Live starting at 7:30 p.m. No cover.

Mezé Mediterráneo

680 Mall Drive, Schaumburg, (847) 598-6393, mezewine.com/

Celebrate your sweet with a four-course dinner featuring a soup or salad, tapas for sharing, a choice of entree (pan-roasted Scottish salmon, mushroom risotto, rib-eye or Tuscany chicken) and a dessert (chocolate cake, Greek yogurt mousse, lemon sorbet) for sharing. It's $90 per couple, which includes a complimentary glass of bubbly.

Michael Jordan's Restaurant

1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansrestaurant.com/

Michael Jordan's Valentine's weekend special menu for two features two apps, two entrees (steak and lobster, Chilean sea bass, crab-crusted 24-ounce bone-in rib-eye, Tomahawk at a $30 upcharge), two sides and two desserts (peanut butter pie, Key lime pie, chocolate mousse and raspberry "martini") for $65 per person. Reservations required.

The Salmon Coulibiac is a Valentine's Day special at Mon Ami Gabi. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-1900, monamigabi.com/

The French bistro is offering three limited-time Valentine's specials, from Thursday through Wednesday, Feb. 13-19. During that time, try the French Kiss Oysters, the Salmon Coulibiac, and the Dessert Trio of passion fruit crème brûlée, mini chocolate tart and raspberry macaron. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Moretti's Ristorante & Pizzeria

Locations in Barrington, Bartlett, Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, Mount Prospect, Rosemont and Schaumburg. morettisrestaurants.com/

Moretti's Valentine's specials, available Friday through Sunday, Feb. 14-16, include shrimp prosciutto di Parma ($8.99), zuppe di pesce ($23.99), grilled swordfish ($21.99), twin beef tenderloin filet and shrimp scampi ($21.95), roast prime rib ($22.99) and Lover's Cheesecake for Two ($10.99). Reservations requested.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; and 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/

From Saturday, Feb. 8, through Saturday, Feb. 15, dine on an 8-ounce filet mignon paired with a 1¼-pound lobster topped with lobster butter sauce, grated Parmesan and a puff pastry for $59.

Olive Garden

Locations throughout the suburbs. See olivegarden.com/.

Order in this Valentine's Day with Olive Garden's 2 ToGo dinner starting at $35. Start with soup or salad and breadsticks, a choice of five-cheese marinara or Alfredo dipping sauce, a shareable entree of five-cheese ziti al forno or chicken Alfredo (upcharge), and black tie mousse cake or tiramisu to share.

151 Kitchen Bar

151 N. York St., Elmhurst, (331) 979-7198, 151elmhurst.com/

You have a few extra days to enjoy 151's Valentine's Day menu as the restaurant will be offering it Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 12-16. For $45, treat your love to a champagne toast, a sweetheart salad, an entree of hangar steak or scallops with Cupid's Rissotto and chocolate-covered strawberries. Reservations recommended.

Share Pennyville Station's Housemade Red Velvet Cake with your sweet on Valentine's Day. - Courtesy of Pennyville Station

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/

Chef Jose Alvarez will be whipping up some specials just for Valentine's Day. On Feb. 14, enjoy the special crabcake appetizer for two ($16.95), 8-ounce filet and crabcake surf n' turf entree ($49) and housemade red velvet cake ($10). Reservations are strongly recommended.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

5 Oakbrook Court, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808 or perryssteakhouse.com/

Celebrate your Valentine with the Rare and Well Done Valentine's Day dinner Friday, Feb. 14. The prix fixe menu starts with lobster bisque, French onion soup, white bean pork chili, the signature wedge or the Caesar salad. Main course options include the 8-ounce Filet Perry, 14-ounce prime New York strip, 14-ounce prime rib-eye, Perry's Famous Pork Chop, grilled salmon, lobster truffle risotto and chicken Oscar. Dessert is a choice of white chocolate cheesecake, chocolate crunch or the dessert trio. It's $60 per person for reservations at 5:30 p.m. and earlier and $75 per person for reservations at 5:45 p.m. and later. Reservations required.

Pinstripes

1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300, pinstripes.com/

On Valentine's Day, the wood-fired pizzas will be baked in the shape of a heart. As a bonus, eat dinner at Pinstripes Friday and receive a complimentary champagne toast and a slice of Frangelico chocolate cake.

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/

Make reservations now for the Valentine's Day dinner, which will include specials such as barbecue braised brisket with mashed potatoes and mirepoix of vegetables, grilled Ora king salmon with sautéed garlic broccoli and Mom's Cherry Pie. The full dinner menu will be available.

Prairie Landing Golf Club

2325 Longest Drive, West Chicago, (630) 208-7633, prairielanding.com/

How does a Valentine's Day Spanish Tapas Wine Dinner sound? Starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, diners can nosh on 10 courses paired with four wines. Try the gazpacho andaluz, peppercorn-crusted beef tenderloin, smoked salmon tostada, sauteed shrimp, cheese- and spinach-stuffed mushrooms, chocolate macadamia cookie and more. It's $140 per couple. For reservations, contact Erin Bobsin at ebobsin@prairielanding.com or (630) 208-7633.

Roka Akor Oak Brook

166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 634-7652 or rokaakor.com/event/oakrbook-happy-valentines-day/

On Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15, treat your sweet to a four-course Valentine's Day tasting menu for $98 a person. Dine on a first course of beef tataki, robata grilled scallops and shrimp tempura before moving on to the sashimi platter and lobster maki. Next up is Chilean sea bass, Snake River Farms wagyu filet and truffle mashed potato. Finish with a chocolate strawberry lava cake and vanilla ice cream. The optional wine pairing is $49 per person and the cocktail pairing is $29 each. Reservations required.

The Rose Hotel

5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, (847) 260-4770, tapestrycollection3.hilton.com/tc/the-rose-chicago/

The Rose Hotel has joined with The Prisoner Wine Company for a special Valentine's Day pairing dinner on Feb. 14 hosted by John Samaritano. Cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m. before the 7 p.m. dinner from Executive Chef Nicholas Malloy. Start off with scallops paired with "Snitch," then enjoy smoked short rib with cranberry polenta paired with "Cuttings." Next is braised lamb shank paired with "Eternally Silenced." End with red wine cheesecake paired with "Prisoner." Tickets are $80 per person. Reservations required.

ROX City Grill

Hotel Baker, 100 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-2100, hotelbaker.com/rox-city-grill/

Enjoy the piano and vocal talents of Johnny Burnett during Valentine's Day Dinner Friday, Feb. 14.

Santo Cielo

123 Water St., Suite 509, Naperville, (630) 323-0700 or stcielo.com/

Share a Pre-Valentine's prix fixe dinner featuring a four-course couples' menu specially curated by chef Matt Gillie from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. The $99 meal, which includes a glass of sparkling wine, zucchini and squash or lobster bisque, oysters on the half shell or salmon tartare, filet mignon au poivre or fire-roasted halibut, and tiramisu or apple tart. The dinner also will be available on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15. A credit card is required to secure the tasting menu.

Start off with the lobster ravioli appetizer at Seasons 52. - Courtesy of Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252 or seasons52.com/home

Seasons 52 celebrates five days of Valentine's starting Monday, Feb. 10. Monday, there's a special lobster ravioli appetizer on the menu. Tuesday, Feb. 11, toast your significant other with a Raspberry Rosé Martini (vodka, rosé, St. Germain and lemon). Wednesday, it's the Red Velvet Raspberry Rose Mini Indulgence. Thursday, indulge in the Valentine Pairing for 2 featuring two filet mignon and Maine lobster tail entrees, caramelized grilled sea scallops to share and two 6-ounce glasses of Vanderpump Dry Rosé for $99. Friday is the big day: Couples who get engaged at Seasons 52 on Valentine's Day will receive with a complimentary toast every time they dine at the restaurant for a year. Reservations required.

Finish your meal at Seasons 52 with the Red Velvet Raspberry Rose Mini Indulgence. - Courtesy of Seasons 52

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722 or shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/

Friday through Sunday, Feb. 14-16, dine on a four-course dinner for two that starts with a sparkling toast and an oyster sampler to share. Then choose a Caesar salad or the lobster bisque before noshing on filet and lobster Bearnaise and double baked potato and ending with chocolate pot de crème with fresh berries. The special is $150. The dinner menu also will be available.

The Clover Club is a specialty cocktail made just for Valentine's Day at Stolp Island Social. - Courtesy of Galdones Photography

5 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, (630) 340-4980, stolpislandsocial.com/

Over Valentine's weekend, sip on the specialty cocktail the Clover Club (egg white, CH gin, lemon juice and crème de casis black currant liqueur) for $13.

Sullivan's Steakhouse

244 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 305-0230 or sullivanssteakhouse.com/

Surprise your special someone with a three-course $79 Love at First Bite prix fixe menu, available Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15. Start with a Caesar salad, iceberg lettuce wedge or shrimp and lobster bisque, then choose from a 16-ounce rib-eye, herb brick chicken or simply prepared fresh fish, then end with bananas Foster bread pudding, New York-style cheesecake or Key lime pie. Reservations required.

Treat your sweet to Texas de Brazil's Red Velvet Fusion Cake. - Courtesy of Texas de Brazil

5 Woodfield Mall, Suite D312, Schaumburg, (847) 413-1600, texasdebrazil.com/locations/schaumburg/

On Friday, Feb. 14, enjoy the specialty Red Velvet Fusion Cake dessert. It's a white chocolate cheesecake batter atop red velvet cake with chocolate chips, cream cheese icing and a drizzle of chocolate ganache for $9. Reservations recommended.

Three Embers

10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 634-0100 or threeembersrestaurant.com/

From Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 13-15, enjoy a special three-course prix fixe Valentine's menu. Choose from beet salad carpaccio or carrot ginger soup to start, then choose an entree such as pan-seared scallops, strip steak or sweet potato risotto. Finish with a dessert duo of raspberry angel food cake and chocolate salted caramel tart. It's $45 per person. Reservations requested.

Tokio Asian Fusion will be offering the Korean marinated filet hot rock over Valentine's Day weekend. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 278-5181, tokioasianfusion.com/

Valentine's specials Feb. 14-15 include the Love Drunk Martini (cherry vodka, maraschino liquor, fresh citrus juices, simple syrup), heart-shaped pressed sushi, Korean marinated filet hot rock, Szechuan lobster tails with bok choy and jasmine rice, and strawberry mochi with strawberry puree. The regular menu will be available.

Truluck's Seafood, Steak and Crab House

9860 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 233-9404 or trulucks.com/locations/rosemont-illinois/

Offered on Valentine's Day only, Truluck's will be mixing up the TruLuv cocktail featuring dry ice smoke, vodka, cava, chambord, pineapple juice and raspberries. Dinner specials include the tuna tartare tower, lobscargot, miso-glazed sea bass, pan-seared scallops and Alaskan king crab cluster. For a treat, try the Chocolate Malt Cake, baked Alaska or carrot cake, all made in-house daily.

Share the hiramasa sashimi at Truluck's. - Courtesy of Truluck's

30W315 Calumet Ave. W., Warrenville, (630) 393-2337, twobrothersbrewing.com/

It's time to get all gussied up for Two Brothers' Valentine's Day Dinner beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Start off with a welcome beer during the cocktail hour before moving on to the prix fixe seven-course meal paired with beer. The menu's theme is "Traveling the Spice Trail: Explore the culinary world through spices as we travel from Africa, through India and into Asia." Tickets cost $100, not including tax and gratuity. Reservations required.

Victory Meat and Seafood

116 N. York St., Elmhurst, (630) 359-5599 or victorymeatandseafood.com/

Take advantage of Valentine's specials all week long, such as surf and turf, Dover sole, homemade pastas, lobster tail, sea bass and Alaskan king crab legs. Celebrate your special someone early on Thursday, Feb. 13, and receive a free dessert. Reservations requested.

Weber Grill Restaurant

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/

From Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 13-16, take advantage of the Valentine's Day specials featuring the Wild Hibiscus Kiss cocktail for $14. Also on offer are the lobster bisque, strawberry goat cheese salad, cast-iron shrimp scampi, plancha-seared sea scallops, filet mignon Oscar, raspberry swirl cheesecake and white chocolate crème brûlée.

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100. wildfirerestaurant.com/

Treat your special someone to a four-course Valentine's Menu for Two, available Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 13-16. Dinner includes a starter (crab-stuffed mushroom caps, jumbo shrimp cocktail) and salad (Caesar or Wildfire chopped) to share, a choice of Wildfire beer-braised short ribs, feta-crusted New York steak, petite filet mignon, fresh fish or oven-roasted lump crabcakes, and a dessert (chocolate cream pie, homemade carrot cake, Key lime pie) to share. The menu is $99.95 per couple, plus tax and gratuity. The regular menu will be available.