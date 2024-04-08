Things to do April 12-18: Kane Brown, Kansas, Taylor Dayne concerts and more

Country singer Kane Brown performs at 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Rosemont’s Allstate Arena. Associated Press

Starts before Friday

11th Annual Expo Chicago: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, April 11; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 12-13; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. The Expo showcases works from 170 contemporary and modern art galleries in Festival Hall. Plus, there will be art talks, on-site installations and public art initiatives, including the unveiling of a series of outdoor sculptures by internationally acclaimed artist Eddie Martinez that will be on display through April 25. $175 for Thursday, $40 per day or $70 for three days Friday through Sunday. navypier.org.

The Other Art Fair runs Thursday through Sunday, April 11-14, at Artifact Events in Chicago. Courtesy of Page One Public Relations

The Other Art Fair: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, April 11; 5-10 p.m. Friday, April 12; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Artifact Events, 4325 N. Ravenswood Ave., Chicago. Original works from over 110 independent artists, interactive workshops, guest artists, DJ sets, art swap shop and more. $40-$45 on Thursday; $15-$25 Friday through Sunday. theotherartfair.com/chicago.

The Triton Troupers Circus returns to Triton College in River Grove this weekend. Daily Herald File Photo

51st Annual Triton Troupers Circus: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 11-12, and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at the Triton College R Building Gymnasium, 2000 5th Ave., River Grove. Community-run circus featuring acrobats, aerialists, clowns, jugglers and more. $10, cash only. tritontrouperscircus.com.

Friday, April 12

AXPONA: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 12-13, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. Audio Expo North America includes over 200 listening rooms, while Expo Hall features The Record Fair, The Ear Gear Experience and seminars. $35 for one day, $65 for two days, $95 for three days. axpona.com.

Chicago Freedom Movement Exhibition: 1-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and Wednesdays and Thursdays through April 27 at The Addison Center for the Arts, 213 N. Lombard Road, Addison. Exhibit features color photographs captured by Bernard Kleina, showcasing Kleina’s unique perspective as a photographer, equal housing activist and ally to the civil rights cause. Free. addisoncenterforthearts.com.

Joey & Maria’s Comedy Italian Wedding: 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Hoffman Estates Village Hall, 1900 Hassell Road, Hoffman Estates. Helping Others Through Theatre presents this live, improvisational, dinner-theater experience. $70-$75. helpingothersthroughtheatre.seatyourself.biz.

Dave Weld & The Imperial Flames concert: 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Blues, blues rock, funk, boogie and soul. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. $10-$12. jolietmuseum.org.

Joel Hoekstra & Brandon Gibbs: 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Whitesnake’s Joel Hoekstra and Devil City Angels’ Brandon Gibbs perform together. $39. arcadalive.com.

John Heffron: 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 12-13, and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Standup John Heffron shares an array of relatable experiences from childhood through life as a married father. For 18 and older. $24. improv.com.

Kane Brown “In The Air Tour”: 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. With special guests Tyler Hubbard and Parma Lee. $49.95-$219.95. rosemont.com/allstate.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling: 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Road, Chicago. $19-$299. wintrustarena.com.

Spring Choral Finale Concert: 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, in Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. The final choral concert of the year featuring the North Central Chorale, Concert Choir and Chamber Singers. $5 for adults; $3 for seniors and students. northcentralcollege.edu/show.

Lyracle: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., Chicago. Musicians of the Tenshō Embassy present a program celebrating the musical accomplishments of Japanese students at Jesuit missionary schools in Japan in 1549-1613 through music and storytelling, with works by Durante Lobo, Francisco Guerrero, Damião de Góis and Jacopo Peetrino. Actor Danielle Boivin joins the five musicians for the readings from historical documents. $40. cli.re/62332-lyracle.

“Seinfeld” Writer Pat Hazell: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Dominican University, 7900 W. Division St., River Forest. Pat Hazell, one of the original writers of “Seinfeld,” performs the one-man comedy show “Pat Hazell’s Permanent Record.” $18-$23. dom.universitytickets.com/.

Brooklyn Charmers: 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. The Steely Dan tribute band will perform with special guest The Mosquitos. $29-$49. arcadalive.com.

Henhouse Prowlers will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 12-13, at Space in Evanston. Courtesy of Kevin Schertz

Henhouse Prowlers: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 12-13, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. This Chicago-born bluegrass quartet performs with Arkansauce on Friday and Carrie Sue & The Wood Burners on Saturday. $25-$32. evanstonspace.com.

The Mavericks: 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. The eclectic country-rock band also performs Latin, Americana and rockabilly. With special guest McKinley James. $37-$75. geneseetheatre.com.

Re-TROS with Liars and Lifeguard: 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. $48. thaliahallchicago.com.

Shannon McNally & Beth Bombara: 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $20-$25. themusicvenue.org.

Saturday, April 13

Grayslake Antiques and Flea Market: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 13, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Lake County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Antiques, estate jewelry, vintage clothing, collectibles, comics, TV/movie memorabilia, furniture, vintage jewelry, vintage decor, old toys, advertising memorabilia, coins and more. $8 admission. zurkopromotions.com.

59th Annual Gem, Fossil, Mineral and Jewelry Show: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Des Plaines Park District Leisure Center, 2222 Birch St., Des Plaines. Includes demonstrations, educational exhibits, silent auctions every hour, activity area for children, and free mineral specimen, while supplies last. $3 for adults, $2 for seniors, $1 for students 12 and older, free for kids younger than 12 accompanied by an adult. facebook.com/DesPlainesValleyGeologicalSociety.

ScribbleMonster will perform at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Glenview Public Library. Courtesy of Jeff Reiter

ScribbleMonster: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Free, but tickets required. glenviewpl.org.

Character Trail: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, in downtown Wheaton, near 130 W. Liberty Drive. Follow the map and visit a variety of princesses, superheroes and cartoon characters in various stores throughout downtown Wheaton. Free. downtownwheaton.com.

Murder Mystery Dinner: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Elgin Community College, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Murder Mystery Dinner with an Italian buffet dinner, cash bar and silent auction to support the Rotary Club of Huntley’s local community projects and scholarships. $75. HuntleyRotary.org.

Cabaret at Playhouse 38, Film to Broadway: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Playhouse 38 Theatre, 321 Stevens St., Suite P, Geneva. A fundraiser evening of entertainment featuring live piano and singers. $10 in advance, $15 the day of. genevaparks.org.

Hollywood Revisited: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Elgin Community College Arts Center, 1700 Spartan Drive, Building H, Elgin. Experience what it’s like to watch the stars walk the red carpet as Tinseltown classics come to life in this musical revue showcasing costumes actually worn by the stars in the original Hollywood films set to the music that defined the times. $42. eccartscenter.org.

Ronny Chieng’s “The Love To Hate It Tour”: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. The stand-up comedian, actor and correspondent on “The Daily Show” performs. $34.50-$75. chicagotheatre.com.

Still Singing After All These Years: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at St. Luke's Church, 205 N. Prospect, Park Ridge. Celebrate 40 years of Park Ridge Chorale. $20-$25; free for kids 18 and younger. park-ridge-chorale.square.site.

Batman 1989 in Concert with the Chicago Philharmonic: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago. The Chicago Philharmonic celebrates the 35th anniversary of the 1989 film “Batman” live in concert. Superhero costumes welcome. $69. chicagophilharmonic.org.

Experimental Blues Series With Diunna Greenleaf & Marvin Tate: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., Chicago. A musical tour of the blues laced with personal narratives and off-kilter-observations. $5-$10. events.uchicago.edu.

Kansas “Fork In The Road”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at the April 13, Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. The legendary rock band on its 50th anniversary tour. $44.50-$124.50. geneseetheatre.com.

Conjunto Primavera: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Mexican norteño-sax band Conjunto Primavera performs. $49-$129. rosemont.com/theatre.

Taylor Dayne performs with guest Jennifer Paige at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. Associated Press

Taylor Dayne with Jennifer Paige: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Pop icon Taylor Dayne performs with multiplatinum recording artist Jennifer Paige. $49-$99. arcadalive.com.

We Them One's Comedy Tour: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Road, Chicago. Hosted by Mike Epps featuring DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Chico Bean, Lil Duval and Mojo Brookzz. $65.50-$249.50. wintrustarena.com.

Sunday, April 14

Kane County Doll Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Kane County Fairgrounds Prairie Events Center, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Doll show featuring antique, vintage and collectibles. Early bird entry at 8 a.m. for $15. Regular entry $6. kanecountydollshow.com.

The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays the music of Bob Marley + More for Kids: Noon Sunday, April 14, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Family concert series. $15. evanstonspace.com.

EYSO Chamber Music Institute spring concerts: 12:45, 2 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at ECC Spartan Auditorium, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. The Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra’s Chamber Music Institute’s spring concerts. Free. eyso.org.

MYAC Chamber Music: 1 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. Chamber music will be performed by all levels of the Midwest Young Artists Conservatory's chamber music ensembles. Free; reservations required. givebutter.com/HUdqQn.

Bravura Ensemble: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art, 1220 Kensington Road, Oak Brook. Spirito Singers’ high school treble ensemble Bravura will present “Where the Light Begins,” featuring music from around the globe and across the centuries. $15. Reservations required. lizzadromuseum.org.

April in Paris: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Forest View, 2121 S. Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights. The Arlington Jazz Exchange performs. Free. arlingtonheightsband.org.

Chicago Gay Men's Chorus’ “What a Feeling!”: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. This throwback to 1983 celebrates the chorus turning 40 this season with show themes, pop hits and a piece from the group's first show and musicals that premiered on Broadway that year. Free. skokielibrary.info.

Cindy Kallet and Grey Larsen: 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Norris Cultural Arts Center, 1040 Dunham Road, St. Charles. Music & More in the Gallery hosts contemporary folk music artists Cindy Kallet (singer, guitarist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist) and Grey Larsen (singer and Irish flute and tin whistle). $20. norrisculturalarts.com.

CSO Chamber Music: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Mandel Hall, 1131 E. 57th St., Chicago. Chicago Symphony Orchestra chamber musicians perform works by Haydn, Bartók and Brahms. $10-$30. chicagopresents.uchicago.edu.

Music of the Baroque’s “Birds, Frogs, Crickets & Dogs”: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, and 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 15, at the Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. Principal Guest Conductor Nicholas Kraemer and the Music of the Baroque Orchestra embark on a musical exploration of the animal kingdom with works by Vivaldi, Telemann and Haydn. $35-$100. Discounts available for seniors and students. baroque.org.

Red Hot Chilli Pipers’ “Global Celtic Rock Spectacular”: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. The internationally renowned ensemble consisting of pipers, guitarists, keyboardists and drummers performs. $39-$59. desplainestheatre.com.

“Requiem” by Bob Chilcott: 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1024 Lake Ave., Wilmette. Soloists, choir, instrumentalists and organists perform “Requiem.” Free and open to the public. trinitywilmette.com.

Winds Off the Lake Concert: 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at McHenry County College’s Luecht Auditorium, 8900 Route 14, Crystal Lake. This woodwind quintet performs a variety of repertoire from the Renaissance through the 20th century. Free. mchenry.edu.

Rossini’s “Petite Messe Solennelle”: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Elgin Community College Blizzard Theater, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. The Elgin Master Chorale performs this celebratory work for choir, two pianos and harmonium. $26-$31. eccartscenter.org.

Bluegrass Sundays “Fireside”: 4-7 p.m. Sundays, April 14-28, at Sidecar Supper Club & Beer Garden, 12 N. River St., Batavia. Bluegrass and folk musicians perform around the fireplace. Free. sidecarsupperclub.com.

“Il Furioso!": 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 939 Hinman Ave., Evanston. The Newberry Consort presents this concert of music influenced by the life and art of Venetian Renaissance artist Jacopo Tintoretto. $10-$65. newberryconsort.org.

Music With A Mission: 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at First Congregational UCC Naperville, 25 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. Amanda DeBoer Bartlett and friends will perform. Free; a goodwill offering benefits a community not-for-profit organization. loveandjustice.org.

The Peking Acrobats: 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. The Peking Acrobats perform daring maneuvers atop a precarious pagoda of chairs and display their technical prowess at trick-cycling, tumbling, juggling and gymnastics. $40-$46. prairiecenter.org.

“The Sixties Show — Bell Bottom Bash”: 5 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Former band members of The Who, Bob Dylan and NBC TV’s Saturday Night Live band perform a show that includes time-travel special effects, narration, ’60s audio and newsreel footage and a light show. $29-$59. arcadalive.com.

Galli Lucha Libre: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. Mexican wrestling. $15-$45. thaliahallchicago.com.

Eric Eaton comedy and magic: 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Zanies Rosemont, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont, and Monday and Tuesday, April 15-16, at Zanies Chicago, 1548 N. Wells St., Chicago. The star of the series “Masters of Illusion” performs. $25. rosemont.zanies.com and chicago.zanies.com.

Kruger Brothers: 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. The Kruger Brothers perform classical/folk with The Sullivan Sisters. $20-$35. evanstonspace.com.

Monday, April 15

Suzzy Roche & Lucy Wainwright Roche: 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 15, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. The mother and daughter singing duo performs. $20. evanstonspace.com.

Tuesday, April 16

Chamber Music I: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 8441 S. St. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Classical music curated by Artina McCain, piano, and Martin McCain, bass trombone. Free. gmf2022.ticketleap.com/chamber-music-i-st-mark-umc/?rc=650hq8v.

Canaan Cox’s “Lost and Found Tour”: 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. The artist, actor and dancer performs a fusion of contemporary country, pop, and rhythm and blues. $15. evanstonspace.com.

Caroline Rose’s “The Art of Forgetting”: 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. With La Force. $35-$360. thaliahallchicago.com.

Wednesday, April 17

Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts: 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the Seventeenth Church of Christ Scientist Chicago, 55 E. Wacker Drive, Chicago. Gateways Brass Collective performs music by John Safford Smith, David Wilborn, Astor Piazzolla, Scott Joplin and Margaret Bonds. Free. classicalmusicchicago.org.

Life Rhythms Community Drum Circle: 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at The Art Center Highland Park, 1957 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. TAC’s community drum circle led by Noah Plotkin. Bring your own drum, as there will be limited drums available to borrow. $20. theartcenterhp.org.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, April 17-21, and 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago. Alvin Ailey returns to its Chicago home for a program featuring new works and classics including Ailey’s masterpiece “Revelations.” The April 17 and 7:30 p.m. April 20 shows will be audience favorites; the April 19 and 1 p.m. April 20 shows will be all new; the April 18 and 21 performances will be Ailey classics. $40-$135. auditoriumtheatre.org.

The Jazz Bridge # 2.10: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the Logan Center for the Arts Performance Penthouse, 915 E. 60th St., Chicago. An evening of contemporary and experimental jazz that brings together Chicago- and France-based musicians. Complimentary food and refreshments post-performance. Free. cli.re/66110-the-jazz-bridge--2.10.

Joshua Redman: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Jazz. $45-$85. northshorecenter.org.

Sue Foley with Nikki O’Neill: 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Lead guitarist, singer and songwriter Sue Foley performs Texas blues. $20-$40. evanstonspace.com.

Thursday, April 18

“Bitten by the Blues”: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Bruce Iglauer shares the story of how, as a 23-year-old, he founded Alligator Records and went on to build the large contemporary blues label. $25. woodstockoperahouse.com.

Music on Tap at Alter Brewing Co.: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Alter Brewing Company, 2300 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 213, Downers Grove. Local musicians perform. Free. fb.me/e/3zWlWAIkc.

Cirque Italia Water Circus: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 18-20, and 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21, at Chicago Premium Outlets, 1650 Premium Outlets Blvd., Aurora. Master jugglers, low-wire performers, contortionists, trampoline antics and even a wheel of death. $30-$55. gold.cirqueitalia.com.

Joe Satriani & Steve Vai: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Iconic guitarists Joe Satriani and Steve Vai will perform as part of their “The Satch-Vai” tour. $39.50-$149.50. chicagotheatre.com.

NIASHF — A Night At The Fights: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Watch 10 rounds of live boxing with entertainment by The Jersey Girls. Food and drinks for purchase. $29-$99. desplainestheatre.com.

Samita Sinha’s “Tremor”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 18-20, at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, 220 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago. Artist and composer Samita Sinha’s latest performance work. $10-$30. visit.mcachicago.org.

Suzanne Vega: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Vega will be joined on stage by her longtime guitarist, Gerry Leonard, performing a career-spanning show. $65-$165. prairiecenter.org.

The Ultimate Doors tribute to Jim Morrison & The Doors: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $19-$39. arcadalive.com.

Ruen Brothers: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Alternative music. $12-$22. evanstonspace.com.

On stage

“Guys and Dolls”: 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursdays; 7 p.m. Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sundays, April 10 through June 9, and 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. No shows April 18. At Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Dan Knechtges and featuring Frank Loesser songs, including “Luck Be a Lady” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.” drurylanetheatre.com.

“This is Not the Reunion”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, April 10, 11 and 13, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 13-14, at the Madden Theatre, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. A new play by Maddie Dennis-Yates, a surreal coming-of-age story about ghosts, summer camp and the friends we leave behind. $10-$14. (630) 637-7469 or northcentralcollege.edu/show.

“Urinetown”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, April 10-13, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Aurora University, 347 S. Gladstone Ave., Aurora. A musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, privatization of natural resources, bureaucracy, municipal politics and musical theater. Free, but registration required. alumni.aurora.edu.

“The Diary of Anne Frank”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 11-12, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 13-14, at the Beverly Arts Center, 2407 W. 111th St., Chicago. In this new play by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from the pages of history with words that strike at the very heart of human hope. $24-$40. thebeverlyartscenter.com/theatre.

“Love Song”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through April 21 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. The Remy Bumppo Theatre Company presents a quick-witted, off-kilter romantic comedy by John Kolvenbach. $10-$52. remybumppo.org.

Theatre 121’s “Steel Magnolias”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through April 28 at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Set in the early 1980s, Robert Harling’s play recounts the real-life story of a woman (based on Harling’s sister) who is a Type 1 diabetic and risks everything. $10-$26. woodstockoperahouse.com.

“Two Hours in a Bar”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through April 21 at City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago. A double bill of one-acts: “Waiting for Tina Meyer” and “Text Me.” $34; students and seniors $29; military $12. citylit.org.

“Wake Up, Mrs. Moore”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, April 12-27; 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14; and 2 p.m. Sundays, April 21 and 28, at the Elgin Art Showcase, 8th floor, 164 Division St., Elgin. The Iambe Theatre ensemble puts on Julie Marie Myatt’s play about a young feminist who wakes up from a coma after 40 years and learns what has changed in America. $22. iambetheatreensemble.com.

Elsinore’s production of “Mary Stuart”: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, April 12-28, at The Theater at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. Mary Stuart, the Queen of Scots, was executed by the order of her cousin Elizabeth, Queen of England. The two queens never met in person, but Friedrich Schiller’s 1800 play envisioned what would happen had they met and clashed face to face. $18-$22. our.show/marystuart.

“What the Weird Sisters Saw”: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 12-13, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at The Edge Off Broadway, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave., Chicago. Idle Muse returns to medieval Scotland with a re-imagined tale based on “The Tragedy of Macbeth” filled with mystery, dark fantasy and horror. $20-$30. idlemuse.org.

“The Story of Hansel and Gretel Musical”: 4-6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Krug Community Circle, 1400 S. Wolf Road, Suite 100, Wheeling. A musical adaptation from the stories of the Brothers Grimm and Adelheid Humperdinck Wette. Advance tickets recommended. $15-$25. zaruivardanean.com.

“Baby”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, April 17-18; 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, April 19-May 19; plus 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 25 and May 9; and 1 p.m. Wednesdays, May 1 and 15, at Citadel Theatre Company, 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. In this musical, with songs by the team of Maltby and Shire, three couples on a university campus deal with the painful, rewarding and funny consequences of the experience of pregnancy and upcoming parenthood. $40-$45. citadeltheatre.org.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 18-19, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Hinsdale South High School, 7401 S. Clarendon Hills Road, Darien. In this musical, students pursue the ultimate prize while finding the joy of being themselves. $10-$20. south.hinsdale86.org.

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18-28, at Stage Coach Players, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb. Stage adaptation of Ken Kesey’s celebrated novel explores the brutality of life in a mental institution with humor and candor. $18-$20. stagecoachplayers.com.

Blue Man Group: Various times and dates at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted St., Chicago. The iconic performance art group featuring percussion and other types of music and art. Recommended for kids 3 and older. $49-$69. blueman.com/chicago.

“Brooklyn Laundry”: Runs various dates and times through May 12 at North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Fran is chronically single, has piles of bills and finds Owen obnoxious. Owen has a bad back, runs a laundry and thinks Fran is gloomy. And then he asks her out. After years of putting the rest of her family first, Fran is ready to make the leap toward her own romantic dreams. Little does she know that even bigger challenges are headed her way. $49-$67. northlight.org.

“The Choir Of Man”: Various times and dates through May 26 at the Apollo Theater, 2550 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. A cast of nine (extra)ordinary guys combine harmonies, singalongs, tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community, featuring pop, classic rock, folk melodies and pub anthems. $35-$59. apollochicago.com.