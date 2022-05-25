Festivals May 27-June 2: Memorial Day events, arts fairs and much more

Friday

Pixar Putt: Noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Aug. 21 at Polk Bros. Park at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. An open-air mini-golf experience made up of 18 interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters and icons from some of Disney and Pixar's most beloved films. Pixar Putt After Dark is from 7-10 p.m. for ages 18 and older Thursdays through Saturdays. $31-$33. pixarputt.com/chicago.

Prismatica Art Music Performance: 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Oakbrook Center, 100 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook. Enjoy a colorful night of music from Ukraine cellist Alexey Poltavchenko while taking in the one-of-a-kind Prismatica Kaleidoscope Display. oakbrookcenter.com/en.html.

The Bitter Jester Music Fest is back for its 16th season with up-and-coming bands competing at concerts on Fridays through June 10 at Port Clinton Square in Highland Park. - Courtesy of Bitter Jester

Bitter Jester Music Festival: 6:30-11 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Port Clinton Square, 600 Central Ave., Highland Park. Music competition series for emerging musicians. Bands will compete on consecutive Fridays through June 10, and each week's winners will compete along with four Wild Card bands at the Grand Finale concert on July 4. bitterjesterfoundation.org.

Live Music at Gaelic Park: 8-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 27-28, and 5-8 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at Chicago Gaelic Park, 6119 W. 147th St., Oak Forest. Performers include the Larkin Brothers on Friday, Gotham Ramblers on Saturday and 4Cast on Sunday. (708) 687-9323 or chicagogaelicpark.com.

Village Wide Garage Sale: All day Friday through Sunday, May 27-29, in Round Lake Beach. Residents throughout the village will offer items for sale. rlpil.us.

Saturday

Salute Inc. 5K Run/Walk: 8 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St., Arlington Heights. Salute Inc. will host its 19th annual run and walk to raise funds for military families. Starting at Recreation Park, the run will follow a certified 5K course. A one-mile route has been added for walkers and walkers with dogs. Runners and walkers will get race shirts and a goody bag, and there will be doggy bags for all dogs. Register at saluteinc.org/events/salute-5k-1mi.

The 13th annual Barrington Art Festival will bring 130 artists to Cook and Station streets in downtown Barrington this weekend. - Courtesy of the village of Barrington

Barrington Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29, at Cook and Station streets, Barrington. The 13th annual art festival features 130 artists showing and selling art in all media, including paintings, sculpture, jewelry, wearables and more. Plus, there will be live music and kids' art activities. McGonigal's Beer & Grill Garden will sell beer and food. Attendees are invited to bring gently used wall art for donation to the Chicago Furniture Bank, a nonprofit that distributes furnishings and art to those leaving shelters and moving into permanent housing. Free admission. amdurproductions.com.

Blue Star Memorial Celebration and Unveiling: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 28, at Buffalo Creek Park on Old McHenry Road, just north of Robert Parker Coffin Road, Long Grove. The Long Grove-Kildeer Garden Club will unveil a Blue Star Memorial plaque in a patriotic ceremony featuring flags, music, tributes, treats, flowers and more at the park. The plaque honors those who have served in the U.S. Armed Services. Free. Contact Paula at Paulavanwatson1@gmail.com or (847) 641-5590.

Chicagoland Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 28, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at the Kane County Fairgrounds Prairie Events Center, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Dealers, demonstrations, exhibits, lapidary arts, jewelry exhibits, faceting, cabochon cutting, polishing gemstones, silversmithing, beading, wire wrapping, geode splitting, a silent auction, a kids' corner and more. $3-$5 a day or $5-$8 for a two-day pass. cgma.rocks.

DuPage Community Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the DuPage Event Center & Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Local community artists will showcase and sell their work. Performers across three stages include headliner Ides of March at 9 p.m., and at various times the Orbert Davis Quintet, Muriel Anderson, Ralph Covert and Ralph's World, Son Monarcas, DuPage Symphony Ensembles, Chicago Jazz Academy, Vital Signs, Road Show Inc. Show Choir, Elmhurst Symphony Chamber groups and more. Plus, food trucks and a beer tent. Advance: $10-$20, family pass $50. At the gate: $12-$25, $60 family pass. dupagecountyfair.org/event/dupage-community-arts-festival.

Prairie Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center grounds, adjacent to the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. The 33rd Prairie Arts Festival returns featuring an outdoor fine art and craft exhibition and sale featuring about 100 artists, live entertainment, food truck vendors and children's activities. Free admission and parking. Rain or shine. (847) 923-3605 or prairiecenter.org/programs/prairie-arts-festival.

Reel Doc Fest: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Westin Lombard/Chicago, 70 Yorktown Shopping Center, Lombard. Second annual documentary film fest featuring independent documentaries. $10. reeldocfest.com.

South Elgin Memorial Day Ceremony: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Along with guest speakers, there will be a presentation of the colors by the Fox Valley Young Marines and a rifle salute by the American Legion Post St. Charles. facebook.com/SouthElginIllinois.

St. Charles Fine Art Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 28, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 29, on Riverside Avenue between Main and Illinois streets in downtown St. Charles. The 24th annual fine arts show features more than 90 artists exhibiting original, juried art in a variety of mediums, including ceramics, painting, sculpture, photography, jewelry, mixed media, glass and more. Plus, live music on two stages. Free. stcharlesfineartshow.com.

Belmont-Sheffield Music Festival: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29, on Sheffield between Roscoe and Belmont, Chicago. Performances by local and national talent including Trippin' Billies on Saturday and Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press on Sunday, DJ sets, cover bands, aikido demonstrations by the Japanese Culture Center and a drag revue hosted by Berlin Night Club, plus wine and beer stations, food stalls and vendors. Suggested donation: $10. lakevieweast.com.

Milton Township Memorial Day ceremony: 11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Saturday, May 28, Jewell Grove Cemetery, Wheaton. Ceremony hosted by Milton Township Cemeteries Authority features historic re-enactments, canons, taps, music and refreshments at this pre-Civil War area cemetery. Bring your own chair. Park at Sandburg Elementary. www.facebook.com/dupagemuseum/.

Rolling Meadows Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Parade steps off at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at the corner of Meadow Drive and Kirchoff Road and travels west on Kirchoff to the Carillon Tower. All resident veterans are invited to take part in the parade, and family members of local veterans may also march carrying photos or other mementos to honor their loved ones. Organizers will provide a trolley to transport participants unable to walk the length of the parade route. The city's observance will continue at 11:30 a.m. at the Carillon, where Elk Grove Township Supervisor George K. Busse, a retired U.S. Navy reserve captain, will present the keynote address. The proceedings will feature a wreath-laying ceremony and recognition of local veterans who passed away in 2021. (847) 394-8500, ext. 1002, or cityrm.org.

Bluegrass Music Festival: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Lyon Farm, 7935 Route 71, Yorkville. Bluegrass jamming, camping and camaraderie along with the professional bands. Camping available Friday and Saturday nights for $15 a night. (312) 730-7469 ornibaweb.org.

Sueños Festival: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29, at Grant Park, 707 E. Balbo, Chicago. More than 15 Reggaeton and Latin artists will perform, including Ozuna and Farruko on Saturday and J Balvin and Wisin y Yandel on Sunday. suenosmusicfestival.com.

Prismatica Family Fun Day: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Oakbrook Center, 100 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook. Face painters, balloon artists, musical games and the Prismatica Kaleidoscope Interactive Tour. oakbrookcenter.com/en/events.html.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturdays through September at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Enjoy classic cars, entertainment and more. facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

The Bright Side of Bluegrass and Ice Cream Social: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. The Sunnyside Up Bluegrass Band performs. Enjoy ice cream, courtesy of BACOA. $15-$30. barringtonswhitehouse.com.

Streamwood Memorial Day Weekend Observance: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 28, through Sunday, May 29, at the Veteran's Memorial, 301 E. Irving Park Road, Streamwood. The Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veteran's Memorial begins on Saturday with a POW/MIA candlelight vigil. Throughout the night, vigil guards will march past the monoliths. They will be relieved at 11 a.m. Sunday to formally start the Memorial Day Ceremony. streamwood.org/Community/Community-Events.aspx.

Navy Pier fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. The display will be synchronized to dramatic and popular music. Fireworks return at 9 p.m. every Wednesday and 10 p.m. every Saturday through Labor Day. Free. navypier.org.

Sunday

McHenry County Century Ride: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills. Second annual event showcases the scenic and mainly flat roads of McHenry County. The route has 26 to 100-plus distances for every level of rider. $40-$50. raceroster.com.

Superhero VIP: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, May 29, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Meet and take pictures with superheroes and galactic fighters. Ticket includes admission to the park and a souvenir for each child. $16. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/event/superhero-vip.

Rhubarb Fest: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at Heritage Farm at Spring Valley, 201 S. Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg. Learn about the plant's history and see the many uses of this versatile culinary herb. A variety of sweets will be offered in the Museum Shop, as well as a limited supply of rhubarb plants for purchase. Free. parkfun.com/event/rhubarb-fest.

Main Street Craft Beer Festival: 1-9 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at the Park Ridge Farmers Market, 15 Prairie Ave., Park Ridge. Beer and food tastings and a kids' zone. (847) 720-4466 orfacebook.com/MainStreetCraftBeerFestival.

Friends of West Aurora Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at West Aurora Cemetery, 601 Wilder St., Aurora. Hosted by West Aurora Cemetery Association and Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, the program will be held near the grave of Daniel Wedge, Aurora's oldest Civil War veteran. It also will highlight Albert Williams, an escaped slave who was a Union veteran. Other events will be posting of colors, singing, speeches by dignitaries, an appearance by President Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd Lincoln re-enactors, a canon salute and taps. Bring a lawn chair. Follow Friends of the West Aurora Cemetery on Facebook.

The Blooze Brothers headline the Cantigny Summer Concert Series on Sunday, May 29. - Courtesy of The Blooze Brothers

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at the Cantigny Bandshell, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. The Blooze Brothers will perform. Bring chairs or blankets; picnics are welcome. Concessions are available from Mamie's Toffee & Treats, Golden Eagle Hot Dogs and Aunt Tina's Sound Bites. $10 per car. cantigny.org.

Mundelein Free Concerts in the Park: 5 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at the Mundelein Parks and Recreation District, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. The Mundelein High School Jazz Band will perform. Bring lawn chairs and snacks. Free. mundeleinparks.org.

Rockin' in the Park: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Concert series kicks off with a performance by Hi Infidelity. Fireworks follow the show. rosemont.com.

Monday

Naperville Memorial Day ceremonies: 7:45 a.m. Monday, May 30. Ceremonies at various veteran memorials around Naperville, beginning with a service at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial at 7:45 a.m. Other ceremonies will be conducted at the GAR Monument in Naperville Cemetery, Veterans Park, Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, and the Burlington Square Doughboy Monument. napervfw3873.com.

Addison Memorial Day ceremonies: 8 a.m. to noon Monday, May 30. Knights of Columbus hosts a free pancake breakfast at Indian Trail Junior High. The Addison Historical Museum, with exhibits such as Nike Missile Base display and VFW Post 7446 display, will be open from 9-11 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., there's a community march from the school to St. Paul Cemetery for a 9:45 a.m. flag posting. At 11 a.m., there's a ceremony on the village green at Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza. Bring a lawn chair. In case of rain, ceremony will be held in village rotunda. ithappensinaddison.com/.

Hoof It for Hephzibah: 8-11 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Newton Park, 707 Fairview Ave., Glen Ellyn. The 22nd annual 5K walk/run and kids race will benefit Hephzibah, Oak Park's oldest social service agency. $30-$35. hephzibahhome.org.

Fox River Grove Memorial Day parade: 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 30. Parade starts at Algonquin Road School and continues down Algonquin Road to South River Road to the baseball diamond along the Fox River in Lions Park. Lineup begins at 8 a.m. at Algonquin Road School. Concludes with a short program to honor veterans. foxrivergrove.org.

Antioch Memorial Day Ceremony: 9 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Antioch Hillside Cemetery. The ceremony will honor World War II veterans Cpl. Allen D. Hanke and PFC. Leslie A. Hanke. A reception with refreshments will follow. (847) 951-2628 or vfw4551.org.

Arlington Heights Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 30. Parade begins on Sigwalt Street, in front of the village hall, and travels west before turning north on Dunton Avenue, then west on Euclid and south on Chestnut. The parade ends at Memorial Park at Chestnut and Fremont streets. At the conclusion of the parade, a Memorial Ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park. vah.com/our_community/WhatsNew/memorial_day_parade_2022.

Bloomingdale Memorial Day Remembrance: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, May 30, at St. Paul Cemetery, north side of Lake Street, Bloomingdale. The Bloomingdale VFW Post 7539 presents colors, taps and a gun salute, with this year's theme, "Our Flag." villageofbloomingdale.org.

Elmhurst Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 30. The 104th annual parade steps off from Elmhurst City Centre at Third and York and proceeds to the Elmhurst Veterans Memorial in Wilder Park for the post-parade military ceremony. elmhurst.org.

Itasca Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Usher Park, off South Walnut Street, Itasca. The parade steps off at Washington Street and Princeton Avenue heading south, continuing west on George Street, north on Oak Street, east on Washington Street, north on Walnut Street, and ending on the corner of Walnut and Bloomingdale Road. Followed by a ceremony in Usher Park. Complete Landscaping will be selling food, with proceeds going to the VFW. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Libertyville Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Parade steps off 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 30, from the Libertyville Metra train station. The parade will proceed to Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave. The ceremony will include performances by the Libertyville High School Band, Butterfield Chorus Club and the VFW Color Guard. The American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars will serve coffee and doughnuts from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the legion hall, 715 N. Milwaukee Ave., and the VFW will hold an open house from noon to 3 p.m. at 293 Peterson Road. libertyville.com/.

Meadowbrook Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 30. Steps off at Meadowbrook and Almond, Wildwood. The 29th Meadowbrook Memorial Day Young Person's Parade honors those who served and died, featuring decorated bicycles, children with pets and other participants. The parade heads east on Meadowbrook, curves around the cul-de-sac and returns westbound on Meadowbrook to the starting point. For information, email dlabay@comcast.net or call (847) 362-7073.

Mount Prospect Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony: 9:40 a.m. to noon Monday, May 30, at the Mount Prospect village hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Sponsored by the Prospect V.F.W. 1337 and American Legion 525, the parade begins at the village hall and ends at the Veterans' Memorial Band Shell at Lions Park for a special ceremony featuring an address by Medal of Honor Recipient Allen Lynch. Veterans are encouraged to join the parade. vfw1337.us.

Elgin Memorial Day services: 9:45 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin. The program pays special tribute to veterans interred at sea. The Memorial Day program at 11 a.m. at The Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Blvd., Elgin, includes several keynote speakers, musical tributes, the laying of wreaths and a rifle salute. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, as seating is limited. cityofelgin.org/calendar.aspx.

Bartlett Memorial Day Walk & Remembrance: 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Bartlett Park, Oak and North avenues, Bartlett. Begins at 10 a.m. with an American Legion flag retirement ceremony. At 10:30 a.m., veterans, Scouts, civic groups and bagpipers will line up for the walk to Bartlett Cemetery, which steps off at 11 a.m. At the cemetery, the remembrance continues with a brief program and a cannon salute honoring Bartlett's local heroes. bartlettil.gov.

Cary Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, in Cary. Steps off at Holy Cross Lutheran Church on First Street and Three Oaks Road and proceeds south on First Street and ends at the Cary Veterans Park. Concludes with a short program to honor the departed veterans. carygrovechamber.com.

Geneva Memorial Day parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 30. Steps off near the downtown Geneva Metra Station and heads north on Third Street and ends at Wheeler Park's World War I monument, 400 Wheeler Drive. Memorial Day salutes at Oak Hill Cemetery, 799 Bennett St., at 6 a.m.; State Street bridge at 6:20 a.m.; Kane County Veterans Memorial, 719 S. Batavia Ave., at 6:45 a.m.; and Geneva Township Senior Center, 400 Wheeler Drive, at 7:10 a.m. genevapost75.org/memorial-day-22/.

Hoffman Estates-Schaumburg Memorial Day Observance: 10 a.m. Monday, May 30. The public is invited to attend a Memorial Day Observance, which begins at 10 a.m. at the Hoffman Estates Veterans Memorial Site outside the Hoffman Estates Police Department, 411 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. The observance continues at 10:45 a.m. at the St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery, 202 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. The outdoor event takes place rain or shine, with an indoor contingency if needed. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. After the observance, visit the St. Peter picnic grove for hot dogs and refreshments, weather permitting. hoffmanestates.org.

Mundelein Memorial Day parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at the Metra station, 205 N. Archer Ave., Mundelein. Parade route is Division Street to Pershing Avenue to Memorial Park, where Mayor Steve Lentz will speak. Parade lineup is at 9:15 a.m. Hosted by American Legion Post No. 867 and the village. mundelein.org.

Palatine American Legion Post 690 Memorial Day Services and Parade: Service begins at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Hillside Cemetery, 375 N. Smith St., Palatine. At 10:15 a.m., the parade steps off from Cornell Avenue and Smith Street, proceeds north on Smith Street, east on Robertson Street and south on Brockway Street and then east on Wood Street to the Veterans Memorial in Community Park, where a short program will be held. At 12:15 p.m., a ceremony will be held at the Legion Memorial in Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road. (847) 359-1606 or alpost690.us.

Hanover Park Memorial Day Observance: 10-11 a.m. Monday, May 30, at the Hanover Park village hall, 2121 W. Lake St., Hanover Park. The event, sponsored by the Veterans Committee, will be held at the Veterans Memorial Plaza. Join the village of Hanover Park to honor, reflect and remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. hpil.org.

Lincolnshire Memorial Day Commemoration: 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire. lincolnshireil.gov.

Lisle Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 30. Hosted by Ross Bishop VFW Post 5696, the parade begins at Lisle Junior High, 5207 Center Ave., and proceeds down Main Street to School Street, ending on Center Street at Lisle Veterans Memorial for a short remembrance ceremony at 10:30 a.m., followed by short ceremony at 10:45 a.m. at Lisle Cemetery, 979 Ogden Ave. lisleparkdistrict.org/specialevents.

St. Charles Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, starting at Sixth and Main streets and continuing to Riverside Avenue. Ends at the Freedom Shrine with a ceremony. stcharlesil.gov.

Wauconda Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, on Main Street in Wauconda. The parade steps off from Cook Park and heads south to end at Memorial Park, Route 176 and Main Street. A Memorial Day remembrance ceremony will be held at noon at Memorial Park. Hosted by American Legion Post 911. waucondaparade.com.

Western Springs Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Western Springs Tower Green, 916 Hillgrove Ave., Western Springs. The Western Springs VFW Post 10778 hosts the parade, which steps off from Hillgrove and Hampton, goes north on Grand to Chestnut, east on Chestnut to Lawn, south on Lawn to Hillgrove, and west on Hillgrove to the Village Green, where a brief ceremony honoring members of the military will take place. The parade features community groups, marching bands and members of the military. Retired U.S. Army National Guard Brigadier General Alicia Tate-Nadeau will serve as the Grand Marshal. wsprings.com.

Wheaton Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 30. Steps off from Memorial Park, travels west on Union Avenue, south on West Street, onto Warrenville Road, and ends at Wheaton Cemetery with a ceremony led by American Legion Post 76. wheaton.il.us.

Wheeling Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 30. Hosted by AMVETS Post No. 66, the parade starts at the former Sam's Club parking lot, 1055 McHenry Road, and ends at the AMVETS building, 700 McHenry Road. (847) 537-0440.

Winnetka Memorial Day Observance: 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Village Green, 535 Maple St., Winnetka. The parade kicks off from the corner of Glendale and Elm Street, then heads east to the Village Green Park for a ceremony. Rain location for the ceremony is the Skokie School auditorium. winpark.org.

Barrington Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 30. The parade begins on Cook Street, travels west on Main Street to Dundee Avenue and concludes for a solemn ceremony in Evergreen Cemetery, 610 S. Dundee Ave. The ceremony will feature village President Karen Darch, former village Trustee Jim Daluga, the Rev. Michael Brown from St. Matthews, veteran Paul Corwin, the Signal Hill Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), Scouts BSA, the Barrington Children's Choir, and the Barrington Middle School and High School bands. barrington-il.gov/calendar.php.

Naperville Memorial Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 30. Hosted by the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 and American Legion Post 43, the parade steps off at Jackson Avenue and West Street, proceeds east to Washington Street, north to Benton Avenue, and east to Ellsworth Street. Followed by a ceremony at noon in Central Park's Community Concert Center, with guest speakers and musical tributes performed by the Naperville Municipal Band. napervillememorialdayparade.com.

Waukegan Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Veterans Plaza, 2 S. Washington St., Waukegan. The Memorial Day Parade will step off at Washington and Genesee, continuing west to Veterans Plaza. A ceremony will take place at the Plaza. waukeganil.gov.

Elk Grove Village Memorial Day Ceremony: 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 30, at the Elk Grove Park District Pavilion, 1000 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. The annual observance is hosted by the village, American Legion Post 216, VFW Post 9284 and its Ladies Auxiliary. It will include the placing of wreaths by community organizations, a flag-folding ceremony by the Police and Fire Honor Guard, as well as a gun salute and a performance by the Elk Grove Village Big Band. (847) 357-4040.

Plainfield Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Settlers' Park, 24403 W. Lockport St., Plainfield. Memorial Day parade and ceremony hosted by American Legion Marne Post 13. plainfieldlegion.com.

Carol Stream Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Veterans Memorial Plaza, at Ross Ferraro Town Center, at Gary Avenue and Lies Road. Hosted by the Carol Stream Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10396 and the Carol Stream Park District, the speaker will be Dick Naylor, a Vietnam War veteran and a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve. Features a wreath presentation, a rifle salute, taps performed by Bill Mertz, and "Amazing Grace" played by Tom McNeil on bag pipes. csparks.org/veterans-memorial-plaza/.

Des Plaines Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. to noon Monday, May 30, at the Lake Park Memorial Pavilion, 2200 Lee St., Des Plaines. The Des Plaines Park District and American Legion Post 36 host an observance that includes a flag ceremony, the national anthem, speeches, a memorial ceremony and the presentation of wreaths. dpparks.org.

Glendale Heights Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Veterans Memorial Park, 220 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. VFW Post 2377 conducts a "Fallen Warrior" ceremony with a flag and color guard presentation, rifle salute and playing of taps. Volunteer on Thursday, May 26, to plant flags representing a fallen soldier from Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. glendaleheights.org.

Huntley's Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Huntley Town Square, 11712 Coral St., Huntley. Parade steps off from the municipal complex, 10987 Main St., and travels west on Main Street to the town square. A short ceremony follows. huntleylegion.org.

Lake Zurich Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 30, at the Lake Zurich Veterans Monument, 200 Mohawk Trail, Lake Zurich. The event will feature several guest speakers. alpost964il.org.

Roselle Memorial Day Tribute: 11 a.m. Monday, May 30, at the Roselle Veterans Memorial Park, Irving Park Road at Park Street, Roselle. Roselle American Legion Post 1084 hosts the ceremony, followed by a caravan back to the Legion Post for coffee and dessert. Drinks for purchase available at the bar. alpost1084.com.

Wood Dale Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. Monday, May 30. The city of Wood Dale and VFW Tioga Post 2149 host the annual parade, which steps off at Addison Road and Elizabeth Drive and heads north to Veterans' Memorial Park, 269 Irving Park Road. A memorial service will follow. wooddale.com.

Cantigny Memorial Day program: 11:15 a.m. to noon Monday, May 30, in front of First Division Museum, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Hosted by Cantigny American Legion Post 556, featuring vocalist Terri Lightbody and speakers explaining the traditions and customs of Memorial Day, as well as the history of women in the military. The keynote speaker is Robert "Doc" Adams, co-founder of the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans and Bronze Star with "V" for Valor recipient. Limited seating available. Bring chairs or blankets. $5 parking fee. cantignypost556.org/.

Yorkville Memorial Day Ceremony: 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Town Square Park, 301 N. Bridge, Yorkville. Features music by the Yorkville Middle School Band and several speakers. yorkville.il.us.

Afinarte Festival: Noon Monday, May 30, at Plaza Garibaldi, 26th Street and California, Chicago. Scheduled performers include Los Dos Carnales, El Fantasma, Gerardo Diaz, Voz De Mando and Kanales. $80, free for kids 10 and younger. www3.ticketon.com/event.

Aurora Memorial Day Parade: Noon Monday, May 30, in downtown Aurora. Steps off at Benton and River streets, heads east to Broadway, north to Downer Place and west to River Street. The reviewing stand will be at 20 E. Downer Place. aurora-il.org.

Iris Society Show: Noon-5 p.m. Monday, May 30, in the Morton Arboretum Sycamore Room, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Presented by the Northern Illinois Iris Society. See nearly 100 varieties of blooming irises or purchase irises for your garden. Fee included in timed-entry admission. mortonarb.org.

Cantigny Concert: 3-5 p.m. Monday, May 30, at the Cantigny Bandshell, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. The Steve Cooper Orchestra performs. Bring chairs or blankets; picnics are welcome. Concessions available from Mamie's Toffee & Treats, Golden Eagle Hot Dogs and Aunt Tina's Sound Bites. $10 per car. cantigny.org.

Tuesday

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Mr. Myers will perform and there will be food trucks available. Free. crystallakeparks.org.

Wednesday

South Elgin Family Concerts: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. Leonardo Music will perform. Food trucks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Block A Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, on Main Street, across from the Promenade, in Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of two food trucks will be available. lakezurich.org.

Summer Cruise Night: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 1045 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Retro cars, food, music and more. Freewill offering for food and drinks. cvlutheran.org.

Arbor Evenings: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Morton Arboretum's Frost Hill, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. R-Gang will perform. Tickets include admission to the Arboretum, activities and the concert. Admission begins at 5:15 p.m. $5-$13. mortonarb.org.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. The South Elgin Parks and Recreation concert series features 28 Days on June 1. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Lehmann Mansion, 485 N. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa. Feel Good Party Band will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Thursday

Cream of Wheaton: 4-10 p.m. Thursday, June 2; 4-11 p.m. Friday, June 3; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 4; and noon-8 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Memorial Park and other locations in Wheaton. Music, business expo, arts and crafts, food vendors, beer garden and carnival on Liberty Street. Cosley Zoo Run for the Animals 5K/10K on Saturday. Music includes Vital Signs at 6 p.m. and Yankee Cowboy at 8 p.m. Thursday; Chemically Imbalanced at 4 p.m., Libido Funk Circus at 6 p.m. and Nerdvana at 8 p.m. Friday; Common Maintenance at 10:45 a.m., Cody Joe Hodges at 12:30 p.m., BannedJoe at 3 p.m., Planet Groove at 5:30 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 8 p.m. Saturday; and Karla & the Phat Cats at 1 p.m., The Mixtape Collection at 3 p.m. and Neverly Brothers at 5 p.m. Sunday. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/cream-of-wheaton.

Ravinia Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, June 2, in Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Features a variety of food trucks, and Bowmanville will perform. enjoyhighlandpark.com/food-truck-thursdays.

Glen Ellyn Summer Concert Series: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the Glenwood/Crescent parking lot in Glen Ellyn. Replaces the 2022 Taste of Glen Ellyn. The Niche performs from 6-7:15 p.m. and American English performs from 7:30-9 p.m. Plus, local craft beer and food. Free. glenellynchamber.com/summer.

Concert on the course for the kids: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the Glenview Park Golf Course, 800 Shermer Road, Glenview. The Victor Brown Band will perform. All proceeds will benefit youth in the community. Cocktails and food from Coarse Italian. Get raffle tickets from any Glenview Optimist Club member. $20. glenviewoptimist.org.

Gilberts Community Days will take place June 2-5 at Town Square Park in Gilberts with live music, a petting zoo, a carnival, fireworks and more. - Courtesy of the village of Gilberts

Gilberts Community Days 2022: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, June 2 (carnival only); 5-10 p.m. Friday, June 3; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 4; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Town Square Park, 195 Jackson St., Gilberts. Live music, free children's activities including a petting zoo, a carnival, a fireworks display and more. Music schedule: Gasoline Alley at 5 p.m., Hello Weekend at 6:30 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8 p.m. Friday; How Rude at 1:30 p.m., Smokin' Gunz at 4 p.m., ARRA at 6 p.m. and Austin Burke at 8 p.m. Saturday; and Good Clean Fun at 1:30 p.m., Who's Who at 4 p.m. and American English at 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. gilbertscommunitydays.com.

The Rock 'N Wheels concert series kicks off with Eagles tribute band Heartache Tonight at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Village Green in Addison. - Courtesy of the Raue Center for the Arts

Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Village Green, east of the Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Performances by Focal Point at 6:30 p.m. and Heartache Tonight at 8 p.m. Plus, children's rides and food from local restaurants. Addison Historical Museum Open House from 6-8 p.m., featuring a craft and vintage fair. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Roselle Lions Rose Festival: 6-11 p.m. Thursday, June 2; 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 3; and noon to midnight Saturday, June 4, at the Roselle Train Station parking lot, off Irving Park Road, Roselle. Car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wickstrom Chevrolet. "Lights, Camera, Dance" dance group at 1 p.m. Saturday. Free entertainment in the Miller Festival Beer Garden features Physical Graffiti (Led Zeppelin tribute) at 8 p.m. Thursday; ALT 101 ('90s alternative rock) at 8 p.m. Friday; Schaumburg School of Rock at 4 p.m., The Lost Generation at 6:30 p.m. and My Metal Heart at 9 p.m. Saturday; and The Voodoo Dolls at 5 p.m. Sunday. Festival food court offers barbecue, pizza, Mexican, potato specialties and more. Carnival with 10-ride special on Thursday and all-you-can-ride wristbands on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Rain or shine. Free. rosellelions.com/festival.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Lincoln Park, off Main Street, St. Charles. Soda will perform. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.