Images: Just how many Easter eggs were never found?

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

Libertyville player Grace Hurley, left, is dunked by Barrington player Nicole Runtz during the girls water polo match between Libertyville and Barrington at Libertyville High School on Thursday.Water polo has some funny rules, one being that, if you're not touching the ball, you can't be dunked. So players overreact when somenoe touches them and they make sure not to touch the ball at the time. This picture made me laugh. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.