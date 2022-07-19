Festivals July 22-28: Lakeside Pavilion Pop Music Series, Lake County Fair, Lollapalooza and more

Elk Grove's Rotary Fest runs through July 24 at Rotary Green in Elk Grove Village. Daily Herald File Photo

The next Lombard Cruise Night will take place from 6-10 p.m. July 23 on South Park Avenue in Lombard. The event will feature a performance by Rolling Stones tribute band Rocks Off as part of the Summer Concert Series. Courtesy of the village of Lombard

Starting before Friday

Rotary Fest: 6-10:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 20-21; 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 22; 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 23; and 2-9 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. Rick Springfield headlines Thursday. Other performers include Simply Elton at 6:45 p.m. and The Boy Band Night at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Mr. Myers at 3:45 p.m., Starlight City at 7:15 p.m. and 7th heaven at 10 p.m. Saturday. Carnival with rides and games, live entertainment, beer garden and food vendors. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. elkgroverotaryfest.com.

Highwood Days with Taco Fest: 5-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 21 and 22; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 23; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at the downtown Highwood Metra Station Parking Lot, 318 Green Bay Road, Highwood. Rides, games, live music and more. The Taco Fest features music and taco vendors, plus the Taco 5K Run, Walk & Stroll at 9 a.m. Saturday. Free admission. celebratehighwood.org.

Friday, July 22

Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, downtown Libertyville. Celebrate 30 years of Lunch in the Park with MainStreet Libertyville. Enjoy live music and food vendors. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Summer Events at The Shell: 11 a.m. to noon Friday, July 22, at Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. Music for New People will perform. For weather cancellations, check rainoutline.com or call (630) 225-7876, ext. 11. we-goparks.org.

Pixar Putt: Noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Aug. 21, (7 p.m. to 10 p.m. is Pixar Putt After Dark for ages 18 and older Thursdays through Saturdays) at Polk Bros. Park at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. An open-air mini-golf experience made up of 18 interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Disney and Pixar's most beloved films. $31-$33. www.pixarputt.com/chicago.

Family Festival: 4-9 p.m. Friday, July 22; 1-10 p.m. Saturday, July 23; noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 24, in the parking lot at 7920 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview. Live entertainment, a variety of food, a petting zoo, and carnival. $5-$10. Purchase tickets at www.ticketwiz.com.

The Lake Zurich Lions' Alpine Fest will take place July 22-24 at Lions Park in Lake Zurich. It features music, rides, carnival games, food and more. - Daily Herald File Photo

Lake Zurich Alpine Fest: 5-11 p.m. Friday, July 22; 1-11 p.m. Saturday, July 23; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at Lions Park, 81 E. Main St., Lake Zurich. Music, rides, carnival games, food and more. lzlions.com.

Wicker Park Fest: 5-10 p.m. Friday, July 22, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24, in Wicker Park, Milwaukee Avenue from North Avenue to Paulina Street, Chicago. Eclectic music, local food, arts and crafts, and retail vendors. $10 admission. wickerparkbucktown.com/embedded/home-mid-wpfest.

Fourth Friday Art Event At The Dole: 6-9 p.m. Friday, July 22, The Dole, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Includes all media art exhibit, photo exhibit and featured solo artist show; live music on two stages; cash bars; roving snacks and more. www.thedole.org.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Second Time Around will perform. Free. vhw.org.

Dundee Township Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave., Carpentersville. Saturday June Band will perform. Dundee Township Lions and Kona Ice will be selling food and drinks. Free. dtpd.org.

Movies and Food Trucks on the Center Green: 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, Center Green, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. Enjoy food trucks and free movies. See "High School Musical" and get food from food trucks. shopgenevacommons.com.

Lakeside Pavilion Family Series takes place at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24, and 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the McAninch Arts Center's Lakeside Pavilion, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. "Frida Fiesta!" takes place July 24; and "Artrageous!" on July 31. -

Lakeside Pavilion Pop Music Series: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, at the McAninch Arts Center's Lakeside Pavilion, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Part of the 2022 Lakeside Pavilion Free Outdoor Summer Series. The Greatest Piano Men will perform. (630) 942-4000 or AttheMAC.org.

Elgin Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Screening of "The Wizard of Oz," and local food trucks Que Pasta and Joe + Dough. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free. cityofelgin.org.

South Elgin Movie Nights: Dusk Friday, July 22, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. See "The Mitchells vs. the Machines." Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

FibFest: Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, at Fibs Brewing Company, 260 Howard Ave., Des Plaines. Two-day bash with live music with many Chicago blues bands, food trucks and more. (847) 227-9790 or www.fibfest.com.

Saturday, July 23

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays (and Labor Day, Sept. 5) through Monday, Sept. 5, off I-94, at 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Step back in time to the 16th century for period food, music, dancing, rides, a marketplace of wares, shows and more. $30 for adults, $15 for children, free for ages 4 and younger. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com/bristol.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2021 The Geneva Arts Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 23-24 on Third Street in Geneva.

Geneva Arts Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24, off Third Street, Geneva. More than 150 artisans from around the country showcase their works in a host of mediums during the outdoor fine arts show. Free. genevachamber.com.

Glencoe Festival of Art: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24, at 700 Vernon Ave., Glencoe. Features more than 90 juried artists showing and selling paintings, sculpture, ceramics, glass, jewelry and more. Live artist demonstrations, kids' activities, live music, and restaurants and cafes on the festival route offering meals and treats. Free. (847) 926-4300 or amdurproductions.com/event/2022-glencoe-festival-of-art.

Hooved Animal Humane Society Summer Fun Day On The Farm: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Hooved Animal Humane Society, 10804 McConnell Road, Woodstock. Featuring family activities such as a dunk tank and picnic games like a water balloon toss, bouncy ball pony races, and egg/spoon race. $10 suggested donation. hahs.org.

Car Show: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. See classics and classics-in-the-making. Talk to the owners and learn how they find, restore and maintain the cars. Music by Rosie & the Rivets and food available for purchase. To display a vehicle, see the website or contact Emily Matgous at (847) 465-7766. wheelingparkdistrict.com/recreation/special-events.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Enjoy classic cars, entertainment and more. facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

Concert at the Cabin: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Merkle Cabin at Spring Valley, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. The acoustic cover band Corner Boys performs. Grilled food, beer and wine will be available for purchase, or bring your own picnic dinner and lawn chairs or a blanket. Admission is $4; free for kids 3 and younger. parkfun.com.

Lombard Cruise Nights/Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 23, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Music, classic and custom car show, and a Kids' Corner at South Park and St. Charles Road. Rocks Off (Rolling Stones tribute band) will perform. villageoflombard.org.

Navy Pier fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturdays and 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Navy Pier, 600 E Grand Ave., Chicago. The display will be synchronized to dramatic and popular music. www.navypier.org.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23, lakeside on the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Free concert series features Semple. parkfun.com.

Sunday, July 24

Jada's Journey Kickoff Fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at 444 Social, 444 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire. A community-filled day of local artisans, food trucks, a raffle, kids crafts and face painting. Free. Register at www.eventbrite.com.

Sundays on State: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 24, on State Street, 108 N. State, Chicago. A free, interactive block party with food, live entertainment and more. Free. LoopChicago.com/Sundays.

Lakeside Pavilion Family Series: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24, and 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the McAninch Arts Center's Lakeside Pavilion, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Part of the 2022 Lakeside Pavilion Free Outdoor Summer Series. The lineup includes: "Frida Fiesta!" featuring performances by Mariachi Monumental de Mexico and Aurora's Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl on July 24; and "Artrageous!" on July 31. (630) 942-4000 or AttheMAC.org.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at the Cantigny Bandshell, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. American English will perform. Bring chairs or blankets; picnics are welcome. Concessions are available from Mamie's Toffee & Treats, Golden Eagle Hot Dogs and Aunt Tina's Sound Bites. $10 per car. cantigny.org.

'Broadway in Love': 3 p.m. Sunday, July 24, Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1250 W. Wilson St. Fox Valley Orchestra concert with soprano Katelyn Lee and tenor Joe Shadday features Broadway solos and duets from different eras and composers. $16-$24, online fees apply; $4 extra at the door. www.bataviafineartscentre.org.

Mundelein Free Concerts in the Park: 5 p.m. Sunday, July 24, Mundelein Parks and Recreation District, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Bring lawn chairs and a snack and enjoy these free concerts in the park. Kaleidoscope Eyes will perform. Free. www.mundeleinparks.org.

Sundays on the Square: 5 p.m. Sunday, July 24, on Woodstock Square, Cass and Van Buren streets, Woodstock. The Jonas Friddle Trio will perform. offsquaremusic.org.

Wheeling Summer Events: 5 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Dancing Queen will perform. www.wheelingparkdistrict.com.

River Park Sunday Summer Concerts: 6 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at River Park, 151 River Lane, Geneva. Chez Butter, a five-piece band playing soul, funk, Motown, R&B, and jazz. Sponsored by the Cultural Arts Commission. Free. genevarts.org.

Monday, July 25

Schaumburg Library's Town Square Concerts and Events: 6:45 p.m. Monday, July 25; and 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Town Square, just east of the Schaumburg Township District Library at 130 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Features the Four C Notes on July 25 and School of Rock on July 28. No pets. Free. schaumburglibrary.org/town-square.

Cruise Nights at Willow Creek: 5 p.m. Monday, July 25, at Willow Creek Community Church, 67 E. Algonquin Road, South Barrington. Hosted by the CARS Ministry of Willow Creek Church, this is a free event open to vintage, classic, custom, muscle and antique cars and trucks. Food and music will be provided. Signs Free; donations accepted. (224) 512-2074.

Tuesday, July 26

Miss Jamie and her farm puppet friends entertain the crowds during the Gurnee Sounds of Summer concert at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, in Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. - Courtesy of Miss Jamie's Farm

Gurnee Sounds of Summer: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, in Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. Miss Jamie's Farm will perform. www.gurneeparkdistrict.com.

Sounds of Summer for the Kids: Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Part of the Palatine Park District's Sounds of Summer Concert Series. Pack a picnic and bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Wendy and DB will perform. Free. palatineparks.org.

Summer Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Bring a blanket and chairs. Burning Bridges will perform. Concessions from Nino's will be available for purchase. www.bgparks.org.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Live music and free crafts and games for kids 5-12 at 6:30 p.m. Whiskeyfest will perform a mix of classic and today's country hits. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. The Crystal Lake Community Band will perform. Free. crystallakeparks.org

Elgin's Wing Park Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Wing Park band shell, 1010 Wing St., Elgin. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Trabuco will perform. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Millennia Plaza at Independence Grove, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Mississippi Heat will perform. lcfpd.org.

Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Village Green, 901 Wellington, Elk Grove Village. Sheena Easton headlines. Hosted by Elk Grove Village and the Elk Grove Park District. Free. elkgrove.org.

Wednesday, July 27

Lake County Fair: Events scheduled from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 27-28; 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 29-30; and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Livestock barns, expo hall, petting zoo, pig races, carnival rides and games, grandstand events, bingo, food and more. Music includes Slam Funk on Wednesday, Svelte Bobby and the Soulfixers on Thursday, Wichita Jacks on Friday, Shining Star on Saturday and Zydeco Voodoo Band on Sunday. lcfair.com.

Wednesdays by the Lake: Noon Wednesday, July 27, Lincolnshire Corporate Center, 1 Overlook Point, Lincolnshire. Dan Peters will perform. www.lincolnshireil.gov.

Block A Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, on Main Street, across from the Promenade in Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of two food trucks will be available each week. lakezurich.org.

Arbor Evenings: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Morton Arboretum's Frost Hill, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Semple will perform. Tickets include admission to the Arboretum, activities and the concert. Admission begins at 5:15 p.m. $5-$13. mortonarb.org.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. The South Elgin Parks and Recreation concert series features Mariachi Herencia de Mexico. Food trucks from 6-8 p.m. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Arbortheater Concerts: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at the Memorial Arbortheater, 50 S. Fairway Drive, Vernon Hills. Free, family-friendly concert series. Shout Out will perform. vernonhills.org/98/Arbortheater-Concerts.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Caboose Park, 37908 N. Fairfield Road, Lake Villa. American English will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Lisle Park District's Summer Entertainment Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Van Kampen Memorial Stage, 1800 Short St., Lisle. Infinity, a Journey tribute band, will perform. Bring food, chairs and blankets. lisleparkdistrict.org.

River Rhapsody Concert: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at The Peg Bond Center (Batavia Riverwalk), 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Nashville Electric Company will perform. Wine and food will be available. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Summer in the Parks: 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, Wagner Family Pavilion, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville. Brightside Theatre and Naperville Park District are hosting five singers and four musicians performing "The Golden Age of Broadway," with music from popular musicals. Bring lawn chair or blanket. Free. www.napervilleparks.org/summerintheparks.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, and Friday, July 29, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Part of the Palatine Park District's Sounds of Summer Concert Series. Pack a picnic and bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Concessions and portable restrooms will be available. Features the Palatine Concert Band on July 27 and Wild Daisy on July 29. Free. palatineparks.org.

Thursday, July 28

Machine Gun Kelly will perform at Lollapalooza Friday, July 29. The annual music fest take place from noon to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, July 28-31, at Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St., Chicago. - AP Photo

Lollapalooza 2022: Noon to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, July 28-31, at Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St., Chicago. More than 170 acts across nine stages. Scheduled performances include Metallica on Thursday; Dua Lipa and Machine Gun Kelly on Friday; J. Cole, Kygo and Kaskade on Saturday; and Green Day and Charli XCX on Sunday. $350-$4,200. lollapalooza.com.

Algonquin Founders' Days: 4-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 28-29; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 30; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Spella Park, 2610 Harnish Drive, Algonquin. Features Taste of Founders', business expo market and bazaar, carnival and live music. Founders' 5K, 10K walk/run, with "Christmas in July" theme, is at 8 a.m. Sunday at Algonquin Middle School. Free. algonquinfoundersdays.com.

Sugar Grove Corn Boil: 4-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 28-29; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 30; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Volunteer Park, 61 S. Main St., Sugar Grove. Car show, craft show, carnival, music, food and corn. Free shuttle service. sugargrovecornboil.org. Sugar Grove Park District 5K Run/Walk at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Register at sgparks.org.

Ravinia Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, July 28, in Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Features live music and a variety of food trucks. Ben Tatar & The Tatar Tots and Extra Crispy Brass Band will perform. enjoyhighlandpark.com/food-truck-thursdays.

Cruisin' Nights & Street Fair: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 28, in downtown Westmont on Cass Avenue. Live music, cars, festival environment, food and beverage specials, art shows and classes, kids' activities, and three blocks of streets closed off and dedicated to classic car parking. westmontevents.com.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 28, outside the Kane County Courthouse, off Third Street, Geneva. Car collectors will showcase their vintage rides. Enjoy 1950s music and vote on your favorite make and model. Sponsored by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce. geneva.il.us.

Wood Dale Prairie Fest runs Thursday, July 28, to Sunday, July 31. The 19th annual fest features food, carnival rides and fireworks, as well as live music. - Daily Herald File Photo

Wood Dale Prairie Fest: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28; 5:30-11 p.m. Friday, July 29; 2:30-11 p.m. Saturday, July 30; and 2:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31, near Wood Dale Junior High, 655 N. Wood Dale Road. The 19th annual fest features food, carnival rides and fireworks. Live music: On Thursday, The Moods at 6 p.m. and Fool House at 8 p.m.; on Friday, Arra at 6 p.m. and 16 Candles at 9 p.m.; on Saturday, Everett Dean & The Lonesome Hearts at 3 p.m., Cowboy Jukebox at 5:15 p.m., Lounge Puppets at 7:30 p.m., and Jefferson Starship at 9:45 p.m.; and on Sunday, Simply Elton: The Elton John Tribute at 3 p.m., Heartache Tonight: The Eagles Concert at 5:15 p.m., and Heart to Heartbreaker: Saluting Women of Rock at 7:30 p.m. Gates open a half-hour prior to the show. Free. wooddale.com.

Live at the Lake: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Lake Park, 2200 Lee St., Des Plaines. Hifi Superstar will perform. Bring a lawn chair, blanket and picnic dinner. Free. www.dpparks.org.

Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Village Green, east of the Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Enjoy the summer evening with free concert, children's rides and food from up to nine Addison restaurants. Addison Historical Museum Open House from 6-8 p.m., features Craft and Vintage Fair. Performances by Heaven 'n Hell at 6:30 p.m. and Queensryche at 8 p.m. www.ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Thirsty Thursday Street Fest: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at The Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. An evening of live music by Soda, with food and drinks for purchase. Free. exploreelginarea.com.

Lake Forest Concerts in the Square: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Market Square, 264 Market Square, Lake Forest. Second Hand Soul Band will perform. lfparksandrec.com.

Thursday Nights Live: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Wheeling Town Center, 375 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Louie in the Middle will perform. thewheelingtowncenter.com.

Algonquin Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band will perform. Free. www.algonquin.org/summerconcerts.

Live & Uncorked Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. For ages 21 and older. Billy Elton will perform. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Season pass: $42; $8 online or $10 at the door. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summerconcerts.

Rockin' in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursdays and Friday, July 28 and 29, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Features Echoes of Pompeii on July 28 and Bruce in the USA and Deadfest on July 29. Fireworks follow the show on Thursday. rosemont.com.

Sounds of Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 28 and 29, Harmony Park in downtown Arlington Heights, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. The Village of Arlington Heights Sounds of Summer concert series. Features Centerfold on Thursday and Blooze Brothers on Friday. Free. www.vah.com.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Lincoln Park, off Main Street, St. Charles. 7th heaven will perform. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.

Summer in the Parks: 7-8 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Millennium Carillon Amphitheatre, 443 Aurora Ave., Naperville. Brightside Theatre and Naperville Park District are hosting five singers and four musicians performing "The Golden Age of Broadway," with music from popular musicals. Bring lawn chair or blanket. Free. www.napervilleparks.org/summerintheparks.

Summer Sounds on the Green: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Tropixplosion will perform. hoffmanestatesarts.com/page-2.

Lisle Community Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Community Park band shell, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Featuring Lisle Community Jazz Band featuring "Music of the Big Bands." Bring a lawn chair. Refreshments available for sale. In case of rain or extreme heat, it will be at Lisle High School auditorium. Free. www.lislecommunityband.org.

WDCB LIVE Jazz Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at the McAninch Arts Center's Lakeside Pavilion, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Part of the 2022 Lakeside Pavilion Free Outdoor Summer Series. Dave Stryker's 8-Track Band will perform. (630) 942-4000 or AttheMAC.org.