Feed your hunger for images in The Week in Pictures

Mark Black/mblack@dailyherald.comBen Schrage, 12 of Warrenville gives his Californian rabbit "Sparkles" a little bit of time outside her cage during the second day of the 2018 DuPage County Fair on Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Barbara Ballantine, left, and Carol Loreth, right, both of Homewood, reflect upon their roller skating days while viewing the Elmhurst History Museum's new exhibit about the Golden Age of roller skating. When asked what made one rink better than the other Ballantine said, "Boys!"
A potbellied pig gets a cookie after his race during the opening day of the DuPage County Fair in Wheaton on Wednesday.
Gianna Jensen, 12, of Batavia takes her chicken "Amber" for a walk during the 2018 Kane County Fair in St. Charles on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
Jack Esterick, 11, of Grayslake practices putting using a different technique during the Grayslake Central High School summer golf camp Monday at Libertyville Sports Complex. Kids in grades 3-8 learned to golf from the high school golf coaches during a two week class.
Overwhelmed by the generosity of others, Leslie Gonzalez, 15, middle, is hugged by friends James and Juanita Golden and their daughters Kayleen, 13, and Nicole, 15. The Gonzalez family lost everything in the River Trails condominium fire in Prospect Heights. Leslie lost a flute which she used in the band at Wheeling High School. They were at The Bridge Community Church in Prospect Heights to help Leslie pick out donated clothes for herself and her sister.
Miranda Scheel, 16, of Batavia rides Bear, a Clydesdale out of the competition ring at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles Saturday, July 21, 2018. The horse's smallish stature for his breed allows him to be ridden in the Dressage competition.
Art Whelan, of McHenry uses a window of the McHenry VFW Post 4600 to write his information on his $20 worth of tickets at the weekly drawing for the Queen of Hearts game Tuesday at the post on Route 120 in McHenry.
Pam Berzin of Wadsworth, left, returns a volley while playing with doubles partner Lena Gaetz of Gurnee, following the grand opening of the new pickle ball courts at O'Plaine Park in Gurnee Tuesday.
Chief Al Valdivi, of the Panetka band of Comanche tribes talks about his role as a Native American Vietnam Code Talker, during a National Gathering of American Indian Veterans at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.
Ali Sheeks, front, age 18 months, her sister, Abigail, 4, and mom Tammy cruise the carnival midway during the Taste of Antioch Saturday.
Ryann Ray, 17, of Gages Lake carries her Nigerian dwarf goat during the first day of the Lake County Fair at the fairgrounds in Grayslake on Wednesday. The first day featured pageant queens, livestock judging, carnival rides and tractor rides.
Marina Piskareva, owner of Glamour Cattery of Chicago plays with her Sphinx cat Cosmo at the inaugural Meow Meetup in Rosemont on Saturday, July 21, 2018.
Cole Onley, bass player for Stellar West, performs during the Homegrown Arts and Music Festival at Basecamp Pub in Lisle.
Barbara Sagan, middle, with the help of her sister-in-law Maggie Sagan, left, sort through the donated clothes at The Bridge Community Church in Prospect Heights. Barbara lived on the first floor and lost everything in the River Trails condominium fire in Prospect Heights. She described the whole event simply by using the word "terrible."
Kaylee Glynn, 5, of Arlington Heights dances with the McNulty Irish Dancers at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum's Irish Fest on Saturday, July 21, 2018.
Ethan Stohlquist, 10, of Poplar Grove shows his Grand Champion Pen of Barrows hog during the auction at the 2018 Kane County Fair in St. Charles on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
GraceLynn Carlson, 5, left, of Janesville, Wis., and her cousin, Ava Hainzinger of Antioch, carry their balloon animals during the Taste of Antioch Saturday, July 21, 2018.
Peter Papak, 4, of Vernon Hills and his mom, Corrine, go down the Fun Slide together during the Vernon Hills Summer Celebration at Century Park Saturday, July 21, 2018.
Anthony Ebner, 6, of Lombard waves to his family as he takes a ride on the Ferris wheel at the annual Sacred Heart Church Germanfest in Lombard on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
Village President Steve Wiedmeyer smiles as the public works department prepares for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new municipal center in Pingree Grove on Reinking Road Monday.
Robb Kellermann, of Deer Park eats a slice of pizza during the Vernon Hills Summer Celebration at Century Park Saturday, July 21, 2018.
St. Charles Police Chief James Keegan shakes hands with Charlie McGrath, 5, Logan Lyon, 9, and Will Wynveen, 4, of St. Charles after they showed up to the groundbreaking of the police station in their police "SWAT" costumes on Monday, July 23, 2018.
Melissa Kozak, 17, of Batvia, feeds her hens in preparation for the DuPage County Fair in Wheaton. Melissa, president of the Wayne 4-H, has been showing since she was in the 4th grade. "It's really fun every year," she said.
Nothing says a summer fest like a corn dog. I shot this picture of 6-year-old Paxton While of Marengo as he was leaving Wauconda Fest obviously happy to have an evening treat. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.
Friskie, an Alpine goat owned by Jessi von Helms of Ingleside, inspects his new surroundings in the goat barn during set up for the Lake County Fair at the fairgrounds on Tuesday.
Amy Herchenbach, of Lakefield Farm in Grayslake washes Cadillac, a Hereford cross, after arriving at the Lake County Fair at the fairgrounds on Tuesday.
Look for a different angle for a shot. While photographing the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Kemper Lakes Golf Club earlier this month I keyed in on just the feet, putter and ball of So Yeon Ryu of Republic of Korea while she putted on the 2nd green during the final round. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.
Runoff water forms a puddle that reflects an airplane from nearby Chicago Executive Airport, as it curves over ladder trucks dousing an apartment complex fire at 848 Macintosh Ct. in Prospect Heights. The wind was strong and continued to whip the fire through three buildings and made nearly 100 homes uninhabitable, but kept the smoke away from the airport so flights were not effected. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.
Two-year-old Liam Kessell, of McHenry sits by the Gurnee Public Works Department snowplow at the Touch-A-Truck event at the Lake County Fairgrounds on Tuesday.
Potbellied pigs come out of the gate for their race during the opening day of the DuPage County Fair in Wheaton on Wednesday.
Actor Charles Tiedje, of Chicago waits to drive a Pontiac Silberstreak across North Main Street as Elburn is transformed into a movie set for an HBO project Wednesday as filming for Lovecraft Country got underway.
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad members Lou Bush and George Anthos salute while the American flag is folded and family members watch during a service "Honoring Those Who Served."
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad volunteers return to the Honor Guard building to check and prepare their rifles for the next service.
Brianna Dittmer, 11, of Round Lake Beach, left, works with Alexandra Mason, 13, of Round Lake on computer software code which they will use to program small Star Wars robots in their hands-on technology session at Round Lake Middle School on Wednesday.
Emily Thompson, 17, of St. Charles, gives her Hereford steer a wash before showing him at the DuPage County Fair on Friday. Emily loves showing the animals. "It's the most rewarding thing that I have done", she said.
Nicole Carr, 12, of Chicago climbs toward the cockpit of an AT-6 with the assistance of pilot Paul Barnett of Brookhaven, Miss. during a stop by The Wings of Freedom Tour at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling Friday.
Willie, a blind three-year-old German shorthaired pointer, stays close to his owner, Rod Mebane, Friday at a groundbreaking for the new Geneva Library at Sixth and Campbell Streets. Mebane said he walks Willie several times a week in the empty lot where the library will now be.
Janet Burns, of Round Lake Beach kisses her daughter's Nigerian Dwarf Goat "Tarragon" during the Lake County Fair in Grayslake Friday.
Tyler Alden, left, competes against A.J. Fletcher in the log rolling contest during the Timberwork's Lumberjack Show on the second day of the Lake County Fair at the fairgrounds in Grayslake on Thursday. The second day featured racing hogs, livestock costume contest, lumberjack show and the Banana Derby.
