Festivals July 5-11: Frontier Days, Dog Days of Summer, Rockin’ Rotary Ribfest and more

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, 2019 Frontier Days runs through July 7 at Recreation Park in Arlington Heights.

Starts before Friday

Frontier Days Festival: Starts at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 3; 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4; 5 p.m. Friday, July 5; 8 a.m. Saturday, July 6; and 7:30 a.m. Sunday, July 7, at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St., Arlington Heights. Carnival, food, live entertainment, soccer 3v3 tournament, Stampede Run/Walk, Teen Battle of the Bands, marketplace, family activities and more. Main Stage music begins at 8 p.m. each day: Wednesday: 7th heaven; Thursday: Plain White T's; Friday: Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press; Saturday: Hoobastank; and 7:30 p.m. Sunday: American English. Marketplace from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. frontierdays.org.

Hometown Fest: 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, July 3; noon to midnight Thursday through Saturday, July 4-6; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Community Park, 262 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Live bands, food vendors, beverages, carnival, business expo and craft fair, Family Day, fireworks at dusk on Friday and more. Music from Radio Gaga at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Mike and Joe at 10 p.m. Thursday, 7th heaven at 5 p.m. and Bucket Number Six at 10 p.m. Friday, Feudin’ Hillbillies at 10 p.m. Saturday and more. Free. palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.

Northwest Fourth-Fest: 5-11 p.m. Wednesday, July 3; noon to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 4-6; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 7, (carnival only) at 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Carnival, live entertainment, parade at 9 a.m. Thursday, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Kids’ Zone, bingo, food vendors and more. Main stage entertainment includes Ken Dix at 5:30 p.m. and Wedding Banned at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Serendipity at 5:30 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday. Free. northwestfourthfest.com.

Mount Prospect Lions Club Fourth of July Festival: 6-11 p.m. Wednesday, July 3; 1-11 p.m. Thursday, July 4; 6-11 p.m. Friday, July 5; and 1-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 6-7, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. Food, beer, live entertainment, carnival and more. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. Entertainment includes: High Infidelity at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Deja Vu at 9 and 10 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee Whiskey at 9 p.m. Friday, LP Vinyl at 9 p.m. Saturday, and Chicago Experience at 8:30 and 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. mplions.org.

Bartlett Fourth of July Festival: Noon to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 4; 3-11 p.m. Friday, July 5; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 6; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at the Bartlett Community Center, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett. Live entertainment, fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Thursday, parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, food vendors, carnival and more. Carnival hours for those with special needs from noon to 2 p.m. Friday. Music includes: Anthem at 8:30 p.m. Thursday; Brass From the Past at 9 p.m. Friday; Smokin' Gunz at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Modern Day Romeos at 7 p.m. Sunday. Free. bartlett4thofjuly.com/ or facebook.com/Bartlett4thOfJuly.

Mundelein Community Days: 8 a.m.to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 4; noon to 11 p.m. Friday, July 5; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 6; and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Courtland Commons Park, at the corner of Seymour and Courtland, Mundelein. Carnival, food, music, games, activities and more. Carnival from 2-11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Parade at 2 p.m. Sunday. Music from The Mackenzie O'Brien Band at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, The Four C Notes at 5 p.m. and Libido Funk Circus at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Mellencougar at 5 p.m. and Mike & Joe at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and 7th heaven at 6 p.m. Sunday. mundelein.org.

Tinley Park Rib Fest: 2-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 4-6, and 2-8 p.m. Sunday, July 7, in the north parking lot at the 80th Avenue train station, 18001 S. 80th Ave., Tinley Park. Ribs from nine vendors, bands, fireworks on Thursday and more. $15, free for kids 3 and younger at eventwizinc.com. tinleypark.org.

Friday, July 5

Anime Midwest: Registration open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5; 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Anime games, screenings, music, special guests, vendors, cosplay, dances and more. Exhibit hall open from 1-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. $70 for three days, $40 for just Friday or Sunday, $50 for just Saturday. animemidwest.com.

Gettysburg Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Commemorates the 161st anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg. Included in general admission. napersettlement.org.

MainStreet Libertyville’s First Fridays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 5, on Main Street in Libertyville. Music, refreshments and more. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 5, in Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Live music and food vendors. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com See the National Canine Aquatic Jumping Competition operated by DockDogs during Libertyville’s Dog Days of Summer Friday through Sunday, July 5-7.

Dog Days of Summer: Noon to 7 p.m. Friday, July 5, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 6-7, on West Church Street in Libertyville. Pet-related vendors along with the National Canine Aquatic Jumping Competition operated by DockDogs. Vendor fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, pet blessing at 10 a.m. Sunday, pet parade at noon Sunday. Free for spectators; fee to take part in the competition. dockdogs.com.

Moose Cruise Nights: 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 5, in the show lot at Warren and Forest avenues in Downers Grove. Classic cars on display, including vintage muscle cars, convertibles and more. Free. dgmoose.net/moose-cruise-night.

Aurora’s First Fridays: 5-9 p.m. Friday, July 5, at various downtown Aurora locations. Special activities, art, music, retail and restaurant deals and more. auroradowntown.org.

Live On The Lake Music Series: 5-10 p.m. Friday, July 5; 2-11:10 p.m. Saturday, July 6; and 2-7 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Performances include FeelGood at 5 p.m. and Too Much Molly Band at 7:30 p.m. Friday; Fernando Jones at 2 p.m., Joanna Connor at 5:30 p.m. and The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. at 9 p.m. Saturday; and La Tosca at 2 p.m., DJ Papa G at 4:30 p.m. and Gizzae at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. navypier.org.

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 5:30 and 6 p.m. Friday, July 5, and 2, 5:30 and 6 p.m. Saturday, July 6, in Wheaton. Friday: Robin Lukas and Paul Merar at 5:30 p.m. at Suzette's Creperie and Kevin Janus at 6 p.m. under the Innovator Hale Street Tents. Saturday: Jim Gruden Music at 2 p.m. at 302 Wheaton; Judy Roberts and Greg Fishman at 5:30 p.m. at Suzette's Creperie; and Lionel Moe Band at 6 p.m. under the Innovator Hale Street Tents. downtownwheaton.com/summermusic.

Friday Night Live: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, July 5, at the Main Street train station in Downers Grove. Loft Lizards perform. downtowndg.org.

Gettysburg Days Cemetery Walking Tour: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. This walking tour of Naperville Cemetery proceeds among weathered tombstones, each one telling a tale of sacrifice and bravery from a bygone era. Tour lasts approximately 60 minutes and covers about two miles. $15; free for kids younger than 4. Register: napersettlement.org.

STC Live!: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 5, and Wednesday, July 10, at 1st Street Plaza in St. Charles. Performances by Demi Clara on Friday and Afternoon Logic on Wednesday. Copycat performs Wednesday at The Filling Station Pub & Grill, 300 W Main St., St. Charles. Free. stcalliance.org/stclive.

First Friday Summer Dances: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Towne Square, 200 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Dance lessons by Schaumburg Arthur Murray Dance Studio from 6:30-7:30 p.m.; live music and dancing from Salsa & Bachata from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free. parkfun.com.

MCCD First Friday Concert: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 5, at the Lost Valley Visitor Center patio, Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood. Noah Gabriel Band performs roots-rock. Bring a picnic dinner. Kids 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Free. mccdistrict.org.

Hometown Fest Fireworks: Dusk Friday, July 5, at Community Park, 262 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.

Sleepy Hollow Fourth of July fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Sabatino Park, Thorobred Lane, Sleepy Hollow. Fireworks parking opens at 7 p.m. $20 donation to offset the cost of the fireworks. Broadcast updates from 7-9:30 p.m. on FM 99.1. sleepyhollowil.org.

Saturday, July 6

Bartlett Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6. Parade begins on Oak Avenue, from North Avenue, south to Railroad Avenue; Railroad Avenue from Oak Avenue to Main Street; Main Street from Railroad Avenue to South Bartlett Road; South Bartlett Road from Main Street to Stearns Road, Bartlett. Sponsored by the Bartlett Fourth of July Committee, the parade includes floats, fire engines, bands, Shriners, community groups and more. Free. facebook.com/Bartlett4thOfJuly.

Lincolnshire Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 6-7, at Village Green North, 100 Village Green, Lincolnshire. More than 80 juried artists will be selling their artwork. Free. amdurproductions.com/event/lincolnshire-art-festival.

Prospect Heights Independence Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, from St. Alphonsus Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights. The parade will take off from the St. Alphonsus Church parking lot and head south on Wheeling Road, west on Willow Road, north on Schoenbeck Road, to the Hebron Church parking lot. Upon completion of the parade, hot dogs and refreshments will be provided in the parking lot. prospect-heights.il.us.

Hometown Fest Parade: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, in Palatine. Starts at Center and Slade and heads east on Slade to Brockway, north on Brockway to Wood and east on Wood to Community Park. Free. palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.

BeachFest: 3-11 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach. Live music, food and beverage vendors, magic show and fireworks at dusk. Free. rlbciviccenter.com.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the East Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Wave Wall Moves: 4-5 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Dancers from Shubukai and Maywood Fine Arts perform. Free. navypier.org.

Wave Wall Wax: 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Mo Mami, Constantine & Blessed Up Gang perform. Free. navypier.org.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Music from Soul Sacrifice. Free. parkfun.com.

Fox River Grove: Dusk Saturday, July 6, at Picnic Grove Park, 598 Birch Lane, Fox River Grove. No entry after 9 p.m. Free. facebook.com/frgliving.

Round Lake Beach: Dusk Saturday, July 6, at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach. Part of BeachFest. Free. rlbciviccenter.com.

Elburn: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, in Lions Park, 500 Filmore St., Elburn. Rain date is July 7. facebook.com/ElburnFireworksShow.

Northwest Forth-Fest Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Free. northwestfourthfest.com.

Navy Pier Summer Fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, July 6, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Free. navypier.org.

Sunday, July 7

Frontier Days Stampede: 7:30 a.m. Sunday, July 7, at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St., Arlington Heights. 5K run, 10K run, 5K walk, and ¼-mile Kids Dash. Strollers and baby joggers are welcome at the back of each race group. Race routes are USATF-certified. frontierdays.org/stampede.

Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band the Fortunate Sons will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Courtesy of Fortunate Sons

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Cantigny Park parade field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Fortunate Sons will perform. $20 per car. cantigny.org/events.

Crystal Lake: Dusk Sunday, July 7, from Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Part of the Lakeside Festival. $10 for 13 and older; $5 for 65 and older; free for kids younger than 12 and active military with ID. thedole.org/the-fest.

Mount Prospect will hold a fireworks display around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Melas Park. Courtesy of The Mount Prospect Lions Club

Mount Prospect Fourth of July Fireworks: Approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. Part of the Mount Prospect Lions Club’s Fourth of July Festival. mplions.org.

Monday, July 8

Water Flicks: 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, at the Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. The theme is science, featuring a screening of “Back to the Future.” navypier.org.

Mount Prospect Community Band Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Lions Park Bandshell, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. Free. mppd.org/community-band.

Tuesday, July 9

Sounds of Summer — Family Picnic Series: Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Miss Jamie’s Farm will perform. Free. palatineparks.org/sounds-of-summer.

Glen Ellyn Family Fun in the Neighborhood: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave., Glen Ellyn. Entertainment, interactive games and activities, face painting, arts and crafts and more. Pack a picnic. Free. gepark.org.

Buffalo Grove Park District Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Industrial Drive performs. Food, beer, wine and soft drinks for purchase. Bring blankets and chairs. No outside alcohol allowed. Free. bgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Fishel Park’s Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Beatles cover band Kaleidoscope Eyes will perform. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Huntley Concerts on the Square: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. The Blooze Brothers will perform. Bring personal care products or paper goods to benefit Grafton Food Pantry. Free. huntley.il.us.

Waukegan Band Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Stiner Pavillion at Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 E. Seahorse Drive, Waukegan. Free. waukeganband.com.

Wednesday, July 10

Algonquin Lunchapalooza Concert Series: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 10, at Hill Climb Park, 670 Circle Drive, Algonquin. Nanny Nikki will perform. Hosted by the Algonquin Area Public Library and Algonquin Recreation. Free. algonquin.org.

Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of food trucks will be available. lakezurich.org.

UnPlug at the Park: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Mark Twain Park, 515 E. Merle Lane, Wheeling. The Jesse White Tumblers will perform. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Wine Down Wednesdays: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Live music from Superfly Symphony, drinks and food. Free. eastdundee.net.

South Elgin Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Latin Swing Factor will perform. Free. southelgin.com.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. The Boy Band Night will perform. Food for purchase. Free. shopthearb.com.

Adult Battle of the Bands: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Adult Battle of the Bands featuring local talent performing 15-minute sets, with awards announced at the conclusion of the event. Free. palatineparks.org/sounds-of-summer.

Geneva Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at River Park, 151 N. River Lane, Geneva. Mr. Myers will perform. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Concessions for purchase. Free. genevaparks.org.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Lehmann Mansion, 485 N. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa. Judson Brown Band will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Glen Ellyn Movie in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Babcock Grove Park, 324 Linden St., Glen Ellyn. Story time at 7:30 p.m. and screening of “Wonka” at dusk. Bring chairs or blankets. Free. gepark.org.

Thursday, July 11

Fresh Fest: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 11, and 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Young musicians, dancers and artists perform on three stages. Free. navypier.org.

Windy City Smokeout: 2-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 11-12, and 1-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14, in United Center Parking Lot C, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Outdoor country music and barbecue festival. Headliners include: July 11: Thomas Rhett and Chase Rice; July 12: Parker McCollum and Lee Brice; July 13: Cody Johnson and Billy Currington; and July 14: Carrie Underwood. $250-$2,700. windycitysmokeout.com.

Barrington Thursday Night Out: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Cook and Station streets, Barrington. Barrington Farmers Market, classic cars, live music, family activities and more. Free. barrington-il.gov/events/thursday-night-out.

Bolingbrook’s Street Markets at the Promenade: 4-9 p.m. Thursday, July 11, on South Sandburg Way at The Promenade, 631 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. Meats, chicken, eggs, produce, honey, crafters, artisans and more. Live music from 7-9 p.m. on The Row. Bring a lawn chair. Free. shoppingpromenade.com/events/ or facebook.com/streetmarketsatthepromenade.

Glendale Heights Fest: 4-10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11; 4-11 p.m. Friday, July 12; 2-11 p.m. Saturday, July 13; and 2-10 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. Live music, food, family-friendly rides and games, and a fireworks show July 14. Free. glendaleheightsfest.com.

Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, July 11, at Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. A rotating selection of food trucks and live entertainment in the Ravinia District. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com/food-truck-thursdays.

The Rotary Rockin’ RibFest returns to Sunset Park in Lake in the Hills Thursday through Sunday, July 11-14. Daily Herald File Photo

Lake in the Hills Rockin’ Rotary Ribfest: 4:30-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 11-12; 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 13; and 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills. Professional pitmasters and vendors, carnival and more. Music lineup: July 11: Simply Elton at 6:45 p.m. and Hello Weekend at 9 p.m.; July 12: Anthem at 6:45 p.m. and Radio Gaga at 9 p.m.; July 13: Everett Dean and the Lonesome Hearts at noon, Renegade Wildflower at 2 p.m., Eliminator at 4:15 p.m., Heart to Heartbreaker at 6:30 p.m. and Jefferson Starship at 9 p.m.; and July 14: Mr. Myers Band at noon, Generation at 2 p.m., and The Disco Circus at 4:30 p.m. Vendor Blender, featuring local crafters and entrepreneurs, from 4-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. $5, free for kids 12 and younger accompanied by an adult or active military with ID. rockinrotaryribfest.com.

Cruisin’ Kildeer Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at The Quentin Collection Shopping Center, 20771 N. Rand Road, Kildeer. Food, raffles and cars. Free. lzacc.com/cruisinlz.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Kane County Courthouse, off Fourth and James streets, Geneva. Music, food, and vote for your favorite make and model. To display your vehicle, show up after 4:30 p.m. and find a spot in the lot behind the courthouse. Free. genevachamber.com/events/classic-car-show.

In addition to the annual Muddy Waters Blues Jam & Tribute, the Taste of Westmont will feature tributes to the Eagles, Bob Seger, Pink Floyd, Journey and more. Courtesy of Westmont Special Events

Taste of Westmont: 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11; 4-10:30 p.m. Friday, July 12; noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, on Cass Avenue, from Burlington Avenue to Naperville Road, Westmont. Food, live music on two stages, an all-ages carnival,​ a craft show, commercial vendors,​ kids’ activities and more. Music lineup: July 11: Hi-Fi Infidelity at 7 p.m.; July 12: The Neighborhood at 6 p.m. and One of These Nights (Eagles tribute) at 8:30 p.m.; July 13: Brad Redlich Band (country rock) at 4 p.m., Night Moves (Bob Seger tribute) at 6 p.m., and Echos of Pompeii (Pink Floyd tribute) at 8:30 p.m.; and July 14: Muddy Waters Tribute & Blues Jam at 1 p.m., Mike Wheeler Band at 4 p.m., and Hairbangers Ball at 6 p.m. Each night there will be a “15 Minutes of Fame Spotlight” and “Westmont Special Events Spotlight.” westmontevents.com/taste-of-westmont.

Uncorked at Cosley Zoo: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Wine tasting, entertainment, food, raffle prizes and more. First 450 guests will receive a commemorative wine glass. 21 and older. $55. Register: cosleyzoo.org.

Itasca Fest: 6-11 p.m. Thursday, July 11; 6-11:30 p.m. Friday, July 12; noon to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13; and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Washington Park, 350 Irving Park Road, Itasca. Music, food, bingo and more. Sponsored by the Itasca Lions Club, the village of Itasca and the Itasca Park District. Free. facebook.com/itascalions.

Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza, and historical museum campus, Addison. Music from Blondie tribute Atomic Blonde at 6:30 and Depeche Mode tribute Strangelove at 8 p.m. Food vendors, kids’ activities, interactive DJ and more. Car show along Lake Street. Craft and Vintage Fair, museum open house and weekly portrayals and demonstrations until 8 p.m. at the museum campus. ItHappensInAddison.com.

Elmhurst Music at the Gazebo: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Wild Meadows Trace, Prairie Path and Spring Road, Elmhurst. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free. exploreelmhurst.com.

Arbortheater Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Memorial Arbortheater, 50 S. Fairway Drive, Vernon Hills. Final Say will perform. Free. vernonhills.org.

Bolingbrook Summer Music: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 11, on The Row at The Promenade, 631 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. Family Groove Company will perform jazz/rock. Bring a lawn chair. Free. shoppingpromenade.com/events or facebook.com/streetmarketsatthepromenade.

Carol Stream Summer Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Ross Ferraro Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream. ’90s Pop Nation will perform. Food and drinks for purchase. Free. carolstream.org.

It’s Thursday Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. Blackberry Jam will perform. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Live & Uncorked: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. Bring a chair and snacks. Dancing Queen: An ABBA Tribute will perform. Purchase tickets online for $8 or $10 at the gate. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summerconcerts.

Rockin’ in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Ticket to the Moon will perform, followed by a musical fireworks display. Food and beverage tents on the park’s great lawn. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/calendar.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Motown Nation will perform. Free. vah.com/explore/sounds_of_summer_concerts.php.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Mellenium will perform. Local restaurants will be selling snacks. Bring blankets and chairs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.

Summer Concerts at Phil’s Beach: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Phil’s Beach, 328 N. Main St., Wauconda. American Cash Band will perform. Free. waucondaparks.com.

Summer in the Shire Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Vernon Area Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire. Rosie & The Rivets will perform. Bring a lawn chair. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Mariachi Universitario will perform. Bring a picnic, coolers, food, drinks, chairs, blankets and small tables. Seating is first-come, first-served. Food and beverages for sale. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/summer-concert-series.

Naperville Municipal Band Summer Concerts: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, in Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. The theme is “Let’s Dance.” Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. napervilleband.org.

Harper College Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Drs. Kenneth and Catherine Ender Pavilion on Harper’s campus, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. Bring lawn chairs or blankets; park in lots 9 and 10. Edgar Gabriel String Shredders with Arla Vox will perform. harpercollege.edu.

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Memorial Park Bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. The theme will be “Legends!” Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.

Geneva Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Moore Park, 877 Geneva Drive, Geneva. See “Barbie.” Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Concessions available. Weather-permitting. Free. genevaparks.org.

Ongoing

Dinos Alive: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays; 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Exhibition Hub Art Center Chicago, 2367 W. Logan Blvd., Chicago. See over 80 life-size, moving dinosaur replicas, take part in interactive and educational experiences and more. $17.90-$30.90. dinosaliveexhibit.com.