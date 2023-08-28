Festivals Sept. 1-7: Buffalo Grove Days, Summer Sunset, Last Fling and more

Blake Kilbourne of Carrollton, Ga., performs a freestyle act with his dog Surf during the Ashley Whippet World Championships at Naperville's Nike Park in 2021. The competition returns Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald, 2021

Starts before Friday

Chicago Jazz Festival: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31; 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3, at Millennium Park (and citywide), Michigan Avenue at Washington Street, Chicago. Headliners include Ron Carter and Foursight at 8 p.m. Thursday; Dianne Reeves at 7:45 p.m. Friday; Makaya McCraven at 7:45 p.m. Saturday; and Juan de Marcos and the Afro-Cuban All Stars at 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Free. ChicagoJazzFestival.us.

Buffalo Grove Days: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31; 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1; 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2; 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3; and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at Mike Rylko Community Park, Buffalo Grove. Carnival, live entertainment, bingo, blood drive on Saturday, craft fair and business expo from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, barbecue challenge at 1 p.m. Saturday, kids' entertainment, Buddy Baseball exhibition game at 5 p.m. Saturday, parade at 11 a.m. Sunday, Duck Race at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, car show at 11 a.m. Monday, food, drinks and more. Music from Austin Edwards at 8:30 p.m. Friday; Modern Day Romeos at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Kashmir at 8:30 p.m. Sunday; and Project Nostalgia at 12:30 p.m. Monday. Free. bgdays.com.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2019 Carnival rides thrill kids during a previous Lake in the Hills Summer Sunset Festival, which this year runs Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 at Sunset Park.

Lake in the Hills Summer Sunset Festival: 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 (carnival preview night); 3-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1; 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2; and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills. 23rd annual festival includes a carnival, food and beer tents, live music, craft fair, car show, wine tasting and kids' activities. Classic/custom car show from 5-9 p.m. Friday. Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sunset Skate Park, heading along Haligus to Miller Road, right on Miller to Sunset Park. On Saturday, Rec2U Kids' Zone from 1-5 p.m. and wine tasting tent from 4-10:30 p.m. On Sunday, craft fair/business expo from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Music from Vinyl Goldmine at 7:30 p.m. Friday; Six Speed Tranny at 4 p.m., Brass from the Past at 6:30 p.m. and Mike & Joe at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Blooze Brothers at 3 p.m., Hillbilly Rockstarz at 5:30 p.m. and Libido Funk Circus at 8 p.m. Sunday. Free. summersunsetfest.com.

Yorkville Hometown Days Festival: 5-9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 3, at Beecher Community Park, 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville. 30th annual festival features Ultimate Air Dogs Competition, baby contest, bags tournament, Big Band & BBQ, Pride and Joy Car Show and more. Music from Yorkville Big Band from 5-7 p.m. Thursday; Brennley Brown at 6:15 p.m., Alexander Pappas at 7 p.m. and Jordan St. Cyr at 8 p.m. Friday; Run Forrest Run from 3-6 p.m. and Sixteen Candles from 7-10 p.m. Saturday; and American English from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Maggie Speaks from 2-3:30 p.m., 7th heaven from 5-7 p.m. and Hi Infidelity from 8-10 p.m. Sunday. Free. yorkville.il.us/459/Hometown-Days-Festival.

Friday, Sept. 1

MainStreet Libertyville's First Fridays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, on Main Street in Libertyville. Music, refreshments and more. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

ARC Music Festival 2023: 2-10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 1-3, at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Electronic music's biggest stars take center stage. Single-day passes start at $149 Friday and Saturday and $129 Sunday. arcmusicfestival.com.

The Market by the River: 3-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Wolf Point Plaza, 333 W. Wolf Point Plaza, Chicago. Local farms and vendors will be selling vegetables, fruits, meats, seafood, proteins, bread, eggs, cheese, pasta and more. There will be handcrafted goods by local artisans, local pop-up restaurants, plant and flower vendors, music and more. business.greaterrnba.com/events.

Moose Lodge Cruise Nights and Friday Night Live: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, in downtown Downers Grove. Classic cars will line Warren Avenue between Main Street and Forest Avenue and parking lot A. Friday Night Live will feature Handsome Devils performing from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Main Street Train Station. Free. A $10 per car donation is requested. downtowndg.org.

Aurora First Fridays: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, in downtown Aurora. Art, music and more in downtown and food trucks at the Food Truck Food Court across from city hall. See a map and lineup at auroradowntown.org.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2022 Naperville residents Lucy Custody, then 12, left, Adriana Dundarova, then 12, with her sister Vanessa, then 3, on her lap, scream all the way down the Fun Slide during last year's Naperville Jaycees' Last Fling.

Naperville Jaycees' Last Fling: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, on Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville. Annual fest features live music, carnival, business expo, food and more. Music lineup on the Jackson Avenue stage: Mixtape Junkie at 5 p.m. and Hairbangers Ball at 8 p.m. Friday; OMT at noon, The Prissillas at 2:30 p.m., '90s Pop Nation at 5:15 p.m. and Too Hype Crew at 8 p.m. Saturday; Within 4 Days at noon, The Country Night at 2:30 p.m., The Ron Burgundys at 5:15 p.m. and Sixteen Candles at 8 p.m. Sunday; and Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones at noon and Hi Infidelity at 3:45 p.m. Monday. On the beer garden stage: Trace Hamilton on Friday and Monday, Brent Brown on Saturday, and Michael C. Hayes on Sunday. Labor Day parade steps off at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, from Naperville North High School, heads south on Mill Street, east on Jefferson Avenue, south on Main Street and west on Porter Avenue. Free. lastfling.org.

Nashwood: 5 p.m. to bar close Friday, Sept. 1; noon to bar close Saturday, Sept. 2; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, in downtown Highwood. Live country, bluegrass, blues and Southern rock music, and food and drink specials at various locations in downtown Highwood. Free. celebratehighwood.org/nashwood.

PrairieFest fall carnival: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1; 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2; and 1-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego. Unlimited wristbands for $35 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and $30 from 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. prairiefest.com/carnival.

Skyline Sessions: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Concert on the Wave Wall Performance Platform by 2 Jay Way at 6:30 p.m. Free. navypier.org.

Taste of Polonia Festival: 5-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1; noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Sept. 2-3; and noon to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at the Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Live music, dance performances, authentic Polish food and beer, local merchants, a Kids Stage and more. Music from Slippery When Wet, Reely Dan, American English, Muniek I Przyjaciele, Gregory Hyzy and more. The Copernicus Center's indoor theater will host film screenings, art exhibitions, performances, a casino and more. Admission: $15; free for kids 12 and younger. copernicuscenter.org or topchicago.org.

Sounds on the Street: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, on Main and Duane streets in downtown Glen Ellyn. Semple Band performs at 7 p.m. Free. downtownglenellyn.com.

Boomers Post Game Fireworks: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, and 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Schaumburg Boomers Park, 1999 Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Firework shows after the Schaumburg Boomers games. For ticket prices, visit boomersbaseball.com.

Elgin Fringe Festival: Friday through Sunday, Sept. 1-10, in downtown Elgin. Visual art reception from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1; Family Fringe on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Elgin History Museum; opening night Sept. 6 at the Martini Room; and most performances Sept. 7-10. The 10th annual event features over 50 performances, including Elgin Theatre Co.'s "Couples"; Ambo Dance Theatre's "Carnival of the Animals"; Jamie Campbell's "Big Dad Energy"; Jim Loucks' "Booger Red"; CatBomb's "Love is (Im)Perfect"; Danny Wightkin's "Cats That I Know"; Night Moose Improv; Found Creature Productions' "Two Stars in the Vast Dark"; Ace Flamingo; Haus A'Blaze Burlesque's "Color Me Fabulous"; Kenzie Jean's "Under the Rainbow Umbrella"; Claire Jolie Goodman's "Theatre Kid Rehab"; "Light/weight" by Grey Noise and more. Single tickets are free, $7 or $12; early-bird festival passes are $90. EFF button access to all performances is $3. Fringe Central is at 15 Ziegler Court. elginfringefestival.com.

Huntley First Friday Night on the Square: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street. See "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." Free. enjoyhuntley.com.

African Festival of the Arts: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Sept. 2-4, at Washington Park, 5100 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Chicago. 34th annual end-of-summer, culturally immersive and interactive event includes performances, music, dance, a kids' area, art and more. $30-$375; discounted tickets for kids, seniors and families. AfricanFestivalChicago.com.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Maple Park Fun Fest: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3, on Main Street, Maple Park. Annual festival with craft show, car show, parade, food vendors, 5K run/2-mile walk and more. Music lineup: Midnight Chaos at 6:15 p.m. and Back Country Roads at 9 p.m. Saturday and iPop at 3:30 p.m., Six on Friday at 6 p.m., and The Hair Band at 9 p.m. Sunday. On Saturday, Romp in the Park 5K at 8 a.m., men's slowpitch softball tournament at 8 a.m., bags tournament at 10:30 a.m., toilet bowl races at 2 p.m., bike and wagon parade at 4:15 p.m. and parade at 5 p.m. along Main Street. On Sunday, all-wheels show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Free. mapleparkfunfest.com.

Stefanie Theis of Flint, Mich., performs a freestyle act with her dog Rikki Tikki Tavi during the 2021 Ashley Whippet World Series Invitational at Naperville's Nike Park. See amazing stunts from dogs and their owners Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3. - Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald, 2021

Ashley Whippet World Series Invitational: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3, at Nike Park, 288 W. Diehl Road, Naperville. Disc dog competition with dogs and their owners that have qualified from competitions from all over the world. Free. ashleywhippet.com/world-championships.

52nd Annual Septemberfest: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center grounds, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Entertainment on three stages, carnival, arts and crafts show featuring 250 arts and craft booths, craft beer and wine area, Taste of Schaumburg, Bingo, fireworks at 10 p.m. Sunday and a Labor Day parade at 10 a.m. Monday. Headliners include Blue Oyster Cult at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, BoDeans at 8:30 p.m. Sunday and Al Jardine at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Free admission and shuttle bus service. Rain or shine. villageofschaumburg.com/our-village/events/septemberfest.

The Bristol Renaissance Faire ends its 2023 season Sept. 2-4. - Courtesy of the Bristol Renaissance Faire

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Sept. 2-4, off I-94, at 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Step back in time to the 16th century for period food, music, dancing, rides, a marketplace of wares, shows and more. $40 for adults; $15 for kids; free for kids 4 and younger. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com/bristol.

Lake in the Hills Summer Sunset Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2. Steps off from Sunset Skate Park, heading along Haligus to Miller Road, right on Miller to Sunset Park. summersunsetfest.com/parade.

West Loop Art Fest: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3, in the West Loop, North Halsted Street and Washington Boulevard, Chicago. A range of art mediums will be on display and available for purchase, plus interactive art, wine tastings, kids' crafts and live music. Free. starevents.com/event/west-loop-art-fest.

Long Grove Irish Days: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Family-friendly celebration of Irish culture, music, merchants and cuisine. Performance by U2 tribute band Without U2 at 6 p.m. Saturday. Outdoor Mass at 10 a.m. Sunday. Free. For a schedule, visit longgrove.org/festival/irish-days.

The Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band will perform during the Long Grove Irish Days Sept. 2-4. - Courtesy of Irish American News

Dog Show: 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Mike Rylko Community Park, 1000 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove. Dogs and their owners can join the annual Dog Show for all Buffalo Grove dogs. All amateur dogs can enter events such as best-groomed, celebrity look-alike, best couple (dog and owner), best trick, wiggiest tail and best costume. Prizes and raffles included. Free. bgparks.org.

Mimosa Fest on the Riverwalk: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Island Party Hut, 355 Chicago Riverwalk, Chicago. Ticket includes mimosas, a basket of French toast sticks and more. $50. islandpartyhut.com.

Kane County Flea Market: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Up to 1,000 dealers will display and sell antiques and collectibles, indoor and outside. $6; free for kids younger than 12 when accompanied by an adult. kanecountyfleamarket.com.

Live to Inspire Fest: Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at 63rd Street Beach, 6300 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. Hosted by Chicago's Emmy-nominated Sheedz, the festival will showcase nonstop entertainment and food and drinks provided by Reggie's. Proceeds benefit the Urban Male Network. facebook.com/viberightus.

North Aurora Community Picnic: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the North Aurora Police Department, 200 S. Lincolnway, North Aurora. Police department tours, games and free hot dogs provided by the village. Free. northaurora.org.

Taste of Serbia Food & Music Festival: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3, at St. Basil Serbian Orthodox Church, 27450 N. Bradley, Lake Forest. Features traditional Serbian specialties and pastries, beer tent, kolo dancing, music, kids' area and more. Free admission and parking. tasteofserbia.org.

WingOut Chicago: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. More than 25 varieties of wings will be available for patrons to try. $20. wingoutchicago.com.

Live on the Lake music series: 2-11:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, and 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at Navy Pier Beer Garden, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Performances include Joanna Connor at 2 p.m., Tae & The Neighborly at 5:30 p.m. and Erica Falls & Vintage Soul at 9 p.m. Saturday and Hurricane Gumbo at 2 p.m., DJ Papa G at 4:30 p.m. and ESSO at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. navypier.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Night: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. Free. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Wauconda Street Dance: 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, on Main Street, between Bangs Street and Route 176, Wauconda. Live music, food and drinks. Free admission; $5 wristband for those 21 and older. waucondachamber.org.

Bourbon & Beer Fest: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at The Vine, 101 Center St., Grayslake. The 14th annual festival features live bands, food vendors, cigars, over 30 breweries and 80 different types of whiskeys. $50, $25 designated driver ticket, $75 VIP ticket. bnbfest.com/

Vive Chihuahua Fest 2023: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. For ages 17 and older. $84. vivatumusica.com.

The Ron Burgundys play Naperville's Last Fling at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3. - Courtesy of The Ron Burgundys

Fifth Third Bike The Drive: 6:30-10:30 a.m. ride and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. festival Sunday, Sept. 3, at Butler Field in Grant Park, 235 S. Columbus Drive, Chicago. The 22nd annual event is a 30-mile course along DuSable Lake Shore Drive that's family-friendly and for all abilities. Riders determine their own distance. The post-ride festival in Grant Park includes live music, beer and kids' activities. Hosted by the Active Transportation Alliance. Tickets are $69 for adults, $84 the day-of; kids' tickets are $18. Register at 53bikethedrive.org.

Buffalo Grove Days Parade: 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3. The parade route heads south on Buffalo Grove Road (from LaSalle), west on Deerfield Parkway, ending at Buffalo Grove Days in Mike Rylko Community Park. bgdays.com.

Fox Valley Folk Music and Storytelling Festival: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 3-4, at Island Park in downtown Geneva. Features five stages, a juried fine arts exhibit area, jamming spaces, storytelling and a kids' area. Artists include Anne Hills, Beth Horner, Bryan Bowers, Bill Robinson, Gina Forsyth, Joe Filisko and Eric Noden, Matt Watroba, Mean Mary, Rev. Robert B. Jones Sr., Sarah McQuaid, Shanta Nurullah, Small Potatoes, Snorty Horse, Sons of the Never Wrong and Zoe Mulford. From 6-8:30 p.m. Sunday, there's a contra dance to live music and ghost stories in the park. Free parking at the Geneva Metra Station and the Kane County Government Center on Route 31; take the footbridge to the island. $35, $20 for seniors and kids at fox-valley-folklore-society.square.site.

'Cue for a Cause: Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, in the city parking lot at York and Valette streets, Elmhurst. Grillers are invited to compete in ribs or chicken or both to win the grand champion trophy, cash prize and bragging rights to the "Best barbecue in Elmhurst." All skill levels are welcome. Fundraiser for Elmhurst Walk-In Assistance Network. Sign up to compete at elmhurstwalkin.org/cue.

Civil War Soldier Encampment: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, on the Durant House lawn, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles. The 19th Illinois and 6th Wisconsin Units teach history through living it. Walk through displays of equipment that soldiers used and see demonstrations of camp life and cooking rations. At this hands-on event, visitors can handle equipment, try on uniforms and taste 1860s cooking. Durant House and Sholes School Museums will be open. $3 or $1 for ages 18 and younger. ppfv.org.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at Cantigny Park parade field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. West End 40 performs. Concessions available from Mamie's Toffee & Treats and Saucy Kat Food Truck. Lawn seating; chairs and blankets welcome. $30 per car. cantigny.org.

Block Party and Taste of Batavia: 4-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Live music, pie bake-off, kids' area and car show on North River Street. Free. downtownbatavia.com.

Septemberfest Fireworks: 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Free. septemberfest.org.

Monday, Sept. 4

Labor Day Lake Opeka Regatta: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at Lake Park, 2200 Lee St., Des Plaines. The park district sponsors the Labor Day Regatta. Call the Lake Park Clubhouse for details at (847) 391-5730. dpparks.org.

Naperville Jaycees Labor Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4. Parade route is from Naperville North High School, heads south on Mill Street, east on Jefferson Avenue, south on Main Street and west on Porter Avenue. lastfling.org/Parade.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2022 The Schaumburg High School marching band marches in last year's Septemberfest Labor Day Parade in Schaumburg. This year's parade steps off at 10 a.m. Monday.

Septemberfest Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4. The two-mile and approximately two-hour parade moves south to north on Summit Drive from Wise Road to Stock Port Lane, Schaumburg. Featuring Trustee Frank Kozak as the parade marshal. septemberfest.org.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at Cantigny Park parade field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Shining Star, an Earth, Wind and Fire tribute, will perform. Concessions available from Mamie's Toffee & Treats and Saucy Kat Food Truck. Lawn seating; chairs and blankets welcome. $30 per car. cantigny.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

South Elgin Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. Rumor Hazit will perform. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Duck Race: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at St. James Farm, 2S541 Winfield Road, Warrenville. Purchase a rubber duck to race along Spring Brook, with $500 going to the winner. Hosted by Friends of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County. $25 per duck at dupageforest.org/friends.

Touch-a-Truck: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Blackberry Farm parking lot, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Climb on and play in a variety of vehicles, which may include police cars, fire trucks, ambulances, bulldozers, tractors and more. Free. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Sept. 7, at Jens Jensen Park, on Dean Avenue between Roger Williams and St. Johns avenues, Highland Park. Free. cityhpil.com.

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Vendors from McHenry County will be selling handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m. The Judson Brown Band will perform from 7-8:30 p.m. Free. mchenrychamber.com.

St. Charles Jazz Weekend: 5-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 7-8; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9; and 5-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at various St. Charles venues. Features live jazz from Frank Catalano at 6 p.m. and Jack Macklin Group at 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Aimee Gwen at 6 p.m., Jack Macklin at 6 p.m., Raíces Latin Jazz at 7 p.m., Julia Danielle with the Jeremy Kahn Quartet at 7:30 p.m., and Jazmin Sky at 7:30 p.m. Friday. St. Charles North Jazz Workshop with special guests at noon and 2 p.m., John Wesley Band at 6 p.m., Jack Macklin Trio at 6 p.m., Alyssa Allgood at 7:30 p.m., and Leonid & Friends Tribute to Chicago at 8 p.m. Saturday. Jazz Service with Kingdom of Groove at 9:15 a.m. at the Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, Daniela Bisenius & Gabriel Datcu at 2 p.m., and Shout Section Big Band at 4 p.m. Sunday. Some performances require tickets. stcjazzweekend.com.

Music Under the Trees at The Dole: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at The Dole, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. The Jolly Ringwolds will perform. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. $20 or $200 for a table of eight and a complimentary bottle of wine. thedole.org/music-under-the-trees.

Party on the Parkway: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, in downtown Naperville. Culinary samples and live music along West Jefferson Avenue and Washington. Suggested donation is $30. For tickets, call or text (847) 903-0793.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. The Mosquitos will perform. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Taste of Iceland Festival: Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 7-9, at various locations in Chicago. Events at venues across the city showcase the best of Icelandic culture, including food and beverage, music, literature, film, wellness and more. Most events are free; tickets are required for some events. inspiredbyiceland.com/culture/taste-of-iceland-chicago-2023.