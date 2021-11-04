Festivals Nov. 5-11: Last weekend for Richardson Adventure Farm Corn Maze

Sugar Skull City: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Sunday, Nov. 7, in downtown Aurora. View art displayed in storefronts commemorating the Day of the Dead. Free. auroradowntown.org.

Richardson Adventure Farm Corn Maze: 3-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at Richardson Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. Features the World's Largest Corn Maze, zip line, observation tower, ORBiting, pig races, jumping pillows, giant slides, pedal carts, wagon rides, pumpkin patch, picnic areas and campfires. $18 for adults, $15 for kids 3-12, and free for kids 2 and younger. richardsonadventurefarm.com.

First Friday on MainStreet: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, in downtown Libertyville. Enjoy refreshments, special discounts and a festive atmosphere while the shops stay open late. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

"Dr. Seuss Experience": Noon to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays daily through Jan. 2 at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Immersive exhibit gives guests of all ages the opportunity to journey through nine different Dr. Seuss books. $23-$34; free for kids younger than 1. Super Stoopendous tickets are also available from noon to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays. www.experienceseuss.com.

Jack-o'-lantern Recycling: 3-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Prairie Point, 313 E. Washington St., Oswego. Drop off carved pumpkins at Prairie Point Park between 3 and 5 p.m. Friday to be sent sailing through the skies during the Rage Cage event from 5-7 p.m. Only carved, seed-free pumpkins will be accepted. www.oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

Let it Shine Lightshow: 4:30-11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, through Jan. 9 at Northbrook Court, 1515 Lake-Cook Road, Northbrook. A drive-through wonderland of light displays, synchronized to holiday classics. Online ticket purchase required. $29.99 per vehicle weekdays, $39.99 weekends and holidays, $20 add-on for Fast Pass. shinelightshow.com.

First Fridays Aurora: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, in downtown Aurora. First Fridays celebrates Day of the Dead, with more than two dozen venues offering art, music, dance performances, face painting, hot cocoa and more. There will be a food truck court at Water Street Square. auroradowntown.org.

Cornelia Arts Building Open Studio Night: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the Cornelia Arts Building, 1800 W. Cornelia Ave., Chicago. Opening its doors after 18 months away, with two floors of working art studios featuring more than 50 artists. Free and open to the public. www.corneliaartsbuilding.com.

Day of the Dead Celebration at the Dandelion Art Gallery: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the Dandelion Art Gallery, 109 S. Genesee St., Waukegan. Celebrate memories of departed loved ones in a creative way with music, treats, dancing, art and more. $25. Register at www.dandeliongallery.org.

Fair Trade Global Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1234 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Take a shopping trip around the world as Fair Trade businesses will show products including handbags, coffee, jewelry, scarves, home accessories and decor. Face masks will be required when inside the building. Free admission. oursaviours.com.

"It's the Great Pumpkin Compost" Collection: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center, 2100 Ridge Ave., Evanston. Plain, clean pumpkins of any size will be accepted, as well as pumpkins painted with acrylic paint, at this free "drive-up, drop-off" event. Pumpkins contaminated with candle wax, stickers or decorations of any type will not be accepted. www.cityofevanston.org.

Pumpkin Collection and Launch: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 6, at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. Bring your Jack-O'-Lanterns to watch Engineering Club students launch them into the field. www.clcillinois.edu.

Art In the Time of the Pandemic: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 4 in the Batavia Fine Arts Centre gallery/lobby, 1250 W. Wilson St., Batavia. This exhibit showcases the work of artists who responded to the pandemic and crises of our shared experience through drawing, painting, sculpting, design, photography and more. Some artwork is available for sale. www.bataviafineartscentre.org.

Fall Festival of Lights: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Eola Community Center, 555 S. Eola Road, Aurora. A fall-themed celebration featuring the harvest and Diwali traditions. Take part in a variety of games, crafts and activities. $8. www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Veterans Day Craft: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 6, at the First Division Museum at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. A take-and-make craft kit to benefit the building of the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial in Washington, D.C. Free, donation is suggested. Parking is $5. cantigny.org.

First Nations Film and Video Festival, Bawaadan Collective shorts: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at The Block Museum, 40 Arts Circle Drive, Evanston. This program advocates for the work of contemporary Indigenous-made cinema with curation by FNFVF's director Ernest M. Whiteman III. Features a selection of short films by the Bawaadan Collective. www.blockmuseum.northwestern.edu/cinema.

Hope for the Holidays: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in downtown Lake Forest. A curated wine event for Allendale. Shop around Lake Forest's historic Market Square while enjoying a tasting of specially curated wines from Courtyard Wines. A portion of sales go to Allendale. To register, call (847) 245-6216. allendale4kids.org/asc.

Halloween Candy Buy Back: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at Serenity Dental Studio, 12 W. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Candy collected will be sent to the U.S. troops overseas. Donors will be paid $1 per pound. Donations of items needed for the troops also will be accepted. serenitydentalschaumburg.com.

Hands-on Baking, Make-Ahead Pies: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Learn tips and tricks for making both the individual components as well as whole pies ahead of time without compromising taste or quality. Three different pies will be featured: Dutch apple pie, maple cream pie and dulce de leche pumpkin pie. Take home three six-inch pies, one in each flavor prepared in class. $60 for members, $75 for nonmembers. www.chicagobotanic.org.

Healthcare Exploration Fair: Virtually from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. Sponsored by the College of Lake County. Held live via Zoom. For details, email cjpc@clcillinois.edu. www.clcillinois.edu.

Billy Porter virtual program and book giveaway: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. The Family Action Network and The Book Stall will host this program with Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winner Billy Porter, author of "Unprotected: A Memoir." Free, but registration is required. www.familyactionnetwork.net.

WBN Bliss Holiday Boutique and Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Makray Memorial Golf Club, 1010 S. Northwest Hwy., Barrington. Enjoy holiday shopping with unique vendors, festive entertainment, a holiday performance by the Barrington High School Madrigals, a free metallic shopping bag and a buffet luncheon. Hosted by the BACC Women's Biz Net. $40. barringtonchamber.com.

Veterans Day events

St. Charles Veterans Day Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Fire Station 1, 112 N. Riverside Ave., St. Charles. Dedicated to remembering all veterans for their service and sacrifice. Hosted by St. Charles VFW Post 5036. www.stcharlesveteranscenter.org.

Buffalo Grove Veterans Day Celebration: Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Community Arts Center, 225 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. Honoring all veterans, their families and friends. VFW Post 981 will present and remove the colors and pay tribute by presenting the flag for each branch of the service. Lunch will be served before the program. Free. bgparks.org.

The Defense of Bastogne, A Veterans Day Program: 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Ela Area Public Library, 275 Mohawk Trail, Lake Zurich. The lesser-recognized heroic efforts and willingness to sacrifice all in order to defend Bastogne during World War II will be examined by military historian Robert Mueller. Free. www.eapl.org.

Cantigny Veterans Day Tribute: 4:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the First Division Museum at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. From 4:30-8 p.m., the "First In War" gallery's usual sounds and films will be silenced for a visual display of flickering candles throughout the exhibit. Free admission and parking all day. cantigny.org.

Winnetka Veterans Day Observance: Thursday, Nov. 11, in Winnetka. The community is invited to join the New Trier VFW Post 4831 to honor United States war veterans. Event details are still being finalized. www.winpark.org.