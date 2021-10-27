Festivals Oct. 27-Nov. 3: Halloween fun abounds this week

Kids will have many opportunities to wear their costumes at Halloween festivals and trick-or-treat events this weekend.

Brick-or-Treat: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 28-29; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Legoland Discovery Center Chicago, 601 N. Martingale Road, Suite 130, Schaumburg. Help build a 5-foot-tall Lego Dracula, speak to a Master Model Builder, complete a pumpkin scavenger hunt, make a glow-in-the-dark Lego brick pumpkin and more. Tickets start at $24.99. legolanddiscoverycenter.com/chicago.

Kids can make LEGO pumpkins during Brick-or-Treat at LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Schaumburg. - Courtesy of LEGOLAND Discovery Center

Cosley Zoo Pumpkin Fest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sunday, Oct. 31, at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. See thousands of pumpkins while visiting the animals. Children's rides, plus apples, gourds, pumpkins, cider, cornstalks and straw bales for purchase. Timed entry tickets required. cosleyzoo.org.

Goebbert's Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday, Oct. 30, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at 42W813 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove, and 40 W. Higgins in South Barrington. Both locations have animals, mazes, wagon rides, pig races and more. See website for activity hours. Tickets are $17 on weekdays; $20 on weekends; and free for kids 2 and younger. goebbertspumpkinpatch.com for Pingree Grove and goebbertspumpkinfarm.com for South Barrington.

Randall Oaks Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday, Oct. 29, at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Special fall activities plus pumpkins for purchase. Admission is $4 for residents; $4.75 for nonresidents; and free for kids 1 and younger and U.S. military with ID. dtpd.org/randall-oaks-zoo.

Abbey Farms Pumpkin Daze: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday, Oct. 31, at Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Road, Aurora. Pumpkin patches, 12-acre corn maze, zip lines, rope maze challenge, slides, inflatables, tractor/hay wagon rides, petting zoo (weekends only), craft beer and wine tent, music, seasonal food and more. $14 weekdays; $18 weekends; free for kids 2 and younger. abbeyfarms.org.

Pier Pumpkin Lights: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily through Sunday, Oct. 31, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Explore pumpkin pop-up installations, enjoy Pier-wide deals, and see jack-o'-lantern towers, glowing light displays and more. A Scavenger Hunt app will be available. navypier.org.

37th Annual Pinball Expo: 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28; 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29; 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. The 37th annual Pinball Expo features more than 400 machines, vendors, seminars and autograph sessions featuring current and past pinball designers, artists and authors. Tickets start at $30. pinballexpo.com/.

Richardson Adventure Farm Corn Maze: 3-9 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 7 at Richardson Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. Features the World's Largest Corn Maze, zip line, observation tower, ORBiting, pig races, jumping pillows, giant slides, pedal carts, wagon rides, pumpkin patch and campfires. $18 for adults, $15 for kids 3-12, and free for kids 2 and younger. richardsonadventurefarm.com.

Little Park of Horrors: 6-9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 28-31, at Wing Park, 1010 Wing St., Elgin. Drive-through event featuring horror props with lighting and audio effects. Enter on McClure Avenue only. $10 per vehicle. Tickets must be purchased in advance at cityofelgin.org.

Six Flags Great America's annual Fright Fest will have its last scares of the season this weekend. - Courtesy of Six Flags Great America

Six Flags Great America Fright Fest: 6-11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28; 5-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Six Flags Great America, Six Flags Drive, Gurnee. Family-friendly shows and attractions during the daytime hours; haunted houses, scary shows and roaming monsters at night. For schedule and admission deals, see sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Terror in the Timbers: Starts at 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 28-30, at Camp Big Timber, 37W955 Big Timber Road, Elgin. Take a scary drive on a haunted road through the woods to see scenes of gore and horror. $65 per car. Add on a pumpkin haunt walk through the woods of Camp Big Timber for $25 per car. Timed tickets at terrorinthetimbers.com.

The Shades of Autumn Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 29-31, at Stades Farm and Market, 3709 Miller Road in McHenry. Petting zoos, hay bale climbing, a giant sandbox and a 2-acre corn maze. $20; $15 for those 65 and older. stadesfarmandmarket.com.

Lincoln Park Zoo Fall Fest: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 29-31, at Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St., Chicago. Autumn-themed animal enrichment, music, pop-up bar, food, pumpkins for purchase and more. Free; tickets ($3 each, 10 for $27 or 20 for $51) are required for some events. lpzoo.org.

Trick-Or-Treat Through Downtown Long Grove: 2-5 p.m. Friday, Oct 29, in downtown Long Grove. Trick-or-treat at participating businesses. longgrove.org/festivals/halloweentown.

Halloween Handout: 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, in downtown Crystal Lake. Businesses with an orange Halloween Handout flyer will be handing out treats to costumed kids 12 or younger. Free. downtowncl.org.

Island Party Hut Fall Fest on the Riverwalk: 5-10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, and 1-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, on the Chicago Riverwalk, 355 E. Riverwalk, Chicago. Hayrides on the Chicago River, beer and cider tastings, live music, a pumpkin patch, photo ops, fall food tastings and more. Tickets required. $10. iphfallfest.weebly.com.

Lincolnshire Boo Bash: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at North Park, 1025 Riverwoods Road, Lincolnshire. Pumpkin decorating, haunted trail, hay rides, fire juggler, magic shows, balloon sculptor, music, food and beverages, inflatables, carnival games, Touch-A-Truck, goody bags for the first 200 children and more. Halloween costumes are encouraged. Suggested entrance donation is new or lightly used winter clothing to be donated to the Midwest Veterans Closet. lincolnshireil.gov.

OLPH Trunk-or-Treat: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview. Trick-or-treat from decorated cars in the OLPH parking lot. Enter on Glenview Road. In the event of rain, the event will be canceled. olphglenview.org.

Zombie Apocalypse Laser Tag: 5, 6, 7 or 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 29-31, at The Forge: Lemont Quarries, 1001 Main St., Lemont. Live-action Tactical Laser Tag experience set in a post-apocalyptic world where a zombie outbreak has run rampant. Tickets are $40. Fireside ghost stories starting at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday are $10 per listener. forgeparks.com/forge-fear.

Scary clowns wait in the shadows at Brittain's Car Wash during the Tunnel of Terror fundraising car wash in Elgin. - Rick West | Staff Photographer, 2019

Brittain's Tunnel of Terror: 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29-30, at Brittain's Car Wash, 1572 Larkin Ave., Elgin. An evil circus of creepy clowns, goblins, spirits and lost souls have taken over the car wash, which will be slowed down so passengers can experience the special effects. It's $20 per wash, with $5 going to the The Boys & Girls Club of Elgin. brittainscarwash.com.

Fall Fest: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Warrenville Park District, 3S260 Warren Ave., Warrenville. Costume parade at 6 p.m., plus games, crafts, inflatables, a petting zoo, a character meet and greet, live music and concessions. Kids' activities require a $5 wristband. warrenvilleparks.org.

Halloween Costume Party: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Brothers' Field, 344 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Fred Astaire Dance Studio-Long Grove will host a free Halloween Costume Party. brothersfieldlonggrove.com.

Pumpkins on Main: Friday through Sunday, Oct. 29-31, at Main Street Recreation Center, 501 Hill Ave., Glen Ellyn. View a display of jack-o'-lanterns carved by local residents. gepark.org/gepdevent/pumpkins-on-main/.

Carrera de los Muertos, Race of the Dead 5K: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in Pilsen, 1450 W. Cermak Road, Chicago. 5K race raises funds for educational programming. The post-race festival includes costumes, music, dancing and food. $42.50. unoraceofthedead.org.

The Halloween Hustle 5K and Kids Dash race Saturday, Oct. 30, in Palatine. - Courtesy of Vicarious Productions

Halloween Hustle 5K and Kids Dash: 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at 345 N. Eric Drive, Palatine. Kids Dash starts at 8:30 a.m.; Halloween Hustle 5K starts at 9 a.m. Come in costume. After the race, runners and spectators are invited to the after-party at the Tap House Grill. $45. halloweenhustle.com.

Bat Race 5K/10K: 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at River and State streets, Batavia. A chip-timed race on the Fox River Trail bike path. Costumes encouraged but not required. Proceeds benefit Batavia United Way. $5-$40. bataviaunitedway.org/bat-race/.

Boo at the Zoo: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30-31, at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. The zoo is decked out in Halloween decor for this non-scary, kid-friendly Halloween event that includes trick-or-treating and costume contests for children and adults. Admission is $4 for residents, $4.75 for nonresidents, and free for kids 1 and younger and U.S. military with ID. dtpd.org/randall-oaks-zoo.

Didier Farms Pumpkinfest: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30-31, at Didier Farms, 16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire. Pick out a pumpkin and check out camel and pony rides, a burlap sack slide, pig races and more. didierfarms.com/pumpkinfest.

Keller's Fall Festivities: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Keller's Farmstand, 2500 Johnson Road, Oswego. Includes an 8-acre corn maze, play house, rope maze, brick maze, farm animals, tire stack for climbing, old tractors, kids' play area and more. $13. kellersfarmstand.com.

Monster Mash Dance Party: 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Fishel Park, off Grove Street, Downers Grove. Kids 3½ to 9 can learn dance moves to classic spooky Halloween songs and go on a candy hunt around Fishel Park. Children must be accompanied by an adult. $10 for residents, $15 for nonresidents. Register at dgparks.org.

Kids can trick-or-treat in downtown Batavia during BatFest on Saturday, Oct. 30. - Courtesy of Downtown Batavia

BatFest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in downtown Batavia. Trick-or-treating from 10 a.m. to noon, a pumpkin roll, Halloween parade, costume contest, pet costume contest, pumpkin-carving contest, performances, games and more. Free. downtownbatavia.com.

Trunk-or-Treat: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Gary United Methodist Church parking lot, 224 N. Main St., Wheaton. Treats will be handed out from the trunks of decorated vehicles. garychurch.org.

Blackberry Farm Pumpkin Weekends: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30-31, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Family-friendly, pumpkin-themed activities. Admission is $8, $7 for ages 65 and older. blackberryfarm.info/special-events/.

Geneva Commons Inclusive Halloween Event: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Geneva Commons, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. Features sensory-friendly and allergy-friendly activities for kids and adults. Costumes are encouraged. Free. shopgenevacommons.com.

Halloween Costume Pet Parade: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at 78 S. Lasalle St., Aurora. Alive Aurora will host its first Halloween Costume Pet Parade. Pet treats, tattoos, art activities, petting zoo, pumpkin-decorating contest, photo booth, costume contest, face painting, free hot dogs, food vendors and more. $25 per pet and their family. alivecenter.org.

Long Grove Pet Costume Parade: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in downtown Long Grove. Begins with a complimentary dog agility training session. The parade steps off at 12:30 p.m. and winds through downtown. A pet costume contest is at 1:15 p.m. Free to enter and watch. All dogs must remain leashed. longgrove.org.

Slightly Spooky Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Navy Pier, Chicago. Features a screening of "Hocus Pocus" at 11 a.m., circus acts from the Actors Gymnasium, free ax throwing, a costume contest at 3 p.m. at Margaritaville, Harry's Halloween Dog Costume Contest at 3:30 p.m. at Harry Caray's, Seadog Haunted tours and the Offshore Halloween Costume Party at 8 p.m. at the Offshore Rooftop. navypier.org.

Trick-or-Treat: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in downtown Grayslake. Children can trick-or-treat at participating businesses. grayslakechamber.com.

Family Fall Fest: Noon Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30-31, at FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Pumpkin decorating, live music, hot cider, fall photo ops and more. Free. fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Trunk-or-Treat: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Naperville Covenant Church, 1150 Hobson Road, Naperville. Trick-or-treating, food trucks, music and games for all ages. napercov.org/.

Downtown Aurora Trick-or-Treat: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in Aurora. Trick-or-treat at participating businesses. Free. auroradowntown.org.

Elgin Harvest Party: 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 357 Division St., Elgin. Food Bank will be open from 1-2:30 p.m. From 2:30-4:30 p.m. there will be non-scary trunk decorations, candy and games. Free. holytrinityelgin.com.

Saturday with the Snakes: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 North Cannon Drive, Chicago. Trick-or-treat with the museum's resident coldblooded critters, create your own ceramic snake with Lillstreet Art Center, get up close with unique preserved collections, and participate in a costume contest for a surprise. Masks are required. Admission is $25 for adults or $15 for members; $10/$5 for kids 3-18; free for kids 3 and younger. naturemuseum.org.

Trick-or-Treat Trail: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Red Hawk Park, 651 W. St. Charles Road, Carol Stream. Kids up to age 13 can trick-or-treat around Red Hawk Park and take part in games and activities. Kids must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required by Friday, Oct. 29. $8 for residents, $12 for nonresidents. Walk-up registrations accepted if space is available. csparks.org.

Trunk-or-Treat: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the West Chicago Public Library, 118 W. Washington St., West Chicago. Costumes are encouraged for trunk-or-treating in the library's parking lot. Free. wcpld.info.

Halloween Party on Ice: 1:40-2:55 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Winnetka Ice Arena, 490 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. Dress in costume and skate to Halloween music. No costume masks that cover the entire face. Regular public skating fees apply. winpark.org.

Arlington Heights Trunk-or-Treat: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Melas Park, Arlington Heights. Costumes are encouraged. Registration is required. ahpd.org.

Shop for Halloween merchandise and take part in a costume contest at the Wheaton Haunted Halloween Flea Market Saturday, Oct. 30, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. - Courtesy of Tim Zurko

Wheaton Haunted Halloween Flea Market: 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 30, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Includes a costume contest at 7 p.m. $9, free for kids 12 and younger. dupagecountyfair.org or zurkopromotions.com.

Shadows on the Street, Haunted Tours of Historic Prairie Avenue: 6:30-9:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Glessner House Museum, 1800 S. Prairie Ave., Chicago. Tales of strange sounds, unexplained sightings and untimely endings await during a 60-minute walking tour through the Prairie Avenue Historic District. $18 for nonmembers, $15 for members. glessnerhouse.org.

Brothers' Field End of Season Party: 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Brothers' Field, 344 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. DJ Air-pocalypse, drinks, music and more. brothersfieldlonggrove.com.

UChicago Symphony Orchestra Halloween Show: 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Mandel Hall, 1131 E. 57th St., Chicago. University Symphony Orchestra Halloween Concert includes Camille Saint-Saens' "Danse Macabre," Englebert Humperdinck's "The Witches Ride" and Franz Liszt's "Mazeppa," plus choreographed dancers. hydeparkdance.org/calendar.

Haunted Hotel Halloween Ball: 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Congress Plaza Hotel, 520 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Halloween costume party in the 122-year-old hotel, which has been transformed into an abandoned hotel run by zombies. DJs, dancing and more. For ages 21 and older. Tickets start at $20. hauntedhalloweenball.com.

Halloween at The Dole: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Trick-or-treating, scavenger hunt, storytelling, face painting, balloon artist, photo booth and more. thedole.org/.

Halloween Hop: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 31, in downtown Naperville. More than 60 businesses in the downtown area will be handing out treats. downtownnaperville.net/.

Trunk-and-Treat: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Christ Episcopal Church, 410 Grand Ave., Waukegan. Trunk-and-treat in the parking lot. Free. christchurchwaukegan.org.

Trunk-or-Treat Event: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Roseland Community Hospital, 45 W. 111 St., Chicago. A safe alternative to traditional trick-or-treating. Free. roselandhospitaltalks.org.

Halloween concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Cary-Grove High School, 2208 Three Oaks Road, Cary. Part of McHenry County College's Second Sunday Concert Series, the performance will feature the MCC Concert Band and Crystal Lake Community Band. Free. (815) 479-7814 or mchenry.edu/music.

Halloween Movie Matinee: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. See "Nosferatu" with live organ playing by Jay Warren. $10. For ages 21 and older. beatkitchen.com.

Trunk-and-Treat: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Northwest Covenant Church, 300 N. Elmhurst Ave., Mount Prospect. Trick-or-treat in the parking lot with games, music, doughnuts and cider. Bring canned food items to donate. Free. nwcov.com/current-events.

Halloween on the Square: 4:15-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Costume contest at 4:15 p.m. at the gazebo followed by trick-or-treating around the square. woodstockoperahouse.com.

Midwest Philharmonic Orchestra Halloween Pop: 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. Music from "Star Wars," "Pirates of the Caribbean," "E.T." and more. cityofelgin.org.

Celebrate Day of the Dead: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at the Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Learn the culture surrounding Day of the Dead and how to create your own tiny ofrenda and sugar skulls. No registration required. View at elmlib.org/youtube. elmhurstpubliclibrary.org.

The Great Pumpkin Roll: 4, 4:30, 5 and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Oak Brook Park District, 1450 Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook. Roll old pumpkins down the sled hill at Central Park. Plus, bowling, football obstacles and craft bird seed feeders at Central Park West. Register online. obparks.org.