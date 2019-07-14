Hold on for another ride through The Week in Pictures

Daily Herald photographers were busy with festivals and the heat of summer during the first couple of weeks of July.
Kennedy Rosendahl, 6 of Mundelein rides the Orient Express during Mundelein Community Days Friday, July 5 in Kracklauer Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Retired Fire Chief Mike Figolah talks about the dangers of a sparkler igniting a child's clothing during a fireworks safety demonstration held outside the AMITA Health Alexian brothers Women and Children's Hospital in Hoffman Estates.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A lone hand reaches out to find a friend on the wall prior to the opening ceremony for the Wall that Heals at The Hemmens Cultural Center, in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Carol Sawka, of Naperville watches intently during a party for the women's World Cup Final at Quigley's Irish Pub in Naperville.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Joe Paquettes drives his miniature car during the Celebrate Fox Lake Parade.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Volunteer Craig Werrbach, of Hampshire touches his cousin's name on the Wall that Heals, in Elgin, as the sun rises.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Retiring Palatine Police Chief Alan Stoeckel gets a hug as he is recognized in a "tone out" ceremony and reception on the final day of his village law enforcement career.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Colin Fleury, of the Elgin Police Dept. has his new badge pinned to his uniform by his wife Eileen as he is promoted to Deputy Chief during a ceremony led by Chief Ana Lalley at the Heritage Ballroom in Elgin.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Marissa Allen, of Arlington Heights decorates her schnoodle "Louie" during Arlington Heights Frontier Days pet parade.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Three-year-old Chase Coleman, of Lincolnshire cools off with a red white and blue Popsicle during Lincolnshire's Red White & Boom! fest in Spring Lake Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Lucy Healy, front, and her cousin Gabby Solis, both age 3 and from Palatine, enjoy a helicopter ride during opening day of the Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest, featuring the Kathleen A. Blanck Memorial Carnival, with is for kids with special needs and their families.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
"Auggie," owned by Mark Wyco of Wheeling, leaps for a catch during the dog Frisbee competition during Frontier Days at Recreation Park in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Shirldine Nohl waves the flag over James Dagle, 1, of Elgin as she does her grandma duties walking in the 4th of July parade in Elgin on Thursday as a member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 1307 of Elgin.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
The Wall That Heals, a three-fourths replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial drew big crowds along with hundreds of flags at the Welcome Home Tribute in West Dundee on the Fourth of July.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
An inflatable monster truck is part of the Touch a Truck event at the Bock Neighborhood Center in Schaumburg.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Lenny Wojewocki, of Bartlett dodges the raindrops with his umbrella against a towering cloud system that produced some rain at the Hoffman Estates Northwest Fourth Fest at the Sears Centre. He was listening to the band Messenger as they entertained a large crowd.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Jim Johnson, of Arlington Heights plays bags at Frontier Days in Arlington Heights.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Dr. Andrew Gorski dances with his wife Sandi in their business booth at the Railroad Days festival at Pioneer Park in West Chicago Friday. They were dancing to the song "Into The Mystic," made famous by Van Morrison, being played by the band Soul Shine on a nearby stage.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Team NASA paddles their way to the finish line during the Cardboard boat regatta at Lake Ellyn in Glen Ellyn.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chuck Martin, of Berwyn chows down on a rib dinner of Ribfest in Naperville.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Sonja Newton, of McHenry rides her horse Rascal through Deer Grove Forest Preserve in Inverness.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
American Legion Post 329 Past Commander Al Proia, 80, left, carries cash from one room to another as Don Carter, 94, retrieves popcorn for a customer on Bingo Night at the post in Libertyville. Carter served in a tank division in World War II and fought in the Battle of the Bulge and in Normandy on D-Day + 2.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Haze caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires blowing over the upper Midwest was visible along I-88 west of Elburn Monday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Fans rock out as Dennis DeYoung performs during the Elk Grove Village Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series Tuesday, July 9.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Cinar Turkmen draws a robot on an apron to be used for projects in the ART with FUNctionality class Tuesday in the Hawthorn District 73 enrichment classes at Townline School in Vernon Hills.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Orchestra II students from left Max Holland, Adhya Duggal and Valerie Allen act out a skit during a performance of "Aunt Rhodie's Appetite" Wednesday at Highland Middle School in Libertyville.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Analia Zapata, 9, and Isabelle Medina, both of Glendale Heights ride the Matterhorn during Glendale Heights Fest in Camera Park Wednesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Harper Powell, 4, of Lake in the Hills digs into an ear of corn during Glendale Heights Fest in Camera Park Wednesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Maria Rustman, of Park Ridge and her 2-year-old daughter Penny enjoy some lunch during Taste of Park Ridge on Summit Avenue Thursday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Al Ochsner, of Geneva relaxes as Jenny Bergold and Dan Shanahan lead a session of sound healing at Delnor Hospital fitness center in Geneva on Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Fabian Orizaba, 6, of Glendale Heights, cools off in the water spray park in Lombard.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Daniella Villegas, 5, sits on her dad Nick's shoulders at the first night of Itasca Fest Thursday. They are from Roselle.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Two boys communicate on the Ferris wheel under the moon on the first night of Itasca Fest Thursday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Kenny Smith, 18, of Arlington Heights, part of team Camelot jumps in the pool with sweatpants during one of the lifeguard contest drills in the 30th Annual Arlington Heights Park District Lifeguard Competition on Thursday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Supporters of a "Lights for Liberty" vigil lined up along Northwest Highway in Arlington Heights to bring attention to conditions faced by migrants near the southern U.S. border.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Kevin Fontana eats a brisket with his son Brock, 1, on his lap at the Windmill City Fest at the Batavia Riverwalk Friday. They are from Batavia.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The Libertyville Dog Days of Summer celebration kicks off with the dogs like Fenwick, owned by Dave Speed of Belgium, Wisconsin jumping into the pool for distance and showing perfect form at the 11th annual Dock Dogs National Caine Aquatic Jumping competition in downtown Libertyville on Friday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Emma Sciacca takes a swing at the Chicago White Sox booth during the WGN Block Party in Naperville Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer