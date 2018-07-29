Feed your hunger for images in The Week in Pictures

John Starks | Staff Photographer

Runoff water forms a puddle that reflects an airplane from nearby Chicago Executive Airport, as it curves over ladder trucks dousing an apartment complex fire at 848 Macintosh Ct. in Prospect Heights. The wind was strong and continued to whip the fire through three buildings and made nearly 100 homes uninhabitable, but kept the smoke away from the airport so flights were not effected. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.