Where to find the parades, fests and fireworks for today's suburban celebrations

Get the best seat in the house for all the Fourth of July fireworks displays across the suburbs tonight. Daily Herald File Photo

Family Days: 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jewett Park, 836 Jewett Park Drive, Deerfield. Monday events include Rotary 5K race, breakfast in the park, arts and crafts show, bike parade at Rosemary Terrace lot, dog show, food vendors, kids' rides, carnival games, flower show, parade at noon beginning at Deerspring Pool to Jewett Park. deerfield.il.us/279/Family-Days.

Liberty Loop 5K Run/Walk and Fun Run: 7:30-10 a.m. at Techny Prairie Park and Fields, Northbrook. Run or walk on a certified 5K course through Techny Prairie Park and Fields and Meadowhill Park. The one-mile, modified Liberty Loop course welcomes junior joggers. Race day registration is from 6:15-7 a.m. inside the Techny Prairie Activity Center. (847) 291-2993. northbrook4thofjuly.com/session/liberty-loop-5k-run-walk.

Northbrook Fourth of July Festivities: Activities begin at 7:30 a.m. at various locations in Northbrook. Events in Village Green Park include the Rotary Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and the village's Police vs. Fire Softball Game at 10 a.m. The bike parade starts at 2:15 p.m. at Cherry Lane and Western Avenue and the Mile Long Parade starts at 2:30 p.m. Food truck and DJ from 7-9 p.m. at Meadowhill Park, followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. at Techny Prairie Park. northbrook4thofJuly.com.

Great Western Freedom 4: 8 a.m. at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles. Four-mile competitive run and 2-mile scenic walk benefiting Lazarus House. Register at lazarushouse.net.

Sleepy Hollow Fourth of July Festival: 8 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. at Sabatino Park, Thorobred Lane, Sleepy Hollow. Fun run at 8 a.m.; fishing derby from 9-11 a.m. at Lake Sharon; Buick GS Club of America car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; food and drinks from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Bill Ritchie Memorial Parade at 11:30 a.m.; music from The Lennys from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; bags tournament at 1 p.m.; games from 12:30-3 p.m.; pie-eating contest at 2:30 p.m. and more. nkcchamber.com/sleepy-hollow-4th-of-july-festivities/.

Naperville Salute: At Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Ave., Naperville. Live music, food, beer, and family activities. Music from ARRA at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Ruck March 2022 5K at 8 a.m. Monday starts at the Riverwalk and ends at Rotary Hill. It's $30 to participate; register in advance. napervillesalute.org.

Mundelein Community Days: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. today at Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Carnival, food, music, games, contests, demonstrations and kids' activities. Performances include Brushville at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. mundelein.org.

Elgin Fourth of July Parade: 9 a.m. at Douglas and Slade avenues, Elgin. Parade on Douglas Avenue, between Slade and Highland Avenue, ending in front of Elgin City Hall. This year's theme is "No Place Like Home." Free. cityofelgin.org/1740/Fourth-of-July.

Vernon Hills July 4 Parade, Concert and Fireworks: 9 a.m. The parade steps off from Deerpath and Atrium drives, Vernon Hills, and heads south to Sullivan Drive and then west to Aspen, ending at Hawthorn Elementary South, 430 Aspen Drive. The Big Fun Band performs from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Century Park. Fireworks over Big Bear and Little Bear Lake at 9:30 p.m. vernonhills.org.

Barrington Fourth of July: Parade at 10 a.m. Monday steps off from Barrington High School and proceeds to the Metra Commuter Lot. barrington-il.gov.

Wheaton Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, July 4. Annual parade on Main Street. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/july4.

Aurora Independence Day procession: 10 a.m. Aurora will hold a procession of public safety vehicles and a Heroes' Trolley of local veterans beginning at Phillips Park and traveling through Aurora. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. at RiverEdge Park and McCullough Park in downtown Aurora. aurora-il.org.

Des Plaines Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Steps off at Center and Wicke streets, Des Plaines. This year's theme is "Celebrating Our Heroes and Community." Free. desplaines.org.

Frontier Days Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. in Arlington Heights. Parade steps off from Dunton and Oakton and travels south on Dunton to Miner and then east to Recreation Park. frontierdays.org.

Lake Zurich Independence Day Celebration: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Henry J. Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Music, bands, food and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. over the lake. lakezurich.org.

Lisle Fourth of July Parade and Ice Cream Social: 10 a.m. Parade begins at Lisle Junior High, 5207 Center Ave., and proceeds through downtown ending at the village hall. Lisle Heritage Society's annual ice cream social follows at Museums of Lisle Station Park, 921 School St. Free. lisleparkdistrict.org/specialevents.

Winnetka Fourth of July Parade, events on the Green and fireworks: Parade steps off at 10 a.m. from the corner of Elm Street and Glendale Avenue and ends at Village Green, 525 Maple St. Activities at Village Green include family races, inflatables, balloon artist, face painting, crafts and more. Fireworks at 9:20 p.m. from Duke Child's Field, 1321 Willow Road. winpark.org/event/fourth-of-july.

Antioch Independence Day Celebration: Parade at 10:30 a.m. and party from 4-10 p.m. at Williams Park, 400 Williams St., Antioch. antioch.il.gov.

South Elgin Fourth of July celebration: 11 a.m. to noon at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. This year's event will feature a reverse parade featuring 25 floats and vehicles set up at the park and the South Elgin High Marching Storm performing on the soundstage. facebook.com/SouthElginIllinois.

Glenview Independence Day Parade and Twilight Fireworks show: 11:15 a.m. Bike Parade at Jackman Park, 1930 Prairie St., Glenview. Independence Day Parade at 11:30 a.m. starting from Glenview Road and Lehigh Avenue, proceeds south along Harlem Avenue onto Central Road, ending at John's Park, 2101 Central Road. Starting at 5 p.m. at Gallery Park, 2400 Chestnut Ave., there will be a DJ and food trucks, and the Glenview Concert Band will perform at 7 p.m. A flyover of P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft at about 8:30 precedes a half-hour fireworks display. glenviewparks.org/event/glenview-4th-of-july-celebration/.

Rolling Meadows Fourth of July Parade: 11:30 a.m. Steps off from the Rolling Meadows High School parking lot, 2901 Central Road, Rolling Meadows. Parade proceeds from the parking lot west on Central Road, north on Owl Lane, east on Kirchoff Road, left at Plaza Drive, ending in the parking lot. The fireworks display will take place at approximately 9:30 p.m. at the Rolling Meadows Park District Community Center field, 3705 Pheasant Drive. There is plenty of parking at nearby schools, the park district building and side streets. cityrm.org.

Bartlett Fourth of July Festival: Noon until close today at the Bartlett Community Center grounds, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett. Carnival, games, food, beverages, entertainment, and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Monday. Music from Voyage at 6 p.m. and Anthem at 8:30 p.m. Free. bartlett4thofjuly.com.

Frontier Days: Noon to 10 p.m. at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St., Arlington Heights. Carnival, music on two stages, baggo, kids' activities, beer garden, wine tasting, food, ribs- and pie-eating contests, 3v3 soccer tournament, bingo, marketplace and more. American English headlines at 7:30 p.m. July 4th parade at 10 a.m. Free. FrontierDays.org.

Northwest Fourth-Fest: Noon to 10 p.m. today at NOW Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Carnival, Kids Zone, food and drink tents, and more. Free. northwestfourthfest.com.

Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest: Noon to 5 p.m. today at Community Park, 262 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Carnival, bingo, scavenger hunt, arts and crafts vendors, food, drinks and more. palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.

Glendale Heights Fourth of July Celebration: Noon to 6 p.m. at GH20 Aquatic Center, 240 Civic Centre Plaza, Glendale Heights. Games and prizes throughout the day. ghprf.com.

Mount Prospect Lions Club Annual 4th of July Festival: 1 to 11 p.m. today at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. Carnival, food, beer and wine and more. R Gang at 8:30 and 10 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. mplions.org/4th-of-July-festival.

Cantigny Concert: 3-4:30 p.m. at First Division Museum Military Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Southwest Community Concert Band performs patriotic and Americana music. Bring chairs or blankets. Picnics welcome; concessions available. $10 per car. cantigny.org.

Bitter Jester Music Festival: 3:45-10:15 p.m. at Wolters Field, 1080 Park Ave. West, Highland Park. Grand Finale concert for the Bitter Jester music competition, with music, food and fireworks. bitterjesterfoundation.org.

Lake Forest Festival & Fireworks: 5-10 p.m. at Deerpath Community Park, 95 Deerpath, Lake Forest. Tommy DeCarlo, with special guest Rudy Cardenas, will perform the hits of Boston and Journey. Food, drinks, kids' activities and fireworks at 9:40 p.m. $30 for Lake Bluff/Lake Forest residents and $35 for nonresidents; free for kids younger than 5. lfparksandrec.com.

St. Charles Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks: At Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. Feel Good Party Band performs from 6 p.m. to dark in the pavilion at Lincoln Park, off Main Street. Fireworks show, which begins at dark off Boy Scout Island, are best viewed at Pottawatomie Park or Ferson Creek Park. Free. stcparks.org/july-4th.

Aurora Fourth of July Celebration: 7 p.m. at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Live DJ Suave Smooth and dancing from 7:45-9 p.m. and a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. along the Fox River. Free. paramountaurora.com/events/4th-of-july-aurora/.

Elgin Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks: 7-10 p.m. at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Modern Day Romeos concert at 7 p.m. and fireworks display at about 9:20 p.m. Food trucks will be parked on Grove (adjacent to Festival Park) starting at 4 p.m. Free. cityofelgin.org/1740/Fourth-of-July.

Huntley Fourth of July Fireworks: 7 p.m. Visible from Deicke and Warrington parks. Party in the Park begins at 7 p.m., with the fireworks show starting at about 9:30 p.m. Free. huntley.il.us.

Rockin' in the Park: 7 p.m. at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Music by Silver Bullet Band STL. Fireworks follow the shows. rosemont.com.

Libertyville Independence Day Celebration: 7:30 p.m. at Butler Lake Park, 835 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville. The Village Band will perform. Fireworks at about 9:30 p.m. Parking will be available at Butler Lake Park for residents only; parking will be available to all in the main commuter lot, both parking garages, and Butterfield School. libertyville.com.

Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series: 8 p.m. at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. KC and The Sunshine Band will perform before the Lions Club Fourth of July fireworks. Free. elkgrove.org.

Northbrook Fireworks: 9-10 p.m. at Techny Prairie Park, Northbrook. Free. northbrook4thofjuly.com/schedule.

Streamwood Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:15 p.m. from Dolphin Park, 742 S. Park Blvd., Streamwood. Rain date is July 5. streamwood.org.

Bartlett Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. at Community Park, South Bartlett and Stearns roads, Bartlett. bartlett4thofjuly.com/fireworks.html.

Schaumburg Boomers: Fireworks Supershow after the 6 p.m. game against the Florida Y'alls at Wintrust Field, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. boomersbaseball.com.