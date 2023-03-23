Protecting potential targets: State gives security grants to suburban synagogues, mosques and women's clinics

Midwest Islamic Center in Schaumburg Township has received a $410,000 grant from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to enhance security. The grant is among a total of $20 million given to 116 nonprofit organizations statewide. Daily Herald File Photo, 2008

Numerous suburban groups are among the 116 recipients of a state grant aimed at helping nonprofit organizations enhance protections against security threats.

Recipients of the $20 million provided by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency's Nonprofit Security Grant Program include places of worship, providers of reproductive health care, cultural institutions and education centers -- groups considered to be at higher risk of terrorist attacks, according to state officials.

"As governor, my top priority has always been -- and will continue to be -- keeping Illinoisans safe," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in an announcement of the grants Thursday. "This $20 million investment will provide grantees -- from mosques and synagogues to education centers and cultural institutions -- the resources they need to enhance safety measures amidst the rising tide of extremism."

The largest grant in the Northwest suburbs was $410,000 for the Midwest Islamic Center in unincorporated Schaumburg Township, between Schaumburg and Hanover Park.

"I think there's concern by their community and we have to support those concerns," Hanover Park Mayor Rod Craig said. "I'm happy for them. The leadership over there is marvelous. I'm glad they're on our border. The world is shrinking. The world has to be safe for everyone."

Among the other large grant recipients are Darul Qasim in Glendale Heights ($300,000); Islamic Center of Naperville ($256,346); Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Glenview ($150,000); Illinois Sikh Community Center in Wheaton ($150,000); Congregation Beth Shalom in Northbrook ($150,000); and Turkish American Society Inc. in Mount Prospect ($150,000).

The funding must be used for target-hardening activities, such as training to respond to an active shooter, buying and installing security equipment and hiring security personnel. The projects must be completed during a three-year performance period.

"Security equipment, facility hardening, and other operational actions are just some ways these groups are increasing safety measures for their organizations," Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said in a statement.

As the grants are implemented, the agency's Office of Homeland Security will continue to identify expanding threats and work with the recipients in monitoring their enhancements and documenting successes, officials said.