Images: Just how many Easter eggs were never found?
Eight-year-old Miles Stahl, of Cary tries to launch his kite in the air Saturday during the Illinois Association of Park Districts' statewide "Flying 4 Kids" month at Lions Park, in Cary.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Dixie walks through a doorway that leads to an arena where she will exercise with Sara Carley at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove. She is one of the horses that will work with kids at Giant Steps, a school for people with autism.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Master potter Sebastiano Maglio looks over a slew of memorabilia in his East Dundee home.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Kevin Smith, teaching artist with Snow City Arts, helps Madison Ratz, 7, as part of the arts education program at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Naperville paramedic in body armor work on a child victim out of the building during a live shooter drill at Edward Hospital.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Max Ormanic makes an ant out of pipe cleaners and felt. Fourth graders at Adler Park School in Libertyville learned about soil during a presentation by the Lake County Farm Bureau as part of their Earth Day week long celebration Tuesday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Purav Kapadia, president of Startex and Linea di Liara stands with Janelle Schneider, project manager and executive assistant in their Addison warehouse, where they ship lighting and chair products to various hotels around the country.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Linnea Lindgren, 4, of Wheaton grabs a egg during the Easter Sunday egg hunt at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wheaton.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Dixie, an appaloosa, is one of the therapy horses used by Sara Carley at Giant Steps, a school for people with autism, at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Five-year-old Logan La Brie, of Carpentersville gets a closer look as his eggs are dyed Saturday during Natural Egg Dyeing program at the Elgin Public Museum, in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Charlotte Severson, 8, of Batavia makes the long reach into the flowerbed to grab a couple eggs during the annual Easter Sunday egg hunt at Calvary Episcopal Church in Batavia.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
McKenna Finch, 4, of Long Grove picks up an egg during an Easter egg hunt Sunday at Long Grove Community Church. More than 50 children searched for eggs after Easter services at the church.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
The melee that is the 4-6 year-old Easter egg hunt begins during Village Church of Bartlett's Eggstravaganza at Gazebo Park in Bartlett Saturday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Svitlana Valente, of Lombard and her son Mark, 13 months, get a look at daffodils at the Morton Arboretum, in between thunderstorms on Monday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Man, I'm telling you...if I had a nickel for every time a player, coach or referee got in the way of me making a really nice picture, I'd have a big old sack of nickels. Alas. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Libertyville player Grace Hurley, left, is dunked by Barrington player Nicole Runtz during the girls water polo match between Libertyville and Barrington at Libertyville High School on Thursday.Water polo has some funny rules, one being that, if you're not touching the ball, you can't be dunked. So players overreact when somenoe touches them and they make sure not to touch the ball at the time. This picture made me laugh. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Peggy Crumley, of Buffalo Grove helps her grandson, Eli Tidwell, 4, with flying a kite at Emmerich East Park in Buffalo Grove. The two were flying kites with friends on a beautiful sunny day.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
While walking along the Naperville River Walk to photograph high water levels I found this lone daffodil. I chose to photograph the flower from a low angle to clean up the background and to get the flower in front of the wispy clouds. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Hundreds of people held red or green cards to express their agreement or disagreement with Congressman Randy Hultgren Tuesday at a Town Hall forum at the Arcada Theater in St. Charles, sponsored by the League of Women Voters.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Bernadette Villa, right, holds a mixed breed dog named Gus at the College of DuPage. A COD journalism class teamed up with the Naperville Area Humane Society and the Animal Rescue Foundation to provide students and faculty an opportunity to meet and adopt shelter dogs.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Toni DiPrima, of Mount Prospect checks out student artwork during the Arts Unlimited awards reception at Forest View Educational Center in Arlington Heights Wednesday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Kerry Jennejahn, of Fifth Third Bank of Itasca, left, and Elizabeth Trezzi of the Bensenville Chamber of Commerce, try for a selfie with GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner before addressing the Greater O'Hare Association at a lunch Wednesday at Belvedere Banquets in Elk Grove Village.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Sandy Fries, assistant journalism professor at COD, spearheaded an advertising and marketing project, which was executed by his students, to provide students and faculty an opportunity to meet and adopt shelter dogs.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Tom Zengeler, president of Zengeler Cleaners loads prom dresses into a van at their Libertyville location Thursday. The prom dress collection is on behalf of the Glass Sipper Project which distributes dresses to needy high school women so they can experience prom.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Josh Hulsebosch, 12, of Palatine delivers fresh fried Cod to patrons at the Knights of Columbus in Arlington Heights on their Friday fish fry night in their new hall that was just renovated.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Mark Tucker and his son Jacob Porch-Tucker, 6th grade, get a selfie during a basketball session, part of the Boys and Books Breakfast event at Crone Middle School in Naperville.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Wiley the Wildcat leads Woodland Primary students and their parents in an Earth Day heart pumping group exercise Friday in Gages Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Physical education teacher Ashley Campbell leads kindergarteners and their parents in a group exercise session as Woodland Primary students celebrated Earth Day Friday in Gages Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Christie Hovorka, 33, of Gurnee does some ninja tricks at her shop called Christine's Dairy Delights in Palatine. She has lost more than 80 pounds in five years and has gone from never being an athlete to a contestant on American Ninja Warrior. She is competing in qualifying rounds in Kansas City Monday and Tuesday for Season 9.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
