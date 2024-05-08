Things to do May 10-16: Northbrook-On-Ice, Portugal. The Man, Mother’s Day events and more

Ongoing

Midwest Tulip Fest: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday through May 19 at Kuipers Family Farm on Watson Road, Maple Park. See nearly 500,000 tulip bulbs across 7 acres. Admission includes access to featured attractions on the FunFarm and live music on the weekends. $15.99 weekdays and $17.99 weekends in advance; additional $2 at the gate. Free for kids 2 and younger. kuipersfamilyfarm.com.

Teacher Appreciation Week: 10 a.m. to 7:40 p.m. through Friday, May 10, at the Museum of Illusions, 25 E. Washington St., Chicago. Free walk-in visits for teachers with ID. See more than 60 unique visual and educational installations and learn the mechanics behind each illusion. Students get $4 off admission during May. moichicago.com.

Richardson Farm Tulip Festival: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays at Richardson Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. See about a million tulip blooms. Live music and food trucks on weekends. One free tulip with admission. $16 Tuesdays through Fridays; $19 for ages 13 and older, $16 for kids 4-12 on Saturdays and Sundays; free for kids 3 and younger. richardsonfarm.com.

Starts before Friday

Weed Ladies Spring Sale: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 9-11, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Seasonal floral arrangements for sale. Proceeds benefit the Naperville Heritage Society. Free. napersettlement.org.

Lilac Time continues through Sunday, May 19, in Lilacia Park in Lombard, with events including kids’ day on Saturday, May 11, and a Mother’s Day concert on Sunday, May 12. Daily Herald file photo

Lombard Lilac Time: Through May 19 in Lilacia Park, 150 S. Park Ave., Lombard. Annual 8.5-acre horticultural showcase featuring 700 lilacs and 25,000 tulips. Lombard Garden Club Lilac Sale and Lombard Park District plant sale from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 10. On Saturday, May 11, it’s kids’ day with Nanny Nikki from 2-4 p.m. On Sunday, May 12, there’s a Mother’s Day concert from Rosie & the Rivets at 2 p.m. On Tuesday, May 14, The Four C Notes perform at 2 p.m. On Saturday, May 18, the Lilac Mutt Strut 5K begins at 8 a.m. On Sunday, May 19, the Lilac Parade steps off at 1:30 p.m. at Main and Wilson. For a schedule, see lombardlilactime.com.

B. Simone: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 10-11, at Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. 18 and over. $31-$42. improv.com/chicago/info.

Friday, May 10

International Gem & Jewelry Show: Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, May 10; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 11; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Showcases diamonds, pearls, platinum, gold, silver, antique jewelry, gemstones and jewelry-making equipment and accessories. $6 online, $8 on-site. intergem.com.

Cinco De Mayo Food Festival: 4-10 p.m. Friday, May 10; 2-10 p.m. Saturday, May 11; and 1-9 p.m. Sunday, May 12, in the Kmart Parking Lot, 7325 W. 79th St., Bridgeview. A celebration of Cinco De Mayo with Mexican cuisine, festive music, petting zoo, carnival and more. $12.50; $55 for a family of up to six; free for kids 3 and younger. eventwizinc.com.

The Morton Arboretum Photographic Society Exhibit: 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 10, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 11-12, at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Opening reception Friday, exhibition Saturday and Sunday. View over 150 nature-themed fine art photographs created by members of The Morton Arboretum Photographic Society. Free with arboretum admission. mortonarb.org.

A capella on the Square: 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. The Woodstock High School Jazz Choir and Madrigal Singers perform a variety of a capella, including popular hits such as “Jolene,” “From the Start,” “Pompeii,” “What Was I Made For?,” “As” and more. $5-$10. woodstockoperahouse.com.

Northbrook-On-Ice returns to the Northbrook Sports Center Friday and Saturday, May 10-11. Courtesy of the Northbrook Park District

Northbrook-On-Ice: 7 p.m. Friday, May 10; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11; and 1 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at the Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Ice show that showcases skaters of all ages and levels from the Northbrook skating school and freestyle ice program, including more than 50 upper-level skaters and the Icette and Jr. Icette teams performing multiple dance-style numbers. $13-$15. nbparks.org.

Sam Evian, Hannah Cohen: 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, and Sunday, May 12, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $23. lh-st.com.

Des Bishop: 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 10-11, at Zanies Rosemont, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont, and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 12, at Zanies Chicago, 1548 N. Wells St., Chicago. The New York-born, Ireland-based comedian performs. $30. rosemont.zanies.com and chicago.zanies.com.

Galvin Cello Quartet: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. Galvin Quartet combines musicians from China, Brazil, South Korea and the United States. $25. ravinia.org.

North Shore Chamber Orchestra Concert: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Kingswood United Methodist Church, 401 W. Dundee Road, Buffalo Grove. The North Shore Chamber Orchestra will hold a Mother’s Day weekend concert. $15, free for ages 18 and younger. subspla.sh/ghkcrp8.

Women’s Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Rockefeller Memorial Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave., Chicago. Singers from the Women’s Ensemble perform Renaissance and Baroque works, folk songs, pieces by living American composers like Alysia Lee and Boygenius, as well as lullaby music and a special appearance by Visiting Artist-in-Residence Melanie DeMore. Free. music.uchicago.edu.

The Ballroom Thieves: 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Indie folk. $18-$22. evanstonspace.com.

The Christy Bennett Quartet: 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Studio5, 1934 Dempster St., Evanston. Jazz vocalist Christy Bennett will perform music from the Great American Songbook, along with Alec Wilder’s critiques of those songs from his book. $25-$35. tickettailor.com.

Henry Cho “From Here to There Tour 2024”: 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Comedy. $30-$50. geneseetheatre.com.

Live Dead & Brothers — Jamming the Music of Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers Band: 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Comprised of current and legacy members from the extended Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers families, this ensemble revives the music of the late 1960s and early ’70s. $39-$59. arcadalive.com.

Panter Belico: 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $57.50-$247.50. rosemont.com/theatre.

YYNOT — A RUSH Tribute: 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Hard rock. $39-$69. desplainestheatre.com.

Maifest: Friday and Saturday, May 10-11, at Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. Alpine music from Alpine Thunder from 6-9 p.m., German food, games, raffle, new beer releases and more. Free. buffalocreekbrewing.com.

Saturday, May 11

Palatine Garden Club Annual Perennial Sale: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Palatine Farmers Market at the Metra Station Parking Lot, 137 W. Wood St., Palatine. Perennial plants, including larger natives, will be for sale. Milkweed for the Monarchs will be available. Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions and help patrons choose plants. $5-$30. facebook.com/palatinegardeners.

The All American Bully Show Chi-Town Throwdown: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Dog show showcasing the American bulldog and nano bulldog, featuring an all-breed fun show and bracket standoff. $25; free for kids younger than 12; $20 per dog with no booth. bbkcdogs.com.

After “I Do” Wedding Garage Sale: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 11, at the Lindenhurst Park District, 2200 E. Grass Lake Road, Lindenhurst. Wedding vendors, one-of-a-kind wedding decorations and more. $5. lindenhurstparks.org.

Mom’s/Memorial Day craft & vendor show: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the McHenry VFW, 3002 W. Elm St., McHenry. Crafts and vendors, home decor, jewelry, apparel, health and wellness, leather and wood crafts, knit, crochet and more. Supporting Gold Star Moms and military. Free. vfwmchenry.org.

Plant, patio, craft and bake sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at St. Hugh of Lincoln Episcopal Church, 36W957 Highland Ave., Elgin. Shop for homegrown flower, herb and vegetable plants; patio decor; yard tools; bakery goods; handcrafted items and more. Free. sthugh.net.

4-H Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. First- to sixth-graders and their families can explore hands-on activities that teach innovation in agriculture, history and sustainability. Meet local 4-H groups and see how the nonprofit OLI is combating food insecurity and honoring veterans at Naper Settlement’s gardens. Included in the general admission; free for 4-H members and Naperville residents. Register at napersettlement.org.

Tour the burial ground for the old Elgin State Hospital with Bill Briska on Saturday, May 11. Courtesy of Bill Briska

Hillside Cemetery Tour with Bill Briska: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 11, at Hilltop Cemetery, 875 Sports Way, Elgin. Tour the burial ground for the old Elgin State Hospital and hear some of the stories it has to tell. Register via elginhistory.org.

Northbrook Art in the Park: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 11-12, at Village Green, 1810 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Shop from 80 juried artists. amdurproductions.com.

Scott Smith’s All Animal Expo returns to the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles on Saturday, Sept. 11. Daily Herald File Photo

Scott Smith’s All Animal Expo: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Bimonthly show that hosts vendors from the Midwest. $3-$8. allanimalexpo.com.

Polynesian Dance Performance with Aloha Chicago: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Experience the culture of Polynesia through interactive dance. Free, but tickets required. glenviewpl.org.

Vines & Vinyl Pre-Mother’s Day Pop-Up Shoppe: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Riverlands Brewing Company, 1860 Dean St., Unit A, St. Charles. Shop for plants and vinyl while having a beer and a burger by Biker Dude starting at 5 p.m. Music by Colleen Wild at 6 p.m. Free. riverlandsbrewing.com.

Umbrella Arts Festival: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Fountain Square, 1620 Orrington Ave., Evanston. A celebration of Asian American history, culture and art. Free. evanstonaspa.org.

Ballet Folklórico Tayahua will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan. Daily Herald file photo

Ballet Folklórico Tayahua: 6 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Traditional Mexican dance. $20-$30. geneseetheatre.com.

Always Olivia: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. A tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John, the show stars Annie Aiello and a five-piece band. $40-$50. Rauecenter.org.

“American Beauty: Songs of Leonard Bernstein”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Grace Episcopal Church, 924 Lake St., Oak Park. A concert of songs by the revered American composer, adapted for jazz quartet, with Chicago jazz vocalist Terry Sullivan, pianist Tom Muellner, bassist Scott Mason and trumpeter Art Davis. $25 at brownpapertickets.com.

Chicago Sinfonietta presents “Reverb”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago. Chicago Sinfonietta’s season finale featuring a lineup of works that showcase the power and energy of classical music, including Chin’s “Subito con Forza,” Symphony No. 3 by Louise Farrenc, Carlos Simon’s “Profiles” and Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.” $25. auditoriumtheatre.org.

Belanova — Vida en Rosa Tour: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $37-$248. rosemont.com/theatre.

Eslabon Armado: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Regional Mexican music. $69-$149. rosemont.com/allstate.

Honeymoon Suite & Helix: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Canadian rock band Honeymoon Suite and the Canadian hard rock and heavy metal band Helix perform. $39-$79. arcadalive.com.

Live Dead & Brothers — Jamming the Music of Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers Band: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. $39-$59. desplainestheatre.com.

Portugal. The Man will perform “The Knik Country Tour” at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at The Salt Shed in Chicago. Courtesy of Atlantic Records

Portugal. The Man’s “The Knik Country Tour”: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at The Salt Shed Indoors, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago. $49. saltshedchicago.com.

Rocks Off: Rolling Stones Tribute: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $18. evanstonspace.com.

Wild Child: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. Austin songwriting duo Wild Child will perform with Oh He Dead and Tanner Dane of Hollyy. $27.50-$40. thaliahallchicago.com.

Boy Band Review: 9 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Durty Nellie’s Gastropub & ConcertHub, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. Tribute band playing the hits of *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block, One Direction and more. $15. durtynellies.com.

Sunday, May 12

Evanston History Center’s Mother’s Day House Walk: 1-6 p.m. Sunday, May 12, starting at the Evanston History Center, 225 Greenwood St., Evanston. Visit five unique homes in Evanston’s Lake Shore Historic District chosen for their architectural significance, rich histories and interesting interior features. $45-$50. evanstonhistorycenter.org.

Mother’s Day with Debby Boone: 1 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $29-$69. arcadalive.com.

EYSO’s “Terra Una”: 1:30, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at the ECC Arts Center Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Prelude, Primo, Sinfonia and Sinfonia/Philharmonia Percussion Ensemble at 1:30 p.m.; Brass Choir, Flute Choir and Philharmonia at 4:30 p.m.; and Youth Symphony and Youth Symphony Percussion Ensemble at 7 p.m. $16-$27. eyso.org.

University Wind Ensemble: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at the Logan Center Performance Hall, 915 E. 60th St., Chicago. The University Wind Ensemble is joined by special guest artists for Alan Theisen’s AMP concerto for piano and wind ensemble and Jess Turner’s “Lullaby for Wind Band and Alto Voice.” Free. music.uchicago.edu.

Glenn Miller Orchestra: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at the Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $40-$75. northshorecenter.org.

Schaumburg Youth Concert Orchestra and Sinfonia Strings Spring Concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. $5-$11. prairiecenter.org.

“Reflections” A Kathak Dance Show: 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center, 150 E. Wood St., Palatine. Reflect on how Kathak, a classical Indian dance form, has evolved with the changing milieu, music, culture and customs of 5,000 years of history. $20. cuttinghall.org.

Early Music Ensemble: 5 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at the Logan Center Penthouse, 915 E. 60th St., Chicago. The Early Music Ensemble completes its yearlong commemoration of the life of William Byrd with a performance of the complete “Mass for Five Voices.” The program will also include instrumental music for crumhorns, recorders, and viols by Byrd’s contemporaries. Free. music.uchicago.edu.

Corky Siegel’s Chamber Blues: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Harmonica player, blues pianist and singer-songwriter Corky Siegel combines classical music and the blues. $25-$50. evanstonspace.com.

Schaumburg Youth Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. $5-$11. prairiecenter.org.

Music of the Baroque: Heaven & Earth: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at Saints Faith Hope and Charity Catholic Church, 191 Linden St., Winnetka, and Monday, May 13, at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E. Chestnut St., Chicago. Patrick Dupre Quigley leads the Music of the Baroque Chorus and Orchestra in Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 1, “The Frost Scene” from Purcell’s “King Arthur,” Allegri’s “Miserere Mei, Deus” and Handel’s “Dixit Dominus.” $35-$100. baroque.org.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s “All The Good Times: The Farewell Tour”: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at the Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. $49.50-$69.50. rialtosquare.com.

Monday, May 13

Schaumburg Boomers opening night: 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Wintrust Field, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Postgame fireworks. boomersbaseball.com.

Schaumburg Youth String Ensemble Spring Concert: 7 p.m. Monday, May 13, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. $5- $11. prairiecenter.org.

American Roots Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 13, at the Elgin Community College Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. The ensemble performs under the direction of Adam Schlipmann. $10-$12. eccartscenter.org.

Grant-Lee Phillips: 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Folk- and Americana-focused artist Grant-Lee Phillips performs with We/Or/Me. $15-$25. evanstonspace.com.

Hermanos Gutiérrez: 8 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. Guitar duo. $40. thaliahallchicago.com.

Tuesday, May 14

A Jersey Voice — Sinatra to Springsteen … and Everyone in Between: 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. A solo concert by John Michael Coppola, of Chicago’s “Jersey Boys,” features song selections from the 1940s through today. Includes hits by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. $40. metropolisarts.com.

Ethan Bortnick’s “Luna Park Tour”: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. With Ivri. $20. lh-st.com.

ECC Jazz Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at the Elgin Community College Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Jazz concert under the direction of Shawn Maxwell. $10-$12. eccartscenter.org.

“Sex and The City: The ‘Super’ Unauthorized Musical Parody”: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Join Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha on a hilarious trip through New York in the ’90s. $25-$59. arcadalive.com.

Wednesday, May 15

“Downton Abbey: The Exhibition”: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through July 7 at Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center, 4905 Old Orchard Center, Skokie. See never-before-seen elements from the show, including original costumes, production-used props and exclusive footage from “Downton Abbey.” $27-$64. downtonexhibition.com.

Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts: 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the Seventeenth Church of Christ Scientist Chicago, 55 E. Wacker Drive, Chicago. Pianists Maxwell Foster and Alex Raineri perform music by Natalie Nicholas, Franz Schubert and Maurice Ravel. Free. classicalmusicchicago.org.

Late Night at the Gallery: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at The Art Center Highland Park, 1957 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. Bring a blanket, dinner and lawn chairs to enjoy a concert on the TAC Lawn. Galleries will stay open late. Free. theartcenterhp.org.

ECC Electronic Music Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the Elgin Community College Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Under the direction of Adam Schlipmann, musicians will perform the sounds of electrifying, originally produced music. $10-$12. eccartscenter.org.

Movie Night at Gallagher Way: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. See “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” Food and beverages for purchase. Free, $33 for reserved VIP seating, $5 to rent a chair. Space is limited. gallagherway.com.

Diljit Dosanjh’s “Dil-Luminati Tour”: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $39.50-$399.75. rosemont.com/allstate.

The Displaced: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Singer-songwriter husband-and-wife duo Jen Jansen and Simon Mandel perform with Gnarly Gap. $12. evanstonspace.com.

Yellow Days “In the Round”: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. Indie soul-pop. With The Jack Moves. $27.50. thaliahallchicago.com.

Thursday, May 16

“Designing Donkey Hodie: From Make-Believe to Someplace Else”: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 16, at the Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 S. Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst. See displays including original concept artwork and props from the live-action puppet series “Donkey Hodie,” plus hands-on activities that explore puppet design, set building and more. $9-$23, free for museum members and kids 4 and younger. elmhurstartmuseum.org.

Sears Art Gallery, 100 Years: Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Laura Davidson Sears Art Gallery, 200 Academy Place, Elgin. Brown Bag Lunch with Ann Chipman about the historical and cultural significance of this Beaux Arts-style building, marking its 100th anniversary. $5; free for members. Register via elginhistory.org.

Downtown Naperville Architecture Walking Tour: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Learn about the important and interesting architecture from the 1800s to today in downtown Naperville. Tour lasts about 60 minutes and covers about two miles. $15, free for kids younger than 4. Register at napersettlement.org.

Music on Tap at Alter Brewing Co.: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Alter Brewing Company, 2300 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 213, Downers Grove. Local musicians perform. Free. fb.me/e/3zWlWAIkc.

Joe Wong: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. 18 and older. $44-$82. improv.com/chicago/info.

Charlie Ballantine Quartet: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. The Charlie Ballantine Quartet featuring Jon Cowherd, Dave King and Jesse Wittman. $15-$25. thaliahallchicago.com.

John Garcia: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. This event is 17 and over. John Garcia performing Kyuss, Hermano and Slo Burn, with Jared James Nichols, Telekinetic Yeti and Left Lane Cruiser. $40. thaliahallchicago.com.

Nazareth: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Rock. $39-$69. arcadalive.com.

On stage

“Brooklyn Laundry”: 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8; 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 9-10; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Fran is chronically single, has piles of bills and finds Owen obnoxious. Owen has a bad back, runs a laundry and thinks Fran is gloomy. And then he asks her out. $49-$67. northlight.org.

“Beautiful, The Carole King Musical”: 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays through June 16 at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Tells the inspiring true story of Carole King’s rise to stardom as part of the hit songwriting team with her husband, Gerry Goffin. $28-$79. paramountaurora.com.

“Guys and Dolls”: 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursdays; 7 p.m. Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sundays through June 9 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Dan Knechtges and featuring Frank Loesser songs. drurylanetheatre.com.

“Into the Earth With You”: 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through June 2 at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Buffalo Theatre Ensemble’s production is the world premiere of a play about three sisters who can’t forget what’s buried when their grandfather dies. $42-$44. atthemac.org.

“The S. Paradox”: 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through May 18 at The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St., Chicago. Babes With Blades Theatre Company stages this time-traveling sci-fi thriller. $28-$35. babeswithblades.org.

“The 39 Steps”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 10-11, at Three Brothers Theatre, 115 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. A fast-paced, comedic whodunit. $15-$25. threebrotherstheatre.com.

“Baby”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through May 19, plus 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Citadel Theatre Company, 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. Three couples on a university campus deal with the experience of pregnancy and upcoming parenthood. $40-$45. citadeltheatre.org.

“Charley’s Aunt”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through May 19 at GreenMan Theatre/First United Methodist Church, 232 York St., Elmhurst. A classic Victorian farce full of old-fashioned fun and slapstick humor. $15-$20. greenmantheatre.org.

“Disney’s Freaky Friday”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 10-11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at the Prairie Lakes Theater, 515 E. Thacker St., Des Plaines. A new musical based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films. $25-$35. bignoise.org/freakyfriday.

“Othello”: 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays (except May 11) and 2 p.m. Sundays through May 18 at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Williams Street Rep’s production of Shakespeare’s tragedy. $8-$39.50. rauecenter.org.

Blue Man Group: Various times and dates at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted St., Chicago. The iconic performance art group featuring percussion and other types of music and art. Recommended for kids 3 and older. $49-$69. blueman.com/chicago.

“The Choir Of Man”: Various times and dates through May 26 at the Apollo Theater, 2550 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. A cast of nine (extra)ordinary guys combine harmonies, singalongs, tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community, featuring pop, classic rock, folk melodies and pub anthems. $35-$59. apollochicago.com.